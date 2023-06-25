Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt
Russian President Vladimir Putin, enter, flanked by Alexei Dyumin, acting governor of the Tula region, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, visits an exhibition at the Splav defense enterprise in Tula, Sept. 8, 2016. (File/AFP)
Russian state television on Sunday showed Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing confidence in plans for Ukraine in an interview that appeared to have been recorded before Saturday's aborted revolt by the Wagner group of mercenaries.
"We feel confident, and, of course, we are in a position to implement all the plans and tasks ahead of us," Putin said. "This also applies to the country's defence, it applies to the special military operation, it applies to the economy as a whole and its individual areas."
The comments in an interview with Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin were broadcast by Rossiya state television. Zarubin said the interview was done after a meeting with military graduates, in an apparent reference to an event held on Wednesday.
The full interview was due to be broadcast later on Sunday.
The short report did not mention Saturday's revolt, in which Wagner mercenaries took a southern city before heading toward Moscow. In a televised address before the drama was defused and the group stopped their advance, Putin said the rebellion put Russia's very existence under threat.
In its daily briefing on Sunday the Defence Ministry also did not mention anything about the actions of Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Asked in the interview how much time he dedicates to what Russia calls its special military operation, Putin said: "Of course, this is paramount, every day starts and ends with this."
DHAKA: Bangladesh is banking on Saudi expertise to run a newly built terminal in the country’s largest port, authorities told Arab News, as negotiations are underway for Riyadh’s latest investment in the South Asian nation.
Saudi port developer Red Sea Gateway Terminal was selected by the Bangladeshi Ministry of Shipping to operate the new $240 million Patenga Container Terminal in Chittagong Port, making it the first foreign company to receive Dhaka’s offer to operate its ports.
“RSGT will operate the newly built Patenga Container Terminal,” Abul Bashar, director-general of programming and investment promotion in Bangladesh’s Public Private Partnership Authority, told Arab News.
This is the first time the government offers a foreign company the chance to operate the largest port in the country, Bashar said.
“Hopefully, by the end of this year, RSGT will be able to take over the terminal operations,” he added.
Under the expected deal, RSGT will equip, operate and maintain the Patenga terminal, which covers between 5 and 7 percent of Chittagong’s entire operations, the rest of which are handled by the Chittagong Port Authority.
The Saudi company will take over Patenga’s operations for 22 years. The first two years will be dedicated to preparing and installing equipment, Bashar said, adding that Dhaka is expecting RSGT to “use all ultra-modern equipment and technology.”
Bashar said: “RSGT has a proven track record in Saudi Arabia and other countries for managing port operations smoothly.
“The Bangladeshi government believes that if a company like RSGT joins the port operations activities here, in the future there will also be an opportunity for technology transfer.”
RSGT CEO Jens O. Floe previously said the company’s “proposed investment is a vote of confidence in Bangladesh’s future.”
The Saudi firm also said Chittagong’s rapid growth and RSGT’s competencies are a good match.
“The rapid growth of Chittagong Port’s cargo volumes necessitates further investment in modern equipment, advanced technology and building new human capacity. This project fits well with Red Sea Gateway Terminal’s competencies and its expansion strategy for emerging markets,” Gagan Seksaria, RSGT’s director of global investments, said in a statement issued last August.
“We are very confident that, through this investment, we will be able to contribute significantly to Bangladesh’s fast-growing trade and economy.”
Chittagong Port is the busiest container port on the Bay of Bengal, which handled about 3.2 million 20-foot equivalent units in the 2021 fiscal year and served as the main gateway for Bangladesh’s ocean cargo import and export. This included products from its garment sector, which accounts for 80 percent of the country’s exports and 11 percent of its gross domestic product.
Russian diplomat flies to Beijing for talks a day after mutiny in Russia ends
BEIJING: A top Russian diplomat flew to Beijing for talks with the Chinese government on Sunday, just a day after a rebellion by a Russian mercenary commander fizzled out.
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss “international and regional issues of common concern,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a one-line statement on its website.
Russia and China, while not formal allies, have maintained close ties throughout Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn.
Rudenko’s visit comes after Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of private mercenary army Wagner Group, ordered his troops to march on Moscow in the greatest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power. Prigozhin later on Saturday reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat.
China has not officially commented on the crisis in Russia.
The United States and other Western powers have urged China not to supply Russia with arms that could be used in the Ukraine conflict. China in May sent an envoy to Ukraine and Russia in an attempt to mediate talks to end the war.
The mercenary chief who urged an uprising against Russia’s generals has long ties to Putin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former prison inmate, owned a hot dog stand and then fancy restaurants that drew interest from Russian President Vladimir Putin
With the help of Putin, Prigozhin cornered government contracts and availed himself of generous loans by a state bank to build a business empire
He then organized the Wagner Group, a mercenary force that has come to play a central role in Putin’s projection of Russian influence in trouble spots around the world
Updated 25 June 2023
AP
The millionaire mercenary chief who long benefitted from the powerful patronage of President Vladimir Putin has moved into the global spotlight with a dramatic rebellion against Russia's military that challenged the authority of Putin himself.
Yevgeny Prigozhin is the 62-year-old owner of the Kremlin-allied Wagner Group, a private army of inmate recruits and other mercenaries that has fought some of the deadliest battles in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Friday, Prigozhin abruptly escalated months of scathing criticism of Russia’s conduct of the war, calling for an armed uprising to oust the defense minister, and then rolling toward Moscow with his soldiers-for-hire.
As Putin's government declared a “counterterrorism” alert and scrambled to seal off Moscow with checkpoints, Prigozhin just as abruptly stood down the following day. As part of the deal to defuse the crisis, he agreed to move to Belarus and was seen late Saturday retreating with his forces from Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia where they had taken over the military headquarters.
It was unclear what was next for Prigozhin, a former prison inmate, hot-dog vendor and restaurant owner who has riveted world attention. ‘Putin's chef’
Prigozhin and Putin go way back, with both born in Leningrad, what is now St. Petersburg.
During the final years of the Soviet Union, Prigozhin served time in prison — 10 years by his own admission — although he does not say what it was for.
Afterward, he owned a hot dog stand and then fancy restaurants that drew interest from Putin. In his first term, the Russian leader took then-French President Jacques Chirac to dine at one of them.
“Vladimir Putin saw how I built a business out of a kiosk, he saw that I don’t mind serving to the esteemed guests because they were my guests,” Prigozhin recalled in an interview published in 2011.
His businesses expanded significantly to catering and providing school lunches. In 2010, Putin helped open Prigozhin’s factory, which was built on generous loans by a state bank. In Moscow alone, his company Concord won millions of dollars in contracts to provide meals at public schools. He also organized catering for Kremlin events for several years — earning him the nickname “Putin’s chef” — and has provided catering and utility services to the Russian military.
In 2017, opposition figure and corruption fighter Alexei Navalny accused Prigozhin’s companies of breaking antitrust laws by bidding for some $387 million in Defense Ministry contracts. Military connection
Prigozhin also owns the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-allied mercenary force that has come to play a central role in Putin’s projection of Russian influence in trouble spots around the world.
The United States, European Union, United Nations and others say the mercenary force has involved itself in conflicts in countries across Africa in particular. Wagner fighters allegedly provide security for national leaders or warlords in exchange for lucrative payments, often including a share of gold or other natural resources. US officials say Russia may also be using Wagner’s work in Africa to support its war in Ukraine.
In Ukraine, Prigozhin’s mercenaries have become a major force in the war, fighting as counterparts to the Russian army in battles with Ukrainian forces.
That includes Wagner fighters taking Bakhmut, the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place. By last month, Wagner Group and Russian forces appeared to have largely won Bakhmut, a victory with strategically slight importance for Russia despite the cost in lives. Prigozhin has said that 20,000 of his men died in Bakhmut, about half of them inmates recruited from Russia’s prisons. What is the group's reputation?
Western countries and United Nations experts have accused Wagner Group mercenaries of committing numerous human rights abuses throughout Africa, including in the Central African Republic, Libya and Mali.
In December 2021, the European Union accused the group of “serious human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings,” and of carrying out “destabilizing activities” in the Central African Republic, Libya, Syria and Ukraine.
Some of the reported incidents stood out in their grisly brutality.
In November 2022, a video surfaced online that showed a former Wagner contractor getting beaten to death with a sledgehammer after he allegedly fled to the Ukrainian side and was recaptured. Despite public outrage and a stream of demands for an investigation, the Kremlin turned a blind eye to it. Raging against Russia's generals
As his forces fought and died en masse in Ukraine, Prigozhin raged against Russia’s military brass. In a video released by his team last month, Prigozhin stood next to rows bodies he said were those of Wagner fighters. He accused Russia’s regular military of incompetence and of starving his troops of the weapons and ammunition they needed to fight.
“These are someone’s fathers and someone’s sons,” Prigozhin said then. “The scum that doesn’t give us ammunition will eat their guts in hell.” Criticizing the brass
Prigozhin has castigated the top military brass, accusing top-ranking officers of incompetence. His remarks were unprecedented for Russia’s tightly controlled political system, in which only Putin could air such criticism.
In January, Putin reaffirmed his trust in the chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, by putting him in direct charge of the Russian forces in Ukraine, a move that some observers also interpreted as an attempt to cut Prigozhin down to size.
Asked recently about a media comparison of him to Grigory Rasputin, a mystic who gained influence over Russia’s last czar by claiming to have the power to cure his son’s hemophilia, Prigozhin snapped: “I don’t stop blood, but I spill blood of the enemies of our Motherland.” A ‘bad actor’ in the US
Prigozhin earlier gained more limited attention in the US, when he and a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies were charged with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord ahead of Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory.
They were indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference. The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Prigozhin and associates repeatedly in connection with both his election interference and his leadership of the Wagner Group.
After the 2018 indictment, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Prigozhin as saying, in a clearly sarcastic remark: “Americans are very impressionable people; they see what they want to see. I treat them with great respect. I’m not at all upset that I’m on this list. If they want to see the devil, let them see him.”
The Biden White House in that episode called him “a known bad actor,” and State Department spokesman Ned Price said Prigozhin’s “bold confession, if anything, appears to be just a manifestation of the impunity that crooks and cronies enjoy under President Putin and the Kremlin.” Avoiding challenges to Putin
As Prigozhin grew more outspoken against the way Russia’s conventional military conducted fighting in Ukraine, he continued to play a seemingly indispensable role for the Russian offensive, and appeared to suffer no retaliation from Putin for his criticism of Putin’s generals.
Media reports at times suggested Prigozhin’s influence on Putin was growing and he was after a prominent political post. But analysts warned against overestimating his influence with Putin.
“He’s not one of Putin’s close figures or a confidant,” said Mark Galeotti of University College, London, who specializes in Russian security affairs, speaking on his podcast “In Moscow’s Shadows.”
“Prigozhin does what the Kremlin wants and does very well for himself in the process. But that’s the thing — he is part of the staff rather than part of the family,” Galeotti said.
US evangelicals still all-in for scandal-plagued Trump
Trump’s famously devout vice president Mike Pence, who is running a distant third in the race for the 2024 nomination, would seem the more obvious fit for evangelicals
Updated 25 June 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: He has been indicted over hush money payments to a porn star and found liable in a sexual abuse lawsuit in a tumultuous start to his reelection campaign — but America’s evangelicals just can’t quit Donald Trump.
The 45th president of the United States — who is vying to be the 47th — has spent years mired in legal and ethical scandals, from accusations that he abused his office and tried to subvert a free-and-fair election to alleged affairs.
Yet the 77-year-old Republican remains as popular as ever on the Christian right, his appeal abundantly evident at Road to Majority, a weekend gathering of 3,000 evangelicals from the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington.
“Together we’re warriors in a righteous crusade to stop the arsonists, the atheists, the globalists and the Marxists,” Trump said in characteristically apocalyptic language, as he delivered the keynote address at the closing gala to rapt applause.
“That’s what they are. And we will restore our Republic as one nation under God.”
It took some persuasion for white evangelicals to come around to Trump when he announced he was running for president in 2015. But once they were in, they were all-in.
Non-Hispanic white Republicans who attend church regularly backed him by 81 percent in 2016 and 76 percent in 2020 — statistics that astonish those who question the former reality TV star’s religious credentials.
“It’s the difference between a representative and a leader,” Suzzanne Monk, a 50-year-old conservative political activist, told AFP as she attempted to explain Trump’s enduring popularity.
“Many of the politicians we have seen over decades are representatives... and they do the absolute minimum to keep themselves reelected. Donald J. Trump looks at situations and tries to rectify the situation.”
Trump’s famously devout vice president Mike Pence, who is running a distant third in the race for the 2024 nomination, would seem the more obvious fit for evangelicals. But he was booed at the 2021 Road to Majority over his refusal to help Trump overturn his election defeat and received largely polite applause this year.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, the only speaker to explicitly criticize Trump, was roundly booed for saying the Republican leader had let the country down.
The conference was being staged on the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court ending the nationwide right to abortion and Trump has voiced disquiet about some of the more restrictive curbs being pushed in conservative states.
He also sparked fury among some leaders on the Christian right when he blamed harsh restrictions on abortion for Republican underperformance in the 2022 midterm election — and he has refused to commit to a federal ban during the 2024 campaign.
Yet the twice-divorced Trump, who is under indictment over hush money paid to a porn actress for an alleged sexual encounter, was undoubtedly the star of the show.
“I consider it a great badge of courage. I’m being indicted for you and I believe the ‘you’ is more than 200 million people that love our country,” he told the crowd, earning more cheers.
In his opening remarks, Ralph Reed, the founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, denied there was a “cult of personality” around Trump among evangelicals.
Delegates at the conference appeared to agree, with many speaking approvingly of Trump’s record rather than commenting on his personality.
Two theories of the case for another Trump term emerged: first, that he fights for his supporters like no one else in politics; and second, that he delivered more of their policy priorities than any other modern president, from protecting religious freedoms and nominating three of the Supreme Court justices who gutted abortion rights.
Monk, the political activist, pointed to Trump being the first sitting president to attend the annual anti-abortion March for Life rally in Washington in 2020, and his early advocacy for parental choice in education.
“It’s not about, ‘Do we match? Are we the same people?’ It’s about, ‘Will you put my values into policy?’” she said. “And that’s why these folks all love Donald Trump.”
Enzo Alcindor, who manages a real estate office in south Florida, said he voted twice for Trump’s main primary rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but would be four-square behind Trump in 2024.
“The other (candidates) do not have the melons — let me say it that way — to represent us, to fight for us, to defend us against the machine,” says Alcindor, who is in his 50s and came to the United States from Haiti in 1986.
“So there is only one, and only one candidate for me. It’s president Donald Trump.”
Muscovites made uneasy by revolt, Ukrainians pleased at internal turmoil
Moscow's mayor declared that a “counter-terrorism regime” was in force before Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that his fighters would turn back to avoid bloodshed
In Kyiv’s Independence Square, residents enjoying a stroll acknowledged a certain pleasure in watching the Russian standoff
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW/KYIV: Muscovites on Saturday expressed unease or dismissed as political theater a standoff pitting the Kremlin against Wagner mercenaries who had vowed to descend on the capital in a “march of justice” denouncing the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainians, on the other hand, were clearly satisfied, sometimes gleeful, at the prospect of a split in Russian ranks 16 months after the Kremlin’s troops invaded their country.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had declared that a “counter-terrorism regime” was in force, before the leader of the Wagner private militia announced that his fighters would turn back to avoid bloodshed.
Yevgeny Prigozhin had said he wanted to oust the army’s top brass and “restore justice,” while Putin had promised to crush the mutiny.
One Moscow resident who gave his name as Nikolai — declining like others to give his surname — watched the military take up positions to protect the city.
“It’s frightening of course — you sit at home thinking about what might happen,” he told Reuters. “It’s disturbing, both for you and your loved ones.”
Some residents found it hard to grasp the scale of events.
“It’s really tough news, really unexpected. I’ve just come back from university. I’ve just done my last exam — and the news was really unexpected as I was prepping (for the exam) last night,” said Vladimir, a student. “I don’t really know how to react. I haven’t really got my head around it yet.”
In Kyiv’s Independence Square, packed with residents enjoying a stroll, Natalia Tanich, 48, acknowledged a certain pleasure in watching the Russian standoff.
“I enjoy what is happening in Russia. The inevitable conflict between Prigozhin and Putin was expected,” she said. “I don’t know what may come out of it. But I wish for them to shoot each other and die.”
In Kkarkiv, Ukraine’s second city subjected to frequent shelling since the invasion, Ivan said the confrontation was a consequence of volatile politics and the protracted conflict.
“They started the war and now they are getting it back. The harder you compress a spring, the harder it comes back,” he said. “The situation was compressed to such an extent in Russia that it became hopeless. I consider what happened a natural event. It will influence the war but I think it will not be over in a day. We will have to endure a bit.”
POST-SOVIET SHOWCASE
In Moscow, under Mayor Sobyanin, the state has spent vast amounts to transform the city into an urban showcase with relatively low crime. That is a far cry from the drab Soviet era, and the 1990s when it was plagued by contract killings or, later, suffered attacks by Chechen separatists.
A woman called Galina said she thought what was happening was some kind of “provocation.”
“It doesn’t frighten me at all,” she said. “I have confidence in our president and our people.”
One man who declined to be named at all said he thought it was just politics playing out.
“They might cancel a few events, and I make my living from events. I have an event going on now, so I could lose out because of this,” he said.
“But otherwise, it’s their business, it’s politics — let them get on with it.”