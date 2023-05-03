Masam campaign raises awareness on land mines in Yemen

RIYADH: In conjunction with the International Day for Mine Awareness, which falls on May 4, Masam launched a campaign to disseminate information on the dangers of land mines in the governorates of Marib and Taiz in Yemen.
On the occasion, Masam teams installed banners, warning about the dangers of tampering with mines and emphasizing the importance of reporting any suspicious objects, as well as informing Yemenis about the extent of crimes committed by the Houthi militia against civilians.
The campaign comes as part of a series of initiatives aimed at raising community awareness of the dangers of mines and highlighting the humanitarian efforts of Masam’s engineering teams across several Yemeni governorates.
The media center of the Masam project, which aims to dismantle land mines in Yemen, also published its monthly report, which revealed that in April, 3,059 mines, unexploded ordnance and explosive devices were cleared as part of the project’s ongoing humanitarian mission.
Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia at the directives of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.
By demining swathes of land, Masam helps to clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.
The center noted that since its launch in June 2018, 396,558 mines, unexploded ordnance and explosive devices randomly planted by the Houthi militia throughout Yemeni provinces have been cleared.
The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in collaboration with Germany-based technology giant SAP Global launched a specialized training program aimed at qualifying national digital talent through both virtual and in-person journeys.
The program launch in Riyadh on Wednesday was attended by Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology Haytham Al-Ohali and a number of company officials and constitutes one of the outcomes of a memorandum of understanding that was signed between the two parties at the global tech conference LEAP. The MoU aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a regional technology hub and the largest digital talent incubator.
Speaking to Arab News after the program launch, Faris Al-Saqabi, deputy minister of future jobs and capabilities at the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology, said: “As proud as we are of our accomplishment today and this partnership, we are also eager to witness young talents work to be future engineers and realize their ambitious goals that will help shape our country’s journey toward Vision 2030.”
The program, he said, will offer an educational experience “at the intersection of technology, business and the humanities, building multi-dimensional competencies that will enable participants to be future-ready, to contribute to the journey of digital transformation and to become lifelong learners.”
Al-Saqabi added: “During this exceptional experience, participants will acquire both technical skills and soft skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analysis, various SAP software technologies, leadership and communication.”
The program will target 55 trainees from Saudi Arabia in basic and emerging technologies, drawing from talent pools in leading national entities such as NEOM, Qiddiya, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Sports, Riyadh Airports, the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Solutions by STC and Saudi Entertainment Ventures.
It will feature the participation of a selection of top graduates from the Saudi Digital Academy who are beneficiaries of the Future Skills initiative by the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology, which offered specialized courses for students to excel in the digital sector as part of the Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program.
The launch of the new training program with SAP highlights the ministry’s keenness to support and empower persons interested in pursuing a career in digital technology and equip them with the tools, including training in SAP software, to do so.
SAP software involves data analysis, machine learning, AI, metaverse, quantum statistics and application development using SAP HANA, an in-memory, column-oriented, relational database management system developed by SAP SE.
The Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology aims to develop digital capabilities in the Kingdom, to invest in the growth of its future projects, and to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in the digital sector, according to Saudi Vision 2030.
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs launched the “Exhibition of the Noble Qur’an” in Sao Paulo, Brazil, using virtual reality technology.
The eight-day exhibition, which began on May 1, will take guests and visitors through a tour of the Prophet’s Mosque using cutting-edge virtual reality technology.
The exhibit will also showcase a large number of publications of the King Fahad Complex for the Printing of the Qur’an in Madinah with 77 translations of Qur’an verses.
According to Saudi Press Agency, Head of the Middle East Department at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sidney Leon Homeron praised the Kingdom’s relief efforts in line with religion, describing Saudi Arabia as a leading country in humanitarian, relief and development work around the world.
Head of the Center for Global Tolerance Dr. Abdul Hameed Metwally said that the efforts of the Kingdom are being witnessed by everyone, especially in the service of Islam, and that the Sao Paulo exhibition provides a simple definition of the religion for people to understand.
Metwally described Saudi Arabia as the “Kingdom of goodness and peace,” to which millions come during the Hajj season every year to return ambassadors to their countries carrying messages of peace and tolerance.
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Tuesday’s storming of the Saudi cultural attache building in Khartoum by an armed group.
A statement released by the ministry said that the group sabotaged devices and cameras in the building and then seized property and disrupted systems and services.
The ministry expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the act in Sudan and called for respect for the sanctity of diplomatic missions.
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan said India’s economic ties with Saudi Arabia “have progressed from being an energy partnership to a diversified commercial collaboration.”
Speaking to Arab News during an interview in Riyadh on Tuesday, the visiting minister said: “Our bilateral trade has witnessed significant growth in the last few years and exceeded $50 billion in the last fiscal year. Both India and Saudi Arabia are vibrant economies having a good growth projection and their trade engagements are bound to multiply in the coming years.”
Bilateral investment exchanges have also multiplied and Saudi direct investments in India are valued at approximately $3 billion. “There are indirect investments of around $5 billion in the Vision Fund where the Public Investment Fund is a major partner. Similarly, Indian investments in the Saudi economy are projected to experience steep growth and have already reached nearly $2 billion.”
He said the two countries “are keen to move the momentum of our economic partnership forward by deepening and diversifying our collaboration in finance, IT, construction and logistics.”
Excellent interaction with Saudi Vice Foreign Minister H.E. Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji in Riyadh.
The Indian government is keen to strengthen partnerships with Saudi Arabia in what Muraleedharan described as the 3Ts — “trade, tourism and technology.” The four joint working groups under the Committee on Economy and Investments — Agriculture and Food Security, Energy, Technology and Information Technology, and Industry and Infrastructure — are all closely involved, he said.
India is one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, the minister said. “After manifesting resilience and quick revival, India’s economy surpassed the UK last year, to become the world’s fifth-largest economy. With this growth rate, it is projected to become a $40-trillion economy by 2047 which happens to coincide with the centenary of India’s independence.”
During his visit, the minister met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed A. Elkhereiji, Deputy Minister for International Affairs Dr. Adnan Al-Nuaim, and Deputy Minister for Skills and Training Dr. Ahmed Al-Zahrani.
“During my meeting with Waleed Elkhereiji, I reviewed all aspects of India-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations. All matters pertaining to the Indian community in the Kingdom were reviewed with Saudi officials.”
He said he had a significant interaction with Indian community members in the Kingdom during the course of his visit. “The Indian community members act as a living bridge between India and Saudi Arabia. Their contributions to both countries are both highly commendable and extremely valuable.”
Bilateral relations between the Kingdom and India have gone on for 77 years and have “witnessed unprecedented growth in the last few years.” Driven by the dynamic leaderships in both countries, “India and Saudi Arabia now enjoy a holistic partnership which includes all major areas of cooperation including political, economic, defense and security, cultural, and strong people-to-people ties.”
He underlined the fact that “both countries are closely working together on intra-regional and international platforms which include the GCC and the G20.”
The Strategic Partnership Council agreement was signed in 2019, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia. Ministerial-level meetings of both the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation, and the Committee on Economy and Investments concluded last year in September. “They laid the groundwork for the high-level meeting likely to happen this year itself which will be chaired by Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” the minister said.
Highlighting the robust and burgeoning defense ties, Muraleedharan said: “Our two countries are cooperating in an unprecedented manner. In 2021, we held the first bilateral naval exercise ‘Al-Mohd Al-Hindi.’ The second exercise will be held soon in Saudi Arabia. Several fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force made their first-ever landing in Saudi Arabia this year. A number of delegations from both countries are visiting each other. Overall, we have developed a high level of trust and confidence between the defense establishments on both sides. We are also exploring cooperation in newer areas such as space.”
The great changes Saudi Arabia has experienced because of Vision 2030 is noticed particularly by the minister. “Saudi Arabia is going through a massive transformation under the visionary and futuristic leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We are happy that there are a number of opportunities for collaboration in economics, socio-cultural activities, sports, and in the entertainment sector.”
As India hosts the G20 this year, the chosen theme is “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” The country is hosting more than 200 meetings in more than 50 cities across 32 workstreams. These include the meetings of the Finance Track, the Sherpa Track, 13 Working Groups, two Initiatives of the Research Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG and G20), along with various engagement groups. “These meetings will bring together ministers, government representatives, civil societies, parliamentarians, think tanks, women, youth, labor, businesses and researchers from all the G20 countries,” he said.
Regarding Operation Kaveri, which was the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan, he praised Saudi Arabia. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Saudi leadership and Saudi authorities for their fullest cooperation in Operation Kaveri.”
Last week, on the instruction of India’s prime minister, Muraleedharan traveled to Jeddah to oversee the evacuation process. “I must place my appreciation on record for the excellent support of the Saudi authorities. Saudi Arabia made the evacuation process look easy, which was in fact difficult, in light of the complexities involved. Full credit must go to the Saudi authorities,” he said.
India’s prime minister is personally monitoring Operation Kaveri, he explained. “He is committed to transporting all Indian citizens from Sudan to their Motherland and is making all-out efforts to ensure the safety and security of all Indians stranded in Sudan.”
“So far, we have safely rescued approximately 3,100 Indian nationals from Sudan. Our navy, air force, embassy officials and community volunteers have done — and are doing — a tremendous job in this regard. Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan is coordinating the evacuation operations with involved personnel in Jeddah. We may be able to complete the evacuation operation soon,” he added.
India has prioritized the following topics for its G20 presidency:
- Green Development, Climate Finance and Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)
- Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth
- Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure
Saudi Shoura Council speaker holds talks with Algerian People’s National Assembly speaker
Boughali praised the progress and development experienced by Saudi Arabia under the leadership of King Salman and his crown prince
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh held talks with the speaker of the Algerian People’s National Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali, in Algiers on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Al-Asheikh highlighted the depth of relations between Saudi Arabia and Algeria and said he looking forward to strengthening and developing them at all levels and in various fields.
He stressed the importance of increasing joint work between the Shoura Council and the People’s National Assembly and increasing the level of coordination between them in parliamentary forums.
He added that meetings and visits between officials of the two councils which would help to strengthen and develop relations between them should be scheduled.
Boughali praised the progress and development experienced by Saudi Arabia under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He also praised efforts made and constructive roles played by the Kingdom to establish security and stability in the region and the world. Al-Asheikh and Boughali reviewed issues of common interest and parliamentary cooperation between the two assemblies.