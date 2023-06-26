Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups

Saudi Arabia crashed out of the Asian Football Confederation’s U-17 Asia Cup on Monday with a 2-0 quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan that also ended their chances of appearing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

After Nawaf Al-Bishri saw a first-half penalty saved, the Central Asians eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining via a strike that was officially recorded as an own goal from goalkeeper Mahmoud Al-Burayh. With six minutes remaining, it was all over as Dilshod Abdullayev added a second. With the last four from this continental championship in Thailand also earning berths in Indonesia for the global version in November, it is a double disappointment.

Yet this was far from a one-sided affair and was tightly contested for the most part. With Saudi Arabia boasting the best defense from the group stage with no goals conceded and Uzbekistan the lowest-scoring of all the quarterfinalists, most expected that the team in green would make most of the running.

In fact, the Saudi Arabian backline has a busier than usual opening period. Behruz Shukurullaev shot just wide from inside the area early on, and then a left-sided free-kick from Lazizbek Mirzayev was heading for the top of the Saudi goal before Al-Burayh tipped it away.

After 17 minutes, the young Green Falcons thought they were going to take the lead. Ozodbek Uktamov bundled over Nawaf Al-Jaadani on the left side of the area and up stepped Al-Bishri, one of the players of the tournament so far, but his low shot was saved by Muhammadyusuf Sobirov, diving to his right to make a fine save.

Saudi Arabia ended the half also denied by the goalkeeper. He saved well from a Talal Haji shot that bounced awkwardly and got up and down quickly to smother the danger from Al-Bishri from close range.

As the forward left the pitch to return to the dressing rooms, he was comforted by his teammates, but there were still 45 minutes to go. As expected, Saudi Arabia came out strongly at the start of the second half and put the White Wolves under some serious pressure, but neither side was able to create clear chances or could really get behind the opposition’s backline. The two goalkeepers both made saves from shots from outside the area but were looking reasonably comfortable.

And then with 11 minutes remaining, Uzbekistan took the lead. Ollobergan Karimov collected the ball on the left side of the area, cut in along the byline, and his low shot took a deflection off the goalkeeper at the near post and ended up bobbling over the line.

It was a scrappy goal, but there was no doubt as to who scored the second in the 84th minute. A corner from the left was flicked on at the near post and found its way to Abdullayev in the center who made no mistake in lashing home a shot from close range.

That was that and it was a sad end for Saudi Arabia’s campaign, especially after they had looked so comfortable in the group stage. Now the youngsters will have to sit and watch the World Cup from their homes, but they at least did enough in Thailand to suggest that there are more tournaments to come in the future.