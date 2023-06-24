G7 foreign ministers ‘exchange views’ on Russia: EU diplomatic chief

BRUSSLS: Foreign affairs ministers of the G7 spoke Saturday to “exchange views” on the situation in Russia, where the Wagner mercenary group is staging a mutiny against Moscow’s military leadership, EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said.
Borrell provided no details of the exchange in his tweet, but Berlin also confirmed German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock “just discussed the situation” with her G7 counterparts.
Nissan investigates claims CEO put deputy under surveillance
TOKYO: Nissan has launched an investigation into claims by a senior adviser that Chief Executive Makoto Uchida carried out surveillance of his deputy Ashwani Gupta, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The surveillance claims, first reported by the Financial Times, were made by Hari Nada, 58, a senior adviser at Nissan, in a letter dated April 19 to the independent directors on the Japanese automaker’s board. Reuters, which has reviewed the letter, is the first to disclose its specific details. They relate to the surveillance claims, a stark split in senior management over Nissan’s relationship with Renault and concerns about transfers of intellectual property to the French carmaker. In the letter, Nada said Uchida carried out surveillance over a long period. Nada said it was an effort to acquire leverage to remove an executive and board member the Nissan chief executive regarded as an obstacle to reaching a new deal with alliance partner Renault. Gupta, appointed chief operating officer in 2019, had questioned the terms of the revised agreement Uchida is looking to finalize with Renault, according to Nada’s letter and the four people with knowledge of the matter. Asked to comment on the surveillance investigation, Nissan said in response to Reuters: “Independent third parties have been retained to verify facts and carry out appropriate actions.” Nissan declined any further comment for this story. Reuters was unable to determine who was conducting the investigation for Nissan. It started in late May, one person with direct knowledge of the matter said. Nada did not detail in the letter how he knew of the alleged surveillance of Gupta. Reuters was unable to confirm independently that any surveillance took place.
HARASSMENT ALLEGATION Under Japanese law, a company can monitor communications on corporate phones and computers and investigate an employee’s conduct outside work in protecting its business interests, said Akira Takeuchi, a lawyer and certified fraud examiner in Tokyo. “In other cases, actions outside the company could be considered private and investigation there could be viewed as excessive,” he said, emphasising that he was speaking in general and not about Nissan. Gupta and Nada did not comment in response to requests from Reuters. Nissan declined to make Uchida, its board directors, or other recipients of Nada’s letter available for comment. Other recipients included Nissan’s chief human resources officer, its global general counsel, and head of intellectual property. Nissan said on May 12 that Gupta, 52, who had been widely seen as a candidate to become chief executive, would not be reappointed to the board when his term expired. Nissan announced last week that Gupta had chosen to leave the company on June 27, the day of the automaker’s annual shareholder meeting, to pursue other opportunities. Nada said in the letter that Nissan reviewed allegations about Gupta’s conduct in the week of April 10 and that he had been asked to resign. He said he understood Japanese law firm Anderson Mori & Tomotsune had led an investigation into the allegations against Gupta. Three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the investigation was into an allegation of harassment against Gupta from a female employee. The allegation was made in March and the investigation had not been concluded at the time Gupta’s resignation was announced, one person said. Reuters was unable to confirm independently the nature of the harassment complaint, or any findings of the investigation. Anderson Mori & Tomotsune declined to comment.
NISSAN DIVIDED The previously unreported details of the letter underscore how five years after the arrest of Nissan’s former chief executive Carlos Ghosn for allegedly hiding his income, among other financial charges, Nissan remains divided over its ties to Renault. Ghosn was dispatched by Renault in 1999 to turn Nissan around after the French company bailed it out and became the driving force behind a strategic alliance struck later that year, in which both companies took stakes in each other. More recently, after months of tense talks, Nissan and Renault announced new partnership terms in February under which the Japanese automaker would take a stake of up to 15 percent in Ampere, an electric vehicle unit Renault is spinning off, and Renault would reduce its 43 percent stake in Nissan. The automakers aimed to have a final deal approved by their boards by the middle of the year, but that target has slipped to the end of 2023, two people with knowledge of the talks said. Senior executives at the French carmaker, such as Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and Chief Executive Luca de Meo, had viewed Gupta as slowing down or blocking the completion of the deal, a person with knowledge of Renault’s position said. A Renault spokesperson declined to comment and said both executives declined to comment. Nada said in his April letter that he believed Nissan CEO Uchida had overstepped his authority by making concessions and commitments in what he called backroom deals with de Meo. Nada cited two cases, both involving provisions relating to Nissan’s intellectual property. A Renault spokesperson declined to comment and said de Meo also declined to comment. Anything Uchida discussed with his Renault counterpart would be subject to review by Nissan’s board with input from executive committees, one person with knowledge of the deliberations said.
ANTI-RENAULT In his letter, Nada also criticized Uchida for pressing ahead with the decision to buy a stake in Ampere without establishing a strategic rationale and called for an independent financial adviser to review the deal. Reuters was unable to determine if the directors had acted on Nada’s call for a review. Nada’s letter marks the second time he has squared off against Nissan’s top boss over the Japanese automaker’s dealing with Renault. Ghosn had been considering a full merger of the companies before his arrest in 2018. After fleeing to Lebanon to avoid trial in Japan, he has repeatedly described the case against him as a coup by Nissan executives, including Nada, who were alarmed by the prospect of a merger. Nada, who had cooperated with prosecutors in exchange for avoiding prosecution in the Ghosn case, testified in the related prosecution of former Nissan director Greg Kelly that he believed a merger with Renault had to be stopped to protect Nissan’s interests. Nada is a member of two executive committees established by Nissan in 2019 as part of a governance reform after the Ghosn scandal. He said in his letter that one of those committees had been trying to develop a rationale for Nissan’s agreed Ampere investment, but had been unable to provide anything credible. Reuters was unable to confirm independently Nada’s characterization of the Ampere investment review. Gupta’s sudden removal would serve as a warning to others perceived as being difficult or anti-Renault, Nada also wrote.
Four arrested over China restaurant blast that killed 31
Blast happened on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday when many in China go out and socialize with friends
BEIJING: Chinese police arrested four people on Saturday linked to a restaurant explosion that killed dozens, state media reported.
At least 31 people were killed and seven others injured when a gas explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in the northwestern city of Yinchuan on Wednesday.
It happened on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday when many in China go out and socialize with friends.
The suspects included the restaurant owner, two shareholders and the manager, state news agency Xinhua reported.
They were arrested for allegedly “causing a serious accident through negligence” and a criminal investigation was under way, Xinhua said.
The local public security bureau had frozen the assets of nine individuals, including the four arrested, it added.
Chinese President Xi Jinping had “demanded all-out efforts in treating the wounded and the strengthening of safety supervision and management in key industries and fields to effectively protect people’s lives and property,” Xinhua said Thursday.
Explosions and other deadly incidents are relatively common in China, where building codes are often poorly enforced and widespread unauthorized construction can make it hard for people to flee burning structures.
At least 17 people died in a fire at a restaurant in the northeastern city of Changchun in September 2022, according to statements given at the time by local authorities.
In January of the same year, an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak brought down a building in the city of Chongqing, killing more than a dozen people.
And 25 people were killed in a gas blast that ripped through a residential compound in Hubei province’s Shiyan in June 2021, also striking a busy two-story building packed with shoppers.
UN: Around 40 missing in Italy migrant boat shipwreck
The shipwreck took place on Thursday and at least one newborn baby is among those missing
ROME: More than 40 people are missing after a migrant boat capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, the UN said.
The shipwreck took place on Thursday and at least one newborn baby is among those missing, said UNHCR representative to Italy Chiara Cardoletti.
The vessel left from Sfax in Tunisia and was carrying 46 migrants from Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman for the UN migration agency IOM, said Friday.
The boat capsized in strong winds and high waves, he said. “Some survivors were taken to Lampedusa and others were brought back to Tunisia.”
“Among those missing were seven women and a minor. The survivors are all adult men,” he added.
“We have noticed more arrivals of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa than Tunisians” via the Tunisian route since November, he said.
He explained this was due to people from sub-Saharan Africa fleeing discrimination in Tunisia.
“It is unacceptable to continue counting the dead at the gates of Europe,” Cardoletti wrote on Twitter, referring to deadly shipwrecks of migrant boats which have already occurred in Italy, Greece and Spain.
“A coordinated and shared rescue mechanism at sea between states is now also a matter of conscience.”
Di Giacomo also stressed the fragility of the badly welded boats, which sank at the first damage.
“We are therefore not aware of certain shipwrecks,” he said, calling for “patrols of European ships to monitor the Tunisian route as well as the Libyan route, otherwise we will witness a disaster this summer.”
Located about 145 kilometers from the Tunisian coast, the southern Italian island of Lampedusa is one of the main entry points for migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
Last year, more than 46,000 people arrived there, out of a total of 105,000 in Italy, according to the UNHCR.
Migrant boat shipwrecks have increased in recent months, while the number of migrants entering the EU via the central Mediterranean “more than doubled” in 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to the European border agency Frontex in mid-June.
Last week a crammed trawler from Libya sank off the Greek coast. The death toll stands at 82, with 104 survivors pulled from the water, but witness accounts suggest many hundreds more went down with the ship, with their remains still missing at sea.
The tragedy occurred a few days after EU ministers reached agreement on a long-stalled revision of the bloc’s rules to share the hosting of asylum seekers and migrants more equitably.
In September 2020, the European Commission presented a New Pact on Migration and Asylum, a package of reforms which it hopes to see adopted by spring 2024 which notably concerns compulsory help between EU members in the care of asylum seekers and a strengthening of the external borders.
No direct evidence COVID-19 started in Wuhan lab – US intelligence report
The origins of the coronavirus pandemic have been a matter of furious debate in the United States almost since the first human cases were reported in Wuhan in late 2019
WASHINGTON: US intelligence agencies found no direct evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic stemmed from an incident at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, a report declassified on Friday said.
The four-page report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said the US intelligence community still could not rule out the possibility that the virus came from a laboratory, however, and had not been able to discover the origins of the pandemic.
“The Central Intelligence Agency and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, as both (natural and lab) hypotheses rely on significant assumptions or face challenges with conflicting reporting,” the ODNI report said.
The report said that while “extensive work” had been conducted on coronaviruses at the Wuhan institute (WIV), the agencies had not found evidence of a specific incident that could have caused the outbreak.
“We continue to have no indication that the WIV’s pre-pandemic research holdings included SARSCoV-2 or a close progenitor, nor any direct evidence that a specific research-related incident occurred involving WIV personnel before the pandemic that could have caused the COVID pandemic,” the report said.
The origins of the coronavirus pandemic have been a matter of furious debate in the United States almost since the first human cases were reported in Wuhan in late 2019.
US President Joe Biden in March signed a bill declassifying information related to the origins of the pandemic.
Biden said at the time of signing that he shared Congress’ goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19.
The debate was refueled by a Wall Street Journal report in February that the US Energy Department had assessed with “low confidence” in a classified intelligence report that the pandemic most likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.
FBI director Christopher Wray said on Feb. 28 his agency had assessed for some time that the origins of the pandemic were “most likely a potential lab incident” in the Chinese city of Wuhan. China said this claim had “no credibility whatsoever.”
As of March 20, four other US agencies still judged that COVID-19 was likely the result of natural transmission, while two were undecided.
The latest on the Titan submersible tragedy and what’s next in the investigation
The Pentagon has put the hourly cost at tens of thousands of dollars for turboprop P-3 Orion and jet-powered P-8 Poseidon sub hunters, along with C-130 Hercules, all utilized in the search
BOSTON: The around-the-clock search for the missing Titan submersible engrossed the world for days, but after news of the catastrophic implosion that killed the pilot and his four passengers near the Titanic shipwreck, investigators are focusing on how it happened — and if it could have been prevented.
Deep-sea robots will continue searching the North Atlantic sea floor for clues. Investigators in Canada are looking at the Titan’s Canadian-flagged support ship. US authorities are looking into other aspects of the tragedy.
The Titan, owned by undersea exploration company OceanGate Expeditions, had been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around the sunken ocean liner in yearly voyages since 2021.
Authorities and experts are seeking answers: Exactly when and why did the implosion occur? Will the victims’ bodies ever be found? What lessons are there for the future of undersea exploration?
Here’s what we know so far: WHEN AND WHERE DID THE TITAN GO MISSING?
The craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later, according to the Coast Guard.
The vessel was reported overdue about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The Titan was launched from an icebreaker that was hired by OceanGate and formerly operated by the Canadian Coast Guard. The ship has ferried dozens of people and the submersible craft to the North Atlantic wreck site, where the Titan has made multiple dives. WHAT HAPPENED ABOARD THE TITAN?
The vessel suffered a catastrophic implosion, killing all five aboard, sometime after it submerged Sunday morning. It’s not clear exactly when or where the implosion occurred, but a US Navy acoustics system detected an “anomaly” Sunday that was likely the Titan’s fatal implosion.
The Coast Guard announced that debris from the submersible had been found and the end of rescue efforts Thursday, bringing a tragic close to a saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel.
A deep-sea robot discovered the debris, near the Titanic shipwreck, that authorities say came from the submersible. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OCCUPANTS WHEN THE TITAN IMPLODED?
Experts say the catastrophic implosion likely killed its pilot and four passengers instantly amid the intense water pressure in the deep North Atlantic.
Maritime researchers called an implosion the worst possible outcome of all the scenarios envisioned during the desperate round-the-clock search to find the missing vessel.
Experts had cautioned that under intense pressure at extreme depths the Titan’s hull could implode, which would result in instant death for anyone aboard.
While OceanGate Expeditions, which owned and operated the craft, touted the Titan’s roomier cylinder-shaped cabin made of a carbon-fiber, industry experts say it was a departure from the sphere-shaped cabins — considered ideal because water pressure is exerted equally on all areas — made of titanium used by most submersibles.
The 22-foot long (6.7-meter long), 23,000-pound (10,432-kilogram) Titan’s larger internal volume — while still cramped with a maximum of five seated people — meant it was subjected to more external pressure.
The water pressure at 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) below the surface at the site of the Titanic wreck is roughly 400 atmospheres or 6,000 pounds per square inch. WHO WAS KILLED?
The Titan victims are: Oceangate chief executive and Titan pilot Stockton Rush; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
Worldwide condolences have poured in, offering tributes to the men and support for their families.
“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate said in a statement. “We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.” WHO REGULATES DEEP-SEA EXPEDITIONS?
The Titan’s voyage down into the North Atlantic highlights the murkily regulated waters of deep-sea exploration. It’s a space on the high seas where laws and conventions can be sidestepped by risk-taking entrepreneurs and the wealthy tourists who help fund their dreams. At least for now.
The Titan operated in international waters, far from the reach of many laws of the United States or other nations. It wasn’t registered as a US vessel or with international agencies that regulate safety, nor was it classified by a maritime industry group that sets standards on matters such as hull construction.
Stockton Rush, the OceanGate Expeditions CEO and Titan pilot who was among the dead, had said he didn’t want to be bogged down by such standards. WHAT’S NEXT?
The Coast Guard will continue searching near the Titanic for more clues about what happened to the Titan.
Officials say there is not a timeframe for when they will call off the effort, and the prospect of finding or recovering remains is unknown.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Friday it’s launching an investigation involving the loss of the Titan that will focus on the cargo vessel Polar Prince.
Polar Prince is a Canadian-flagged ship that served as mothership to the Titan submersible. The Transportation Safety Board will investigate the Polar Prince in its role as a support vessel and will conduct a safety investigation into the circumstances of the operation, the agency said.
Experts say wrongful death and negligence lawsuits are also likely next in the Titan case — and they could be successful. But legal actions will face various challenges, including waivers likely signed by the Titan passengers that warned of the myriad ways they could die. HOW MUCH DID THE SEARCH COST?
The cost of the search will easily stretch into the millions of dollars for the US Coast Guard alone. The Canadian Coast Guard, US Navy and other agencies and private entities also rushed to provide resources and expertise.
There’s no other comparable ocean search, especially with so many countries and even commercial enterprises being involved, said Norman Polmar, a naval historian, analyst and author based in Virginia.
The aircraft, alone, are expensive to operate.
The Pentagon has put the hourly cost at tens of thousands of dollars for turboprop P-3 Orion and jet-powered P-8 Poseidon sub hunters, along with C-130 Hercules, all utilized in the search.
Some agencies can seek reimbursements. But the US Coast Guard is generally prohibited by federal law from collecting reimbursement pertaining to any search or rescue service, said Stephen Koerting, a US attorney in Maine who specializes in maritime law.