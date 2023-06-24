You are here

Thousands of Albanians seeking asylum in UK ‘absconding’

Thousands of Albanians seeking asylum in the UK this year have likely absconded from their holding accommodation, according to official figures.
Thousands of Albanians seeking asylum in the UK this year have likely absconded from their holding accommodation, according to official figures. (Reuters)
  • UK Home Office: More than 6,000 asylum claims withdrawn January to March
  • Nearly 4,400 of them related to Albanians
LONDON: Thousands of Albanians seeking asylum in the UK this year have likely absconded from their holding accommodation, according to official figures.
The UK Home Office said more than 6,000 asylum claims were withdrawn in the months of January to March, with nearly 4,400 of them related to Albanians who had crossed the English Channel in small boats.
This was a stark increase from the same period in 2022, when 1,229 withdrawals were recorded by the Home Office, of which 292 were Albanian asylum claims.
A report in The Times quoted senior Home Office sources as saying the department had “lost track” of the claims related to asylum-seekers because they had “disappeared from hotels or other asylum accommodation” or simply “not turned up for interviews.”
UK charities who work with asylum-seekers have warned the government that not all individuals will have absconded, with some who withdrew their applications likely to be victims of exploitation.
“There are real risks when we allow people to fall between the cracks in this way. We cannot let people who have come to our country to find safety become victims of trafficking and exploitation or suffer from destitution,” said Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council.
“Every effort should be taken by the Home Office to ensure people are not left to disappear in order to address an asylum backlog problem that the government itself is responsible for creating.”
The number of migrants who have arrived in June was higher than the same month last year, which goes against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim three weeks ago that his government’s plan to stop the boats is “starting to work.”
A Home Office spokesperson told The Times: “The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system.”
The spokesperson added: “Asylum-seekers may withdraw their claim for a variety of reasons, for example because they want to leave the UK or pursue another application for permission to stay.
“Asylum claims may also be withdrawn where individuals abscond before a decision is made on their asylum claim.”

Beijing sizzles under record temperatures as authorities ask people to stay indoors

  • In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures have also soared above 40 C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather
TAIPEI: Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.
The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for a third consecutive day, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures have also soared above 40 C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather.
In China’s four-tier weather alert system, the red indicates the most severe conditions.

On Thursday, Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record — with temperatures soaring to 41.1 C (106 F). It was also the highest temperature ever recorded in China’s capital during the month of June.

On Thursday, Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record — with temperatures soaring to 41.1 C (106 F). It was also the highest temperature ever recorded in China’s capital during the month of June.
Beijing’s all-time high of 41.9 C (107 F), since modern records began, occurred on July 24, 1999.
Chinese meteorologists say the current heat wave has been caused by warm air masses associated with high-pressure ridges in the atmosphere and compounded by thin cloud covers and long daylight hours around the summer solstice.
Other countries in Asia have experienced deadly heat waves in recent weeks, which scientists say are aggravated by rising global temperatures, caused partly by the burning of fossil fuels.
In China, the heat wave has coincided with a three-day public holiday, the Dragon Boat Festival, devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats propelled by teams of paddlers.
Beijing’s weather authorities urged residents to avoid exercising outdoors for long periods and take measures to shield from the sun.
Temperatures in the capital are expected to drop to around 34 C (93 F) on Monday before rising again later next week.

 

EU border agency says Greece did not respond to offer to send plane to monitor capsized migrant boat

  • Report says the boat was ‘hardly moving in the hours before it capsized’
  • Greek authorities claimed that the vessel was on a ‘safe and steady course’
BEIRUT: Having faced widespread criticism over its dealings with a migrant boat that capsized earlier this month, Greece has now been accused of not responding to an offer to send a plane to monitor the vessel.
Eighty-two people were officially confirmed dead in the incident last week, but the UN said it is likely as many as 500 may have drowned.
On Saturday, the BBC quoted the EU border agency Frontex as saying the migrant boat had been spotted by one of its planes “hardly moving in the hours before it capsized,” which contradicts Greece’s claim that the vessel was on a “safe and steady course.”
According to the report, Frontex offered to send a plane to monitor the vessel, but received no reply from Greek authorities.
The overcrowded boat is believed to have set sail from Libya. It was detected for the first time in the early hours of June 13 heading toward Greece.
The Greek authorities said that the boat’s crew told coast guards that the vessel was heading to Italy, and asked to be left alone. The authorities deny not acting swiftly enough to avoid the tragedy, but have not commented on Frontex’s claim about its offer of aerial assistance.
Having analyzed the passage of other vessels on that day, the BBC claimed in its report that the migrants’ boat had barely moved for almost seven hours before capsizing around 80 kilometers away from Pylos, a coastal town in Greece.
More than 100 people are said to have been rescued, but according to survivors there were more than 700 on board, including around 100 children.
Pakistan’s interior minister has said that more than 350 Pakistanis were onboard. Media reports have claimed that there were Egyptian and Syrian passengers as well.
 

Conservative MP Gove faces backlash from his own party over bill banning boycotts of Israeli goods

  • The Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill aimed at stopping local councils from supporting the BDS movement
LONDON: Conservative politicians in the UK have voiced concerns over MP Michael Gove’s bill designed to stop public bodies from boycotting Israeli goods and services.

The Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill, which is set for a second reading in the British Parliament in the coming weeks, is aimed at stopping local councils from supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which opposes Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

A group of Tory lawmakers have told the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities secretary they have reservations about the proposed law, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

Opposition-led councils in the English cities of Leicester and Lancaster, both of which have Labour as the largest party, have approved the imposition of boycotts on Israeli goods by organizations.

“These (BDS) campaigns not only undermine the UK’s foreign policy but lead to appalling antisemitic rhetoric and abuse. My message to these organizations is to get on with your job and focus on delivering for the public,” Gove said.

However, those within his own party have said they take issue with the singling out of Israel and how the bill may stop public bodies from targeting goods and firms from other countries such as China, the report added.

“I support the principle that taxpayers’ money should not be politicized and should not be used to undermine the government’s foreign policy,” Alicia Kearns, Conservative party chair of the foreign affairs select committee, told the newspaper.

“My concern is we should not specifically name Israel on the face of the bill. We should not do country-specific legislation as it undermines our foreign policy. I also worry whether this will undermine community cohesion,” she added.

Several civil society groups in the UK have also called on the British government to drop the bill, including the International Center of Justice for Palestinians and Amnesty International, who slammed the proposed law as “outrageous.”

A spokesperson for the government said public bodies should not be pursuing their own foreign policy agenda, adding that the bill would ensure the UK spoke “with one voice internationally” and that the “taxpayer only has to pay for foreign policy once.”

Indian state opens startup center in Dubai to foster expat entrepreneurship

  • Kerala Startup Mission opened its first overseas center in Dubai last week
  • Kerala is the home state of many Indian expatriates in the Gulf
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The southern Indian state of Kerala has opened a new hub in the UAE aimed at helping expat entrepreneurs explore overseas markets and attracting more investment to the state.
Situated on India’s Malabar Coast, Kerala is the home state of many Indian expatriates in the Gulf. Around 1 million Keralites currently live in the UAE. The Kerala Startup Mission — the state’s agency for the development of entrepreneurship — runs its Startup Infinity initiative to help Indian expats launch their own businesses and to assist Kerala-based companies looking to enter the global market. As part of that initiative, the agency opened its first overseas center in Dubai last week.
“The Startup Infinity Center in Dubai will help Kerala-based startups explore the overseas market and make Kerala a key point of access for overseas startups to explore the Indian market,” KSUM’s head of business linkage Ashok Kurian Panjikaran told Arab News. “The UAE is a place where a large number of Keralites are and it’s an ideal place to support them in terms of starting and scaling business.”

Entrepreneurs from Kerala and the Indian diaspora will be able to network and establish new ventures at the center, which will also help companies with registration, talent scouting, and launching their enterprises.

Entrepreneurs from Kerala and the Indian diaspora will be able to network and establish new ventures at the center, which will also help companies with registration, talent scouting, and launching their enterprises.
“Kerala’s startup ecosystem is growing and there (are many) startups at the expansion stage and seeking global markets. They can use the Startup Infinity space as a foothold to expand their businesses overseas,” Panjikaran said.
The Dubai center is one of the byproducts of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by India and the UAE last year.
“Since the CEPA came into effect, Dubai has become a major trade hub for India. There has been lots of value addition and collaboration between the two countries,” said Savio Mathew, head of the Kerala chapter of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
The CEPA has also contributed to startup growth, he added, and he expects that the Dubai center will further boost it.
“For any business to develop there has to be some hand-holding from the concerned authorities,” Mathew said. “The Infinity Center is the ideal platform to promote startups and get more investment.”
It is also expected to further increase India’s economic engagement with the UAE.
“There is now a structured platform to kindle new ideas and to nourish existing ones,” Sunjay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News.
“If India is among the top startup countries, the UAE is among the top countries which support startups. Many of the unicorns you see in India today have been supported, in some way or the other, by the UAE.”

Separatist group claims suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan, 1 police killed, 5 wounded

  • Jeeyand Baloch, spokesman for the separatist Baluch Liberation Army, later claimed responsibility for the attack
QUETTA, Pakistan: A suicide bomber struck in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least one police and wounding five others in an attempt to target a paramilitary convoy, an official said.
Authorities recovered the remains of a female bomber following the explosion in the southwestern city of Turbat, said Bashir Ahmed, a top administrative officer.
Jeeyand Baloch, spokesman for the separatist Baluch Liberation Army, later claimed responsibility for the attack.
Ahmed said the bomber had targeted a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps but the main thrust of the blast hit a police vehicle. He said a Frontier Corps vehicle was slightly damaged and a female police officer was among the wounded.
Southwestern Baluchistan province has been the scene of a low level insurgency by Baluch separatists under the umbrella group of the Baluchistan Nationalist Army.

