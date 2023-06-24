What We Are Reading Today: Homegrown

Seven English books to learn about Hajj

DHAHRAN: Hajj pilgrims are flocking to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The first word that was revealed to the Prophet was “read.” Arab News has compiled a list of seven books that explain the rituals of both Hajj and Umrah in English.

They are ideal for those embarking on the spiritual journey or others who wish to learn about the pilgrimage.

All can be found at local bookstores or online, although prices may vary depending.

1. “Explaining Issues of Hajj, Umrah and Ziyarah: In light of the Qur’an and Sunnah” by Shaykh Abdul Aziz Bin Baaz is a classic which has been translated from the original Arabic. Cost: SR15.

2. “Hajj & Umrah and Visitors” by Abdullah ibn Sa’id ibn Jirash sheds light on things to do and why. Cost: SR30.

3. “Hajj Made Simple” by Saniyasnain Khan is an informative guide for anyone traveling for Hajj and Umrah. Cost: SR19.

4. “My Hajj Fun Book” by Tahera Kassamali is perfect for children who want to learn about Hajj. It’s a fun and informative introduction. Cost: SR9.

5. “Tell Me About Hajj” is an interactive book designed for children by Saniyasnain Khan. There are plenty of pictures to help lead the way. Cost: SR15.

6. “Muhammad Hajj Guide” is a step-by-step pictorial guide by Husam Deeb Toglaw. Cost: SR45.

7. “Hajj And Umrah According to Sunnah,” compiled by Maulana Mukhtar Ahmed Nadvi, is another informative read. Cost: SR10.