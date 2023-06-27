You are here

Yemen grants ‘Medal of Bravery’ to Saudi Masam Project

Yemen grants ‘Medal of Bravery’ to Saudi Masam Project
Masam is a Saudi initiative overseen by KSRelief. (Twitter/@Masam_ENG)
  • The Masam Project’s work is to continue in Yemen for a sixth year after KSrelief reiterated its support for the scheme
  • The project has so far managed to extract 405,213 explosives in Yemen, including 251,410 unexploded ordnances
RIYADH: Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, granted the “Medal of Bravery” to his country’s Executive Mine Action Center and Saudi Arabia’s Masam Project on Monday.

The award is in recognition of the project’s efforts in clearing land mines on Yemeni soil.

Masam is a Saudi initiative overseen by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, which is dedicated to providing philanthropic aid across the globe. KSrelief currently has 2,402 ongoing and completed projects in 92 countries in its list of accomplishments.

The Masam Project’s work is to continue in Yemen for a sixth year after KSrelief reiterated its support for the scheme, which began in June 2018.

The project has so far managed to extract 405,213 explosives in Yemen, including 251,410 unexploded ordnances, 7,836 devices, 139,709 anti-tank mines, and 6,258 anti-personnel mines.

GENEVA: The UN refugee agency warned on Tuesday that an earlier projection that conflict in Sudan would prompt 1 million people to flee across its borders is likely to be surpassed.
So far, the conflict between warring military factions that began in mid-April has caused nearly 600,000 people to escape into neighboring countries including Egypt, Chad, South Sudan and Central African Republic.
“Unfortunately, looking at the trends, looking at the situation in Darfur, we’re likely to go beyond 1 million,” Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, said in response to a question about its estimate in April for the coming six months.
He was referring to ethnically motivated attacks and clashes in the Darfur region, which suffered a major conflict in the early 2000s killing some 300,000 people.
He did not give details on how far above 1 million he expected refugee numbers fleeing abroad to reach. The United Nations estimates more than 2.5 million people have been uprooted since April, most within Sudan.
The latest wave of violence in Darfur has been driven by militias from Arab nomadic tribes along with members of the Rapid Support Forces, a military faction engaged in a power struggle with Sudan’s army in the capital, Khartoum, witnesses and activists said.
Witnesses told Reuters this month an increasing number of Sudanese civilians fleeing El Geneina, a city in Darfur hit by repeated attacks, have been killed or shot at as they tried to escape by foot to Chad.
“Lots of women and children are now arriving with injuries. It’s very concerning,” Mazou said.
He described access to refugees in Chad as “extraordinarily difficult” because the start of the rainy season was making it harder to reach refugees and move them away from the border into safer camps.
The UNHCR has already had to revise its forecast for people fleeing into Chad from Sudan to 245,000 from 100,000 people, he said.
“There’s been less and less people wanting to stay at the border as the situation deteriorates in Darfur,” he said.

  • Previously such a lengthy break would have meant an all-but-deserted Cairo, with people packing their bags and heading to vacation spots
  • Entertainment activities and Eid travel plans have taken a back seat while Egyptians struggle to pay for basic necessities
CAIRO: Soaring inflation and rising entertainment costs have left many Egyptians worried they will have to forgo their usual Eid celebrations along with visits to favorite vacation locations.

This year’s Eid El-Adha holiday coincides with a six-day break that will run from Tuesday to Sunday.

Previously such a lengthy break would have meant an all-but-deserted Cairo, with people packing their bags and heading to vacation spots, such as the North Coast, to enjoy around-the-clock entertainment activities and events for all age groups. 

However, this year is a little different.

Annual headline inflation jumped to 32.7 percent last month, up from the 30.6 percent in April.

Entertainment activities and Eid travel plans have taken a back seat while Egyptians struggle to pay for basic necessities. 

The luxuries of traveling and going out have stripped Eid of what it is all about: family.

Eid El-Adha usually includes a small feast featuring traditional fatteh — a dish composed of fried flatbread, rice, tomato salsa and beef — and extended family gatherings, where children get to wear new outfits and receive their long-awaited edeya. 

“This Eid we are sticking to Cairo, and maybe take the family out to the nearby park where we can play cards and kick a ball around,” said Karim Ezzat, a father of two.

“Our usual Eid plan of heading to the North Coast for a few days is no longer feasible seeing the increasing prices of everything,” he told Arab News.

“We will spend time with the family, maybe go to the sporting club, where the children can swim and soak up some sun, and stick to budget-friendly outings and activities.”

Amid the change in mindset, people are creating new traditions in line with the economic challenges.

Some have opted for dish parties instead of inviting friends and relatives for a meal. Each of those invited brings along a dish, easing the financial burden for the host. 

Recent university graduate Malak Walid said: “Rather than road tripping with my friends, we decided to do some cost-effective activities instead.

“We plan to go to the cinema, maybe try some new restaurants or check and see what affordable events are happening during the Eid break.”

He added: “In a worst-case scenario, we may just hang out at one of our houses.

Walid said there are usually music events with affordable tickets, while art galleries with free entry offer a nice break from the usual hangout spots.

Private tutor Dina Mourad said: “The six-day break is exactly what is needed to relax following an intense period of work. I don’t have much planned.

“I will see the extended family, but other than that I will mostly relax and catch up on some of my favorite TV shows.”

  • A Hamas gun attack that killed four Israeli civilians outside a West Bank settlement sparked days of violent incursions into Palestinian villages
JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and a senior Palestinian official discussed violence in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, with Gallant’s office saying he offered reassurance about Israel’s intention to crack down on Jewish settler riots.
The phone call — rare for Israel’s religious-nationalist government — and its publication followed mounting expressions of US concern about the situation in the West Bank, among areas where Palestinians, with foreign backing, seek statehood.
A Hamas gun attack that killed four Israeli civilians outside a West Bank settlement sparked days of violent incursions into Palestinian villages and towns by groups of Jewish settlers. Twelve suspects have been arrested in the latter incidents, Israeli police said.
“Israel views with gravity the violence inflicted upon Palestinian civilians in recent days by extremist elements,” Gallant’s office quoted him as telling Hussein Al-Sheikh, an official in the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization.
“Israel would exact full penalty of the law from the rioters,” Gallant added, according to the statement.
There was no immediate comment from Al-Sheikh’s office.
Israeli forces ,which intensified raids against suspected Palestinian militants over the last 15 months, would continue to operate “anywhere required,” Gallant said, while describing a calming of the West Bank as his common interest with Al-Sheikh.

  • The ministers spoke of their shared desire to broaden cooperation in the areas of economics, trade, tourism, investment, and the military
AMMAN: Jordan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday discussed with his British counterpart James Cleverly ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The ministers spoke of their shared desire to broaden cooperation in the areas of economics, trade, tourism, investment, and the military, as well as continuing their countries’ efforts to resolve regional conflicts and achieve security and stability.

They also focused on efforts to stop the escalation of the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and progress toward achieving a just and lasting peace.

Safadi reaffirmed during the call that the only way to achieve peace was through a two-state solution, emphasizing the importance of halting illegal Israeli actions that undermined the prospects of such an eventuality.

Safadi and Cleverly discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis and find the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Safadi looked at the challenges Jordan faces as a country for Syrian refugees owing to diminishing international aid, and said that the burden of refugees was a worldwide obligation, not solely the responsibility of host countries. He praised his British counterpart for the UK’s ongoing support for Jordan’s development projects and help in response to regional crises.

Cleverly gave his appreciation of Jordan’s role as a key regional partner in efforts to strengthen security, peace, and stability.

Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, held a phone call with Putin on Tuesday, expressing Saudi Arabia's satisfaction with the success of the truce efforts in Russia .

Meanwhile, the Kremline also received a phone call from the leader of the UAE on Monday.
According to the Kremlin, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahayan was interested in hearing an assessment of the situation in Russia in connection with the Wagner group mutiny on June 24.
“Having received comprehensive information, the Emirati leader declared full support for the actions of the Russian leadership.”
UAE’s state news agency WAM said both leaders discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the need to preserve the stability of Russia and the safety of its people.

