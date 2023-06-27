You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia wins $14.9 bn sultan case in Dutch courts

Malaysia wins $14.9 bn sultan case in Dutch courts

Malaysia wins $14.9 bn sultan case in Dutch courts
Malaysia on Tuesday won a Dutch court case over a $14.9 billion award against the Southeast Asian nation that stems from a 19th century deal with a Philippine sultan. (Shutterstock/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wd65d

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia wins $14.9 bn sultan case in Dutch courts

Malaysia wins $14.9 bn sultan case in Dutch courts
  • "The Hague Appeals Court today rejected the request of the Philippine nationals for the recognition and enforcement of the final arbitral award in the Netherlands," the court said
  • Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the "landmark" decision
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

THE HAGUE: Malaysia on Tuesday won a Dutch court case over a $14.9 billion award against the Southeast Asian nation that stems from a 19th century deal with a Philippine sultan.
The verdict is part of a complex legal battle being fought in European courts that is rooted in Malaysia’s colonial past, with territorial claims and potentially billions of dollars worth of state assets at stake.
Descendants of the Sultan of Sulu, who once ruled over the tropical islands that are part of the southern Philippines as well as Sabah in Malaysia, had taken the case to the Hague Appeals Court.
They were asking Dutch judges to enforce a decision by a French court last year which ordered the $14.9 billion payout.
“The Hague Appeals Court today rejected the request of the Philippine nationals for the recognition and enforcement of the final arbitral award in the Netherlands,” the Dutch court said in a statement.
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the “landmark” decision.
“This decision has blocked any attempt by the claimants to enforce their illegitimate claims against the government of Malaysia in the Netherlands,” the prime minister said in a statement.
“We are now closer than ever to completely nullifying the sham and abusive final award” by the French court, he added.
Oil-rich Sabah fell under the control of European colonial powers in 1878 in an agreement that saw the sultan and his descendants receive annual payments — the equivalent of around $1,100 — that Malaysia continued to make after it was formed in 1963.
Kuala Lumpur stopped the payments in 2013 after a bloody incursion from the Sulu archipelago into Sabah, where the Philippines’ has a long-dormant territorial claim.
Eight heirs of the sultan have been pursuing a claim for compensation following the cessation of payments.
A French arbitration court last year awarded $14.9 billion against Malaysia, but a judge later issued a stay on the enforcement of the ruling while Kuala Lumpur appealed.
Lawyers for the sultan’s descendants had since petitioned The Hague Court of Appeal to allow the Paris decision to be enforced in the Netherlands, arguing the award was international and the suspension only applied to France.
But the Dutch judges disagreed, saying the “arbitral award cannot be rendered” including because of the French court’s stay issued in the light of the Malaysian appeal.

Topics: Malaysia The Hague court Philippine sultan

Related

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta, says harmful content not removed
Media
Malaysia to take legal action against Meta, says harmful content not removed
Malaysian king meets UAE foreign affairs minister
Middle-East
Malaysian king meets UAE foreign affairs minister

Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled former leader Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled former leader Nawaz Sharif
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled former leader Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled former leader Nawaz Sharif
  • Sharif served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times – the last before being ousted over graft allegations in 2017
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national assembly has passed legislation limiting how long lawmakers can be disqualified from office, a state spokesman said Tuesday, paving the way for exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to politics.
Sharif served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times — the last before being ousted over graft allegations in 2017.
The Supreme Court barred him from politics for life and he was later sentenced to seven years in jail.
In 2019 he was granted medical bail and flew to Britain, where he has remained ever since, continuing to steer the family-run Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party from behind the scenes.
His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year, and the country is due to hold fresh general elections no later than October.
On Tuesday, a government spokesman said the acting president had signed into law an amendment which says courts can only disqualify parliamentarians “for a period not exceeding five years.”
The spokesman said senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani served as acting president signing the bill on Monday, in the absence of President Arif Alvi who is abroad on the Hajj pilgrimage.
“The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back,” political analyst Hasan Askari said. “The bill has been passed to achieve this objective.”
“Nawaz Sharif will be the main campaigner for PML-N in the next election,” he added. “His return will be very helpful for the party politically, but it’s not clear whether he himself will contest the election.”
Sharif still faces the graft case which saw him sentenced during the tenure of his successor, Imran Khan, who won power pledging to undo the corruption which has historically plagued the country.
But in Pakistan, legal cases which tangle politicians in opposition are regularly wound back once their party regains office.
Shehbaz ousted Khan last April via a no-confidence vote. However, he is at the head of a shaky coalition of parties, while Khan remains widely popular in the countdown to polling.
Khan has been calling for snap elections, but his campaign has become bogged down in dozens of legal cases.
Last month he was briefly arrested on graft charges in Islamabad, sparking deadly unrest during which supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party poured onto the streets and clashed with police.
In the aftermath of his release following three days in custody, PTI has been targeted by a crackdown with thousands of arrests, reports of intimidation and muzzling of the press.
Khan says his party is being suppressed by the government, led by PML-N, and the powerful military establishment.

Topics: Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

Related

Indonesia to compensate victims of bloody past

Indonesia to compensate victims of bloody past
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Indonesia to compensate victims of bloody past

Indonesia to compensate victims of bloody past
  • A bloody anti-communist purge in the 1960s saw half a million leftists massacred
  • Under the program, the government will provide financial settlements, scholarships, and direct cash aid for the victims and their children
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Lhokseumawe: Indonesia’s president vowed on Tuesday to “heal” the pain caused by serious human rights violations by compensating those who suffered during the country’s dictatorship years.
“This (resolution) is needed to heal the nation’s pain caused by past gross human rights violations which have left a heavy burden for the victims,” President Joko Widodo said Monday in northwestern Aceh province.
The region hosted a nearly three-decade-long insurgency that ended in 2005 and was the site of at least three recorded mass killings that resulted in dozens of deaths.
“This wound must be healed immediately so we can move forward,” Widodo added during a ceremony in Pidie, near a site once used by the military to torture civilians.
In January, Widodo said the government deeply regretted a dozen state-orchestrated mass human rights violations committed in the country’s past.
A bloody anti-communist purge in the 1960s saw half a million leftists massacred, and in 1998 dozens of student activists disappeared during mass street protests that brought down the three-decade-long Suharto dictatorship.
Widodo also mentioned 10 other violations that took place between the 1960s and the early 2000s.
“The government is now focusing on the nonjudicial resolution, which focuses on rehabilitating the victims’ rights without negating the judicial mechanism,” he said.
Under the program, the government will provide financial settlements, scholarships, and direct cash aid for the victims and their children.
Human rights activists welcomed the government’s gesture but said the task was still huge.
“This is a step forward, better than nothing, but of course, it’s not enough,” Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono told AFP.
One of the victims of a mass killing in North Aceh on May 3, 1999, recalled the moment that left him with lifelong trauma.
Murtala was 28 years old when military personnel opened fire on a crowd gathering near a paper mill in the town of Lhokseumawe.
The shooting followed reports that a soldier had gone missing at a time when rebels were fighting government forces for Aceh’s independence.
“I heard shots fired, and I hid under a truck to save myself, but somebody grabbed me and hit me in the head and chest with a gun repeatedly. They also stomped on my body,” Murtala told AFP.
He fell unconscious when a man was shot dead in front of him. He woke up three days later in a hospital only to be told his older brother was killed in the riot.
The National Human Rights Commission or Komnas HAM reported 21 people were killed in the clash, but activists claim 46 people died.
Murtala, also the head of the victims association, said many of them have not been identified or recognized and therefore might not receive any compensation.
“This is unacceptable, and this will hurt justice. We, as the victims, hope for justice to prevail,” he said.

Topics: Indonesia human rights violations

Related

The World Health Organization is working with countries to investigate the global pharmaceutical supply chain for such syrups.
World
Indonesia police probe drug regulators over cough syrup
Indonesia says Makkah Route initiative ‘extremely helpful’ in serving Hajj pilgrims
World
Indonesia says Makkah Route initiative ‘extremely helpful’ in serving Hajj pilgrims

Philippines detains over 2,700 people in anti-trafficking raid

Philippines detains over 2,700 people in anti-trafficking raid
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Philippines detains over 2,700 people in anti-trafficking raid

Philippines detains over 2,700 people in anti-trafficking raid
  • Alleged trafficking victims had accepted jobs posted on Facebook to work in the Philippines
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

MANILA: Philippine authorities have detained more than 2,700 people during a raid on several buildings in Manila where alleged trafficking victims were paid to recruit players for online games, police said Tuesday.

Chinese, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Singaporean, Malaysian, Pakistani, Cameroonian, Sudanese, Myanmar and Philippine nationals were among the people found inside a compound in the capital on Monday night.

Authorities were interviewing 2,724 detainees to identify who was a victim or suspect, said police Captain Michelle Sabino, a spokeswoman for the anti-cybercrime unit.

More than 1,500 were Filipinos.

International concern has been growing over Internet scams in the Asia-Pacific region, often staffed by trafficking victims tricked or coerced into promoting bogus crypto investments.

Sabino said the alleged trafficking victims had accepted jobs posted on Facebook to work in the Philippines “to find players” for online games.

Many of them were forced to work 12-hour shifts every day for as little as 24,000 pesos ($433) a month, and were prevented from leaving the compound, she said.

Sabino described it as the “biggest ever” anti-trafficking raid in the Philippines.

AFP journalists at the scene on Tuesday saw two police buses and two police trucks parked outside the compound. They were not allowed to enter the buildings.

Sabino said “everything will be investigated,” including whether the workers were involved in online rackets.

In May, authorities rescued more than a thousand people from several Asian nations who had been trafficked into the Philippines, held captive and forced to run online scams.

The International Organization for Migration said victims were often ensnared by traffickers with the prospect of “better jobs with high salaries and enticing perks.”

“One very noticeable aspect in these online scams, which is different to other forms of trafficking, is that education offers no immunity as we have seen even well-educated professionals become victims,” Itayi Viriri, IOM senior regional spokesman for Asia-Pacific, said.

Viriri said victims were typically “trapped in a world of exploitation where they endure abuse, confiscation of travel documents, and isolation from their peers.”

“We therefore commend the actions taken by the Philippines authorities to intervene as it is clear that victims are basically hostages to their traffickers and as such rely on external intervention to break free from their captors,” Viriri said.

Philippine senator Risa Hontiveros recently warned that “scam call centers” were operating in the Philippines and employing foreigners trafficked into the country.

In its 2023 human trafficking report, the US State Department said the Philippines “did not vigorously investigate or prosecute labor trafficking crimes that occurred within” the country.

“Corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns,” it said.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Are child traffickers preying on Philippine typhoon victims?
World
Are child traffickers preying on Philippine typhoon victims?
Philippines eager to strengthen cooperation with UAE ahead of 50 years of diplomatic relations
Middle-East
Philippines eager to strengthen cooperation with UAE ahead of 50 years of diplomatic relations

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021 – UN

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021 – UN
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021 – UN

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021 – UN
  • The majority of deaths – just over 700 – were caused by improvised explosive devices including suicide bombings
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Over a thousand Afghan civilians were killed in bombings and other violence since foreign forces left and the Taliban took over in 2021, according to a report by the UN’s mission to Afghanistan released on Tuesday.
Between Aug. 15, 2021 and May this year 1,095 civilians were killed and 2,679 wounded, according to the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA), underscoring the security challenges even after the end of decades of war.
The majority of deaths – just over 700 – were caused by improvised explosive devices including suicide bombings in public places such as mosques, education centers and markets.
Though armed fighting has fallen dramatically since the Taliban took over in August 2021 as the NATO-backed military collapsed, security challenges remain, particularly from the Daesh. The militant group was responsible for the majority of attacks, according to the UNAMA, which also noted that the deadliness of attacks had escalated despite fewer violent incidents.
“UNAMA’s figures highlight not only the ongoing civilian harm resulting from such attacks, but an increase in the lethality of suicide attacks since 15 August 2021, with a smaller number of attacks causing a greater number of civilian casualties,” the report said.
The Taliban have said they are focused on securing the country and have carried out several raids against Daesh cells in recent months.
Just over 1,700 casualties, including injuries, were attributed to explosive attacks claimed by Daesh, according to UNAMA.
The Taliban-run foreign affairs ministry in a response to the UN said that Afghanistan had faced security challenges during war for decades before its government, known as the Islamic Emirate, took over and the situation had improved.
“Security forces of the Islamic Emirate oblige themselves to ensure security of the citizens and take timely action on uprooting the safe havens of the terrorists,” it said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban UN

Related

Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan
World
Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan
Daesh claims responsibility for suicide bombing on memorial service in northeast Afghanistan
World
Daesh claims responsibility for suicide bombing on memorial service in northeast Afghanistan

Senior Russian lawmaker calls for professional army of seven million

Senior Russian lawmaker calls for professional army of seven million
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Senior Russian lawmaker calls for professional army of seven million

Senior Russian lawmaker calls for professional army of seven million
  • President Vladimir Putin made a defiant address on Monday saying he had deliberately let the one-day mutiny go for so long to avoid bloodshed
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A senior Russian lawmaker who has been involved in a number of negotiations related to Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine called late on Monday for a professional army seven-million strong to ensure that no mercenary groups are needed for the country’s security.
Russia has been shaken by the weekend’s failed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary troops who briefly took control of a military command steering Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine, then started a march on Moscow before aborting it.
Lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, who early in the 16-month war took part in peace negotiations with Ukraine, said that Russia needs a contract army of at least seven million military and civilian personnel, on top of the current conscript army.
“The country does not need any PMCs (private military companies) and their likes,” Slutsky, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, said on the Telegram messaging app. “There are problems in the regular army, but PMCs cannot solve them.”
President Vladimir Putin made a defiant address on Monday saying he had deliberately let the one-day mutiny go for so long to avoid bloodshed. He said Wagner fighters can continue fighting with Russian army, go home or go to Belarus.
When sending troops to Ukraine in February 2022 Putin assumed he would take Kyiv within days, but the war is still far from over, with many weaknesses of the Russian army and internal disputes of how to lead the campaign coming to the fore.
At the end of 2022, Putin backed beefing up the army to 1.5 million combat personnel — including 695,000 contract soldiers — from 1.15 million.
Creating a contract army of seven million would require a huge budget allowance. The Russian economy, crippled by the war and subsequent Western sanctions contracted 2.2 percent percent last year and is expected to rebound only marginally this year.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian defense minister makes first appearance on TV since Wagner crisis
World
Russian defense minister makes first appearance on TV since Wagner crisis
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
World
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain

Latest updates

Malaysia wins $14.9 bn sultan case in Dutch courts
Malaysia wins $14.9 bn sultan case in Dutch courts
Over 1 million may flee Sudan conflict, UN refugee agency says
Over 1 million may flee Sudan conflict, UN refugee agency says
Inflation puts brakes on Egyptians’ Eid outings
Inflation puts brakes on Egyptians’ Eid outings
King Fahd International Airport records 250k passengers in 7 days
King Fahd International Airport records 250k passengers in 7 days
Italy pledges to stamp out anti-Semitism from football stadiums
Italy pledges to stamp out anti-Semitism from football stadiums

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.