Saudi Esports Federation welcomes Razer back to Gamers8

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation has announced that lifestyle brand Razer is to be the gaming gear partner at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival.
This is the second year in a row that the federation and Razer have collaborated for Gamers8, following the successful partnership last summer. Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will run for eight weeks from July 6 and feature elite esports tournaments at the purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City, as well as live concerts and other activities and attractions.
Ahmed Al-Bishri, deputy CEO at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Good partnerships produce great things together, and we are delighted to welcome back Razer as gaming gear partner for another incredible eight-week spell of Gamers8 action. Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is the destination for gamers this summer and we thank Razer for once again pledging their support to Saudi Arabia’s booming gaming and esports industry.”
Razer, the world’s leading brand for gamers, will provide premium hardware from its range of gaming peripherals for VIPs and influencers during Gamers8, as well as having its products showcased during the esports competitions, together with the company’s logo on official broadcasts. Like last year, a unique Gamers8 x Razer collection will be sold exclusively on-site during the festival, with items from the company’s signature collection also available for purchase.
In addition, the federation and Razer will organize raffles for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes attendees, as well as fans on social media, giving them the chance to win some exclusive gaming gear.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Gamers8 once again for this opportunity,” said Flo Gutierrez, global esports director at Razer. “Razer is dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience for gamers worldwide and partnering with the Saudi Esports Foundation for Gamers8 is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting and celebrating the gaming community worldwide. We look forward to another amazing edition of Gamers8.”
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of Gamers8 last year. Full details of all the elite titles appearing at Gamers8 this summer will be released soon.
The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports forum held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center on Aug. 30-31, which will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.