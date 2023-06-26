You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed the weekend’s turmoil in Russia with Biden, among others. (Reuters/File Photos)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed the weekend’s turmoil in Russia with Biden, among others. (Reuters/File Photos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4a59

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda
  • Followed extraordinary failed mutiny by Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed the weekend’s turmoil in Russia in phone calls with the leaders of the United States, Canada and Poland on Sunday, and that the “weakness” of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had been “exposed.”
The phone calls took place after an extraordinary failed mutiny by Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday that raised questions about Putin’s grip on power as Ukraine presses a counteroffensive in its south and east.
“We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored,” Zelensky said after a phone call with US President Joe Biden.
He said he and Biden had also discussed further expanding defense cooperation with an emphasis on long-range weapons, coordination ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius next month and preparations for a “Global Peace Summit” he has promoted.
“Yesterday’s events exposed the weakness of Putin’s regime,” the statement said.
In another similar statement, Zelensky said he had told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call about the “threatening situation” at Ukraine’s vast, Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Zelensky warned earlier this week that Russia was considering carrying out an act of “terrorism” involving the release of radiation at the plant, an allegation denied by Russia.
“Ukraine’s partners must demonstrate a principled response, in particular at the NATO Summit in Vilnius,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader made similar comments in a statement announcing a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine US Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky US President Joe Biden

Related

Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt
World
Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election
  • Former PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis wins second term
  • Results show center-right New Democracy winning 158 seats
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece’s conservative New Democracy party stormed to victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday with voters giving reformist Kyriakos Mitsotakis another four-year term as prime minister.
With 91 percent of votes counted, center-right New Democracy was leading with 40.5 percent the vote and 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, interior ministry figures showed.
It was more than 20 points clear of Syriza, a radical leftist party which won elections in 2015 at the peak of a debilitating debt crisis and which ran the country until 2019, when it lost to New Democracy.
“This freely given support only increases my reponsibility to respond to people’s hopes. I personally feel an even stronger obligation to serve the country with all my abilities,” Mitsotakis told cheering crowds at New Democracy headquarters in downtown Athens.
Mitsotakis, 55, a former banker and scion of a powerful political family, has promised to boost revenue from the vital tourist industry, create jobs and increase wages to near the European Union average.
He came to power in 2019, ousting the radical Syriza party which rose to prominence in 2015, at the peak of a debilitating debt crisis which almost saw Greece topple out of the euro zone.
“Obviously this is a great defeat,” Euclid Tsakalotos, who was finance minister under the Syriza administration, told Greece’s Skai TV. Based on early projections, Syriza had 47 seats in parliament, a resounding defeat for the party.
Mitsotakis, who was prime minister from 2019 until stepping down in favor of a caretaker premier following an inconclusive May vote, has vowed to push ahead with reforms to rebuild the country’s credit rating after the debt crisis which wracked the nation for a decade.
Sunday’s vote was the second in the past five weeks, as a first poll on May 21, held under a different electoral system, failed to give a single party absolute majority in parliament. The system used in Sunday’s poll gives the leading party bonus seats depending on voter support.
The COVID-19 pandemic and a deadly rail crash in February exposed shortcomings in Greece’s health and public transport systems. But a cost of living crisis and economic hardship have more recently topped voters’ concerns.
“I expect a lot (from the new government),” pensioner Giorgos Katzimertzis told Reuters.
“The main thing is the health system, the economy, so we can live (decently) because things are difficult. I am a pensioner, I was on the fire brigade, and now I don’t have a dime.”
Sunday’s election was held in the shadow of a migrant shipwreck this month in which hundreds are feared to have perished off southern Greece. One of the worst such disasters in years, it has exposed the parties’ divisions over migration.
An anti-immigrant party, the Spartans, which said Greece was threatened by uncontrolled migration, was the surprise of the campaign. It was set to gain 4.7 of the vote and up to 13 seats in parliament, based on the early results.
The group was catapulted from relative obscurity after support from Ilias Kasiadiaris, the frontman of the now-banned Golden Dawn far-right party. His own party was barred from the elections and he endorsed the Spartans from jail.
The shipwreck disaster dominated campaigning in the run-up to this election.
Rescuers found 104 survivors and recovered 82 bodies but up to 750 people are thought to have been packed on the ramshackle vessel heading from Libya to Italy. The boat had been shadowed by the Greek coast guard, which said occupants refused all offers of help.
Mitsotakis, whose administration has taken a tough line on migration, has blamed “wretched traffickers” for the disaster and praised the coast guard for rescuing people. Tsipras has questioned why the coast guard did not intervene earlier.

Topics: Greece

Related

EU border agency says Greece did not respond to offer to send plane to monitor capsized migrant boat
World
EU border agency says Greece did not respond to offer to send plane to monitor capsized migrant boat
Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkiye: report
World
Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkiye: report

UK human rights lawyer still receives ‘terrible’ messages from trapped Afghan women

UK human rights lawyer still receives ‘terrible’ messages from trapped Afghan women
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

UK human rights lawyer still receives ‘terrible’ messages from trapped Afghan women

UK human rights lawyer still receives ‘terrible’ messages from trapped Afghan women
  • Baroness Kennedy, who helped hundreds to safety after Kabul fell in 2021, says it is ‘not possible’ for people to reach Britain safely today
  • She describes UK immigration legislation as ‘pretty disgusting’ and ‘full-frontal dismissal’ of rule of law
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British human rights lawyer has described how she still receives “the most tragic, terrible text messages” from women trapped in Afghanistan.

The country fell to the Taliban almost two years ago, at which time hundreds of thousands of people attempted to flee.

Baroness Helena Kennedy KC helped 508 people escape, including 103 women threatened by the Taliban and who were on the group’s “kill list,” but many more were unable to leave.

Kennedy said the British government’s “dog whistle politics” on immigration had subsequently made it impossible to help people reach the UK from Afghanistan safely.

“It was possible then, then of course it was not possible anymore,” she told Metro newspaper. “I have still got women sending me the most tragic, terrible text messages and phoning me at all hours, saying ‘please help me, I am hiding in my basement, I didn’t get on your planes in 2021 because my mother was dying, I couldn’t leave at the time, but now they are after me,’ but all I can say is, ‘I’m sorry, they don’t provide visas to Britain from Afghanistan, you have to go to another country, Pakistan is the nearest, you have to get your kids across that border’.”

Kennedy launched an appeal to help legal professionals, human rights activists and their relatives flee Afghanistan as the country fell to the Taliban.

But she criticized the lack of legal routes for refugees into the UK, which she said had forced many to illegally cross the English Channel via small boats run by smugglers.

“Sometimes they are Afghanis who have worked for us … sometimes they are Afghanis of a particular minority called the Hazara, who get slaughtered as soon as the Taliban look at them,” she added.

Kennedy said recent legislation brought forward by the British government to “crack down” on illegal immigration was “pretty disgusting” and a “full-frontal dismissal” of the rule of law.

“I am a lawyer, and I believe in the rule of law,” she added. “I am afraid that the Home Office in this is prepared to break international law on the (UN) Refugee Convention, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, because they are prepared to deport pregnant women.

“One of the fundamentals in Scots law and English law is the right to due process, that before you lose any of your rights that you should have the opportunity of putting your case.

“These people are not being allowed to put their own case as to why they might be entitled to asylum or refugee status here.”

She added: “It is being done because this is a government running out of policy and running out of road. You do have to have sensible policies around immigration and what we need in terms of immigration.”

A Home Office spokesperson told Metro: “Between 2015 and March 2023, we have offered a place to over half a million men, women and children seeking safety.

“Supporting the resettlement of eligible Afghans remains a top priority. We have so far welcomed over 9,113 arrivals under Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, and we continue to work with the UNHCR, likeminded partners and countries neighbouring Afghanistan to identify at-risk people for resettlement in the UK.

“No one, however, should be risking their lives by crossing the Channel or taking dangerous and illegal routes to reach the UK.

“People should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach — that is the fastest route to safety.”

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition ‘nearly impossible’
World
UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition ‘nearly impossible’
UK animal charity returns to Kabul as founder credits ‘polite and friendly’ Taliban
World
UK animal charity returns to Kabul as founder credits ‘polite and friendly’ Taliban

Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt

Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt

Putin expresses confidence on Ukraine in interview recorded before revolt
  • Putin said the rebellion put Russia's very existence under threat
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

Russian state television on Sunday showed Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing confidence in plans for Ukraine in an interview that appeared to have been recorded before Saturday's aborted revolt by the Wagner group of mercenaries.
"We feel confident, and, of course, we are in a position to implement all the plans and tasks ahead of us," Putin said. "This also applies to the country's defence, it applies to the special military operation, it applies to the economy as a whole and its individual areas."
The comments in an interview with Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin were broadcast by Rossiya state television. Zarubin said the interview was done after a meeting with military graduates, in an apparent reference to an event held on Wednesday.
The full interview was due to be broadcast later on Sunday.
The short report did not mention Saturday's revolt, in which Wagner mercenaries took a southern city before heading toward Moscow. In a televised address before the drama was defused and the group stopped their advance, Putin said the rebellion put Russia's very existence under threat.
In its daily briefing on Sunday the Defence Ministry also did not mention anything about the actions of Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Asked in the interview how much time he dedicates to what Russia calls its special military operation, Putin said: "Of course, this is paramount, every day starts and ends with this."

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Bangladesh’s largest port eyes operations upgrade with Saudi investment

Bangladesh’s largest port eyes operations upgrade with Saudi investment
Updated 25 June 2023

Bangladesh’s largest port eyes operations upgrade with Saudi investment

Bangladesh’s largest port eyes operations upgrade with Saudi investment
  • Red Sea Gateway Terminal to operate Bangladesh’s newly built terminal
  • Bangladesh hopeful Saudi company will take over by end of this year
Updated 25 June 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is banking on Saudi expertise to run a newly built terminal in the country’s largest port, authorities told Arab News, as negotiations are underway for Riyadh’s latest investment in the South Asian nation.

Saudi port developer Red Sea Gateway Terminal was selected by the Bangladeshi Ministry of Shipping to operate the new $240 million Patenga Container Terminal in Chittagong Port, making it the first foreign company to receive Dhaka’s offer to operate its ports.

“RSGT will operate the newly built Patenga Container Terminal,” Abul Bashar, director-general of programming and investment promotion in Bangladesh’s Public Private Partnership Authority, told Arab News.

This is the first time the government offers a foreign company the chance to operate the largest port in the country, Bashar said. 

“Hopefully, by the end of this year, RSGT will be able to take over the terminal operations,” he added.

Under the expected deal, RSGT will equip, operate and maintain the Patenga terminal, which covers between 5 and 7 percent of Chittagong’s entire operations, the rest of which are handled by the Chittagong Port Authority.

The Saudi company will take over Patenga’s operations for 22 years. The first two years will be dedicated to preparing and installing equipment, Bashar said, adding that Dhaka is expecting RSGT to “use all ultra-modern equipment and technology.”

Bashar said: “RSGT has a proven track record in Saudi Arabia and other countries for managing port operations smoothly.

“The Bangladeshi government believes that if a company like RSGT joins the port operations activities here, in the future there will also be an opportunity for technology transfer.”

RSGT CEO Jens O. Floe previously said the company’s “proposed investment is a vote of confidence in Bangladesh’s future.”

The Saudi firm also said Chittagong’s rapid growth and RSGT’s competencies are a good match.

“The rapid growth of Chittagong Port’s cargo volumes necessitates further investment in modern equipment, advanced technology and building new human capacity. This project fits well with Red Sea Gateway Terminal’s competencies and its expansion strategy for emerging markets,” Gagan Seksaria, RSGT’s director of global investments, said in a statement issued last August.

“We are very confident that, through this investment, we will be able to contribute significantly to Bangladesh’s fast-growing trade and economy.”

Chittagong Port is the busiest container port on the Bay of Bengal, which handled about 3.2 million 20-foot equivalent units in the 2021 fiscal year and served as the main gateway for Bangladesh’s ocean cargo import and export. This included products from its garment sector, which accounts for 80 percent of the country’s exports and 11 percent of its gross domestic product. 

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) Chittagong Dhaka

Related

Bangladeshi pilgrims assisted by Saudi immigration officials at Dhaka airport. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Last Bangladeshis depart for Hajj as Makkah Route flights conclude in Dhaka
Special Bangladesh president to fly to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage
World
Bangladesh president to fly to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage

Russian diplomat flies to Beijing for talks a day after mutiny in Russia ends

Russian diplomat flies to Beijing for talks a day after mutiny in Russia ends
Updated 25 June 2023
AP

Russian diplomat flies to Beijing for talks a day after mutiny in Russia ends

Russian diplomat flies to Beijing for talks a day after mutiny in Russia ends
Updated 25 June 2023
AP

BEIJING: A top Russian diplomat flew to Beijing for talks with the Chinese government on Sunday, just a day after a rebellion by a Russian mercenary commander fizzled out.
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss “international and regional issues of common concern,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a one-line statement on its website.
Russia and China, while not formal allies, have maintained close ties throughout Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn.
Rudenko’s visit comes after Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of private mercenary army Wagner Group, ordered his troops to march on Moscow in the greatest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power. Prigozhin later on Saturday reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat.
China has not officially commented on the crisis in Russia.
The United States and other Western powers have urged China not to supply Russia with arms that could be used in the Ukraine conflict. China in May sent an envoy to Ukraine and Russia in an attempt to mediate talks to end the war.

Topics: China Russia

Related

Latest updates

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda
Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda
Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus
Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus
Messi recalls ‘very tough start’ at former club Paris Saint-Germain
Messi recalls ‘very tough start’ at former club Paris Saint-Germain
Thousands gather in Sydney as Women’s World Cup fever builds
Thousands gather in Sydney as Women’s World Cup fever builds
Ogier edges Rovanpera as Toyota dominate Safari Rally
Ogier edges Rovanpera as Toyota dominate Safari Rally

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.