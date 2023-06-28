You are here

UN urges Israel and Palestinians to halt West Bank violence in statement backed by US and Russia

A Palestinian woman sits outside her torched home, days after it was set on fire by Jewish settlers, in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, on June 24, 2023. (AP)
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

  • Council members called for restraint and “encouraged additional steps to restore a durable calm and de-escalate tensions”
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council urged Israel and the Palestinians on Tuesday to avoid actions that can further inflame tensions in the volatile West Bank.
The statement was backed by both the United States and Russia in a moment of unity on a divisive issue, reflecting the widespread international concern at the escalating violence especially by Israeli forces and settlers.
The statement followed what UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland called “an alarming spike in violence” in the West Bank that led to numerous Palestinian and Israeli casualties. He warned the council that “unless decisive steps are taken now to rein in the violence, there is a significant risk that events could deteriorate further.”
Wennesland said he was particularly alarmed by “the extreme levels of settler violence, including large numbers of settlers, many armed, systematically attacking Palestinian villages, terrorizing communities,” sometimes with support from Israeli forces.
Council members called for restraint and “encouraged additional steps to restore a durable calm and de-escalate tensions.”
This year has been one of the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in years, and last week saw a major escalation in settler violence. At least 137 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank in 2023. As of Saturday, 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed in Palestinian attacks.
The United States, Israel’s closest ally, supported the council statement and US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the council that the Biden administration shares Wennesland’s alarm.
He said the United Stated was “horrified by the brutal terror attack against Israelis” near the West Bank town of Eli on June 21 that killed four and injured several others and condemned it “in the strongest terms.” He also condemned “the recent extremist settler attacks against Palestinian civilians, which have resulted in a death, injuries and significant damage to their property.”
At a time of escalating violence, there was widespread council criticism of plans by Israel’s far-right government to build over 5,000 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank, and speed up settlement approvals.
Under international law, all Israeli settlements in occupied territory are illegal.
Wennesland warned that Israel’s “relentless expansion” of settlements is fueling violence “and is impeding access by Palestinians to their land and resources, reshaping the geography of the occupied West Bank and threatening the viability of a future Palestinian state.”
Wood said the United States is “deeply troubled” by Israel’s announcement of new settlement homes and reports that it is taking measures to expedite the planning and approval of settlements.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also expressed serious concern at the escalating violence, pointing to an Israeli raid on June 19 in the Jenin Refugee Camp that killed seven Palestinians, clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians, and intensified Israeli activity to broaden and legalize settlements.
Nebenzia warned that the situation will remain “explosive” until negotiations resume on a two-state solution that sees Israel and the Palestinians living side by side in peace. He reiterated Russia’s call for a meeting with the Arab League and neighboring countries to give impetus to long-stalled talks.

Darfur’s Massalit tribal people fear new genocide amid rising violence by paramilitaries

Darfur’s Massalit tribal people fear new genocide amid rising violence by paramilitaries
Updated 8 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Darfur’s Massalit tribal people fear new genocide amid rising violence by paramilitaries

Darfur’s Massalit tribal people fear new genocide amid rising violence by paramilitaries
  • Sudan’s war has killed nearly 2,800 people nationwide and uprooted roughly 2.8 million as battles rage
  • Dagalo's RSF accused of targeting the non-Arab ethnic minority Massalit, whom the army has supported in the current round of fighting
Updated 8 min 40 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s war has brought painful memories back to the troubled Darfur region where armed groups are accused of ethnically targeting civilians, sparking fears of a new “genocide.”

“They burned every house in the neighborhood and killed my brother in front of me,” recounted one survivor, Inaam, who fled the western region for neighboring Chad.
Her harrowing escape took her through streets “littered with bodies,” said the human rights defender who, like others interviewed by AFP, used a pseudonym for fear of retaliation against relatives.
Such testimonies have sparked alarm about a repeat of the bloody history of Darfur, where former strongman Omar Al-Bashir in 2003 unleashed Arab tribal militia in a scorched-earth campaign to quash a non-Arab rebellion against perceived inequalities.
The unrest killed at least 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million, according to the UN, and sparked international charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Bashir and others.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) later emerged from the notorious Janjaweed militia which spearheaded Bashir’s deadly onslaught.
Against that background, Darfuris watched with terror when the RSF went to war in mid-April with the Sudanese army and fighting quickly spread from the capital Khartoum back to their home region.
Inaam said that, nine days after hostilities erupted, the RSF and allied Arab militias descended on her hometown of El Geneina, capital of West Darfur state.
After they torched her neighborhood, she fled on “detours to avoid RSF and Arab tribal fighters” and managed to cross the border to Chad about 30 kilometers (18 miles) away.
Another refugee, who asked to be identified only as Mohammed, also recounted passing through terrifying checkpoints.
At every stop, “Arab militia fighters asked us our names and our tribe,” he told AFP. Depending on the answers, he said, some “were executed.”
The RSF and their allies, Mohammed charged, “are specifically targeting Massalit,” a non-Arab ethnic minority whom he said “the army has supported” in the current round of fighting.
“An old conflict is re-awakening in El Geneina.”

Sudan’s war has killed nearly 2,800 people nationwide and uprooted roughly 2.8 million as battles rage between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
Much of the worst fighting has hit Darfur in unrest that Washington has labelled an “ominous reminder” of the past “genocide.”
The Massalit are one of the major non-Arab ethnic groups in Darfur, which is also home to Arab tribes such as the Rizeigat, the pastoralist camel-herding people from which Daglo hails.
Volker Perthes, head of the United Nations mission to Sudan, warned in mid-June that “there is an emerging pattern of large-scale targeted attacks against civilians based on their ethnic identities, allegedly committed by Arab militias and some armed men” in RSF uniform.
“These reports are deeply worrying and, if verified, could amount to crimes against humanity.”
On Tuesday, the United States, Norway and Britain said targeted ethnic violence and other abuses in Darfur are “mostly attributed” to RSF and allied militias.
Power blackouts and severed phone and Internet access have severely hampered reporting from the region the size of France that is home to about a quarter of Sudan’s 48 million people.
The UN has also said that “RSF and allied militias are reportedly surrounding the cities” of El Fasher in North Darfur and Nyala in South Darfur.
Amnesty International warned of “terrifying similarity with the war crimes and crimes against humanity” perpetrated in Darfur since 2003.

According to the US State Department, up to 1,100 people have been killed in El Geneina alone, but the Massalit tribal leadership says the real toll is even higher.
They charged in a statement that more than 5,000 people were killed, 8,000 injured and hundreds of thousands displaced by June 12.
People have suffered “the worst crimes against humanity, murder, ethnic cleansing and looting,” they said, reporting that “snipers have spread out on rooftops” and police “have joined RSF ranks.”
Mohammed said families quickly learnt that “only the women could go out to fetch water, because the snipers would target every man.”
Army soldiers meanwhile “have not left their bases since the war began,” he said, echoing the situation in much of Khartoum.
A tribal leader told AFP that “the RSF and the Arabs have killed, looted and burned” everything in their path.
In El Geneina, “the house of the Massalit sultan” has been under “constant attack,” he said.
Tribal leaders and activists have been killed in their homes, according to the West Darfur lawyers’ union.
In mid-June, the sultan’s brother Tarek Bahr El-Din was killed, as was West Darfur Governor Khamis Abdullah Abakar, who had hours earlier accused the RSF of “genocide” on Saudi television.
The RSF denied killing Abakar and blamed forces it said were acting “against the background of an old tribal conflict.”
RSF general Abdel Rahman Gumma Barak Allah accused the army of having armed minority groups, including “1,000 Aringa men and 1,500 Massalit” and charged they had attacked police in El Geneina.


The fighting has deepened a long-running humanitarian crisis, say aid groups, after clinics were raided and food warehouses ransacked in Darfur.
“The conflict has not only endangered lives through direct violence but has also severely hindered access to health care,” Doctors Without Borders (MSF) told AFP.
Another refugee, teacher Ibrahim Issa, told AFP he had made it “out of the hell” of El Geneina, where the fighting had brought back dark memories “of 2003 and 2004, when you were killed for your ethnicity.”
Mohammed said the conflict between the army and RSF “has turned into a civil war and a genocide.”
MSF medics in Chad reported treating refugees with bullet wounds who were targeted “as they tried to leave the city.”
The group also reported sexual violence including the rape of a 15-year-old girl by “six armed men in a bus” while she was fleeing to Chad with her 18-year-old sister.
Alice Nderitu, the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, also warned of the threat of “renewed campaigns of rape, murder and ethnic cleansing.”


The latest Darfur violence has again raised the question of whether those responsible will one day face justice.
“In principle, many of the crimes documented to date in Darfur likely constitute at least crimes against humanity, if not war crimes,” human rights lawyer Emma DiNapoli told AFP.
But proving them will depend on what evidence activists can gather while dodging bullets and arson attacks.
“Activists on the ground should be documenting evidence to the highest standard possible, particularly taking the details of eyewitnesses to violations and documenting evidence of command and control or perpetrator information,” DiNapoli said.
Since the UN Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the International Criminal Court with no end date, the court “in theory” has “jurisdiction over crimes committed in the present day,” she added.
But Sudan’s past does not offer much hope. Khartoum never handed over any suspects wanted by the ICC, and some have escaped prison since the new war broke out.
Four suspects including Bashir remain at large. One, who voluntarily surrendered elsewhere in Africa, is on trial in The Hague.
bur/fz/it/mca

Rescue ship saves 86 migrants off Libyan coast: charity

Rescue ship saves 86 migrants off Libyan coast: charity
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Rescue ship saves 86 migrants off Libyan coast: charity

Rescue ship saves 86 migrants off Libyan coast: charity
  • "The rescued, mainly from Gambia and Senegal, were suffering from dehydration, exhaustion and fuel burns," said a spokesman for the charity
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

MARSEILLE, France: The migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking rescued 86 people off the coast of Libya on Tuesday as their vessel foundered while trying to reach Europe, its French-based operator said.
“The rescued, mainly from Gambia and Senegal, were suffering from dehydration, exhaustion and fuel burns,” a spokesman for the charity told AFP.
He added that most of the migrants were minors, trying to cross the Mediterranean on their own, without family.
Italian authorities have said the passengers can disembark at its port of Bari, which the charity said was still a three-day voyage away.
According to the Italian interior ministry, around 90,000 migrants have arrived by sea so far this year.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration estimates that 1,724 migrants had disappeared trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year, up from 1,417 last year.

Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid

Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid

Sudanese army chief announces ‘unilateral’ cease-fire on first day of Eid
  • UN said the conflict was worsening to “alarming levels” in the west of the country in Darfur
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

KHARTOUM: The head of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, made a televised speech on Tuesday to announce a “unilateral” cease-fire on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

“The conspiracy requires of everyone to be awake and ready to respond to the existential threats to our country, and so we call on all the young men and who can defend to not hesitate to play this role, either from where he lives or by joining the armed forces,” Burhan said during the speech.

Fighting raged in Khartoum on Tuesday after paramilitaries seized Khartoum's main police base, and the fighting between Al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) appears to be concentrated around miltary compounds.

Elsewhere, also on Tuesday, the UN said the conflict was worsening to “alarming levels” in the west of the country in Darfur.

The organization also said the violence in Sudan was likely to drive more than one million refugees out of the African country by October.

Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan

Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan

Eid feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan
  • Now living at a makeshift camp south of the city, her family is trying to celebrate Eid far from home and without much joy
  • Khartoum has placed civil servants on open-ended leave, and many are now struggling to meet their basic needs
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI: For many Sudanese struggling to survive the war, a taste of the sheep people traditionally sacrifice for the feast of Eid Al-Adha is but a distant memory.
The conflict, now in its third month, has brought death and turmoil and displaced millions in the country that was already poverty-stricken before the fighting erupted.
Like many Khartoum residents, Hanan Adam fled with her six children when the battles broke out in mid-April between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF.
Now living at a makeshift camp south of the city, her family is trying to celebrate Eid far from home and without much joy.
“Under these conditions, Eid will be sad,” she said from the camp in Al-Hasaheisa, about 120 km from the capital.
Not a day goes by without her children, aged between two and 15, asking when they will return home, she said.

FASTFACT

Meat is a rare luxury as the war has disrupted daily life and trade, shuttered markets and banks, and left millions trapped inside their homes, running low on bare essentials.

Well before the conflict began, two-thirds of Sudan’s population was living below the poverty line, and one in three relied on humanitarian aid to make ends meet, according to UN figures.
In past years, those Sudanese Muslims who could afford it would slaughter an animal. However, this year meat is a rare luxury as the war has disrupted daily life and trade, shuttered markets and banks, and left millions trapped inside their homes, running low on bare essentials.
“We cannot even buy mutton,” said Mawaheb Omar, a mother of four who has refused to abandon her Khartoum home despite the gun battles and air strikes.
Eid will be “miserable and tasteless” this year, she added.
Omar Ibrahim, who lives with his three children in Khartoum’s Shambat district, said the rituals of Eid have become an “unattainable dream.”
Khartoum has been the main battleground of the conflict between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The RSF has announced a unilateral Eid ceasefire, but
many Sudanese are wary after a series of previous truce pledges were all quickly violated by
both sides.
“Will the guns be silent for Eid?” asked Ibrahim.
The war has also raged in Sudan’s cattle-raising regions: Darfur and Kordofan, which were already among the country’s poorest before the war.


Mohammed Babiker, a livestock trader in Wad Madani, 200 km south of the capital, said he used to bring his animals to the capital and elsewhere to sell for Eid.
But now “herders can no longer bring their cattle,” he said, surrounded by a flock of sheep on one of the city’s main streets.
Othman Mubarak, another trader, said this year he has “sold nothing” in Khartoum.
“The Feast of Sacrifice is the time of year when we would make the most sales,” he said.
“But this time my colleagues and I are forcibly unemployed.”
In Sudan’s north, which has so far been largely spared by the war, Abdallah Al-Nemir gathered his sheep to sell at the Wad Hamed market, some 150 kilometres from Khartoum.
“We have sheep to sell, but people don’t have money, so we don’t make sales,” he said.
“People have no income because of the war.”
Khartoum has placed civil servants on open-ended leave, and many are now struggling to meet their basic needs.
“The war has affected them, they have not received their salaries and will not receive them for a while,” said Moawiya Mohammed, another livestock trader.
“The situation is difficult and the purchasing power is weak.”
Traders say they have lowered their prices to make some sales.
Sheep are being sold this year for between $175 and $240, down from $300 for the biggest ones last year.
Civil servant Imad Mahieddine, who was among those wandering through the Wad Madani livestock market, said this year he was only looking.
He said he had gone without pay for three months and “will not buy sheep this year.”

 

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
  • Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014
  • Tensions have arisen over the Biden administration’s consistent calling for a two-state solution with the Palestinians, and also criticizing settlement expansion under Netanyahu
Updated 27 June 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he had been invited to China and his office had informed close ally the US about the planned trip to Beijing.
The announcement comes during tense ties between Israel and the US, whose President Joe Biden failed to invite Netanyahu for a visit after the Israeli’s reelection in November.
“The projected visit will be Prime Minister Netanyahu’s fourth visit to China,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, noting “the American administration was updated one month ago.”
It said the premier had also informed a bipartisan Congressional delegation about the trip, and told the Congress members that the “US will always be Israel’s most vital and irreplaceable ally.”
A spokesman for Netanyahu when contacted by AFP could not provide further details on the planned trip or when it was expected to happen.
Tensions have arisen over the Biden administration’s consistent calling for a two-state solution with the Palestinians, and also criticizing settlement expansion under Netanyahu.
He returned to power in December in a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, including hard-line settlers.
Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014.
Biden has also called on Netanyahu to reach a compromise on his controversial legal reforms, denounced by critics as a threat to democracy, and which the government has vowed to advance after mediation efforts collapsed.
China has been on a diplomatic offensive in the Middle East.
Earlier this month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited China, and in April China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang held telephone talks with top Israeli and Palestinian diplomats, telling them that Beijing was ready to help facilitate peace talks.
Washington’s top diplomat Antony Blinken last week made a rare visit to Beijing, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he saw headway in the strained relationship with the US.

 

 

