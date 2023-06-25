ACWA Power secures $100m credit facility from Chinese bank to scale up operations

UAE In-Focus — Abu Dhabi International Airport expects over 900k passengers during Eid holidays

RIYADH: In keeping with the festive spirit, passenger traffic through Abu Dhabi International Airport, or AUH, is expected to increase significantly during the Eid Al-Adha holiday season.

According to a statement, Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operators of the emirate’s five airports, is anticipating over 900,000 passengers to pass through AUH between June 23 and July 7.

Over 5,000 flights are expected to fly across 109 destinations in 59 countries during this period.

The airport operator forecast that July 2 is expected to be the busiest day over the coming weeks.

Abu Dhabi hotels occupancy rate to surpass 95% during Eid

Officials and experts confirmed that hotel occupancy rates in Abu Dhabi would cross over 95 percent during the Eid Al-Adha holiday season.

This rise comes as the Eid Al-Adha holiday will witness an influx of a large number of guests and a significant increase in the demand for tourist resorts, according to Al-Bayan newspaper.

In addition, the Eid holiday comes in the middle of the week, which has made many guests start bookings for the full 10 days.

DLD launches REIT privileges registry

Dubai Land Department has launched a privileges registry for real estate investment trusts.

This move aligns with Decree No. 22 of 2022, approving the grant of privileges to REITs across the emirate.

It will help enhance Dubai’s position as an international hub for realty investments and encourage REITs to explore various projects across Dubai while boosting investment in the market.

“This move is in conjunction with the efforts made by the DLD and its partners from the government and private sectors to translate and achieve the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 for foreign investment and the raising of private sector investment in development projects,” said Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD.

He added: “DLD, through its specialists and work teams, will make all the efforts required to develop a register of privileges and motivate local and international real estate trust companies, who meet the conditions and procedures, to benefit from the advantages of registration, which contributes to increasing the value of real estate transactions, for a more competitive Dubai.”