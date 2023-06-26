Future of Putin pal Shoigu on line after Wagner revolt

You are here

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks with Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, after a meeting with senior military officers in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks with Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, after a meeting with senior military officers in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP)
AFP

  • The Wagner chief had previously accused Shoigu and Russia’s top General Valery Gerasimov, his other bete noire, of being responsible for the deaths of “tens of thousands of Russians” in the conflict and the “surrender of territory to the enemy”
PARIS: They have sun-bathed bare-chested together in remote Siberia, shared fishing holidays and played on the same ice hockey team.
Russia’s long-serving Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has long been seen not just as a political ally of President Vladimir Putin but one of the Kremlin chief’s few friends within the Russian elite.
But their bromance and Shoigu’s decades-long political career now face their biggest test after the revolt led by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had lambasted the defense minister’s handling of the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin appears to have for now survived the revolt after a surprise mediation led by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. But Shoigu’s position remains deeply precarious due to the unprecedented severity of the attacks by Prigozhin against him and his ministry.
Prigozhin succeeded in capturing the Russian army’s southern command headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, the nerve center of the invasion of Ukraine, and accused Shoigu of fleeing “like a coward” and vowing he “will be stopped.”
The minister of defense was nowhere to be seen at the time and has, for the moment, completely vanished from the public view.
The Wagner chief had previously accused Shoigu and Russia’s top General Valery Gerasimov, his other bete noire, of being responsible for the deaths of “tens of thousands of Russians” in the conflict and the “surrender of territory to the enemy.”

“The big winner of the night was Lukashenko,” said Arnaud Dubien, director of the Franco-Russian Observatory think tank. “The big loser was Shoigu.”
But even before the revolt broke out on Friday night, Shoigu had been under immense pressure due to Prigozhin’s attacks and the failure of the Russian armed forces to make progress.
On June 12 a video was widely shared, with Putin and Shoigu attending a handing out of medals at a military hospital, where the Russian president was shown turning his back on the defense minister in apparent disdain.
Shoigu has had a career of unmatched political longevity in post-Soviet Russia and his presence at the center of power in Moscow predates that of Putin himself.
Hailing from the Tuva region of southern Siberia, Shoigu is among the few non-ethnic Russians to have occupied a top post in government after the collapse of the USSR.
He began his ascent in 1994 when he was appointed emergency situations minister in the early years of the presidency of Boris Yeltsin.
Shoigu became a familiar and unflappable presence for Russians, as well as one of the country’s most popular politicians, as he raced around the country to deal with disasters ranging from plane crashes to earthquakes.
Serving under a dozen prime ministers, he held that post until 2012, when he was appointed governor of the Moscow region before swiftly being named defense minister by Putin the same year after a corruption scandal felled his predecessor Anatoly Serdyukov.

He was immediately named a general, despite having no high-level military experience, but successfully oversaw operations including the 2015 intervention in Syria which has kept Moscow’s ally Bashar Assad in power.
For his 65th birthday, Putin had a special present for his friend, one of Russia’s highest decorations, the “For Merit to the Fatherland” medal to add to a chest already stuffed with decorations.
But the far less successful invasion of Ukraine — which the Kremlin initially hoped would see Russian tanks roll into Kyiv — has persistently raised questions about his future.
“Prigozhin wanted to send the message that Shoigu and Gerasimov must be fired because they are incompetent and a change of strategy is needed,” said Pierre Razoux, academic director of the France-based Mediterranean Foundation of Strategic Studies (FMES).
There are no more expressions of macho friendship or pictures as in 2017 of the two men with their shirts off bronzing their chests by a river on the Siberian taiga.
Instead, Shoigu has been reduced to mumbling encounters reporting to Putin or simply consigned to a video screen as the Kremlin chief oversees a video conference.
Prigozhin has also taken aim at Shoigu’s family, in particular the husband of his daughter Ksenia, Alexey Stolyarov, a fitness blogger who has steered well clear of the war and has been accused by opposition media of liking a post opposing the invasion.
Russian-language Telegram channels have fizzed with speculation over who could succeed Shoigu, with the governor of the Tula region Alexei Dyumin, who has held top army and presidential security posts, seen as favorite.
“Shoigu’s group is on the verge of collapse, and Sergei Kuzhugetovich himself is in disgrace and, most likely, will resign,” said the widely followed Telegram channel Preemnik.
 

 

MOSCOW: Russian state television on Monday broadcast footage of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspecting Russian troops, in his first public appearance since a failed mutiny by Wagner forces.
Shoigu - the target of fierce criticism by the mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin - went to a command post for Russian forces in Ukraine and held a meeting there with the leader of one of the units, according to images shown by the broadcaster.
During the meeting, the minister highlighted "great efficiency in the detection and destruction" of Ukraine's weapons systems and soldiers, the ministry of defence said in a press release.
The footage shows Shoigu listening to a report being presented on the area's military situation, studying maps and taking a helicopter ride to inspect Russian positions.
Wagner mercenaries headed back to their base on Sunday after Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow Prigozhin to avoid treason charges and accept exile in neighbouring Belarus.
The agreement brought an end to an extraordinary crisis after the private army, led by Putin's former close ally, tried to storm Moscow.
Prigozhin has repeatedly blamed Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, for his fighters' deaths.
Prigozhin was last seen late Saturday in an SUV leaving Rostov-on-Don, where his fighters had seized a military headquarters, to the cheers of some local people.

  • Intel agencies warned the new embassy near parliament could be used as a base to spy on lawmakers
  • Russia bought the lease to the land from the Australian government in 2008
CANBERRA: Russia’s bid to build a new embassy near Australia’s parliament suffered a legal blow on Monday, with a top court backing the government’s effort to seize the land.

Australia has blocked Russia from building a new embassy in Canberra, after intelligence agencies warned it could be used as a base to spy on lawmakers.
Russia last week launched a last-minute injunction to hold on to the land, while despatching a mystery diplomat to squat there as the legal tussle played out.
But Australia’s high court ruled on Monday morning that Russia had to vacate the site, at least until the case returns to court for more detailed legal arguments.
The squatter-diplomat was seen exiting the site soon after the ruling, before being whisked away in a diplomatic vehicle.
“The court has made clear that there is no legal basis for a Russian presence to continue on the site at this time,” Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese told reporters.
“We expect the Russian Federation to act in accordance with the court’s ruling.”
Russia bought the lease to the land from the Australian government in 2008, and in 2011 was granted approval to build its new embassy there.
But the Australian government announced last week it was tearing up that agreement.
Australia’s parliament passed laws specifically aimed at stopping a Russian embassy from being built on the site, which sits about 400 meters (440 yards) from the parliamentary precinct.
“The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk posed by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House,” Albanese said.
“We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence.”
Albanese on Monday also announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine — including 28 M113 armored personnel carriers and an undisclosed amount of 105mm howitzer rounds.
“We support international efforts to ensure Putin’s aggression fails and that Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity prevails,” Albanese said.
The package did not include Hawkei light armored patrol vehicles or more Bushmaster infantry vehicles — both of which Ukraine had requested.
 

  • Cases of wealthy risk-takers being the subject of costly search and rescue operations at the expense of taxpayers has prompted questions
When millionaire Steve Fossett’s plane went missing over the Nevada range in 2007, the swashbuckling adventurer had already been the subject of two prior emergency rescue operations thousands of miles apart.
And that prompted a prickly question: After a sweeping search for the wealthy risktaker ended, who should foot the bill?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on that conundrum. And with rescuers and the public fixated first on saving and then on mourning those aboard, it has again made for uneasy conversation.
“Five people have just lost their lives and to start talking about insurance, all the rescue efforts and the cost can seem pretty heartless — but the thing is, at the end of the day, there are costs,” said Arun Upneja, dean of Boston University’s School of Hospitality Administration and a researcher on tourism.
“There are many people who are going to say, ‘Why should the society spend money on the rescue effort if (these people) are wealthy enough to be able to ... engage in these risky activities?’”
That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travelers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off for space.
The US Coast Guard declined Friday to provide a cost estimate for its efforts to locate the Titan, the submersible investigators say imploded not far from the world’s most famous shipwreck. The five people lost included a billionaire British businessman and a father and son from one of Pakistan’s most prominent families. The operator charged passengers $250,000 each to participate in the voyage.
“We cannot attribute a monetary value to Search and Rescue cases, as the Coast Guard does not associate cost with saving a life,” the agency said.

While the Coast Guard’s cost for the mission is likely to run into the millions of dollars, it is generally prohibited by federal law from collecting reimbursement related to any search or rescue service, said Stephen Koerting, a US attorney in Maine who specializes in maritime law.
But that does not resolve the larger issue of whether wealthy travelers or companies should bear responsibility to the public and governments for exposing themselves to such risk.
“This is one of the most difficult questions to attempt to find an answer for,” said Pete Sepp, president of the National Taxpayers Union, noting scrutiny of government-funded rescues dating back to British billionaire Richard Branson’s hot air balloon exploits in the 1990s.
“This should never be solely about government spending, or perhaps not even primarily about government spending, but you can’t help thinking about how the limited resources of rescuers can be utilized,” Sepp said.
The demand for those resources was spotlighted in 1998 when Fossett’s attempt to circle the globe in a hot air balloon ended with a plunge into the ocean 500 miles off Australia. The Royal Australian Air Force dispatched a Hercules C-130 transport aircraft to find him. A French military plane dropped a 15-man life raft to Fossett before he was picked up by a passing yacht.
Critics suggested Fossett should pay the bill. He rejected the idea.
Late that same year the US Coast Guard spent more than $130,000 to rescue Fossett and Branson after their hot air balloon dropped into the ocean off Hawaii. Branson said he would pay if the Coast Guard requested it, but the agency didn’t ask.
Nine years later, after Fossett’s plane vanished over Nevada during what should have been a short flight, the state National Guard launched a months-long search that turned up the wreckage of several other decades-old crashes without finding the millionaire.
The state said the mission had cost taxpayers $685,998, with $200,000 covered by a private contribution. But when the administration of Gov. Jim Gibbons announced that it would seek reimbursement for the rest, Fossett’s widow balked, noting she had spent $1 million on her own private search.
“We believe the search conducted by the state of Nevada is an expense of government in performance of government action,” a lawyer wrote on behalf of the Fossett estate.
Risky adventurism is hardly unique to wealthy people.
The pandemic drove a surge in visits to places like national parks, adding to the popularity of climbing, hiking and other outdoor activities. Meanwhile, the spread of cellphones and service has left many feeling that if things go wrong, help is a call away.
Some places have laws commonly referred to as “stupid motorist laws,” in which drivers are forced to foot the emergency response bill when they ignore barricades on submerged roads. Arizona has such a law, and Volusia County in Florida, home to Daytona, enacted similar legislation this week. The idea of a similar “stupid hiker law” is a regularly debated item in Arizona as well, with so many unprepared people needing to be rescued in stifling triple-digit heat.
Most officials and volunteers who run search efforts are opposed to charging for help, said Butch Farabee, a former ranger who participated in hundreds of rescue operations at the Grand Canyon and other national parks and has written several books on the subject.
Searchers are concerned that if they did charge to rescue people “they won’t call for help as soon as they should and by the time they do it’s too late,” Farabee said.
The tradeoff is that some might take that vital aid for granted. Farabee recounts a call in the 1980s from a lawyer who underestimated the effort needed to hike out of the Grand Canyon. The man asked for a helicopter rescue, mentioning that he had an important meeting the following day. The ranger rejected that request.
But that is not an option when the lives of adventurers, some of them quite wealthy, are at extreme risk.
At Mount Everest, it can cost tens of thousands of dollars in permit and expedition fees to climb. A handful of people die or go missing while hiking the mountain every year — prompting emergency response from local officials.
While the government of Nepal requires that climbers have rescue insurance, the scope of rescue efforts can vary widely, with Upneja estimating that some could cost “multiple dozens of thousands of dollars.”
Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a message seeking comment.
On the high seas, wealthy yachtsmen seeking speed and distance records have also repeatedly required rescue when their voyages run astray.
When the yacht of Tony Bullimore, a British millionaire on a round-the-world journey, capsized 1,400 miles off the Australia Coast in 1997 it seemed he might be done for. Clinging to the inside of the hull, he ran out of fresh water and was almost out of air.
When a rescue ship arrived, he swam desperately toward the surface.
’I was starting to look back over my life and was thinking, ‘Well, I’ve had a good life, I’ve done most of the things I had wanted to,” Bullimore said afterward. “If I was picking words to describe it, it would be a miracle, an absolute miracle.′
Australian officials, whose forces rescued a French yachtsman the same week, were more measured in their assessment.
“We have an international legal obligation,” Ian McLachlan, the defense minister said. “We have a moral obligation obviously to go and rescue people, whether in bushfires, cyclones or at sea.”
Less was said, however, about the Australian government’s request to restrict the routes of yacht races — in hopes of keeping sailors to areas where they might require less rescuing.
 

  • BPOM has said a spike in cases of acute kidney injury occurred as several parties “exploited a gap in the safety guarantee system” and pharmaceutical companies did not sufficiently check the raw ingredients they used
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s police are conducting preliminary inquiries into whether any actions by officials at the country’s drug regulator could amount to criminal wrongdoing, as they expand a probe into tainted cough syrups linked to the deaths of more than 200 children across the nation, two top inspectors told Reuters.
The police scrutiny of Indonesia’s food and drugs agency (BPOM) is the latest escalation by states seeking accountability for contaminated syrups that were linked to the deaths of dozens more children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year. The World Health Organization is working with countries to investigate the global pharmaceutical supply chain for such syrups.
Late last year police arrested and charged eight individuals at Indonesian companies that imported and distributed raw materials to drugmakers whose cough syrups were found to contain toxic industrial-grade chemicals instead of the legitimate ingredient.
Andika Urrasyidin, lead police investigator of the case, told Reuters police have called in “many” BPOM officials for questioning, and the investigation is still underway.
“We’re still looking into it. But ... if there were actions, then yes there needs to be responsibility,” he said, declining to say what, if any, charges may be brought.
No one at BPOM has been accused of wrongdoing. The police could ultimately pursue criminal charges or close the probe without taking action.
Officials from the BPOM did not respond to a request for comment.
Hersadwi Rusdiyono, the director of Indonesia’s national police’s crimes detection unit, said BPOM officials were brought in as witnesses, but investigators are now checking if any wrongdoing was committed by drug regulators.
“We asked them according to their functions, as regulators, whether they’ve conducted supervision and what kind of supervision,” he told Reuters. “They were only interrogated as witnesses, we’re coordinating with the prosecutors.”
Hersadwi said the probe so far has focused on staff at lower levels and not included BPOM’S chief, Penny Lukito. Penny did not respond to a request for comment.
BPOM has said a spike in cases of acute kidney injury occurred as several parties “exploited a gap in the safety guarantee system” and pharmaceutical companies did not sufficiently check the raw ingredients they used.
In January, Pipit Rismanto, a senior police official, told reporters the authorities had found one company sold “industrial-grade” toxins as pharmaceutical-grade propylene glycol, a key base of syrupy medicines.
The toxins, ethylene glycol (EG) and diethyelene glycol (DEG), can be used by unscrupulous actors as a substitute for propylene glycol because they can cost less than half the price, several pharmaceutical experts told Reuters.
Police have charged four companies involved in the case — drugmaker Afi Farma, which allegedly sold tainted syrups, CV Samudera Chemical, which according to the police supplied the chemicals, and two of its distributors Tirta Buana Kemindo and Anugrah Perdana Gemilang.
A lawyer for Afi Farma, which attended its first court hearing on the case on Tuesday, said the company would respect the law.
Tirta Buana Kemindo declined to comment. CV Samudera and Anugerah Perdana Gemilang could not be reached.
BPOM is also named in a separate class action suit launched in January by parents whose children died or are suffering from long-term complications of the acute kidney injury.
The first day of trial has not been scheduled and a mediation process has just concluded, said the families’ lawyer.

 

  • Operation Interflex taught the recruits various skills including weapons handling, battlefield first aid and patrol tactics
  • UK defense chief says partners to provide vital support, helping Ukraine defend against Russian aggression, for as long as it take
LONDON: More than 17,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained by Britain and other allies over the last year to help Kyiv fight Russia’s invasion, the UK Ministry of Defense said Monday.

The recruits, from many different walks of life, all went through a “gruelling” five-week program which the ministry said had transformed them “from civilians to soldiers.”
Britain and nine partner nations — Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania and The Netherlands — opened the initiative for new volunteer recruits to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June last year.
The UK-led training program dubbed Operation Interflex taught the recruits, who had little to no previous military experience, various skills including weapons handling, battlefield first aid and patrol tactics.
“The determination and resilience of the Ukrainian recruits that arrive on British soil, from all walks of life, to train to fight alongside our British and international forces, is humbling to witness,” UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.
“The UK and our international partners will continue to provide this vital support, helping Ukraine defend against Russian aggression, for as long as it takes.”
Britain initially offered to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in battlefield skills, based on the UK’s basic soldier training.
The program has now been extended and is on track to train some 30,000 recruits by 2024, according to the British defense ministry.
It said intelligence has shown that the training has made “a significant difference to the combat effectiveness of Ukraine.”
“The UK Armed Forces maintains close communication with Ukraine to improve and evolve the course based on the skills most needed on the battlefield,” the ministry added.
 

