Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled former leader Nawaz Sharif
Former prime minister Nawaz was granted medical bail in 2019 and flew to Britain, where he has remained ever since. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

  • Sharif served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times – the last before being ousted over graft allegations in 2017
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national assembly has passed legislation limiting how long lawmakers can be disqualified from office, a state spokesman said Tuesday, paving the way for exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to politics.
Sharif served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times — the last before being ousted over graft allegations in 2017.
The Supreme Court barred him from politics for life and he was later sentenced to seven years in jail.
In 2019 he was granted medical bail and flew to Britain, where he has remained ever since, continuing to steer the family-run Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party from behind the scenes.
His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year, and the country is due to hold fresh general elections no later than October.
On Tuesday, a government spokesman said the acting president had signed into law an amendment which says courts can only disqualify parliamentarians “for a period not exceeding five years.”
The spokesman said senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani served as acting president signing the bill on Monday, in the absence of President Arif Alvi who is abroad on the Hajj pilgrimage.
“The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back,” political analyst Hasan Askari said. “The bill has been passed to achieve this objective.”
“Nawaz Sharif will be the main campaigner for PML-N in the next election,” he added. “His return will be very helpful for the party politically, but it’s not clear whether he himself will contest the election.”
Sharif still faces the graft case which saw him sentenced during the tenure of his successor, Imran Khan, who won power pledging to undo the corruption which has historically plagued the country.
But in Pakistan, legal cases which tangle politicians in opposition are regularly wound back once their party regains office.
Shehbaz ousted Khan last April via a no-confidence vote. However, he is at the head of a shaky coalition of parties, while Khan remains widely popular in the countdown to polling.
Khan has been calling for snap elections, but his campaign has become bogged down in dozens of legal cases.
Last month he was briefly arrested on graft charges in Islamabad, sparking deadly unrest during which supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party poured onto the streets and clashed with police.
In the aftermath of his release following three days in custody, PTI has been targeted by a crackdown with thousands of arrests, reports of intimidation and muzzling of the press.
Khan says his party is being suppressed by the government, led by PML-N, and the powerful military establishment.

Topics: Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

Belarus leader says he talked Prigozhin back from brink

Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

  • Lukashenko hailed Prigozhin as a "heroic guy" who had been shaken by the deaths of many of his men in Ukraine
  • "He was pressured and influenced by those who led the assault squads (in Ukraine) and saw these deaths," Lukashenko said
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

BELARUS: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had convinced Yevgeny Prigozhin in an emotional, expletive-laden phone call to end a mutiny by his Wagner militia that has jolted Russia.
Under a deal brokered by Lukashenko, an old friend, Prigozhin abandoned what a “march for justice” by thousands of his men on Moscow in exchange for safe passage to exile in Belarus.
His men — who have spearheaded much of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine — were also pardoned and have been given the choice of joining Prigozhin in Belarus, being integrated into Russia’s security forces, or simply going home.
Lukashenko, recounting his role in Saturday’s drama to Belarusian officers and officials, hailed Prigozhin as a “heroic guy” who had been shaken by the deaths of many of his men in Ukraine.
“He was pressured and influenced by those who led the assault squads (in Ukraine) and saw these deaths,” Lukashenko said, adding that Prigozhin had arrived in the southern Russian city of Rostov from Ukraine in a “semi-mad state.”
With Prigozhin’s men having seized Rostov and others heading for Moscow, Lukashenko said he tried for hours by phone to reason with the Wagner chief, who has said he was furious at corruption and incompetence in the military leadership and wanted to avenge an alleged army attack on his men.
Lukashenko said their calls contained “10 times” as many obscenities as normal language.
“’But we want justice! They want to strangle us! We’re going to Moscow!’” he quoted Prigozhin as saying.
“I say: ‘Halfway you’ll just be crushed like a bug’,” Lukashenko replied.
Lukashenko also said that, earlier on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had sought his help, complaining that Prigozhin was not taking any calls. Lukashenko said he had advised Putin against “rushing” to crush the mutineers.
Prigozhin said on Monday he had never planned to topple Putin’s government but wanted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, sacked.
“Nobody will give you either Shoigu or Gerasimov,” Lukashenko said he told Prigozhin, finally convincing him that Moscow would be defended and to continue the mutiny would engulf Russia in turmoil and grief.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict belarus Alexander Lukashenko Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus

Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

  • "This move needs to be assessed from a different security point of view. We have seen the capabilities of those mercenaries," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the speed with which Wagner had advanced on Moscow showed that the defence of Baltic states should be firmed up
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

PARIS: Latvia and Lithuania called on Tuesday for NATO to strengthen its eastern borders in response to expectations that Russia’s Wagner private will set up a new base in Belarus after its abortive mutiny at home.
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal negotiated by President Alexander Lukashenko that ended the mercenaries’ mutiny in Russia on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wagner’s fighters would be offered the choice of relocating there.
“This move needs to be assessed from a different security point of view. We have seen the capabilities of those mercenaries,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told reporters during a visit to Paris with Baltic counterparts.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the speed with which Wagner had advanced on Moscow — driving hundreds of kilometers in a one-day race toward the capital — showed that the defense of Baltic states should be firmed up.
“Our countries’ borders are just hundreds of kilometers from that activity so it could take them 8-10 hours to suddenly appear somewhere in Belarus close to Lithuania,” Landsbergis said. “It is creating a more volatile, unpredictable environment for our region.”
“We need to take the defense of the Baltic region very seriously,” he said.
The Baltic envoys’ visit to France comes as Western powers gear up for a NATO summit next month in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Wagner’s arrival in Belarus should be viewed “in light of the NATO summit and all discussions that we are having about defense, deterrence and the necessary decisions to strengthen the security of the eastern flank,” said Latvia’s Rinkevics.
Belarus borders NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Germany said on Monday it was ready to station a 4,000-strong army brigade in Lithuania permanently. Landsbergis told his French counterpart that Paris could help with air defenses.
“France can be a valuable partner in strengthening air defense capabilities of Baltic countries,” he said. “We know about French technology and it could be used as part of our deterrence strategy so that no Wagner, no Russian military would ever think to cross Baltic states’ borders.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Baltic states NATO Wagner group belarus

Sri Lankan Muslims to host modest Eid feasts as livestock prices double

Updated 27 June 2023

  • Rocketing inflation sends livestock prices to record highs
  • One cow can cost up to $800 this Eid season
Updated 27 June 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Muslims across Sri Lanka are struggling to afford sacrificial animals ahead of Eid Al-Adha, as skyrocketing inflation has sent livestock prices to record highs.
Millions of Muslims across the globe are celebrating this week Eid Al-Adha, a holiday also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” which commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son.
Meat from animals slaughtered for Eid is shared with relatives and the poor, and eaten during family celebrations.
Among Sri Lanka’s 2.2 million Muslim minority, few will be able to afford the feasts this season, as the country remains in the grip of its worst financial crisis in decades.
“Price of a cow ranges from 180,000 (Sri Lankan rupees) to 240,000 ($800). Last year it was only 80,000 to 120,000,” Mohammed Kabeer from Colombo Meat Dealers Group told Arab News on Tuesday.
In 2022, Sri Lanka defaulted on foreign debt repayments. Although the country’s inflation rate eased to about 25 percent in May after reaching a record high of around 70 percent last September, the economic situation remains challenging for many people.
“The inflation has affected business a long way. Last year, people were full of enthusiasm and this year only those who are very rich came to book their cows for the slaughter,” Kabeer said.
“Purchases have dropped, and the recipients of this meat will be greatly reduced this year. It will be a great disappointment for the poor folks.”
Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Rizvi, a car dealer based in Colombo, is among those feeling the pinch.
“This year, I found it difficult to buy a cow because of the high price,” he said. “Prices have doubled.”

Topics: Sri Lanka eid al-adha Sacrificial Animals

Malaysia wins $14.9 bn sultan case in Dutch courts

Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

  • "The Hague Appeals Court today rejected the request of the Philippine nationals for the recognition and enforcement of the final arbitral award in the Netherlands," the court said
  • Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the "landmark" decision
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

THE HAGUE: Malaysia on Tuesday won a Dutch court case over a $14.9 billion award against the Southeast Asian nation that stems from a 19th century deal with a Philippine sultan.
The verdict is part of a complex legal battle being fought in European courts that is rooted in Malaysia’s colonial past, with territorial claims and potentially billions of dollars worth of state assets at stake.
Descendants of the Sultan of Sulu, who once ruled over the tropical islands that are part of the southern Philippines as well as Sabah in Malaysia, had taken the case to the Hague Appeals Court.
They were asking Dutch judges to enforce a decision by a French court last year which ordered the $14.9 billion payout.
“The Hague Appeals Court today rejected the request of the Philippine nationals for the recognition and enforcement of the final arbitral award in the Netherlands,” the Dutch court said in a statement.
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the “landmark” decision.
“This decision has blocked any attempt by the claimants to enforce their illegitimate claims against the government of Malaysia in the Netherlands,” the prime minister said in a statement.
“We are now closer than ever to completely nullifying the sham and abusive final award” by the French court, he added.
Oil-rich Sabah fell under the control of European colonial powers in 1878 in an agreement that saw the sultan and his descendants receive annual payments — the equivalent of around $1,100 — that Malaysia continued to make after it was formed in 1963.
Kuala Lumpur stopped the payments in 2013 after a bloody incursion from the Sulu archipelago into Sabah, where the Philippines’ has a long-dormant territorial claim.
Eight heirs of the sultan have been pursuing a claim for compensation following the cessation of payments.
A French arbitration court last year awarded $14.9 billion against Malaysia, but a judge later issued a stay on the enforcement of the ruling while Kuala Lumpur appealed.
Lawyers for the sultan’s descendants had since petitioned The Hague Court of Appeal to allow the Paris decision to be enforced in the Netherlands, arguing the award was international and the suspension only applied to France.
But the Dutch judges disagreed, saying the “arbitral award cannot be rendered” including because of the French court’s stay issued in the light of the Malaysian appeal.

Topics: Malaysia The Hague court Philippine sultan

Indonesia to compensate victims of bloody past

Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

  • A bloody anti-communist purge in the 1960s saw half a million leftists massacred
  • Under the program, the government will provide financial settlements, scholarships, and direct cash aid for the victims and their children
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Lhokseumawe: Indonesia’s president vowed on Tuesday to “heal” the pain caused by serious human rights violations by compensating those who suffered during the country’s dictatorship years.
“This (resolution) is needed to heal the nation’s pain caused by past gross human rights violations which have left a heavy burden for the victims,” President Joko Widodo said Monday in northwestern Aceh province.
The region hosted a nearly three-decade-long insurgency that ended in 2005 and was the site of at least three recorded mass killings that resulted in dozens of deaths.
“This wound must be healed immediately so we can move forward,” Widodo added during a ceremony in Pidie, near a site once used by the military to torture civilians.
In January, Widodo said the government deeply regretted a dozen state-orchestrated mass human rights violations committed in the country’s past.
A bloody anti-communist purge in the 1960s saw half a million leftists massacred, and in 1998 dozens of student activists disappeared during mass street protests that brought down the three-decade-long Suharto dictatorship.
Widodo also mentioned 10 other violations that took place between the 1960s and the early 2000s.
“The government is now focusing on the nonjudicial resolution, which focuses on rehabilitating the victims’ rights without negating the judicial mechanism,” he said.
Under the program, the government will provide financial settlements, scholarships, and direct cash aid for the victims and their children.
Human rights activists welcomed the government’s gesture but said the task was still huge.
“This is a step forward, better than nothing, but of course, it’s not enough,” Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono told AFP.
One of the victims of a mass killing in North Aceh on May 3, 1999, recalled the moment that left him with lifelong trauma.
Murtala was 28 years old when military personnel opened fire on a crowd gathering near a paper mill in the town of Lhokseumawe.
The shooting followed reports that a soldier had gone missing at a time when rebels were fighting government forces for Aceh’s independence.
“I heard shots fired, and I hid under a truck to save myself, but somebody grabbed me and hit me in the head and chest with a gun repeatedly. They also stomped on my body,” Murtala told AFP.
He fell unconscious when a man was shot dead in front of him. He woke up three days later in a hospital only to be told his older brother was killed in the riot.
The National Human Rights Commission or Komnas HAM reported 21 people were killed in the clash, but activists claim 46 people died.
Murtala, also the head of the victims association, said many of them have not been identified or recognized and therefore might not receive any compensation.
“This is unacceptable, and this will hurt justice. We, as the victims, hope for justice to prevail,” he said.

Topics: Indonesia human rights violations

