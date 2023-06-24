Thousands of Albanians seeking asylum in UK ‘absconding’

Conservative MP Gove faces backlash from his own party over bill banning boycotts of Israeli goods

LONDON: Conservative politicians in the UK have voiced concerns over MP Michael Gove’s bill designed to stop public bodies from boycotting Israeli goods and services.

The Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill, which is set for a second reading in the British Parliament in the coming weeks, is aimed at stopping local councils from supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which opposes Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

A group of Tory lawmakers have told the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities secretary they have reservations about the proposed law, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

Opposition-led councils in the English cities of Leicester and Lancaster, both of which have Labour as the largest party, have approved the imposition of boycotts on Israeli goods by organizations.

“These (BDS) campaigns not only undermine the UK’s foreign policy but lead to appalling antisemitic rhetoric and abuse. My message to these organizations is to get on with your job and focus on delivering for the public,” Gove said.

However, those within his own party have said they take issue with the singling out of Israel and how the bill may stop public bodies from targeting goods and firms from other countries such as China, the report added.

“I support the principle that taxpayers’ money should not be politicized and should not be used to undermine the government’s foreign policy,” Alicia Kearns, Conservative party chair of the foreign affairs select committee, told the newspaper.

“My concern is we should not specifically name Israel on the face of the bill. We should not do country-specific legislation as it undermines our foreign policy. I also worry whether this will undermine community cohesion,” she added.

Several civil society groups in the UK have also called on the British government to drop the bill, including the International Center of Justice for Palestinians and Amnesty International, who slammed the proposed law as “outrageous.”

A spokesperson for the government said public bodies should not be pursuing their own foreign policy agenda, adding that the bill would ensure the UK spoke “with one voice internationally” and that the “taxpayer only has to pay for foreign policy once.”