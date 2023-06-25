$300m in projects funded by Saudi Arabia launched in Yemen

AL-MUKALLA: Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, on Sunday inaugurated 20 development projects financed by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, totaling SR1.2 billion ($320 million), in Hadramout, Yemen’s southeastern province.
Al-Alimi, along with Yemeni and Saudi officials, attended a celebratory event in Al-Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout, to launch the projects in various sectors, aimed at alleviating Yemenis’ sufferings and addressing major issues in the health, education, transportation, and energy sectors.
The projects include the construction of a cancer hospital, the renovation of a university hospital, the construction of a 25-megawatt power station, and the construction of roads in Al-Mukalla, Seiyun, and other Hadramout cities.
The SDRPY is also funding the rehabilitation of the Al-Wadea border crossing with Saudi Arabia, the preservation of Shibam’s old city, the construction of two schools, the renovation of Seiyun Palace, and various agricultural and fishing projects.
Speaking at another gathering of government officials and local dignitaries, Al-Alimi said that his government would begin implementing decentralization in Hadramout by enabling the province to govern and manage its own resources.
If the decentralization succeeds in Hadramout, he said, other provinces under government control will follow suit.
HIGHLIGHT
“Hadramout will independently manage its finances, administration, and security, and we guarantee that all governorates will enjoy the same level of privilege. If this initiative is successful, it will be introduced to all provinces,” Al-Alimi said.
Hadramout Gov. Mabkout bin Madhi thanked Saudi Arabia for the projects and urged the Yemeni government to repair deteriorating services, address the soaring prices of food and other commodities, and stabilize the Yemeni riyal.
The Yemeni leader, accompanied by his advisers and government ministers, landed in Al-Mukalla on Saturday for the first time since the creation of the presidential council in April 2022.
Meanwhile, a Yemeni soldier was killed in clashes with Al-Qaeda militants in the southern province of Abyan on Sunday, local security officials said.
Al-Qaeda launched an attack on Yemeni government forces in the vast and rugged Omaran valley in the province of Abyan, prompting hours-long clashes with government troops.
The attack is the most recent counterattack and guerrilla strategy used by Al-Qaeda against Yemeni troops who stormed the valley last year.
Dozens of soldiers have been killed or injured since September when pro-independence southern forces started an offensive against Al-Qaeda in Abyan and Shabwa provinces.
Separately, sporadic fighting has erupted between government troops and the Houthis in Taiz and Dhale as the militia deployed troops outside key cities and launched drone attacks against government troops.
Yemeni army troops engaged in combat with the Houthis in Al-Osefrah, north of Taiz, on Saturday as the militants continued their ground and drone assaults to seize control of new areas of the besieged city.
Yemeni soldiers also exchanged mortar and heavy weapons fire with the Houthis in the Al-Ahsha area, north of Dhale, local officials and media reports said.
Iraq police officer jailed for life over murder of protesters
The 2019 protests were led mostly by disaffected youths who demonstrated against rampant corruption, unemployment and a lack of services in the oil-rich country where decades of war and conflict devastated infrastructure
Updated 25 min 9 sec ago
AFP
NASIRIYAH: An Iraqi criminal court on Sunday sentenced to life in prison a police officer over the 2019 murder of anti-government protesters in the southern city of Nasiriyah.
Nasiriyah was a center of anti-corruption protests that gripped Iraq in late 2019 and were crushed by authorities in a crackdown that killed more than 600 people nationwide.
The ruling stated that commander Omar Nazar, a member of an elite police squad, was sentenced to life in prison for the “murder of Mustafa Ahmad and his group” on Nov. 28, 2019.
BACKGROUND
He was also convicted of causing “injuries to Mohammed Yasser Hussein and his group” of protesters holding a sit-in at a Nasiriyah bridge the same day.
Nazar, who can appeal the verdict, went on trial in February 2022 for the murder of 21 people that day, when Iraqi security forces including Nazar’s rapid deployment squad violently broke up the sit-in, said Ali Mehdi Ajeel, an adviser to the governor of Dhi Qar province.
Following the crackdown, around 95 families filed complaints against Nazar, and about 100 witnesses gave testimony in the case, Ajeel said.
The 2019 protests were led mostly by disaffected youths who demonstrated against rampant corruption, unemployment and a lack of services in the oil-rich country where decades of war and conflict devastated infrastructure.
Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar, is a poor and marginalized city that saw thousands of protesters take to the streets to vent their anger and demand jobs.
The crackdown on protesters eventually forced prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi to resign.
Frankly Speaking: Will the Assad regime kick its drug habits?
On International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, expert doubts Syria’s intention to change despite Arab League readmission
Caroline Rose of New Lines Institute says killing of kingpin Al-Ramthan was significant for curtailing trafficking, not production
Arab News documentary probes Captagon trade sources, shines light on Kingdom’s battle against drug smuggling and consumption
Updated 3 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: As the world marks the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, leading Captagon trade researcher Caroline Rose says she is doubtful the Bashar Assad regime would relinquish its lucrative drug business income, despite apparent support and commitments to Arab countries during the Jeddah Arab League Summit last month.
Appearing on Frankly Speaking, Arab News’ current affairs talk show, the director of New Lines Institute pointed out that not only does Captagon production in Syria provide the regime with “a large source of revenue,” but “it also upholds a very delicate system of power in patronage inside of regime-held areas that the Assad regime has relied on throughout the civil war.”
She explained that many of the “big players” deeply involved in the Captagon trade, “such as Maher Assad,” are “relatives of Bashar Assad himself, or members of Syria’s very deep and very influential security apparatus,” and “they all have a role to play in continuing and keeping up the Syrian regime’s hold on power and territorial control across the country.
Asked about the impact of the Saudi-Jordanian-Egyptian airstrike that killed Captagon kingpin Merhi Al-Ramthan inside Syria on May 8, Rose replied that although Al-Ramthan was an “influential trafficker and smuggler in the south (of Syria),” he was not a key actor in production, making him a “smaller fish … that the regime could give up as a show of goodwill.”
She noted that “while Al-Ramthan was given up, a number of other key individuals were not,” meaning the move was “an opportunity for the Syrian regime to … show it was genuine about cracking down on the Captagon trade.”
The joint airstrike came a week after Syria committed to assisting in ending drug trafficking along its borders with Jordan and Iraq. The foreign ministers of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Jordan met in Amman in early May and discussed developing a roadmap to reach a political settlement for the 12-year war.
Elaborating on the significance of Al-Ramthan’s killing, Rose pointed out that in southern Syria, which “has grown in importance in the Captagon trade,” the deceased kingpin “operated a very large network of traffickers that would be enlisted and recruited — many of them were local tribes or traffickers that had been participating in illicit trades for decades.”
She added that Al-Ramthan “was responsible for trying to export the Captagon trade out of Syria,” emphasizing that traffickers in south Syria attempted to find new routes “that could serve as a pathway to Arab Gulf destination markets.”
Rose believes Al-Ramthan’s killing has “served a message to a number of traffickers” that “if you are not in close, close coordination with the Syrian regime, then you have a target on your back.”
For this reason, she believes the world is braced for “much more creative and sophisticated ways of smuggling and Captagon production as a result,” but not necessarily comparable to the opioid epidemic, which “coincided with a huge uptick in deaths and fatality,” particularly in the US.
With Captagon, “we have not necessarily seen the fatality rate that we have seen with the opioid epidemic, so I do not want to put that on the same plane,” she said.
In 2017, the US Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. It was reported that from 1999 to 2019, there were more than 760,000 deaths due to overdoses, and in 2020, opioids were involved in approximately 75 percent of all overdose fatalities.
However, citing the diverse and broad Captagon smuggling capacity, Rose added that “in terms of the sophisticated and advanced smuggling techniques, I think that Captagon is definitely competitive in that aspect.”
She added: “We have seen fruit and vegetables used (and) machinery. We have seen designer bags, school desks, sometimes even drone technology used to smuggle Captagon — and this counts for not only Captagon shipments that are being sent to maritime ports, but also Captagon that is being seized along overland border crossings as well.
“These smugglers are closely monitoring the different shifts in trade, but also interdiction capacity amongst law-enforcement entities, and they are very much calculating new ways that they can traffic Captagon to reach new destination markets and carve out new transit markets in the process.”
Last month, the Biden administration said it would release a congressional-approved strategy to curb the flow of Captagon from Syria. This has prompted the question of why it took the US almost a decade to act when Syria’s narco-trade began after the war erupted in 2011.
Rose said that the strategy to stem Syria’s Captagon trade was “originally an NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) amendment in the previous year,” and “it took two years to get it passed.”
She added that “the recognition (of) Captagon as an issue and as a crisis in the region … took quite a while. It took a while to also compound and compile evidence of the regime’s participation in the trade, and for the United States to really wake up to the fact that this was not necessarily just any illicit economy that was in the region, but it was something that had real security and geopolitical implications.
“I think also … just typical bureaucracy as well. It takes very, very long, especially in the US legislative system, to get initiatives like these passed.”
On the prevalence of Captagon in the Middle East and its expanding global reach, Rose said the drug, which is sold at relatively low prices, has become extremely popular primarily due to its “variety of different uses” — it can suppress trauma, improve productivity, and induce a euphoric feeling.
She pointed out that the drug is popular among different demographics in the Gulf, with some people using it recreationally, “but also amongst university students studying for exams to increase productivity. We have seen it across the region used by taxi drivers, by lorry drivers and truck drivers … as well as workers that are looking to work a second shift.”
“The biggest piece of information about Captagon that really should be better communicated to the public, particularly in destination markets like Saudi Arabia, is the fact that we do not know what is inside of Captagon pills anymore,” Rose said.
Elaborating on the point, she said: “It used to be ethylene in the 1960s to the 1980s … but really since the early 2000s, we have seen a variety of different Captagon formulas pop up through one of the very few chemical analyses that have been conducted.”
“And because of this lack of uniformity, producers can make Captagon whatever they want it to be, and that causes and should spark serious, serious public health concerns.”
Saudi Arabia, according to Rose, is a “lucrative” market for Captagon-trafficking networks mainly due to wealth and demographic composition, including “a considerable population of youth with a lot of cash to spend.”
A new documentary by Arab News, titled “Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s crackdown on Captagon,” delves into Saudi Arabia’s battle against Captagon, examining the origins, methods of production, and trafficking of the drug while investigating its consumption within the country.
The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Egypt reveals details of launch of MisrSat 2 satellite at cost of $74m
The satellite’s mission is to take images of Egyptian soil to preserve the environment
Updated 25 June 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egypt has revealed details of the launch of the MisrSat 2 satellite from China in October, at a cost of $74 million.
The satellite’s mission is to take images of Egyptian soil to preserve the environment, as well as to undertake remote sensing.
Dr. Ahmed Al-Rafei, the official in charge of the project, said the installation and testing of the satellite had been completed in cooperation with China, with the $74 million coming as a grant from Beijing.
MisrSat 2 is scheduled to leave Cairo on June 28 for China and will undergo final testing there before launch.
The Egyptian Space Agency organized an event at its headquarters to receive the mechanical and electrical model of the satellite from China.
The event was held inside Africa’s most modern building for the assembly, testing, and operation of satellites. This Egyptian Satellite Assembly and Integration Test Center, or AITC, is equipped with the latest equipment and facilities in the field.
MisrSat 2 is a joint project between the Egyptian Space Agency and its Chinese counterpart, said Al-Rafei.
According to the EGSA, Egypt’s possession of space technology has become a necessity to achieve the country’s goals of sustainable development and economic growth.
Al-Rafei said MisrSat 2 is a qualitative leap in the field of space technology, adding that the satellite, weighing 350 kg, has high-resolution imaging capabilities of up to 2 meters above the ground in black and white and 8 meters in color.
The satellite’s lifespan in space is five years from launch, he said.
Al-Rafei said MisrSat 2 was assembled and tested in the AITC’s first trial operation at the EGSA’s headquarters.
According to the EGSA, MisrSat 2 is a benchmark project for practical cooperation in aerospace between China and Egypt under the former’s Belt and Road initiative.
The EGSA was established in 2018 to create, transfer, and localize space technology development and own the capabilities to build and launch satellites from Egyptian territory.
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi signed on Sunday a strategic partnership agreement, underscoring growing ties between the two countries that experts say can spark geopolitical and economic significance.
Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday afternoon following a four-day trip to the US, marking the first state visit to Egypt by an Indian premier since 1997.
He was awarded Egypt’s highest civilian honor, known as the Order of the Nile, during the trip that comes less than six months after El-Sisi’s visit to India earlier this year, when the leaders first announced plans to elevate their partnership.
“An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ was signed by the leaders,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet on Sunday.
“The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defense & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties.”
Bagchi said their meeting was “productive,” with India and Egypt also signing three other memoranda of understanding in agriculture, archaeology and antiquities, and competition law.
Modi also visited on Sunday the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, recently renovated with the help of the India-based Dawoodi Bohra community, and met with Grand Mufti Shawki Allam, Egypt’s Islamic jurist.
In January, Modi and El-Sisi agreed to increase bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years, up from $7.3 billion in 2021-22.
The two countries signed several agreements in New Delhi then on expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, information technology, culture, and broadcasting.
Navdeep Suri, former Indian ambassador to Egypt, said India and Egypt had been drifting apart prior to this year’s engagements.
“After allowing the relationship to drift for years, it’s back on track,” Suri told Arab News.
According to Suri, India had built momentum by inviting El-Sisi as a chief guest on India’s Republic Day in January and had Egypt among special invitees for meetings of the Group of 20 biggest economies under Delhi’s presidency this year, which he said sends “a strong signal.”
Suri said: “There is now an opportunity to develop a special relationship with a country that, despite its present economic difficulties, will always be an important player in the Middle East.
“This kind of intensity and engagement have been missing for a long time.”
Closer ties with Egypt may also bring strategic benefits for India, experts say.
“Egypt’s pivotal position in the region is important for growing India’s profile in the region,” Dr. Zakir Hussain, a Middle East expert based in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“(India is) securing favorable treatment in trade, an industrial berth in the Suez Canal Free Zone, to access the Europe market and all those areas where Egypt has free trade deals such as Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East,” Hussain said, adding that “India needs to access these markets at preferential terms to achieve the target of $1 trillion merchandise exports by 2030.”
Modi’s visit to Cairo “holds great significance” in strengthening India-Egypt bilateral relations, said Mohammed Soliman, tech program director at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC.
With the countries discussing potential deals, such as the allocation of an economic zone for India in the Suez Canal area, they have the “potential to significantly impact the economic and strategic collaboration between the two nations,” he told Arab News.
“With India now surpassing the UK as the fifth-largest global economy, it sees Egypt as a potential launchpad for Indian manufacturing and defense industries,” Soliman said.
“Egypt’s strategic location, particularly with the Suez Canal, is central to Delhi’s global posture.”
Fighting surges in Sudan’s capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week
Fighting has intensified since a series of cease-fire deals agreed
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters
DUBAI: Clashes, artillery fire and air strikes surged in Sudan’s capital on Sunday, witnesses said, as a war between rival military factions that has displaced 2.5 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis entered its 11th week.
Witnesses also reported a sharp increase in violence in recent days in Nyala, the largest city in the western Darfur region. The UN raised the alarm on Saturday over ethnic targeting and the killing of people from the Masalit community in El Geneina in West Darfur.
Khartoum, the capital, and El Geneina have been worst affected by the war that broke out on April 15 between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), though last week tensions and clashes escalated in other parts of Darfur and in Kordofan, in the south.
Fighting has intensified since a series of cease-fire deals agreed at talks led by the United States and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah failed to stick. The talks were adjourned last week.
Residents in the three cities that make up the wider capital — Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman — reported fierce fighting from Saturday evening, continuing into Sunday morning.
The army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has been using air strikes and heavy artillery to try to dislodge the RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, from neighborhoods across the capital.
“Since the early morning in north Omdurman we’ve had air strikes and artillery bombardment and RSF anti-aircraft fire,” 47-year-old resident Mohamed Al-Samani told Reuters by phone. “Where are the Jeddah talks, why did the world leave us to die alone in Burhan and Hemedti’s war?“
In Nyala, a city that grew rapidly as people were displaced during the earlier conflict that spread in Darfur after 2003, witnesses reported a marked deterioration in the security situation over the past few days, with violent clashes in residential neighborhoods.
There was also fighting between the army and the RSF last week around El Fashir, capital of North Darfur, which the UN says is inaccessible to humanitarian workers.
In El Geneina, which has been almost entirely cut off from communications networks and aid supplies in recent weeks, attacks by Arab militias and the RSF have sent tens of thousands fleeing over the border to Chad.
On Saturday, UN Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani called for safe passage for people fleeing El Geneina and access for aid workers following reports of summary executions between the city and the border and “persistent hate speech” including calls to kill the Masalit or expel them.
Of those uprooted by Sudan’s conflict, nearly 2 million have been displaced internally and almost 600,000 have fled to neighboring countries, according to the International Organization for Migration.