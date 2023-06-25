Muscovites made uneasy by revolt, Ukrainians pleased at internal turmoil

MOSCOW/KYIV: Muscovites on Saturday expressed unease or dismissed as political theater a standoff pitting the Kremlin against Wagner mercenaries who had vowed to descend on the capital in a “march of justice” denouncing the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainians, on the other hand, were clearly satisfied, sometimes gleeful, at the prospect of a split in Russian ranks 16 months after the Kremlin’s troops invaded their country.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had declared that a “counter-terrorism regime” was in force, before the leader of the Wagner private militia announced that his fighters would turn back to avoid bloodshed.
Yevgeny Prigozhin had said he wanted to oust the army’s top brass and “restore justice,” while Putin had promised to crush the mutiny.
One Moscow resident who gave his name as Nikolai — declining like others to give his surname — watched the military take up positions to protect the city.
“It’s frightening of course — you sit at home thinking about what might happen,” he told Reuters. “It’s disturbing, both for you and your loved ones.”
Some residents found it hard to grasp the scale of events.
“It’s really tough news, really unexpected. I’ve just come back from university. I’ve just done my last exam — and the news was really unexpected as I was prepping (for the exam) last night,” said Vladimir, a student. “I don’t really know how to react. I haven’t really got my head around it yet.”
In Kyiv’s Independence Square, packed with residents enjoying a stroll, Natalia Tanich, 48, acknowledged a certain pleasure in watching the Russian standoff.
“I enjoy what is happening in Russia. The inevitable conflict between Prigozhin and Putin was expected,” she said. “I don’t know what may come out of it. But I wish for them to shoot each other and die.”
In Kkarkiv, Ukraine’s second city subjected to frequent shelling since the invasion, Ivan said the confrontation was a consequence of volatile politics and the protracted conflict.
“They started the war and now they are getting it back. The harder you compress a spring, the harder it comes back,” he said. “The situation was compressed to such an extent in Russia that it became hopeless. I consider what happened a natural event. It will influence the war but I think it will not be over in a day. We will have to endure a bit.”
POST-SOVIET SHOWCASE
In Moscow, under Mayor Sobyanin, the state has spent vast amounts to transform the city into an urban showcase with relatively low crime. That is a far cry from the drab Soviet era, and the 1990s when it was plagued by contract killings or, later, suffered attacks by Chechen separatists.
A woman called Galina said she thought what was happening was some kind of “provocation.”
“It doesn’t frighten me at all,” she said. “I have confidence in our president and our people.”
One man who declined to be named at all said he thought it was just politics playing out.
“They might cancel a few events, and I make my living from events. I have an event going on now, so I could lose out because of this,” he said.
“But otherwise, it’s their business, it’s politics — let them get on with it.”
Ford Explorer recall prompts US Transportation Department investigation
The original recall covered certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids, and the 3-liter ST
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
AP
SAN FRANCISCO: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the US after receiving complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in park.
The problem, ascribed to fractures of a rear axle mounting bolt that could lead the drive shaft to disconnect, was addressed by a Ford software update designed to apply the electronic parking brake if the drive shaft failed, the agency said. But according to two complaints from vehicle owners, their SUVs behaved erratically following the repair.
In one of those cases, the Explorer would reportedly slam to a complete stop at speeds of up to 30 or 40 miles per hour. In the other, it would reportedly lurch into motion while the driver was attempting to disengage the electronic brake. No injuries were reported in these cases, although the first driver reported striking a utility pole when the Explorer started rolling downhill following an abrupt stop, seemingly because the drivetrain was disengaged.
The original recall covered certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids, and the 3-liter ST. Also included were 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines. Both of the reported incidents involved 2021 Explorers.
A Ford representative said the company is working with the NHTSA on the matter.
Moscow says charges to be dropped after Wagner Group’s leader ends rebellion
Yevgeny Prigozhin agrees to move to Russia's ally Belarus
Says he decided to retreat to avoid “shedding Russian blood”
Updated 25 June 2023
AP
The rebellious Russian mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow before abruptly reversing course will move to neighboring Belarus and not face prosecution, the Kremlin said Saturday, as part of a deal to defuse a crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.
The charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin for mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped and the troops who joined him also will not be prosecuted, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced, and fighters from his Wagner Group who did not take part in the uprising will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry.
Putin had vowed to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his onetime protege, whose forces seized a key military facility in southern Russia before advancing on the capital. In a televised speech to the nation, Putin called the rebellion a “betrayal” and “treason.”
In allowing Prigozhin and his forces to go free, Peskov said Putin’s “highest goal” was “to avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation with unpredictable results.”
Moscow had braced for the arrival of the Wagner forces by erecting checkpoints with armored vehicles and troops on the city’s southern edge. Red Square was shut down, and the mayor urged motorists to stay off some roads.
But after the deal was struck, Prigozhin announced that while his men were just 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Moscow, he had decided to retreat to avoid “shedding Russian blood.” His troops were ordered back to their field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian regular soldiers.
Prigozhin has demanded the ouster of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, long the target of his withering criticism for his conduct of the war in Ukraine. On Friday, he accused forces under Shoigu’s command of attacking Wagner camps and killing “a huge number of our comrades.”
Prigozhin did not say whether the Kremlin had responded to his demand. Peskov said the issue could not have been discussed during the negotiations, which were conducted by the president of Belarus, and is the “exclusive prerogative of the commander in chief.”
If Putin were to agree to Shoigu’s ouster, it could be politically damaging for the president after he branded Prigozhin a backstabbing traitor.
Early Saturday, Prigozhin’s private army appeared to control the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city 660 miles (over 1,000 kilometers) south of Moscow, which runs Russian operations in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said.
A nighttime video from the city posted on Russian messaging app channels showed people cheering Wagner troops as they left Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin was seen riding in one of the vehicles, and people greeted him and some ran to shake his hand as he lowered the window.
Wagner troops and equipment also were in Lipetsk province, about 360 kilometers (225 miles) south of Moscow.
Authorities declared a “counterterrorist regime” in Moscow and its surrounding region, enhancing security and restricting some movement. On the southern outskirts, troops erected checkpoints, arranged sandbags and set up machine guns. Crews dug up sections of highways to slow the march.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared Monday a non-working day for most residents as part of the heightened security, a measure that remained in effect even after the retreat.
The dramatic developments came exactly 16 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s largest conflict since World War II, which has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and reduced cities to rubble.
Ukrainians hoped the Russian infighting would create opportunities for their army to take back territory seized by Russian forces.
Ben Barry, senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that even with a deal, Putin’s position has probably been weakened and “these events will have been of great comfort to the Ukrainian government and the military.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Saturday, shortly before Prigozhin announced his retreat, that the march exposed weakness in the Kremlin and “showed all Russian bandits, mercenaries, oligarchs” that it is easy to capture Russian cities “and, probably, arsenals.”
Switching into Russian in his daily video address, Zelensky said “the man from the Kremlin” was “very afraid.” He repeated his calls for the West to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.
Prigozhin had vowed earlier that his fighters, whom he said number some 25,000, would not surrender because “we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.”
“Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland,” he said in an audio message on his Telegram channel.
He posted video of himself at the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and claimed his forces had taken control of the airfield and other military facilities in the city without any deaths or even “a single gunshot.”
Russian media, however, reported that several helicopters and a military communications plane were downed by Wagner troops. The Kremlin referred a question about the losses to the Defense Ministry, which has not commented.
The short-lived rebellion came as Russia is “fighting the toughest battle for its future,” Putin said, with the West piling sanctions on Moscow and arming Ukraine.
“The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us,” Putin said.
State-controlled TV networks led their newscasts with Putin’s statement and reported the tense situation in Rostov-on-Don. Broadcasters also carried statements from top Russian officials and lawmakers voicing support for Putin, condemning Prigozhin and urging him to back down.
Chechnyan strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, who in the past has sided with Prigozhin in his criticisms of Russia’s military, also expressed support for Putin’s “every word.”
“The mutiny needs to be suppressed,” Kadyrov said.
Wagner troops have played a crucial role in the Ukraine war, capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, an area where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place. But Prigozhin has increasingly criticized the military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of munitions.
In announcing the rebellion, Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking the Wagner camps in Ukraine with rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery. He alleged that Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff, ordered the attacks following a meeting with Shoigu in which they decided to destroy the military contractor.
The Defense Ministry denied attacking the camps.
The 62-year-old Prigozhin, a former convict, has longstanding ties to Putin and won lucrative Kremlin catering contracts that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef.”
He gained attention in the US when he and a dozen other Russian nationals were charged with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord ahead of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory. Wagner has sent military contractors to Libya, Syria, several African countries and eventually Ukraine.
The rebellion appeared likely to further hinder Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, as Kyiv’s forces probed Russian defenses in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.
Orysia Lutsevych, the head of the Ukraine Forum at the Chatham House think tank in London, said the infighting could create confusion and potential division among Russian military forces.
“Russian troops in Ukraine may well now be operating in a vacuum, without clear military instructions, and doubts about whom to obey and follow,″ Lutsevych said. “This creates a unique and unprecedented military opportunity for the Ukrainian army.”
Western countries monitored developments closely. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his counterparts in the other G7 countries and the European Union’s foreign affairs representative, his spokesman said, adding that Blinken “reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change.”
Latvia and Estonia, two NATO countries that border Russia, said they were increasing security at their borders.
FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the US
The FDA has tried for years to regulate the multibillion-dollar vaping industry, but separate data released by government researchers Thursday shows unauthorized e-cigarettes continue to launch
Updated 25 June 2023
AP
WASHINGTON: The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it has sent warning letters to dozens of retailers selling fruit- and candy-flavored disposable e-cigarettes, including the current best-selling brand, Elf Bar.
It’s the latest attempt by regulators to crack down on illegal disposable vapes that have poured into US stores in recent years.
Last month, the FDA issued orders allowing customs officials to seize shipments of Elf Bar, Esco Bar and two other brands at US ports. None of the products have received FDA authorization and they come in flavors like cotton candy, which regulators say can appeal to teenagers.
In the latest action, the FDA said it issued warnings to 189 convenience stores, vape shops and other retailers.
“We’re not going to stand by as bad actors are profiting off the sale of illegal products that are addicting our nation’s youth,” Brian King, the FDA’s tobacco center director, said in an interview. “Today’s action is just part of our long-standing efforts to address those products, particularly flavored disposable products.”
The FDA has tried for years to regulate the multibillion-dollar vaping industry, but separate data released by government researchers Thursday shows unauthorized e-cigarettes continue to launch.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis showed the number of e-cigarette brands in the US grew from 184 in early 2020 to 269 by late 2022.
The rise coincided with the growing popularity of disposable e-cigarettes. The analysis showed disposables’ share of vaping sales more than doubled from 24.7 percent in early 2020 to nearly 52 percent by late last year.
Researchers from the CDC and a nonprofit, Truth Initiative, analyzed data from IRI, which collects sales records from convenience stores, gas stations and other retailers.
Elf Bar was the best-selling disposable in the US and the third-best selling e-cigarette by late last year. Only the reusable e-cigarettes Vuse, from Reynolds American, and Juul had higher sales.
The FDA and CDC also cited Elf Bar in a separate report about thousands of calls to US poison centers concerning e-cigarettes, mainly involving children under age 5.
When accidentally ingested, liquid nicotine can cause seizures, convulsions, vomiting and brain injury. Reports of nicotine poisoning have gone up and down over the past decade, but government scientists said calls increased more than 30 percent between last spring and March this year.
Brand information was not reported in 95 percent of cases, but when it was, Elf Bar was the most frequently named product.
Despite the missing data, FDA’s King called the high number of reports involving Elf Bar a “canary in the coal mine.”
“What we want to do is nip things in the bud before they’re allowed to expand even further,” King said.
Manufactured by a Chinese firm, iMiracle Shenzhen, Elf Bar is part of a wave of copycat e-cigarettes that have followed a path paved by Puff Bar, a popular brand of disposables that briefly racked up hundreds of millions in sales after regulators cracked down on older vaping products like Juul.
In early 2020, the FDA restricted flavors in cartridge-based reusable e-cigarettes like Juul to just menthol and tobacco, which are more popular with adults. But the flavor restriction didn’t apply to disposable e-cigarettes, which are thrown away after use.
After the FDA tried to force Puff Bar off the market, the company relaunched and said it was now using laboratory-made nicotine, which didn’t fall under FDA’s original oversight of tobacco-derived nicotine. Most disposable makers followed the same playbook.
Congress closed the loophole last year. Under the law, companies were supposed to remove their vapes from the market and file FDA applications, but new products continue to launch.
A sea of difference: Media coverage of Titanic-touring sub and migrant boat tragedy reveals deep bias
Former US President Obama’s remarks deploring media’s indifference to the bigger of the two tragedies strike a responsive chord
Similar double standards were on view in 2021 when nearly 500 African migrants lost their lives in a blaze blamed on the Houthis in Yemen
Updated 25 June 2023
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: For much of the past week, international news media audiences had to put up with round-the-clock coverage of an incident whose place in the annals of history is far from assured. For as long as the fate of five people inside Titan, a submersible that was headed to the site of the Titanic shipwreck, remained unknown, major media outlets spared no bulletin slot or expense in getting talking heads to hold forth on the topic.
It did not need an elder statesman of America to point out the scandalous contrast between the intense media coverage of the Titan’s doomed journey and the almost cursory attention paid to the deaths of possibly hundreds of people off the coast of Greece just days earlier. Still, when Barack Obama did just that at a public forum in Athens on Thursday, his comments not only struck a responsive chord with the audience but also gave voice to the pent-up frustrations of news consumers worldwide.
“There is a potential tragedy unfolding with a submarine that is getting minute-to-minute coverage all around the world, and it is understandable because, obviously, we all want and pray that those folks are rescued,” the former US president said in the Greek capital, where he was attending a conference on child and adolescent mental health initiatives.
“But the fact that that has gotten so much more attention than 700 people who sank — that is an untenable situation.”
The disaster he was referring to — described as “one of the worst in recent memory” — unfolded far away from the media’s gaze in the Central Mediterranean on Tuesday. A fishing vessel carrying an estimated 750 people from Palestine, Syria, Egypt and Pakistan capsized in international waters off Pylos in southern Greece. According to the UN Human Rights Office, 78 people are confirmed dead while at least 500 more are missing.
The media conversation concerning the tragedy, however, was quickly drowned out by the noise of technical experts and ocean explorers dissecting live on air the search-and-rescue efforts of multiple Western countries to locate the Titan, which was carrying wealthy marine enthusiasts on a tour of the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada before it vanished on Sunday.
“Sadly, the only reason people are talking about the relative lack of attention to the staggering number of migrants and refugees who die all the time on dangerous journeys is that timing,” Judith Sunderland, associate Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, told Arab News. “It happened right after the horrifying shipwreck off the coast of Greece, one of the worst in recent memory.”
Her viewpoint is seconded by Nour Halabi, a University of Aberdeen fellow, who believes that had the Titan not gone missing during the same week that tragedy struck the migrant vessel, Western media outlets’ “blasé” attitude might not have been so glaringly evident and “we would not have been having this discussion.”
The “juxtaposition of the two events” has brought to the public’s attention “this contrast of ‘worthy’ and ‘unworthy’ victims,” Halabi, the author of “Radical Hospitality,” which examines media coverage of immigration, told Arab News.
While international media outlets went big on close-ups, names and life stories of the five “explorers,” as described by the submersible’s operator OceanGate, the world got to see at best blurry images of a mass of migrants in distress as their ship capsized, the latest in a long line of tragedies that have turned the Mediterranean Sea into a veritable graveyard of people fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
“It is a recurring problem that news coverage of migrants and refugees tends to include photos of large groups of people in which you cannot distinguish people’s faces,” said HRW’s Sunderland.
“This makes it harder to see their individual humanity, to imagine their stories, to empathize with the heartbreak of their mothers.
“It is part of the dehumanization of people on the move that contributes to indifference and to impunity for the violence and abuse they face.”
INNUMBERS
Recent major migrant boat tragedies
April 9, 2016: A fishing boat with up to 500 Africans hoping to reach Italy from eastern Libya sinks, killing an estimated 459 people.
June 3, 2016: More than 339 lives lost when a vessel carrying about 700 migrants capsizes off the coast of Crete.
Sept. 21, 2016: A boat carrying about 600 people capsizes off the coast of Egypt, killing at least 300 people.
Jan. 14, 2017: 176 migrants missing after a boat sinks off the Libyan coast.
July 25, 2019: A boat carrying about 250 people from African and Arab countries capsizes off the coast of Libya.
Sept. 22, 2022: 122 migrants unaccounted for after a boat sinks off the coast of Syria.
June 14, 2023: A fishing trawler carrying about 750 people capsizes off the coast of Greece. Up to 500 missing, presumed dead.
Source: Missing Migrant Projects
Likewise, according to Halabi, “the juxtaposition of the nameless, featureless migrants” has made it difficult to feel compassion for the “massified group of people that drowned in the Mediterranean.”
Elaborating on the point, she said: “The media are being led by the decisions made by global leaders, which emphasize the importance of one group over another.
“The media is being led, first of all, by the humanitarian response, and governments here (in Europe) … are at the forefront in mobilizing resources that create what is called a newsworthy event.
“In one case, there was no response, so it did not escalate to a media event, while in another, the response is signifying importance.”
In conclusion, Halabi said: “The images we have seen this week have been retraumatizing for many immigrants — not in isolation, but with this juxtaposition,” which “has highlighted the contrast in the value of human life.”
Last week’s events, of course, were not the first instance of international media organizations being called out for applying double standards.
In March 2021, Yemen’s Houthi militia was accused of burning alive up to 500 African migrants in Sanaa, a massacre that major Western media outlets practically ignored even as they devoted significant time and resources to news of a US Minneapolis City Council settlement, the largest pre-trial civil rights settlement ever in America.
The agreement, reached a year following the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody, was hailed as a powerful message by prominent Western media mavens that Black lives matter. Yet, no comparable moral outrage was evident over the documented killing and injury of approximately 450, mostly Ethiopian, migrants in a detention center, on March 7, 2021, in a fire caused by bombs apparently fired by Houthi forces.
About a year later, when the war in Ukraine broke out in February 2022, correspondents of several major Western media organizations made shocking comparisons between Ukrainian and Middle Eastern refugees, embracing the former as “civilized” and “prosperous” while portraying the latter as a “crisis” — a liability and a burden to Europe’s economy.
This problematic attitude was epitomized by the remarks made on TV by NBC News reporter Kelly Cobiella then in reference to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion: “To put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from Ukraine … They are Christian, they are white, they are very similar.”
As media analysts have since pointed out, photos of Ukrainian refugees used by Western news media are portraits of dignity, showing well-dressed children carrying toys, as opposed to the images typically shown of Middle Eastern and African migrants and refugees: faceless masses of humans stranded at sea or huddled around security fences.
In yet another example of plain bigotry during the early stages of the Ukraine war, CBS reporter Charlie D’Agata said that Ukraine “is not a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European — I have to choose those words carefully, too — city, one where you wouldn’t expect that, or hope that it’s going to happen.”
The remark suggested that, unlike Iraq and Afghanistan, Ukraine did not deserve to be invaded because things like war and suffering were the province of non-European countries. Whether the outcry sparked by the numerous controversial Ukraine humanitarian crisis-related comments has led to any introspection by international media outlets’ management is open to question.
According to Cameron Boyle, communications lead at Manchester City of Sanctuary, the combination of policy and language used in the case of tragedies such as the latest Mediterranean migrant shipwreck “has created a situation where their deaths are normalized.”
He told Arab News: “This has led to the disparity in coverage in recent days. Refugees are treated like a problem to be solved, rather than human beings seeking to rebuild their lives in a place of safety.
“It is only when the tide of hostility ceases that tragedies involving refugees receive the attention and empathy they deserve.”
Looking to the future, Josie Naughton, CEO of UK-based charity Choose Love, believes some good could yet come out of the contrasting media coverage of the two tragedies.
“All the scrutiny into what happened to the Titan and how the tragedy could have been prevented must now be applied to migrant deaths at sea,” she told Arab News.
Thousands of Albanians seeking asylum in UK ‘absconding’
UK Home Office: More than 6,000 asylum claims withdrawn January to March
Nearly 4,400 of them related to Albanians
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Thousands of Albanians seeking asylum in the UK this year have likely absconded from their holding accommodation, according to official figures.
The UK Home Office said more than 6,000 asylum claims were withdrawn in the months of January to March, with nearly 4,400 of them related to Albanians who had crossed the English Channel in small boats.
This was a stark increase from the same period in 2022, when 1,229 withdrawals were recorded by the Home Office, of which 292 were Albanian asylum claims. A report in The Times quoted senior Home Office sources as saying the department had “lost track” of the claims related to asylum-seekers because they had “disappeared from hotels or other asylum accommodation” or simply “not turned up for interviews.”
UK charities who work with asylum-seekers have warned the government that not all individuals will have absconded, with some who withdrew their applications likely to be victims of exploitation.
“There are real risks when we allow people to fall between the cracks in this way. We cannot let people who have come to our country to find safety become victims of trafficking and exploitation or suffer from destitution,” said Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council.
“Every effort should be taken by the Home Office to ensure people are not left to disappear in order to address an asylum backlog problem that the government itself is responsible for creating.”
The number of migrants who have arrived in June was higher than the same month last year, which goes against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s claim three weeks ago that his government’s plan to stop the boats is “starting to work.”
A Home Office spokesperson told The Times: “The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system.”
The spokesperson added: “Asylum-seekers may withdraw their claim for a variety of reasons, for example because they want to leave the UK or pursue another application for permission to stay.
“Asylum claims may also be withdrawn where individuals abscond before a decision is made on their asylum claim.”