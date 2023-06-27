Saudi Esports Federation welcomes Razer back to Gamers8

You are here

Saudi Esports Federation is partnering with Razer at Gamers8 for the second year running. (SEF)
RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation has announced that lifestyle brand Razer is to be the gaming gear partner at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival.

This is the second year in a row that the federation and Razer have collaborated for Gamers8, following the successful partnership last summer. Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will run for eight weeks from July 6 and feature elite esports tournaments at the purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City, as well as live concerts and other activities and attractions.

Ahmed Al-Bishri, deputy CEO at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Good partnerships produce great things together, and we are delighted to welcome back Razer as gaming gear partner for another incredible eight-week spell of Gamers8 action. Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is the destination for gamers this summer and we thank Razer for once again pledging their support to Saudi Arabia’s booming gaming and esports industry.”

Razer, the world’s leading brand for gamers, will provide premium hardware from its range of gaming peripherals for VIPs and influencers during Gamers8, as well as having its products showcased during the esports competitions, together with the company’s logo on official broadcasts. Like last year, a unique Gamers8 x Razer collection will be sold exclusively on-site during the festival, with items from the company’s signature collection also available for purchase.

In addition, the federation and Razer will organize raffles for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes attendees, as well as fans on social media, giving them the chance to win some exclusive gaming gear.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Gamers8 once again for this opportunity,” said Flo Gutierrez, global esports director at Razer. “Razer is dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience for gamers worldwide and partnering with the Saudi Esports Foundation for Gamers8 is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting and celebrating the gaming community worldwide. We look forward to another amazing edition of Gamers8.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of Gamers8 last year. Full details of all the elite titles appearing at Gamers8 this summer will be released soon.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports forum held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center on Aug. 30-31, which will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Topics: esport Saudi Arabia Saudi Esports Federation Gamers8

Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups

Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups
Updated 26 June 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups

Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups
  • AFC quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan also ended chances of appearing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year
  • After Nawaf Al-Bishri saw a first-half penalty saved, the Central Asians eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining
Updated 26 June 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia crashed out of the Asian Football Confederation’s U-17 Asia Cup on Monday with a 2-0 quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan that also ended their chances of appearing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

After Nawaf Al-Bishri saw a first-half penalty saved, the Central Asians eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining via a strike that was officially recorded as an own goal from goalkeeper Mahmoud Al-Burayh. With six minutes remaining, it was all over as Dilshod Abdullayev added a second. With the last four from this continental championship in Thailand also earning berths in Indonesia for the global version in November, it is a double disappointment.

Yet this was far from a one-sided affair and was tightly contested for the most part. With Saudi Arabia boasting the best defense from the group stage with no goals conceded and Uzbekistan the lowest-scoring of all the quarterfinalists, most expected that the team in green would make most of the running.

In fact, the Saudi Arabian backline has a busier than usual opening period. Behruz Shukurullaev shot just wide from inside the area early on, and then a left-sided free-kick from Lazizbek Mirzayev was heading for the top of the Saudi goal before Al-Burayh tipped it away.

After 17 minutes, the young Green Falcons thought they were going to take the lead. Ozodbek Uktamov bundled over Nawaf Al-Jaadani on the left side of the area and up stepped Al-Bishri, one of the players of the tournament so far, but his low shot was saved by Muhammadyusuf Sobirov, diving to his right to make a fine save.

Saudi Arabia ended the half also denied by the goalkeeper. He saved well from a Talal Haji shot that bounced awkwardly and got up and down quickly to smother the danger from Al-Bishri from close range.

As the forward left the pitch to return to the dressing rooms, he was comforted by his teammates, but there were still 45 minutes to go. As expected, Saudi Arabia came out strongly at the start of the second half and put the White Wolves under some serious pressure, but neither side was able to create clear chances or could really get behind the opposition’s backline. The two goalkeepers both made saves from shots from outside the area but were looking reasonably comfortable.

And then with 11 minutes remaining, Uzbekistan took the lead. Ollobergan Karimov collected the ball on the left side of the area, cut in along the byline, and his low shot took a deflection off the goalkeeper at the near post and ended up bobbling over the line. 

It was a scrappy goal, but there was no doubt as to who scored the second in the 84th minute. A corner from the left was flicked on at the near post and found its way to Abdullayev in the center who made no mistake in lashing home a shot from close range.

That was that and it was a sad end for Saudi Arabia’s campaign, especially after they had looked so comfortable in the group stage. Now the youngsters will have to sit and watch the World Cup from their homes, but they at least did enough in Thailand to suggest that there are more tournaments to come in the future.

Topics: 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan

SAFF launches groundbreaking funding program to empower women’s football

SAFF launches groundbreaking funding program to empower women’s football
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

SAFF launches groundbreaking funding program to empower women’s football

SAFF launches groundbreaking funding program to empower women’s football
  • The program commits $13.3m to support and develop Premier League and Women’s First Division clubs
  • Women’s football is already experiencing impressive growth in the Kingdom, with the number of clubs and players increasing by 30 percent in the past year
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has today announced a groundbreaking funding initiative and support system for women’s football clubs worth $13.3 million.

This groundbreaking initiative is designed to further enhance the rapidly growing women’s football leagues and the wider sport in Saudi Arabia, ensuring its sustainability and development for years to come.

With a vision to inspire and nurture future generations of female footballers, SAFF’s funding program will provide vital financial assistance to the Saudi Premier League and Women’s First Division clubs.

To be eligible for this funding, clubs must have a SAFF membership and Nafes license to actively participate in all women’s tournaments organized by the federation. They must also meet the organizational and technical requirements issued by SAFF. Furthermore, clubs must demonstrate their financial adequacy and commitment to the financial efficiency system according to national standards. 

SAFF will allocate the $13.3 million to women’s football programs across the country, supporting clubs and players to continue the rapid growth of the women’s game in recent years.

Lamia Bahaian, the newly elected vice president of SAFF, said: “Today’s announcement is another monumental step for SAFF in our unwavering dedication to developing and sustaining a thriving women’s football presence in the Kingdom. We aim to inspire young girls (to believe) that a career in football is not only feasible for them but promising. Women and girls are central to everything we do in sport, ensuring that we provide equal access to facilities, opportunities, and careers both on and off the pitch. This is made possible thanks to the tremendous support received from SAFF’s management.

“A key motivation behind this program has stemmed from witnessing an incredible 30 percent growth in women’s football clubs and players across Saudi Arabia — not just the major cities — over the past year. The interest potential of women’s football is vast, and we want to ensure we’re doing everything we can to support and sustain this growth.”

The program sets four key goals for participating clubs:

1. Enhance club governance and sustainability through improved structure and strategy, in addition to financial and operational monitoring.

2. Expand competitions and diversify teams to include an U-17 team and women’s futsal senior team.

3. Create job opportunities and develop the workforce by appointing Saudi female coaches within the technical staff, and recruiting women in the administrative, technical, and medical positions.

4. Cultivate athletes to represent national teams by signing professional contracts with Saudi female players and nurturing their development from the grassroots level to the senior team.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2023, women’s sports in the Kingdom have made significant progress, with over 190,000 females now actively participating in sports each week. Women’s football, in particular, has witnessed substantial advancements, including the establishment of a dedicated women’s football department in 2019, the creation of a national women’s team, and the launch of the SAFF Women’s Premier League.

Today, the Premier and First Division leagues feature over 30 clubs and 600 players from over 20 nations. On an amateur level, almost 50,000 schoolgirls took part in the inaugural schools’ league across 4,700 teams from all corners of Saudi Arabia.

In addition, over 49 female referees are officially registered and officiating league matches, with the first Saudi female referee – Anoud Al-Asmari – breaking into FIFA’s licensed list. There are 1,080 additionally licensed coaches playing a significant role in nurturing young female talent across clubs, academies, schools, and training centers in different cities around the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Lamia Bahaian Anoud Al-Asmari

Al-Hilal look to Koulibaly to fix last season’s defensive frailties

Koulibaly has completed his move to Al-Hilal from Chelsea. (Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)
Koulibaly has completed his move to Al-Hilal from Chelsea. (Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)
Updated 25 June 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal look to Koulibaly to fix last season’s defensive frailties

Koulibaly has completed his move to Al-Hilal from Chelsea. (Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)
  • 32-year-old Senegalese defender joined the former Saudi champions from Chelsea days after Reuben Neves was signed from Wolves
Updated 25 June 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: There is no stopping Al-Hilal when it comes to the transfer market at the moment.

After being banned from the last two transfer windows, the Riyadh giants signed Ruben Neves on Friday, and on Sunday added Kalidou Koulibaly to their ranks.

The Senegalese star arrives from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee. Whatever the price, his new Blues team will be hoping that the 32-year-old can do in Riyadh what another African center-back did in Jeddah for Al-Ittihad.

Ahmed Hegazi was a standout last season and an inspirational figure as Ittihad took the title. As is always the case, the goalscorers and the creators such as Abderrazak Hamdallah, Romarinho and Igor Coronado grabbed the headlines, but the Egyptian legend was a rock at the back.

Some would even go as far as saying he was the best player not only at Al-Ittihad but throughout the whole league. It was not just about keeping it tight with just 13 goals conceded in 30 games — and title challenges are built on strong defenses — but his ability to start attacks and also cause problems at the other end.

His four goals made a difference, but more important were his leadership skills. It is worrying for Ittihad that Hegazi ended the season by picking up a serious injury, and coach Nuno Santo will be hoping that the former West Bromich Albion star recovers sooner rather than later, and he has said he hopes to be back in time for the Club World Cup in December.

Hegazi’s impact in his two seasons in Saudi Arabia so far has not gone unnoticed in Riyadh, and with South Korea’s Jang Hyun-soo — who has been a fine servant for the club — expected to return to East Asia, there was a need to reinforce the backline.

Koulibaly is seen as the answer to Al-Hilal’s issues at the back, which saw them concede more than double the number of goals that Al-Ittihad allowed. The defense was one of the major differences between them last season, and Hegazi played a major part in that.

Now it is time for Koulibaly to show what he can do. Born in France but choosing to represent Senegal, the country of his parents, he really made a name for himself as part of Napoli’s defense from 2014 to 2022.

To play consistently for eight seasons in Italy is no mean feat, and there were over 60 appearances in various European tournaments. He made the move to West London in the summer of last year in a deal reported to be around $40 million. It was not the most successful of seasons for the team,  who saw Thomas Tuchel leave to be replaced by Graham Potter (himself replaced by Frank Lampard), and a 12th-place finish is obviously unacceptable for a team who were champions of Europe in 2021.

It is hard to say where Al-Hilal will finish next season, but it is highly unlikely to be 12th. And history tells us that when the 18-time champions miss out and have, by their standards, a below-par season, then the rest of the league should watch out. There was always going to be a clear-out this summer, and after recent transfer activity that started with Neves and now Koulibaly, there is a sense of a new team being built, especially as there is more to come.

This is not a huge headline-grabbing signing — a central defender in his 30s will rarely be that — but with the greatest respect to those already there, his arrival will be an upgrade. A great reader of the game, quick to recover, comfortable in possession and a cool character, the Senegalese captain — who scored the vital goal that took the Lions of Teranga out of the group stage and into the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, and whose most recent game came in a 4-2 win over Brazil in Lisbon last week — should settle in Saudi Arabia with little problem.

He also has another role. There is a growing number of exciting world-class attacking players in Saudi Arabia, and the presence of an experienced defender with leadership qualities in abundance should be a real asset and help to those around him. Youngsters at Al-Hilal and elsewhere in the country can learn from Koulibaly as much as they can learn from some of the more glamorous attackers in the league.

Al-Hilal have strengthened their spine considerably in the last few days, and there is more to come. Lionel Messi may not have signed, but fans of the most successful club in Asia must be quietly confident already as they look toward the new season. 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly

Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers

Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers
Updated 24 June 2023
John Duerden

Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers

Reuben Neves joins Al-Hilal at the peak of his powers
  • The 26-year-old Portuguese international bucks the trend of high-profile players moving to the Saudi Pro League in their twilight of their careers
Updated 24 June 2023
John Duerden

Ruben Neves has finally landed in Riyadh to finalize his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, and it is a move that seems to have attracted attention for one thing above all else: his age.

The Portuguese international is undoubtedly a massive talent in his own right but, in terms of profile, he is not quite in the same bracket as fellow Pro League players Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema. What he does have, though, is time on his side to reach that level.

Al-Nassr star Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad’s Benzema are highly decorated megastars of the game but, as we all know, they are in the twilight of their careers. Ronaldo is 38; an incredibly fit 38, certainly, but not even a specimen as fine as the Portuguese legend can play forever. Benzema, meanwhile, is 35.

This is only natural. When a league in a country outside of the traditional elite of world football — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France — start to foster ambitions of attracting the best talent on the planet, the first to arrive are usually players in their 30s.

In the past, older stars were the ones more likely to come to this part of the world, perhaps because after successful careers in which they had won all there is to win, they were more open to new challenges and experiences.

The Saudi league has only just started to attract the attention of the rest of the world. It is going to take time for this global audience and players to become familiar with one another.

Yet there are signs that this might be happening relatively quickly, as the arrival of Neves at Al-Hilal shows. His is a different kind of signing, and not only because it is the first major deal for the club after they were banned from transfers during the past two windows.

It marks the arrival of a player who, at the age of only 26, is at the peak of his football powers, or approaching it.

The deal took a while to complete but was finally announced on Friday. Neves arrives from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League and had attracted the attention of a number of clubs across Europe. He was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, for example, but the Spanish champions were unable to come up with the funds to secure his signature. There was also reportedly interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, and for a few days it looked like Newcastle United, seeking to strengthen the squad for their long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League, might step in.

All of this is understandable. The midfielder is a player whose best is yet to come. Therefore his signing is a statement by a team that not only want to get their domestic and continental titles back, but also to remind others that the Blues can flex their muscles in the international transfer market and can compete with the biggest clubs in the world.

“This doesn’t have the feel of MLS (Major League Soccer in the US) when that first came onto the scene, where it became almost like a retirement home for some of the best players,” former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told the UK media.

“Look at Neves at 26; they (Saudi teams) are targeting players of a younger age. This isn’t just a jolly at the end of your career. They are looking at players in their prime and taking players to their league when they are at the best of their ability, which will strengthen their league and strengthen their credibility — which they have to do.

“Saudi Arabia are serious. This is not something that’s going to go away quickly. This is not a flash in the pan. This is a country that are extremely serious with their love for sport and their investment in sport, and they are attracting some of the world’s best talent. You can see that with Benzema and Ronaldo, and Neves now the latest acquisition.”

Neves also adds some more Portuguese flavor to the league. There is already, of course, Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr in Riyadh, but Neves will also see an even more familiar face on at least two occasions next season: His former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Santo, who is now manager of Al-Ittihad.

Neves has been playing in England since 2017 and established himself as a firm favorite among fans of Wolves. They were resigned to him leaving, though they might find it a little less painful to at least see him in the blue of Al-Hilal rather than in red and lining up against them for Liverpool or Man United.

This is a significant signing, and not just for Al-Hilal. The Saudi league is showing the world that it is an attractive destination for highly talented players. Saudi clubs are now serious participants in the international transfer market and are capable of beating big European clubs in the battle to sign stars that still have their best years ahead of them. Neves is the first. There are sure to be more to come.
 

Topics: Reuben Neves Al-Hilal

Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion

Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion

Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion
  • Akeel receives accolade for her achievements in desert rallying after 2022 T3 World Cup win
  • Driver expressed her happiness at joining the group of elite world champions
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Desert rally driver Dania Akeel has become the first Saudi woman to join Red Bull’s elite group of International Champions following her resounding achievements in the sport.
Akeel, who self-describes as a “motorsports athlete,” made history last year when she won the T3 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas in Italy.
She was chosen to join the Red Bull International Champions on the back of her “remarkable achievements in desert rallying by becoming the first Saudi athlete to attain a first-of-its-kind feat,” said a media statement issued on Friday.
The statement added that Akeel is currently preparing to compete in this year’s T3 World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, which begins next month.
Following the announcement, Akeel expressed her happiness at joining the group of elite champions “under the auspices of Red Bull, because it increases my enthusiasm, encourages me to present the best in my career and (to) continue to accomplish further achievements and victories.
“Red Bull will be an additional incentive for me to intensify my efforts to (achieving) more victories … future,” she added.
This season Akeel is set to participate in at least 13 local, regional and international rallies, her largest annual participation schedule so far after joining the world of desert rallies two years ago.

Topics: Dania Akeel desert rally Red Bull Cross-Country Bajas

