Netanyahu's call to block creation of Palestinian state sparks fury, condemnation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2-R) attends the weekly cabinet meeting in his office in Jerusalem, on June 25, 2023. (AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2-R) attends the weekly cabinet meeting in his office in Jerusalem, on June 25, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 26 June 2023
Mohammed Najib

Netanyahu’s call to block creation of Palestinian state sparks fury, condemnation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2-R) attends the weekly cabinet meeting in his office in Jerusalem, on June 25, 2023.
  • PM’s comments show Israel rejects international law, Palestinian presidency spokesperson says
  • Will encourage ‘terrorist elements to commit more crimes,’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs says
Updated 26 June 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: All settler colonialism in the occupied Palestinian territories is illegitimate and illegal, Palestinian officials said on Monday.

Anger and frustration have been growing in response to Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state

He reportedly told a closed-door meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Israel must block Palestinians’ aspirations for an independent state and that “we are preparing for post-Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.”




Arab-Israeli Knesset member Ahmed Tibi (C-R) inspects the damage at the site of an attack by Israeli settlers on the village of Turmus Ayya near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on June 24, 2023. (AFP)

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, said that establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital was the only solution to achieve security and stability.

The Palestinian state existed, was recognized by more than 140 countries and only needed the end of the occupation to embody its independence, he said.

Netanyahu’s statements showed the world Israel’s true intentions, which reject international legitimacy and international law, and that no Israeli partner wanted to achieve peace based on international legitimacy, Rudeineh added.

BACKGROUND

Palestinians seek to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as their capital.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Netanyahu’s statements as official recognition of the Israeli government’s hostile policy toward peace and rejection of the resolutions of international legitimacy and the implementation of the principle of the two-state solution.

The reported remarks provided new confirmation of the absence of a peace partner in the Israeli regime, it said.

The ministry pointed to the deliberate sabotage by Israel of all regional, international and US agreements, understandings and efforts to restore the political horizon for resolving the conflict.

It added that Netanyahu’s refusal to establish an independent Palestinian state was the political explanation for the violations of the occupation army, settler militia and terrorist elements and their crimes against Palestinian citizens, their land, properties, homes, crops and sanctities throughout the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

The ministry added that Netanyahu’s position encouraged “terrorist elements to commit more crimes of stealing Palestinian land, deepening settlements and planting more random outposts to undermine any opportunity to establish an independent Palestinian state.”

It called on the US administration to deal with Netanyahu’s anti-peace position “very seriously” and to take the necessary sanctions, pressures and measures to protect the opportunity to implement the two-state solution principle.

Nasser Al-Kidwa, a former representative of Palestine to the UN, told Arab News that the Israeli government did not want a settlement and would “lead the region to hell.”

“Neither Netanyahu nor the Israeli right nor any power in the universe can deny the Palestinians’ right to an independent state,” he said.

Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that, for the first time, Netanyahu’s words were consistent with his actions and observed behavior, as he had been closing the door to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“Today he is emphasizing his extreme right-wing policy, which refuses to give up Israeli control over any part of the Palestinian territories,” he said.

Netanyahu’s position had created a “new reality” for Palestinians and the international community, Al-Khatib added.

“What is important is what will be the international community’s position on that.”

Hamas joined the condemnation of Netanyahu’s statement, reaffirming its stance that Israel’s occupation is based on genocide, ethnic cleansing and settler-colonialism.

“Such remarks require the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization to reconsider their compromise track and fruitless negotiations with the Israeli occupation authorities and end all security collaboration,” it said.

All forms of normalization had encouraged the Israeli authorities to commit further atrocities, it added.

“We call on the international community, the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to condemn such positions, as they violate the most basic human rights and all relevant resolutions, and threaten peace and security in the region.”

Palestinian officials are also frustrated by Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida and US presidential candidate who said the West Bank “is not occupied lands but rather belongs to the Jews, according to the Torah.”

Al-Kidwa told Arab News that the governor’s position was “immoral, denying the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and their national existence and violating a system of international laws that recognizes the right of the Palestinian people to an independent state, and encouraging extremist Israeli groups to deny the rights of the Palestinians.”

He described DeSantis as “an opportunistic person.”

Meanwhile, on the eve of Eid Al-Adha, Israel’s military authorities launched a campaign of arrests in the West Bank and incursions into the homes of prisoners and ex-prisoners in several towns and neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

Amjad Abu Asab, head of the Committee for the Families of Jerusalemite Prisoners, said Israeli security forces focused on the areas of Silwan, Al-Isawiya, Jabal Al-Mukaber, Al-Sawwana, Al-Tur, the Old City and Beit Hanina.

After searching and destroying homes and their contents, the military seized money and vehicles, he said.

Israeli security forces also handed a notification to the released prisoners after seizing their money worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It said: “The money that the prisoners receive from the Palestinian Authority is money that was obtained as a wage and reward for committing terrorist operations and encourages terrorism.”

Israeli authorities began a campaign to confiscate and seize the funds of Jerusalemite prisoners in 2020.

 

Sudan's RSF announces unilateral Eid truce

Sudan’s RSF announces unilateral Eid truce
Sudan’s RSF announces unilateral Eid truce

Sudan’s RSF announces unilateral Eid truce
RIYADH: Sudan’s RSF commander has announced a unilateral truce during Eid, according to reports on Monday.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, said the truce will be effective on Tuesday and Wednesday, Reuters reports.

— More to follow.

Iran 'willing to swap prisoners with US'

Iran ‘willing to swap prisoners with US’
Iran ‘willing to swap prisoners with US’

Iran ‘willing to swap prisoners with US’
  At least three Iranian-Americans are being held in Iran, including businessman Siamak Namazi, arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage
TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday it was hoping indirect talks with the US could lead to a “positive” outcome for a prisoner swap.

Iran announced earlier this month that it was engaged in Oman-mediated talks with the US over its nuclear deal and a possible prisoner exchange.

“We are negotiating for the release of Iranian citizens through parties who play a role in good faith,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Monday.

“We have to see if the American government is ready to make a final decision in this regard,” he told reporters, adding that Tehran hoped “to witness such a positive event.”

At least three Iranian-Americans are being held in Iran, including businessman Siamak Namazi, arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage.

The other two are venture capitalist Emad Sharqi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, and Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British nationality, and was jailed for 10 years for “conspiring with America.”

In the past two months, Iran released six European citizens and recovered an Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted of terrorism and imprisoned in Belgium.

Kanani’s comment came following media reports that Washington and Tehran were close to an interim deal to replace the 2015 nuclear accord. 

The two sides have denied these reports.

Known as the JCPOA, the accord granted Iran much-needed sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear deal before it collapsed in 2018 after Washington unilateral pullout.

In recent days, the two capitals have denied media reports that they were close to reaching an interim deal to replace the 2015 accord.

Efforts to revive the accord have so far failed to yield results.

Stop-start talks that began in April last year to restore the nuclear deal have yet to bear fruit.

Tehran and Washington cut diplomatic ties in 1980.

Iranian president gives 'his full support' to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says

Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says
Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says

Iranian president gives ‘his full support’ to Putin in telephone call, Kremlin says
  Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Wagner's contracts remain secure in Africa, where the outfit ostensibly provides security advisers for local leaders
MOSCOW: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gave “his full support” to Vladimir Putin during a telephone call, the Kremlin announced in a statement on Monday, two days after an aborted mutiny in Russia.

“The Iranian president has expressed his full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events,” the Kremlin said in an announcement.

After a phone call between Putin and Raisi, the Iranian president’s political deputy, Mohammed Jamshidi, quoted the Iranian president in a tweet, saying “Iran supports Russian sovereignty.”

According to the Iranian official, “President Putin explained the events related to the failed mutiny and insisted that such incidents cannot affect Russian sovereignty.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, reiterated on Monday that Iran “does not support any side in the war in Ukraine,” while the US accuses Tehran of supplying drones to Moscow and of helping to build a factory to manufacture them, which Tehran denies.

Putin also received in the morning “support” from Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to another press release from the Russian presidency.

The Kremlin said Putin addressed a forum of youth engineers in a pre-recorded video message that contained no mention of the mutiny.

The Kremlin was straining to appear unflustered and to demonstrate that Putin’s rule is stable and that the campaign in Ukraine would continue.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a main target of revolt, appeared in more pre-recorded footage on state television, apparently visiting troops in Ukraine, but it was not clear when the piece was filmed.

Officials in Moscow and in the Voronezh region south of the capital lifted “anti-terrorist” emergency security measures imposed to protect the capital from rebel assault.

On Monday, Wagner’s main headquarters in St. Petersburg said: “Despite events that have taken place, the center continues to work in normal mode in accordance to the law of the Russian Federation.”

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Wagner’s contracts remain secure in Africa, where the outfit ostensibly provides security advisers for local leaders, but stands accused of human rights abuses while seeking to corner sources of mineral wealth.

In Mali and the Central African Republic, Wagner operators “are working there as instructors. This work, of course, will continue,” Lavrov said in an interview with RT, adding that the revolt would not affect Russia’s ties with “partners and friends.”

GCC chief praises Gulf countries' efforts to combat illegal drug trade

GCC chief praises Gulf countries’ efforts to combat illegal drug trade
GCC chief praises Gulf countries’ efforts to combat illegal drug trade

GCC chief praises Gulf countries’ efforts to combat illegal drug trade
  Albudaiwi highlighted establishment of the GCC Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs in 2008
RIYADH: The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council said GCC countries are making a significant effort to combat illegal drugs, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi was speaking on the occasion of UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed on June 26 each year.

Fighting drugs required effective international cooperation and the combined efforts of governmental and civil agencies and individuals, he said.

GCC countries were committed to strengthening coordination in order to stop the movement of smugglers and establish mechanisms for limiting drug supply and demand, he added.

The council also sought to help drug addicts by providing them with treatment options and reintegrating them into society, Albudaiwi said.

The establishment of the GCC Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs in 2008 exemplified member nations’ collaborative efforts to counter illegal drug trafficking, he added.
 

Charity worker asks UK govt for help getting family out of Sudan

Charity worker asks UK govt for help getting family out of Sudan
Charity worker asks UK govt for help getting family out of Sudan

Charity worker asks UK govt for help getting family out of Sudan
  Alhussein Ahmed's wife and 2 children remain trapped in the war-torn country
  'I feel they do not want to help my British children. The situation in Khartoum is very bad'
LONDON: A charity worker in the UK has hit out at the government for not doing enough to evacuate hundreds of people trapped in Sudan, including his wife and children.

Alhussein Ahmed, who is based in Liverpool, where he works for the Merseyside Refugee Support Network, said Home Office delays had left his wife without necessary travel documents after the family applied for a passport for their 10-month-old son.

She and the child, who was born in Sudan last year, have been trapped in the country since April, Ahmed said, along with his 2-year-old daughter who has a British passport.

The UK was able to evacuate around 2,450 people on three flights laid on by the government and with the help of friendly countries after fighting broke out earlier this year between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

With only a small window of time to travel, and instability and violence engulfing the country, Ahmed’s family, like many others, were too far from the evacuation point near Khartoum to reach the flights, so remained in place.

Ahmed, 32, told The Guardian: “We need another evacuation flight for the many people in Sudan who have British nationality or who have the right to remain in the UK.

“I’m so worried about my children that I can’t sleep at night. When you call you can hear planes and shooting — you worry you’re not going to hear from them again.

“Sometimes you can’t get through because they have no electricity to charge their batteries or there’s no network.”

Ahmed, who was born in Sudan, was granted asylum in the UK in 2010 after the Sudanese government targeted his father for his dissident views.

“I’ve done a lot of work for this country, and tried to pay back the support I was given when I arrived as a refugee, but now I feel they do not want to help my British children,” he said. “The situation in Khartoum is very bad. There’s a shortage of food. It’s a tragedy there.”

Ahmed said he is aware of at least 50 families in Merseyside with Sudanese relatives trapped in the North African country whose applications for them to travel to the UK have not yet been approved.

Maddy Crowther from the Waging Peace organization, established to help Sudanese refugees and asylum-seekers, told The Guardian: “A lot of people are very critical of the UK for not realising the urgency of the situation. Family reunion cases need to be expedited while people are in this really difficult situation. There needs to be a more compassionate approach.”

She said Ahmed’s case was not an isolated one, adding: “It’s crucial that he is helped to get his children out. It’s an unliveable, catastrophic situation, with dwindling food and water supplies; telecommunications and banking are frequently down.”

Andrew Mitchell, a former government minister, said about 800 British children remain in Sudan, telling Parliament earlier this month: “We were able to assist an estimated 476 British children to leave Sudan and are aware of a further 300 children since confirmed as having safely left Sudan.”

The Home Office told The Guardian it could not comment on individual passport applications, but would be in touch with Ahmed.

