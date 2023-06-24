You are here

  • Home
  • Electrical transmission line connecting Afar in Saudi Arabia to Yusufiya in Iraq inaugurated

Electrical transmission line connecting Afar in Saudi Arabia to Yusufiya in Iraq inaugurated

Electrical transmission line connecting Afar in Saudi Arabia to Yusufiya in Iraq inaugurated
The power grid interconnection project with Iraq entails the implementation of a dual-circuit transmission line connecting the northern city of Afar in Saudi Arabia to Yusufiya in western Baghdad. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5whwx

Updated 25 June 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Electrical transmission line connecting Afar in Saudi Arabia to Yusufiya in Iraq inaugurated

Electrical transmission line connecting Afar in Saudi Arabia to Yusufiya in Iraq inaugurated
  • Landmark project of GCC Interconnection Authority and Iraq offers an initial capacity of 1,000 megawatts
  • New power link aims to stabilize markets and offer tangible benefits for wider Middle East region
Updated 25 June 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Aiming to step up energy security and usher in a new era in regional cooperation, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the governor of the Eastern Province, inaugurated an electrical interconnection project between the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority and Iraq.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the connection was a dream turned reality, in an interview with Al-Arabiya. He said this landmark deal could achieve tangible economic benefits and enhance energy security.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in Dammam that was witnessed by Prince Abdulaziz, Prince Saud and Eng. Ziyad Ali Fadel, the Iraqi minister of electricity, as well as a number of Gulf Arab ministers of electricity, Gulf ambassadors to the Kingdom and several officials from both the Gulf and Iraq.

The power grid interconnection project with Iraq entails the implementation of a dual-circuit transmission line connecting the northern city of Afar in Saudi Arabia to Yusufiya in western Baghdad and will offer an initial capacity of 1,000 megawatts and augment its capability to respond to the growing electricity demands of the Iraqi population in future years.

“The launch of the Iraq electrical interconnection project has thrown open abundant prosperity as well as extensive advantages to the entire region,” said Prince Saud during the launch of the historical project. “Additionally, this project serves as a catalyst for a new era, ushering in broader horizons and expanding market opportunities.”

The GCCIA aims to begin exporting electricity to southern Iraq by end of 2024. The project intends to support the Iraqi electrical grid and enhance energy security.

“This agreement holds great significance for Iraq as it marks a major turning point,” Ali Jasim Mohammed Al-Mitiwiti, Iraqi politician and a former parliament member, told Arab News.

The launch of the Iraq electrical interconnection project has thrown open abundant prosperity as well as extensive advantages to the entire region.

Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province

He added: “Instead of a country monopolizing Iraq, including the electricity sector, which has caused significant hardship for Iraqi citizens, this agreement will contribute to the long-term improvement of the electricity network in southern Iraq.”

“This project,” continued Al-Mitiwiti, “aims to support the increasing demand for electricity in Basra Governorate through cooperation with the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. Furthermore, it lays the foundation for future exchange and trade of electrical energy between the countries of the Cooperation Council and Iraq within a regional and Arab market for electricity.”

The agreement for the project was signed by the GCCIA and Iraq on the sidelines of the Jeddah Summit for Security and Development in July 2022, while the framework agreement was sealed between the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and GCCIA in 2019 for the establishment of the project.

The interconnection project marks the first to be implemented outside the electrical grid system of the GCC countries. It intends to meet some of the demand for electric power in southern Iraq.

The project necessitates the implementation of a 400 Kilovolt dual-circuit transmission line connecting the Al-Zour Substation, passing through the 400 kV Al-Wafrah unit and reaching the Al-Faw Substation, running 322 km long.

The anticipated capacity to be imported through this initiative is estimated at approximately 500 megawatts, which will cater to the electricity requirements of the Basra governorate, according to the statement from GCCIA.

Al-Mitiwiti underlined that the agreement “will ensure the sustainable supply of electrical energy at all times and contribute to achieving one of the sustainable development goals in Iraq and the region in the long term.”

“Since its establishment in 2009, when the Kingdom embraced it, the project has consistently demonstrated its impact year after year, generating numerous economic advantages for the GCC countries,” added Prince Saud. “Notably, it has substantially reduced both the capital and operational expenses associated with the Gulf electricity network.”

Prince Saud underlined that the project had furnished around one half of the overall required energy reserves in the countries prior to the finalization of the electrical interconnection.

“Furthermore, it has established dependable, sustainable, and competitive electricity transmission services, yielding a positive influence in supporting and streamlining all developmental endeavors in the region,” he added.

The project allows the creation of a GCC-augmented electricity market and electricity trading across borders. KSA, the UAE and other GCC countries are heavily investing in renewable energy.

Nasser Saidi, Lebanon’s former economy and trade minister

Crucially, the agreement underscores part of what Nasser Saidi, Lebanon’s former economy and trade minister and founder of Nasser Saidi & Associates, calls “the regionalized globalization by the GCC.

“Integrated electricity grids, such as between Saudi and Iraq, result in greater power efficiency, improved management of electricity grids and network economies, lowering costs for all the countries involved,” he told Arab News.

“It allows the creation of a GCC-augmented electricity market and electricity trading across borders. In parallel, Saudi, the UAE and other GCC countries are heavily investing in renewable energy (mainly solar) for their power generation,” he said.

“Eventually, the GCC can export solar-based electricity green energy to not only neighboring countries (Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and Yemen) but also to India and across North Africa into Europe. Already, a GCC-India undersea electricity connector is planned. A new energy infrastructure map is emerging.” 

There also, said Saidi, wider possibilities and vision for the agreement that have the potential as stated by Prince Saud and Al-Mitiwiti to garner greater energy security and economic benefits for the region.

“The integration of basic infrastructure — water, electricity, transport and logistics (ports and airports) — is a major building block of greater economic integration between the GCC and its regional partners, enabling the deepening of regional trade and investment links,” Saidi explained. 

He added: “Infrastructure integration fosters economic development. It creates jobs in countries such as Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria that have traditionally been reliant on exporting labor, helping them combat the present brain drain.”

Moreover, as Saidi stressed, the greater integration of these countries with the GCC enables partners to participate in global value chains through the region, generating higher value exports (rather than low-value commodity exports such as phosphates) and diversify their economies.

All of this is taking place during a time of great change for world energy markets.

“The GCC countries are now pursuing an active international trade and investment strategy leading to ‘regionalized globalization’, at a time when the rest of the global economy is fragmenting and there is attempted US, EU and allies decoupling from China,” he added. “Strategically, regionalized globalization can lead to greater geopolitical stability.”

Topics: Energy security Iraq GCC Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman GCCIA Electrical interconnection project

Related

GCC, Iraq electrical interconnection project enhances energy security: Saudi minister
Business & Economy
GCC, Iraq electrical interconnection project enhances energy security: Saudi minister
Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project
Business & Economy
Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project

Saudi Arabia’s venture capital space continues to grow

Saudi Arabia’s venture capital space continues to grow
Updated 24 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia’s venture capital space continues to grow

Saudi Arabia’s venture capital space continues to grow
  • Plug and Play’s commitment to maintaining high standards will not waver: CEO
Updated 24 June 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Silicon Valley-based investor Plug and Play Tech Center, renowned for its early investments in successful firms such as Dropbox and PayPal, is seeking to raise $100 million to support Saudi startups, Bloomberg reported. 

The venture capital firm is in discussions with Jada, a $1 billion fund of funds established by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund, to collaborate on this initiative, Saeed Amidi, Plug and Play’s founder and CEO, stated. 

The fund is expected to launch in January, with Plug and Play contributing up to 10 percent of the total amount, while the remainder will be raised from Saudi funds and family offices.  

Amidi emphasized that Plug and Play’s decision to establish the fund stems from the improved quality of Saudi startups in recent years.  

He added that the firm’s commitment to maintaining high standards would not waver, regardless of the location.  

Saudi Arabia is actively promoting entrepreneurship and the venture capital industry as part of its efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy and generate employment opportunities within the private sector.  

Jada, for instance, previously supported a $50 million Middle East fund managed by Hambro Perks Ltd. in 2021. 

With a current portfolio of five funds totaling $500 million, Plug and Play aims to expand its influence further to establish an additional five funds, creating more avenues for investment and growth opportunities.  

The firm’s entry into the Saudi market not only highlights the increasing attractiveness of the country’s startup ecosystem but also reinforces its potential as a hub for innovation and technological advancement. 

By fostering collaboration between Plug and Play and Saudi tech startups, the venture aims to accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom, bolster the economy, and drive job creation as Saudi Arabia continues to prioritize diversification and technological advancement.

SVC invest $30m in Shorooq Partners Bedaya Fund II 

Saudi Venture Capital has made an investment of $30 million in Shorooq Partner’s newly launched Bedaya Fund II, which has a total fund size of $150 million.  

The fund, launched in March, is dedicated to supporting startups in sectors such as fintech, software, platform verticals, and digital assets. 

This investment follows SVC’s recent commitment to allocate $7.5 million for the Endeavor Catalyst fund in May.  

These strategic investments demonstrate SVC’s dedication to fostering the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. 

By providing substantial financial support to initiatives like the Bedaya Fund II, SVC aims to contribute to the success of innovative startups and drive economic diversification in the Kingdom.  

The agreement for the investment was signed by Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member at SVC, and Mahmoud Adi, founding partner at Shorooq Partners.  

The signing ceremony was also attended by prominent figures including Yousef Al-Benyan, chairman of the SME Bank, and Abdulrahman Mansour, acting CEO of the SME Bank.  

SVC is dedicated to providing financing pre-seed to pre-initial public offering stages with a total investment capital of $1.6 billion. 

To date, SVC has successfully invested in 38 funds, which have in turn supported 674 companies through 1,257 deals.

Egypt’s Sharia-compliant fintech Agel raises pre-seed funding round 

Egyptian fintech startup Agel has secured a pre-seed funding round for an undisclosed amount from Plus Venture Capital, Seedstars International Ventures, Flat6labs, SEEDRA Ventures, Banque Misr Acceleration Program, and other angel investors. 

The seven-figure investment will empower Agel to pursue its mission of providing Shariah-compliant lending services for small and medium enterprises in Egypt. 

Founded in 2021 by Abdelrahman Saeed and Ahmed El Sherbiny, the fintech offers innovative financing solutions such as Murabaha, a cost-plus financing model adhering to Islamic principles. 

SPEEDREAD

• With a current portfolio of five funds totalling $500 million, Plug and Play aims to expand its influence further to establish an additional five funds.

• The firm’s entry into the Saudi market not only highlights the increasing attractiveness of the country’s startup ecosystem but also reinforces its potential as a hub for innovation and technological advancement.

• The venture aims to bolster the economy and drive job creation as Saudi Arabia continues to prioritize diversification and technological advancement.

With the newly raised funds, Agel aims to obtain a non-banking financial institution license, further refine its product offerings, and expedite its expansion across Egypt. 

Agel is also preparing to launch a co-branded banking card service in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to cater to the needs of merchants.  

Through the partnership, Agel aims to expand its reach and provide comprehensive financial services to a broader customer base.

Egypt’s fashion e-commerce TFK acquires OPIO 

Egyptian fashion e-commerce marketplace The Fashion Kingdom has recently completed the acquisition of OPIO, a direct-to-consumer fashion brand. The financial details of the deal remain undisclosed. 

Founded in 2020 by Marianne Simaika, Fadi Antaki, and Karim Abdel Kader, TFK offers a comprehensive platform of support to its brands, encompassing manufacturing, operations, marketing, and content creation.  

Leveraging a scalable tech stack, TFK empowers its partner brands with a robust infrastructure to thrive in the competitive fashion industry. 

The acquisition of OPIO is a strategic move for TFK, aligning with its vision to establish a venture stylized as THE FASHION KINGDOM with the goal of creating an all-in-one fashion aggregator and venture builder. 

The cooperation between TFK and OPIO will enable the combined entity to offer enhanced offerings and experiences to fashion-conscious consumers in the region.

Topics: Start-up of the Week Plug and Play Tech Center

Related

Rology brings innovative teleradiology solutions to Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Rology brings innovative teleradiology solutions to Saudi Arabia
Floranow blossoms in the Saudi market with massive traction
Business & Economy
Floranow blossoms in the Saudi market with massive traction

Aramco and TotalEnergies award contracts for $11bn Amiral project

Aramco and TotalEnergies award contracts for $11bn Amiral project
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

Aramco and TotalEnergies award contracts for $11bn Amiral project

Aramco and TotalEnergies award contracts for $11bn Amiral project
  • Award of EPC contracts marks start of construction work on the joint petrochemical expansion
Updated 24 June 2023
Arab News

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Aramco and TotalEnergies have awarded engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the $11 billion Amiral complex, a future world-scale petrochemicals facility expansion at the Kingdom’s SATORP refinery.

A signing ceremony took place in Dhahran attended by Amin H. Nasser, Aramco president and CEO, and Patrick Pouyanne, TotalEnergies chairman and CEO.

Won Hee-ryong, the minister of land, infrastructure and transport in South Korea; government officials from Saudi Arabia, France and South Korea; and company executives from Aramco, TotalEnergies and EPC firms also attended.

The award of EPC contracts for main process units and associated utilities marks the start of construction work on the joint petrochemical expansion, following the final investment decision in December 2022.

Integrated with the existing SATORP refinery in Jubail, the new complex aims to house one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Gulf, with a capacity to produce 1,650 kilotons per annum of ethylene and other industrial gasses.

This expansion is expected to attract more than $4 billion in additional investment in a variety of industrial sectors, including carbon fibers, lubes, drilling fluids, detergents, food additives, automotive parts and tires. It is also expected to create around 7,000 local direct and indirect jobs.

The EPC contracts were awarded to: Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd.; Maire Tecnimont; Sinopec Engineering (Group) Saudi Co. Ltd.; Gulf Consolidated Contractors Co.; Mohammed Ali Al-Suwailem Trading and Contracting Co.; Mofarreh Marzouq Al Harbi and Partners Co. Ltd.; and Mobarak M. Al-Salomi and Partners for Cont. Co.

Nasser said: “Today we are taking a major step forward in further strengthening the partnership between TotalEnergies and Aramco, with the SATORP expansion project being the latest in a long-standing history of collaboration of almost five decades between both companies.

“As part of Aramco’s growth strategy, the project is anticipated to contribute to value-addition opportunities in the Kingdom’s downstream ecosystem, and we thank the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Investment for their tremendous support via the Shareek program to make this multi-billion-dollar project a reality.”

Pouyanne said: “This landmark opens a new page in our shared history with Aramco, which we are delighted to be associated with once again.

“This expansion project reinforces the exemplary relationship that our two companies have enjoyed for several decades in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We would like to thank the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support throughout the development of this world-class project.”

Topics: Aramco TotalEnergies

Related

Aramco only Mideast brand on most-valuable global list for 2023
Media
Aramco only Mideast brand on most-valuable global list for 2023
Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn
Business & Economy
Aramco’s Namaat program to launch companies worth $25bn

Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow

Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow

Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow
  • The event, which will take place from Nov. 13 to 15 at Sakhir Airbase, will harness global expertise to provide crucial thought leadership and insight, organizers said
  • ‘A relationship spanning decades, Bahrain was the first country in the region to adopt Lockheed Martin’s F-16 aircraft, for the Royal Bahraini Air Force,’ they added
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Lockheed Martin on Friday announced its participation in and sponsorship of the Bahrain International Airshow 2024. The company will have a stand in the exhibition hall and a dedicated chalet at the event.

“A relationship spanning decades, Bahrain was the first country in the region to adopt Lockheed Martin’s F-16 aircraft, for the Royal Bahraini Air Force, and in early 2023 became the first country in the world to receive delivery of the first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet from the manufacturer,” UK-based airshow consultancy Farnborough International said.

The contract was signed at the Paris Air Show by Yousif Mahmoud, the director-general of the Bahrain International Airshow, and Craig Spyhalski, international air and show trade lead at Lockheed Martin. Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunication Mohammed Al-Kaabi was also present

The airshow, which will take place from Nov. 13 to 15 at Sakhir Airbase in Bahrain, is organized by the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Royal Bahraini Air Force, in association with Farnborough International.

It is designed to reflect the demands of the aerospace and defense industry and will harness global expertise to provide crucial thought leadership and insight, Farnborough International said.

“Now in its seventh year, BIAS has cemented itself as a must-attend biennial event in the aerospace and defense industry, renowned for bringing the best and brightest of the aerospace industry in an intimate platform to do business,” the organization added.

The airshow is held under the patronage of Bahrain’s King Hamad, and under the supervision of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad, the personal representative of the king and the chairman of the event’s Supreme Organizing Committee.

Topics: Bahrain International Airshow Lockheed Martin Bahrain Farnborough International

Related

Bahrain aims to harness global expertise at next year’s airshow  
Business & Economy
Bahrain aims to harness global expertise at next year’s airshow  
Saudi, Bahraini royal guards wrap up joint security exercise 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Bahraini royal guards wrap up joint security exercise 

Gold set for biggest weekly drop since Feb on hawkish Fed

Gold set for biggest weekly drop since Feb on hawkish Fed
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

Gold set for biggest weekly drop since Feb on hawkish Fed

Gold set for biggest weekly drop since Feb on hawkish Fed
Updated 23 June 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Gold prices were en route to their worst week since early February on Friday as the dollar strengthened after US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell reiterated that more interest rate hikes were in the offing, according to Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent to $1,921.29 per ounce by 1543 p.m. Saudi time, yet stayed close to a three-month low hit earlier in the session. Prices are down 1.8 percent for the week.

US gold futures gained 0.4 percent to $1,931.40.

“Gold is clearly an asset in demand but taking a short-term view on where the price is today, we still think there’s a little bit (of) room for gold to underperform,” said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

The dollar was up 0.5 percent and bound for its first weekly rise in four, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Powell, in his second day of testimony, said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates at a “careful pace.”

The market now sees a 75 percent chance of a 25 basis-point rate hike in July, with cuts seen only 2024 onwards.

“While we do not see the need for further rate increases, we do not expect an increase in gold and silver investment demand either, due to the resilience of the US economy and the high levels of interest rates, which are offering other alternatives to safe-haven seekers,” said Carsten Menke, head of next generation research at Julius Baer.

Interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver rose 0.5 percent to $22.35 per ounce, but was set for its biggest weekly drop since October 2022. Platinum was down 0.3 percent to $920.68, on course for its worst week since August 2022.

The strength of the dollar and concerns about China’s industrial sector and economy as a whole have contributed to silver’s decline, said Gardner.

Palladium rose 0.3 percent to $1,286.86 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 on Thursday.

Topics: Gold Gold prices

Related

Gold slips as firm dollar counters bets for Fed pause
Business & Economy
Gold slips as firm dollar counters bets for Fed pause

Saudi Arabia attracts $61.8m investments in the food industry

Saudi Arabia attracts $61.8m investments in the food industry
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia attracts $61.8m investments in the food industry

Saudi Arabia attracts $61.8m investments in the food industry
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Chocolate, yogurt and fish production in Saudi Arabia will increase after investment deals worth SR232 million ($61.8 million) were signed by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.

The organization, also known as MODON, has awarded seven contracts covering 99,400 sq. meters which will primarily benefit the Kingdom’s food and beverage sector.

In addition to this, MODON also sealed two more agreements to further facilitate financing solutions while supporting and enabling entrepreneurship during the first edition of the “Saudi Food 2023” exhibition.

These agreements fall in line with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and Saudi Vision 2023, aimed at achieving food security for the Kingdom and attracting investment projects worth $20 billion into the sector by 2035, according to Executive Vice President of Business Development at MODON Ali Al-Omeir, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

FASTFACTS

The agreements fall in line with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at achieving food security for the Kingdom and attracting investment projects worth $20 billion into the sector by 2035.

Among the new investment deals is an agreement worth SR140 million for the production of milk and fresh yogurt on industrial land on an area of 27,400 sq. meters in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah.

Another SR10 million contract was sealed allocating 11,051 sq. meters in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah to localize the fish preservation industry and fish products.

Among the new investment deals is an agreement worth SR140 million for the production of milk and fresh yogurt on industrial land on an area of 27,400 sq. meters in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah.

Furthermore, an area of 25,027 sq. meters has been allocated in the Second Industrial City in Qassim for an investment of SR22 million for the manufacture of cocoa, chocolate and sweets products.

Another SR10 million contract was sealed allocating 11,051 sq. meters in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah to localize the fish preservation industry and fish products, and a separate SR11.8 million deal was signed for an area of 7,400 sq. meters to preserve fish and fish products by drying, smoking, and salting.

There was also an agreement worth SR40 million to allocate an area of 16,500 sq. meters for the manufacture of food boxes, medicines, perfumes, dishes, among other things in Sudair City for Industry and Business.

Earlier this year, in February, on the sidelines of the Gulfood Exhibition 2023 in Dubai in the UAE, MODON signed agreements and memorandums of understanding to localize the food and beverage industry in Saudi Arabia with investments up to SR1 billion.

It also revealed the increase of food factories to 1,171 factories with total areas of approximately 10 million sq. meters by the end of 2022.

Topics: Third Industrial City food and beverage Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON)

Related

MODON, Sukuk Capital sign deal to provide new financing solutions to SMEs
Business & Economy
MODON, Sukuk Capital sign deal to provide new financing solutions to SMEs

Latest updates

The mercenary chief who urged an uprising against Russia’s generals has long ties to Putin
The mercenary chief who urged an uprising against Russia’s generals has long ties to Putin
US evangelicals still all-in for scandal-plagued Trump
US evangelicals still all-in for scandal-plagued Trump
Saudi chief of general staff reviews preparations of armed forces units participating in Hajj season
Saudi chief of general staff reviews preparations of armed forces units participating in Hajj season
Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’
Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’
Muscovites made uneasy by revolt, Ukrainians pleased at internal turmoil
Muscovites made uneasy by revolt, Ukrainians pleased at internal turmoil

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.