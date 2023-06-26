Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna proves authenticity will take you far 

You are here

Elyanna recently made history as the first artist to perform in Arabic at Coachella, the famed music festival held annually in California. (Supplied)
Updated 26 June 2023
Nada Alturki

  • Elyanna opened up about her own struggles tapping into the LA music scene, singing in Arabic, and representing the diaspora
CANNES: Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna gave a heartfelt performance at MENA Night on Sunday evening at the conclusion of the SRMG Beach Experience at Cannes Lions. 

The artist took the stage earlier that day to speak on the Arab region’s growing international presence and her personal journey with music.

“I love when creatives and people that love art meet up, because, out of that, I feel like we get so much bigger and we work together and we support each other, and that’s the whole purpose of what we’re doing in the Arab world. We’re pushing to make sure that we get to the top,” Elyanna told Arab News.

The star recently made history as the first artist to perform in Arabic at Coachella, the famed music festival held annually in California. 

Most famous for her songs “Ghareeb Alay,” “Ala Bali” and “Ana Lahale,” the Los Angeles-based musician has been normalizing Arabic lyrics in Western regions throughout her career, taking inspiration from all sorts of artists, including Westerners like Lana Del Ray and Beyonce, as well as Middle Eastern legends like Fayrouz.

She told Arab News: “I’m happy to be recognized. I’ve been doing this since I was 15, singing in Arabic, pushing for the culture, and now that I’m 21 I feel like what made me start doing music is finally getting recognized.

“I’m so honored that I don’t even have to sing in any other language or do something that doesn’t fit me or my personality as an artist. All I had to do was just be myself … Having the band on the tabla and oud, it’s different, because it’s something they (audiences) haven’t seen before. I wanted to make sure we set the bar high.” 

Music by Arabs and other artists from the Middle East and North Africa will finally have proper backing and tracking with the launch of Billboard Arabia, which will gauge ongoing trends, success rates, and consumption. Elyanna grew up with Billboard magazine, widely known for its Billboard Hot 100 chart, and sees this as a major step forward for the industry. 

“The fact that we’re growing in this way and supporting the artists we have gives us a new path to walk through. I’m so proud and honored to be a part of it as well,” she said.  

The artist opened up about her own struggles tapping into the LA music scene, singing in Arabic, and representing the diaspora. She chooses to respond to hate with positivity. 

“If you’re passionate about anything — acting, singing, being a doctor, it doesn’t matter — a lot of people are going to be against it or not care, but I feel like that should be something they use as motivation to achieve what they want to achieve,” she said. 

Navigating the global frontier, though, is not the only hurdle ahead of the MENA region’s music scene. As artificial intelligence and machine learning tools make their way into every field, the overarching discussion at Cannes Lions was the evolution of these technologies and their role in innovating the present. 

Elyanna, however, believes there is no replacement for the human element of creativity.

“I don’t think anything can beat what humans create, because what’s unique about being a human is that you have emotions and a heart and a brain, and can never beat that. Emotions come from us and it comes from artists … (AI is) technology, it’s always going to grow. It’s always going to keep going. We always have to find our way and do our thing,” she said. 

YouTube is testing an online-games offering

YouTube is testing an online-games offering
  • ‘Playables’ will be available on YouTube’s site on web browsers or via devices
LONDON: YouTube is internally testing a product for playing online games, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing an email sent to employees at parent company Google.
The company invited its employees to begin testing the new YouTube product called ‘Playables’, the report said, adding that games available for testing included titles such as arcade game Stack Bounce.
The games can be played on YouTube’s site on web browsers or via devices running Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS mobile systems, the report added.
A spokeperson for YouTube said that gaming has long been a focus, adding that the company was experimenting with new features and had “nothing to announce right now.”
Hosting online games on YouTube, which is a popular place for users to stream games and watch livestreamed game footage is part of CEO Neal Mohan’s push into new areas of growth amid a slowdown in advertising spending, the WSJ report said.

Saudi Arabia wins first-ever Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023

Saudi Arabia wins first-ever Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023
Saudi Arabia wins first-ever Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023

Saudi Arabia wins first-ever Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023
  • Creative agency Wunderman Thompson’s campaign for delivery app Hunger Station won Grand Prix in creative commerce category
  • BBDO Worldwide named regional network for MENA 
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has won its first-ever Grand Prix at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which concluded its final award ceremony on Friday.

“It’s inspiring to see new countries enter and win Lions to raise the creative bar on the global stage,” said Simon Cook, CEO of Cannes Lions.

Creative agency Wunderman Thompson won the Grand Prix for its campaign “The Subconscious Order” for client Hunger Station in the creative commerce category.

A new feature on the Hunger Station app was introduced to recognize when a user has been scrolling for some time, at which point the “subconscious ordering” tool is activated.

The app then displays a variety of cuisines, and the front camera tracks the eye’s interest. Using artificial intelligence and proprietary food topic modeling, the app then suggests a list of relevant restaurants.

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, the jury president for the creative commerce category and chief creative officer of FCB Canada said the campaign set “a new standard for commerce and shows the way forward in how brands can remove pain points in a moment of purchase while adding meaningful value to it.”

She added: “Some work brilliantly showed us what is possible today in creative commerce, but this idea showed us what is possible tomorrow.”

Impact BBDO also won a Grand Prix in the print and publishing category for An-Nahar newspaper’s “Newspapers Inside the Newspaper Edition” campaign.

The campaign launched on Dec. 12, 2022, to commemorate the death of An-Nahar Editor-in-Chief Gebran Tueni, who was assassinated in 2005.

The edition was unlike any other the paper had previously published. Each spread sought to revive defunct newspapers by inviting journalists, who had worked for these publications, to write articles.

The campaign featured six Lebanese newspapers: Al-Anouar, The Daily Star, Al-Hayat, As-Safir, Al-Mostaqbal and Al-Bayraq.

The print and publishing jury said: “The Grand Prix was awarded to a brave piece of work that put into action a publication-based idea to defend the sanctity of a free press and did it in a way that we hope sends a signal to the industry on how eternally innovative the future of publication can be.”

Another campaign by the same agency-client duo, “The Elections Edition,” also won a bronze in the creative strategy category, and BBDO Worldwide was named regional network for the Middle East and North Africa.

Creative agency FP7McCann scored several wins this year. Its campaign “The Heinzjack” won a silver and bronze in the outdoor and brand experience and activation categories, while its campaign “Ketch-up and Down” won a bronze in the industry craft category.

The agency also won three bronze trophies in three separate categories for its campaign “Frequencies of Peace” for kids’ retailer Babyshop, as well as two trophies — a silver and a bronze in the creative data and direct categories respectively — for its campaign “Wall Street Balls” for the Testicular Cancer Society.

Leo Burnett also bagged multiple trophies including a gold and silver in the entertainment and public relations categories respectively for the ABAAD Resource Center for Gender Equality’s “Dirty Laundry” campaign, as well as a bronze in the media category for The Lebanese Transparency Association’s campaign “The Currency of Corruption.”

Independent agency Gambit Communications saw two of its members — integrated communications manager Judy Bakieh and account manager Sarah Alsalem — win gold trophies in the Young Lions’ PR category.

Other winners from the region included independent agency And Us, Havas Middle East, and Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East.

No, Macron did not speak Arabic to the Saudi Crown Prince – it was our photographer

No, Macron did not speak Arabic to the Saudi Crown Prince – it was our photographer
No, Macron did not speak Arabic to the Saudi Crown Prince – it was our photographer

No, Macron did not speak Arabic to the Saudi Crown Prince – it was our photographer
  • Video goes viral after social media users assume French president welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by saying ‘taweel al ‘omor’
  • It was actually renowned French photographer Ammar Abd Rabbo who tried to grab the crown prince’s attention for a photograph
PARIS: At first glance of the video, one might have easily thought French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in Arabic on Thursday, using the term “taweel al ‘omor” — a local Saudi way of addressing royalty which translates to “long live.” The words were said as cameras recorded the crown prince walking into a hall, shortly before a wider shot showed him being embraced by the French president.

Given the way the video was shot, the warm reception the Saudi heir to the throne received, and the overtly successful visit he and his delegation of ministers have had, people were quick to assume that Macron had been secretly practising his Arabic — they were wrong, but the video still went viral nevertheless.

 

 

It was not President Macron, but award-winning French photographer Ammar Abd Rabbo who said the words loudly to grab the crown prince’s attention in order to “get a better shot,” he told Arab News.

“Although if people were realistic, they would pick up the difference in the voice and the tone, and would realize it’s not true,” confirmed Abd Rabbo.

“Fake news spreads faster when it relies on what is unusual, and weird” he added, saying that people’s own assumptions also play a role.

French photographer Ammar Abd Rabbo.

“I believe people were happy to see Macron greeting the crown prince in Arabic,” he added.

A high-level Saudi delegation traveled to France as part of the summit for New Global Financial Pact that looked into evolving methods of multilateral development, the financial system addressing 21st century challenges, new methods for green growth partnerships and mobilizing the private sector for the SDGs including sustainable development and SME financing.

For Abd Rabbo, addressing an Arab royal with taweel al ‘omor is the same as saying “monsieur le president,” “your excellency,” “your highness” and so on — different attention-grabbing phrases, that differ based on the context.

 

 

The video was so popular among Arabic language social media users that several regional newspapers and media outlets reported the incident as fact, when they should have double checked with the Elysee Palace or the conference to verify.

Abd Rabbo is a freelance photographer who has worked for several years with Arab News, and its French edition Arab News en Francais, as well as other regional prominent publications such as Asharq Al-Awsat.

Facebook to end news access in Canada over incoming law on paying publishers

Facebook to end news access in Canada over incoming law on paying publishers
Facebook to end news access in Canada over incoming law on paying publishers

Facebook to end news access in Canada over incoming law on paying publishers
  • Online News Act requires Big Tech platforms to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content
OTTAWA: Meta Platforms Inc. plans to end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada once a parliament-approved legislation requiring Internet giants to pay news publishers comes into effect, the company said on Thursday.
The legislation, known as the Online News Act, was approved by the Senate upper chamber earlier on Thursday and will become law after receiving royal assent from the governor general, a formality.
The legislation was proposed after complaints from Canada’s media industry, which wants tighter regulation of tech companies to prevent them from elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market.
“Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect,” Meta said in a statement.
Facebook had telegraphed such a move for weeks, saying news has no economic value to the company and that its users do not use the platform for news.
The act outlines rules to force platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, a step similar to a groundbreaking law passed in Australia in 2021.
The US technology companies have said the proposals are unsustainable for their businesses. Google has argued Canada’s law is broader than those enacted in Australia and Europe, saying it puts a price on news story links displayed in search results and can apply to outlets that do not produce news.
The search engine giant proposed that the bill be revised to make the displaying of news content, rather than links, as basis for payment and to specify that only businesses that produce news and adhere to journalistic standards are eligible.
A spokesperson Google said on Thursday that the bill remains “unworkable” and that the company was urgently seeking to work with the government “on a path forward.”
Canada’s federal government has so far pushed back against suggestions to make changes. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using “bullying tactics” as they campaign against the legislation.
Google and Facebook had also threatened to curtail their services in Australia when a similar rules were passed into law. Both eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after amendments to the legislation were offered.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, said on Thursday that the government “will engage in a regulatory and implementation process” after the legislation comes into effect.
“If the government can’t stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will?” Rodriguez said in a statement.
The heritage ministry has had meetings with Facebook and Google this week, and it looks forward to further discussions, a government spokesperson said.
Danielle Coffey, president of the News Media Alliance global industry group, said the Canadian Parliament “should be applauded for standing up to Big Tech” after the bill’s approval in the Senate.
“We are encouraged by the increasing recognition of the need for legal action to ensure just compensation, both in Canada and abroad, and hope to see the United States follow suit,” Coffey said.

UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia

UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia
UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia

UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia
  • UN human rights chief Volker Turk said vague legislation was being used to criminalise independent journalism
  • Since July 2021, the UN Human Rights Office in Tunisia has documented 21 cases of alleged human rights violations against journalists
GENEVA: The United Nations voiced deep concern Friday that the crackdown on freedoms in Tunisia was now targeting journalists, as it urged the Tunisian authorities to change course.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said vague legislation was being used to criminalize independent journalism and stifle criticism of the authorities.
“It is troubling to see Tunisia, a country that once held so much hope, regressing and losing the human rights gains of the last decade,” he said in a statement.
“The crackdown earlier this year against judges, politicians, labor leaders, businesspeople and civil society actors has now spread to target independent journalists, who are increasingly being harassed and stopped from doing their work.
“I urge Tunisia to change course.”
A spokeswoman said Tunis has accepted in principle Turk’s request for a visit to the north African country, but a date has yet to be arranged.
Over the last three months, the Tunisian authorities have on five occasions used vaguely-worded legislation to question, arrest and convict six journalists, Turk’s OHCHR office said.
Since July 2021, the UN Human Rights Office in Tunisia has documented 21 cases of alleged human rights violations against journalists, including prosecutions before civilian and military courts.
“There are grounds to believe that these prosecutions were initiated to counter public criticism against the president of the republic or the authorities,” an OHCHR spokeswoman said.
Zied El Heni, 59, a Tunisian journalist arrested after criticizing a law that criminalizes insulting the head of state was released on Thursday.
Non-governmental organizations have reported a decline in press freedom in Tunisia since President Kais Saied launched a power grab in July 2021.
In May, journalists staged a protest to denounce the Tunisian government’s “repressive” policy, which they say uses the judicial system to intimidate and subjugate the media.
Turk urged the Tunisian authorities to respect due process and fair trial standards in all proceedings, stop trying civilians before military courts, and release all those detained for exercising their right to seek, receive and impart information.

