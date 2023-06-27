Health Ministry advises pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure during Hajj

Interior minister praises military, security authorities’ Hajj efforts
MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior and Head of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif commended the efforts of security and military authorities during this year’s Hajj season.
During a meeting with the Hajj Security Committee and leaders of the Hajj security forces in Makkah on Tuesday, Prince Abdulaziz said that implemented phases of the security plan have been successful, and pilgrims have faced no problems from the time of their arrival in Makkah until the Day of Tarwiyah.
He praised the efforts of the security authorities at the ministry and military authorities at the Ministry of the National Guard, the Ministry of Defense, the General Intelligence Presidency, and the Presidency of State Security.
Prince Abdulaziz said that security efforts will continue until pilgrims return to their homelands after performing their rituals with ease and comfort.
Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of public security and chair of the Hajj Security Committee, presented a report on the results of the Hajj security plan.
He said that all participating security and military authorities in this Hajj season are ready to implement the rest of the security plan phases, thus ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims.
Prince Abdulaziz reviewed progress on work at the security and control command center for Hajj at the Public Security headquarters in Mina.
He also inspected the artificial intelligence applications that have been developed in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to support Hajj security forces in managing crowds at the holy sites, the Grand Mosque and the Jamarat Bridge.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Abdul Latif al-Sheikh, met a delegation on Monday of senior Yemeni scholars hosted as part of the ‘Guests of King Salman’ program in Makkah.
The minister, during the meeting, affirmed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to support Yemeni scholars within the framework of the country’s continuous efforts in support of the Yemeni government and the people of Yemen, SPA reported.
The minister told the delegation that King Salman “pays special attention to the Yemeni issue” due to the strategic ties between the two countries.
The Yemeni scholars said they valued Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting Yemen in all fields, stressing that Saudi Arabia was and will remain a strategic partner of Yemen.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Hajj mission on Monday commended Saudi authorities for making exemplary arrangements for the annual pilgrimage, after all Pakistani pilgrims arrived in Mina ahead of the Hajj’s climax at Mount Arafat.
The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means to at least once in their lifetime. It includes rites completed over four days in Makkah and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia.
Millions of pilgrims arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday to perform Tawaf Al-Qudum as the biggest annual pilgrimage in several years began. It is the first tawaf (circumambulation of the Kaaba) that pilgrims undertake after assuming the state of ihram.
On the eighth day of Dul Hijjah, known as the Day of Tarwiyah, pilgrims embark on the journey to Mina and spend an entire day and night to prepare themselves mentally and physically for the profound spiritual experience that awaits them at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have delivered his final sermon.
“All Pakistani Hajj pilgrims on Monday reached Mina through buses where they will stay in the allotted camps tonight,” Mohammed Umer Butt, a spokesperson for the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry, told Arab News over the phone from Mina.
“This year, the Saudi authorities have made excellent arrangements and increased facilities in camps, especially improved air conditioning.”
The Saudi authorities have established two main hospitals, while dispensaries have been set up for the pilgrims in every camp street in Mina, the spokesperson added.
The Pakistani Hajj mission has established a Main Control Office in Mina to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.
“So far, 81,500 (Pakistani) pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia under the government scheme,” he said.
Saudi Arabia this year reinstated Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and scrapped the upper age limit of 65 in January. More than 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform the pilgrimage under the government scheme this year, and the rest have been facilitated by private tour operators.
An information cell has been set up within the Main Control Office to ensure smooth flow of information and communication, according to the Pakistani authorities.
Additionally, a dedicated lost and found cell has been established to help pilgrims retrieve any misplaced belongings.
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed some of the earliest ideas around the design of The Line, Saudi Arabia’s megacity of the future, and what the project means to the Kingdom and the world.
The ambitious modern city is part of Saudi Arabia’s flagship development project of NEOM, situated in the north of the Kingdom, and reimagines what urban living should be like in the 21st century.
The Kingdom wants to create a new civilization for the future and has urged countries to act similarly for the sake of building a better planet, the crown prince said in a Discovery Channel interview about The Line that aired on Monday.
He talked in the documentary about how the design idea behind The Line came about and what it will eventually mean for Saudi Arabia.
“Since we have an empty place, and we want to have a place for 10 million people, then let’s think from scratch,” the crown prince said.
“We talked about a lot of ideas, ‘why can’t we build a circle?’” he said, recalling the first steps in the city’s design process. We can connect it with mobility and build it “slowly until it was completed for 10 million people,” the crown prince added.
After brainstorming and a competition for the best designers for ideas on how the city should look, one design option stood out.
“They provided us with cities based on the existing methods but with better solutions,” he said. Except one, who said: “Let’s turn it from a circle to a line.”
From there, the crown prince suggested a tweak that would establish The Line’s iconic look.
“The infrastructure idea is good, but when you get in it, with the 2 km width, you don’t feel it,” he said. “I told the team, ‘how about if we take those 2 km and flip it (so that it is) two towers (across) the whole line, is that going to work or will it be too massive?’”
The result: A 170-km, 200-meters-wide urban design phenomenon that will run on 100 percent renewable energy, with 95 percent of land preserved for nature — and it will be car-free.
The look of the city was unveiled by the crown prince in 2022. He said the design would clarify the internal structure of the multilayered city and address the problems of traditional flat, horizontal cities.
The crown prince said the Saudi population in 2030 is expected to be between 50 and 55 million, significantly up from the current 33 million. “In 2030, we are going to reach the full capacity of the existing infrastructure of Saudi Arabia,” he said, which necessitated the creation of the new city.
“The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live,” the crown prince is quoted as saying on the project’s official site. “We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities.”
He added: “Any new city is going to have to be top-down.” Existing cities, he said, have all undergone restructuring based on a constant problem-solution model, but a top-down solution facilitates building something like The Line.
The crown prince said that it was not enough for the futuristic city to just be technically possible, it had to be beautiful too.
“Engineering and design was not enough without art,” he said. “(We) don’t want to create a city without having the whole city as a piece of art.”
The crown prince said the project is grand in scope and fulfills its financial and other objectives.
“It’s massive, it’s huge,” he said, adding that he wishes he could explain it in a simpler way. “It’s something that creates a new way of building.”
The crown prince said Miami has a work and social life mix that is exciting for residents and The Line will aim to top that type of offering.
“In Miami, when you get out of your office, you are on vacation — immediately you are next to entertainment, culture, sport and retail,” he said. “We are competing with Miami.”
Residents of The Line will only have a five-minute walk to reach all facilities and high-speed rail will provide an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes.
Nadhmi Al-Nasr, NEOM’s CEO, said that works are progressing in the futuristic city as per the schedule.
Peter Fitzhardinge, head of tourism and marketing at NEOM, told Arab News: “The development is being done. NEOM is becoming a reality. I live in NEOM and I see developments every minute of every day. You have to come to NEOM to see the future of livability in the world.”
Of those that keep saying the current megaprojects in Saudi Arabia are too ambitious and cannot be done, the crown prince said: “They can keep saying that and we can keep proving them wrong.
“I can promise you there’s going to be something new and creative (in NEOM), but what is it? It’s unknown, we are going to see.”
JEDDAH: Flames spewed from the wreckage of a vehicle on the outskirts of Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah one evening in late December. Nearby lay the charred remains of Bandar Al-Qarhadi — a lifeless embodiment of the city’s drug problem.
Footage emerged on social media later that evening showing Al-Qarhadi’s final moments as he was engulfed in flames, having escaped from the back of the burning vehicle, doused in gasoline, his hands bound.
Al-Qarhadi was killed by his best friend, a crystal methamphetamine addict, who was handed the death penalty for his crime. The tragedy highlighted the nature of the problem facing law enforcement agencies and health professionals.
In Saudi Arabia, the street name for crystal meth is shabu. It is also variously known as ice, LA glass, stove top, quartz, crank, hiropon, and poor man’s cocaine, owing to its relatively low production cost.
Popular as an underground party drug in the 1980s and 1990s, the drug soon spread across the globe, quickly becoming one of the most dangerous and highly addictive narcotic substances in the world.
The ease with which it can be produced, at relatively low cost, high profit, and without detection by law enforcement, was memorably depicted in the hit US television series “Breaking Bad.” But so too were its devastating consequences.
For drug traffickers, Saudi Arabia is a target market for amphetamines, particularly Captagon. Between 2019 and 2020, the Kingdom seized some 30 tons of illicit drugs, 99 percent of which were Captagon pills.
However, authorities and health professionals are increasingly concerned by the growing number of people becoming hooked on crystal meth, a derivative of amphetamines, which has reached epidemic proportions in many countries.
In Saudi Arabia, a country that imposes strict laws against the import, manufacture, possession, and use of illicit drugs, punishments for dealers and users include prison sentences, hefty fines, and deportation.
In recent months, the Kingdom’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control has made numerous major drug busts and arrests to try and curb the trafficking of meth. Public health campaigns have also been launched to help raise awareness about the growing problem.
The Arab News team behind the film traveled across three countries, uncovering the extensive operations of Captagon trafficking and its affects on the region.
Premiered at an exclusive screening at the BFI in London, the documentary, produced in collaboration with Lambda, was presented on June 26, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Based on a Deep Dive investigation published by Arab News in February 2023, “Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s crackdown on Captagon” provides an in-depth and gripping exploration of the drug’s impact on society.
The 2022 report of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said that globally, 525 tons of illicit amphetamine-type stimulant drugs were seized in 2020, which represented a 15 percent increase year-on-year, and marked the continuation of the upward trend observed over the period 2010–2020.
Across the Arab region, rates of addiction, debilitating psychiatric disorders, and violent crime have continued to rise, with the war on drugs seemingly no closer to halting the production, trafficking, selling, and use of meth and other illicit substances.
“The problem is growing across the world and Saudi Arabia’s not immune to this problem,” Dr. Sultan Alwajeeh, a public health and addiction specialist, told Arab News. “Shabu’s effects are severe.”
The majority of addicts fall within the 18-30 demographic, said Dr. Alwajeeh, with many becoming users as a result of peer pressure or family problems. It is not uncommon for psychological disorders to develop as a result.
“Of course, each case is different, but that depends on your precognitive situation, genetics, the frequency of use and dosage, including how predisposed you are to mental health illnesses,” said Alwajeeh.
“But the drug itself is dirty, purely chemical, and can have severe effects even if you’re a social user.”
Meth contains pseudoephedrine, a chemical usually found in cold and allergy medications. However, it is often cut with other hazardous substances, such as battery acid, drain cleaner, and even crushed glass.
It can be ingested in pill form, injected in a fluid state intravenously, or more commonly smoked in its crystal form — a method known in Saudi Arabia as “gargoor,” referring to the gurgling sound it makes with each puff.
With time and chronic use, Alwajeeh said meth can lead to psychological dependence, hallucinations, aggression, and memory loss.
Long-term use often causes persistent feelings of paranoia and suspicion. Users may become overly fearful and convinced others are plotting against them before lashing out. They may also develop symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Meth-induced psychosis is often indistinguishable from paranoid schizophrenia.
“It’s an unnatural drug (and) very cheap,” said Alwajeeh. “(It) has a stronger effect than other stimulants, a longer high, and instantaneous gratification.
“This is the high, or euphoria, that drug users are looking for. The rush of the dopamine is stronger than all the stimulants found in Saudi Arabia, including qat, a common stimulant for the Yemeni community (or) goro for the Nigerian community in Makkah and Jeddah.”
Soon, the user’s brain starts to rely on the drug to get the desired dopamine rush that is no longer sufficiently provided by normal life.
“What starts off as a good feeling from a hug, for example, or an intimate encounter with a partner … (or) finishing a complicated task … all dissipates with time because the brain tricks the user into believing ‘it’s not good enough, I want more,’ because it’s so euphoric, but not euphoric enough,” said Alwajeeh.
The results can be catastrophic for the user and those around them.
“The leading violent act by crystal users in the Kingdom has to be traffic accidents, as they experience an out-of-body experience, impaired judgment, and can’t comprehend or take in their surroundings,” said Alwajeeh.
“We see more drug users today than a couple of years ago and every six months we hear of a horrible crime committed.” And yet, he says, the issue has received scant attention. “In my opinion, it shouldn’t receive less attention than war or terrorism.”
Although the war on drugs is typically seen as a matter for law enforcement agencies, focused on tackling the trade at its source, it is only half the battle. Helping addicts break their habit and rebuild their lives is arguably just as important.
“One of the most difficult stages of treatment is the stage of detoxification, which lasts from a week to one month, during which he suffers,” Khalid Al-Mashari, CEO of Qaweem, a drug rehabilitation center with facilities in Riyadh and Jeddah, told Arab News.
“Shabu causes severe withdrawal symptoms that (place) the recovering person in a state of agitation and possibly continuous convulsions (making them) difficult to control. Another challenge is peer pressure detaching the patient from people in the addiction circle. They must be cut off completely for recovery.”
Fortunately, if a user receives timely assistance, their chances of getting clean and avoiding relapse are high.
“The success rate can reach 70 percent if the recovering person can stay away from people, places and stimuli,” said Al-Mashari.
“The longer the recovery period, especially after the first three months, the closer he will be to a life worth living as an acceptable and productive person in society.”
