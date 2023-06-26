Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups

You are here

Saudi Arabia lost 2-0 to Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal of the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup. (Twitter/@SaudiNT)
Updated 26 June 2023
John Duerden

  • AFC quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan also ended chances of appearing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year
  • After Nawaf Al-Bishri saw a first-half penalty saved, the Central Asians eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia crashed out of the Asian Football Confederation’s U-17 Asia Cup on Monday with a 2-0 quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan that also ended their chances of appearing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

After Nawaf Al-Bishri saw a first-half penalty saved, the Central Asians eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining via a strike that was officially recorded as an own goal from goalkeeper Mahmoud Al-Burayh. With six minutes remaining, it was all over as Dilshod Abdullayev added a second. With the last four from this continental championship in Thailand also earning berths in Indonesia for the global version in November, it is a double disappointment.

Yet this was far from a one-sided affair and was tightly contested for the most part. With Saudi Arabia boasting the best defense from the group stage with no goals conceded and Uzbekistan the lowest-scoring of all the quarterfinalists, most expected that the team in green would make most of the running.

In fact, the Saudi Arabian backline has a busier than usual opening period. Behruz Shukurullaev shot just wide from inside the area early on, and then a left-sided free-kick from Lazizbek Mirzayev was heading for the top of the Saudi goal before Al-Burayh tipped it away.

After 17 minutes, the young Green Falcons thought they were going to take the lead. Ozodbek Uktamov bundled over Nawaf Al-Jaadani on the left side of the area and up stepped Al-Bishri, one of the players of the tournament so far, but his low shot was saved by Muhammadyusuf Sobirov, diving to his right to make a fine save.

Saudi Arabia ended the half also denied by the goalkeeper. He saved well from a Talal Haji shot that bounced awkwardly and got up and down quickly to smother the danger from Al-Bishri from close range.

As the forward left the pitch to return to the dressing rooms, he was comforted by his teammates, but there were still 45 minutes to go. As expected, Saudi Arabia came out strongly at the start of the second half and put the White Wolves under some serious pressure, but neither side was able to create clear chances or could really get behind the opposition’s backline. The two goalkeepers both made saves from shots from outside the area but were looking reasonably comfortable.

And then with 11 minutes remaining, Uzbekistan took the lead. Ollobergan Karimov collected the ball on the left side of the area, cut in along the byline, and his low shot took a deflection off the goalkeeper at the near post and ended up bobbling over the line. 

It was a scrappy goal, but there was no doubt as to who scored the second in the 84th minute. A corner from the left was flicked on at the near post and found its way to Abdullayev in the center who made no mistake in lashing home a shot from close range.

That was that and it was a sad end for Saudi Arabia’s campaign, especially after they had looked so comfortable in the group stage. Now the youngsters will have to sit and watch the World Cup from their homes, but they at least did enough in Thailand to suggest that there are more tournaments to come in the future.

Topics: 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan

ZURICH: The 2023 Club World Cup will be played in Jeddah, the home city of Saudi champions Al-Ittihad that have signed Karim Benzema, FIFA said Monday.

Al-Ittihad will be joined by the six continental club champions — including Champions League winner Manchester City — for the Dec. 12-22 tournament. It will be the last edition in that format before the 32-team version launches in 2025 in the US.

FIFA said the 2023 tournament will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium. They hold about 62,000 and 27,000 spectators, respectively.

Benzema will be trying to retain the trophy he helped Real Madrid win in February, beating Saudi club Al-Hilal in the final hosted by Morocco.

BACKGROUND

FIFA picked Saudi Arabia in February to host the 2023 Club World Cup, giving the Kingdom its latest international soccer event in an aggressive push to make a bigger impact in world sports.

Al-Ittihad will open the next tournament in a first-round game against Auckland City, the Oceania champion. The winner advances to the second round, joining Leon of Mexico, Al-Ahly of Egypt and Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.

Man City and the South American champion enter at the semifinal stage. The Copa Libertadores final is played on Nov. 4.

Each continental champion from 2021 through 2024, except in Oceania, also qualify directly for the expanded tournament in 2025.

FIFA picked Saudi Arabia in February to host the 2023 Club World Cup, giving the Kingdom its latest international soccer event in an aggressive push to make a bigger impact in world sports.

Saudi Arabia also will host the 2027 Asian Cup and is expected to be a strong contender bidding to host the men’s 2034 World Cup.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup Jeddah

LONDON: The long-awaited Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) Report is to be published on Tuesday 27 June, more than 2 and a half years after the report was instigated after an extensive number of claims of institutional racism within English cricket were made. 

It has been stated that over 4000 people have given accounts to the Commission, more then 550 documents from cricketing bodies and experts have been collected and over 70 individuals and organisations were met with. Publication of the report has been delayed for several months and questions will be raised as to why such an important document is being released the day before the second Ashes Test at Lords and the same day that Yorkshire CCC will have its sanctions hearing at the International Arbitration Centre after admitting four breaches in the racism row that has clouded the County club for so long. Some people have stated that it is a case of damage limitation and 24 hours of bad press at worse. 

Yasin Patel, a Barrister specialising in Sports Law, states that “Although the contents of the report will not be known until Tuesday, it can be assumed that the Report will not be something that the cricketing powers at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will be shouting proudly about. It will be interesting to see what is said about inequality in cricket in terms of race, gender and class and the lack of access, veiled barriers and limited opportunities that people of colour experience. In addition, the experiences of discrimination and prejudice from the grass roots to those at the top of the professional game may be difficult reading for some of us.”

The Cricket Disciplinary Commission (“CDC”) Hearings over the last few months highlighted the failures of the ECB and the various Professional Bodies in both treating the allegations of Azeem Rafiq seriously and properly and therefore the points to be made by the ICEC in terms of the culture within the game, dressing rooms, committee rooms, the governance, leadership, processes of complaints, disciplinary processes and whistleblowing procedures will be particularly relevant and important.

It will no doubt be hoped that a strong England performance on Wednesday will somehow soften the inevitable blow that this report will give to English cricket, but the bigger question will be whether the games governing body is willing to make all the necessary and painful changes that will be recommended by the ICEC in order for the game of cricket to be inclusive for everyone.

Topics: Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) Azeem Rafiq Yasin Patel England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

SAN NAZZARO: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi is still chasing his dream of winning the F1H2O World Championship as he prepares to make his 150th powerboat race start at the Grand Prix of France in Macon this weekend.

The veteran Emirati driver, who has finished championship runner-up twice and third six times, is in buoyant mood after two days of testing in San Nazzaro, Italy, alongside teammate and defending world champion Shaun Torrente.

“We’ve been preparing in Italy on a course that is similar to the one in Macon, with the same dimensions and turns, so I’m feeling good,” said Al-Qemzi, who made his F1H2O debut in 2000.

“While I am trying to score my first individual drivers’ championship, I am also working with Shaun to defend our world team title.”

With 10 career grand prix victories and 43 podium finishes to his credit, Al-Qemzi currently lies ninth in this year’s championship, 16 points adrift of leader Jonas Andersson.

He returns to action in France after missing round two in China, taking over in Abu Dhabi 2 from his cousin Rashed Al-Qemzi, the three-time UIM F2 champion, who resumes as the reserve driver.

Torrente, lying fourth in the standings, six points away from Andersson, has set his sights on an even better return than last year in Macon, where he took victory ahead of his teammate.

“Macon was a great race for the team last year,” said the three-time world champion. “We finished first and second, but I just missed pole position, so I’d like to get pole this year.

“We’ve done some good testing, so we’re all set now. The team have done a great job preparing the engines over the last year. We’re not changing much on the boat, but we’re trying to adjust the propeller and engines for the new regulations. That’s what our focus has been here in Italy.

“So far this season has been mixed for me. For the first two rounds we run really well, but unfortunately we have just made some mistakes. I gave away a win in Toba (Indonesia), and then in China we gave away pole which ended up costing us the win.

“After everything is said and done, I’m just six points off the lead, so I’m feeling pretty good. With a good weekend in Macon, I can be leading the championship.”

On Al-Qemzi’s prospects of a first world driver’s title, Torrente said: “I always see a chance for Thani to win the championship. He’s in the same equipment that I’m in, so he has just as good a chance as I do.

“He just needs to remain focused, and keep putting up the good fight. This championship is so jumbled up right now, and he can still challenge for the title.”

UIM F1H2O World Championship leading positions

Jonas Andersson 23pts

Erik Stark 21

Bartek Marszalek 20

Shaun Torrente 17

Sami Selio 15

Ferdinand Zandbergen 12

Filip Roms 11

Peter Morin 9

Thani Al Qemzi 7

Brent Dillard 6

Topics: Team Abu Dhabi Thani Al-Qemzi F1H2O World Championship Shaun Torrente

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has today announced a groundbreaking funding initiative and support system for women’s football clubs worth $13.3 million.

This groundbreaking initiative is designed to further enhance the rapidly growing women’s football leagues and the wider sport in Saudi Arabia, ensuring its sustainability and development for years to come.

With a vision to inspire and nurture future generations of female footballers, SAFF’s funding program will provide vital financial assistance to the Saudi Premier League and Women’s First Division clubs.

To be eligible for this funding, clubs must have a SAFF membership and Nafes license to actively participate in all women’s tournaments organized by the federation. They must also meet the organizational and technical requirements issued by SAFF. Furthermore, clubs must demonstrate their financial adequacy and commitment to the financial efficiency system according to national standards. 

SAFF will allocate the $13.3 million to women’s football programs across the country, supporting clubs and players to continue the rapid growth of the women’s game in recent years.

Lamia Bahaian, the newly elected vice president of SAFF, said: “Today’s announcement is another monumental step for SAFF in our unwavering dedication to developing and sustaining a thriving women’s football presence in the Kingdom. We aim to inspire young girls (to believe) that a career in football is not only feasible for them but promising. Women and girls are central to everything we do in sport, ensuring that we provide equal access to facilities, opportunities, and careers both on and off the pitch. This is made possible thanks to the tremendous support received from SAFF’s management.

“A key motivation behind this program has stemmed from witnessing an incredible 30 percent growth in women’s football clubs and players across Saudi Arabia — not just the major cities — over the past year. The interest potential of women’s football is vast, and we want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to support and sustain this growth.”

The program sets four key goals for participating clubs:

1. Enhance club governance and sustainability through improved structure and strategy, in addition to financial and operational monitoring.

2. Expand competitions and diversify teams to include an U-17 team and women’s futsal senior team.

3. Create job opportunities and develop the workforce by appointing Saudi female coaches within the technical staff, and recruiting women in the administrative, technical, and medical positions.

4. Cultivate athletes to represent national teams by signing professional contracts with Saudi female players and nurturing their development from the grassroots level to the senior team.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2023, women’s sports in the Kingdom have made significant progress, with over 190,000 females now actively participating in sports each week. Women’s football, in particular, has witnessed substantial advancements, including the establishment of a dedicated women’s football department in 2019, the creation of a national women’s team, and the launch of the SAFF Women’s Premier League.

Today, the Premier and First Division leagues feature over 30 clubs and 600 players from over 20 nations. On an amateur level, almost 50,000 schoolgirls took part in the inaugural schools’ league across 4,700 teams from all corners of Saudi Arabia.

In addition, over 49 female referees are officially registered and officiating league matches, with the first Saudi female referee – Anoud Al-Asmari – breaking into FIFA’s licensed list. There are 1,080 additionally licensed coaches playing a significant role in nurturing young female talent across clubs, academies, schools, and training centers in different cities around the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Lamia Bahaian Anoud Al-Asmari

BILBAO, SPAIN: Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard leads the Tour de France out of the Basque port of Bilbao on Saturday on a 21-day adventure crammed with peaks, postcard panoramas and an eye-catching showdown on a massive dormant volcano on the 3,404km route to Paris.

The 30 mountains on the route lend Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma an edge over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar backed by a reinforced Team UAE squad.

A year ago, Jumbo’s collective strength helped the Dane, more resilient on the toughest climbs, outlast the daring Pogacar in a ruthless war of attrition in the mountains.

Pogacar had finished first the year before with Vingegaard second. This promises to be their third heavyweight bout.

Pogacar won the Slovenian national championship on Sunday and said it was a good test of his legs ahead of the Tour.

“I’m happy to have succeeded. It was a good test before the Tour. My legs were pretty solid,” said Pogacar.

“Now I’m going to rest before heading to Bilbao for the start.”

French hope Romain Bardet said: “It will be a beautiful battle, especially if they are both at 100 percent.

“There’s a plethora of pretenders following right behind them.”

Tour folklore insists the champion is chosen by the Alps, and 13 of this year’s 30 mountains are there, with six more in the Pyrenees, five in the Vosges, four in the Massif Central and one each in the Jura and Basque Country.

The Tour makes a hilly start over the forested slopes around Bilbao and San Sebastian.

The Spanish Basque Country is a cycling heartland and fervent local fans will be out in force for the Grand Depart.

Clever route design has set up what promises to be a swashbuckling struggle over the first three stages in an event televised in 190 countries.

The opener, around the Bilbao back-country, is laced with terrain to tempt the one-day mavericks to go for glory with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe one to watch.

The 20km descent to the chic coastal resort of San Sebastian on stage two might raise an eyebrow or two after the shocking recent death of Swiss rider Gino Maeder at the Tour of Switzerland.

The peloton enters France on day three and then swings west for two stages through the Pyrenees before heading back up the Atlantic coast.

The vineyards of Bordeaux, on stage seven, serve as an aperitif to the star landmark of this Tour, the magnificent dormant volcano at Puy de Dome.

The ascent provides a spectacular view of the dormant domes along central France’s tectonic faultline.

Neither fans nor vehicles will be allowed on Puy de Dome’s stark, steep upper reaches where pretenders will be brutally exposed to the elements.

Another potential decider is stage 17 from Mont-Blanc, which climbs four peaks, the last into the rarefied air above the tree line at the 2,300m summit of the final climb to Courchevel, where 2019 champion Egan Bernal may once again deliver a late challenge.

Gone is the day-20 individual time-trial that made recent finales something of a lottery. Instead, the last stage before Paris offers another five mountains and no let up for the leader.

As usual the Tour is rich in sub-plots.

Rising star Biniam Girmay is fully capable of becoming the first black African to win a stage on this 110th edition.

“It’s a big moment for me and for Eritrea,” the 23-year-old leader of Belgian team Intermarche-Wanty said.

Targeting the sprints, Girmay faces veteran British speed king Mark Cavendish, who hopes to break a tie with all-time great Eddy Merckx with a 35th Tour de France stage win.

The Tour ends with the traditional mass bunch sprint on the cobbled Champs Elysees on July 24 with the trophies then distributed beneath the Arc de Triomphe. In 2024 the finish will be in Nice because of the Paris Olympics.

The route of women’s Tour de France, from July 23-30, was unveiled on Thursday with a 1,000km itinerary starting from Clermont Ferrand and taking the riders through the south and an ascent of the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees as its highlight.

Topics: cycling sport

