Europol: Cracking of EncroChat phone service lead to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, over 6,500 arrests worldwide

Europol: Cracking of EncroChat phone service lead to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, over 6,500 arrests worldwide
Baudoin Thouvenot, French National Member at Eurojust, left, Alexander van Dam, National Member for Netherlands at Eurojust, center, and his assistant Renske Mackor announce in a press conference in Lille, France, the result of a three-year probe of the EncroChat phones that uncovered a staggering scale of criminality worldwide. (AP Photo)
Updated 28 June 2023
AP
AFP
Reuters

  • By cracking encrypted EncroChat phones used by gangs, police and prosecutors uncovered a staggering scale of drug trafficking, arms smuggling, money laundering, among other crimes
  • EncroChat sold phones for around 1,000 euros ($1,094) worldwide and offered subscriptions with global coverage for 1,500 euros ($1,641) per six months
Updated 28 June 2023
AP AFP Reuters

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Investigations triggered by the cracking of encrypted phones three years ago have so far led to more than 6,500 arrests worldwide and the seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, French, Dutch and European Union prosecutors said Tuesday.

The announcement underscored the staggering scale of criminality — mainly drugs and arms smuggling and money laundering — that was uncovered as a result of police and prosecutors effectively listening in to criminals using encrypted EncroChat phones.

French and Dutch police announced in July 2020 that they had shut down the phone network used by organized crime groups across Europe for assassination attempts and major drug deals. 

The French and Dutch investigation gained access to more than 115 million encrypted communications between some 60,000 criminals via servers in the northern French town of Roubaix, prosecutors said at a news conference in the nearby city of Lille, the first review of the operation against customers of EncroChat.

“It helped to prevent violent attacks, attempted murders, corruption and large-scale drug transports, as well as obtain large-scale information on organized crime,” European Union police and judicial cooperation agencies Europol and Eurojust said in a statement. Eurojust stands for European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation.

As a result, 6,558 suspects have been arrested worldwide, including 197 “high-value targets.” Seized drugs included 30.5 million pills, 103.5 metric tons of cocaine, 163.4 metric tons of cannabis and 3.3 metric tons of heroin. The investigations also led to nearly 740 million euros ($809 million) in cash being recovered and assets or bank accounts worth another 154 million euros ($168 million) frozen.




EncroChat and Europol logos. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Police announced in 2020 they had cracked the encryption of EncroChat phones and effectively listened in on criminal gangs.
EncroChat sold smodified Android mobile devices for around 1,000 euros ($1,094) worldwide and offered subscriptions with global coverage for 1,500 euros ($1,641) per six months. The devices were marketed as offering complete anonymity and were said to be untraceable and easy to erase if a user was arrested.
French law enforcement authorities launched investigations into the company operating EncroChat in 2017. The probe led to a device being installed that was able to evade the phones’ encryption and gain access to users’ communications.
“EncroChat phones were presented as guaranteeing perfect anonymity, discretion and no traceability to users,” Europol said.

The devices had functions intended to ensure the automatic deletion of messages, and all data on the device.

“This would allow users to quickly erase compromising messages, for example at the time of arrest by the police,” it said.

Authorities also have identified and detained some of the alleged leaders of the EncroChat provider, Carole Etienne, chief prosecutor at the judicial tribunal of Lille, told reporters.

“Three people were arrested on June 22 in Spain and handed over to France on the basis of European arrest warrants,” she said. “Other individuals have been located outside the European Union and have not yet been charged.”

Partial results of Encrochat-linked investigations have previously been announced by French, Dutch, and British police in 2020 and by German police in 2021.

EncroChat is not the only secret communications network used by criminals that have been infiltrated by law enforcement authorities.

In March 2021, Belgian police arrested dozens of people and seized more than 17 metric tons (18.7 tons) of cocaine after cracking another encrypted chat system, called Sky ECC.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies went a step further and created an encrypted service — ANOM — that was marketed to criminals in a global sting that led to the arrest of more than 800 suspects and seizure of more than 32 metric tons of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methamphetamines.

 

 

 

Topics: EncroChat phones European Union Eurojust Europol ANOM

At least 8 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant

At least 8 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant
Updated 29 min 39 sec ago
AFP

At least 8 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant

At least 8 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant
  • Ukrainian police said Russia had fired two S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city
Updated 29 min 39 sec ago
AFP

KRAMATORSK: At least eight people were killed and more than 40 wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, authorities said Tuesday.
Ukrainian police said Russia had fired two S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city.
“The bodies of three people, including a minor born in 2008, have been recovered from the rubble. Among the injured was a child born in 2022,” the interior ministry said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian emergency service said on Telegram that 47 people were injured in the strike, which destroyed the popular Ria Pizza restaurant.
“There were a lot of people in there — there are children under the rubble,” said Yevgen, who had been dining with two friends.
“We were just about to leave,” he said, but one of his friends was now “under the rubble,” he told AFP after the explosion.
Three Colombians, including the writer Hector Abad, who were visiting Ukraine to express their solidarity, were slightly injured in the incident.
A crowd quickly gathered at the site, where fires continued to burn as soldiers and rescue workers searched for other victims.
Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two Russian missiles had struck the city that was once home to 150,000 people, one of the largest still under Ukrainian control in the country’s besieged east.
“There was a good crowd” at the restaurant when the missile hit, one of its cooks, 32-year-old Ruslan, told AFP.
“I had just arrived: I was standing there, and then I was buried,” he said. “I was lucky.”
Natalia, in tears, said her half-brother Nikita, 23, was inside near the pizza oven.
“They can’t get him out, he was covered” by debris, she said.
Several buildings nearby were also damaged in the strike on the city, which Russia has often targeted since its invasion in February 2022.
Kramatorsk lies about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the front line.
“People told me they heard a plane flying, there was a hissing and then an explosion,” a 19-year-old Ukrainian soldier who gave his war name as “Ghost,” and was nearby when the strike occurred, told AFP.
He quickly entered the restaurant to help rescue workers. “A girl was trapped, injured. They haven’t yet been able to get her out,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls

Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls

Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls
  • Says Trump failed to rally US allies “against the Chinese threat” and was friendly with China's President Xi Jinping
  • Slams President Joe Biden for being “far too slow and weak in helping Ukraine”
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

COLUMBIA, South Carolina: Nikki Haley, the former US envoy to the United Nations, on Tuesday criticized former President Donald Trump for being too friendly to China during his time in office, while also warning that weak support for Ukraine would “only encourage” China to invade Taiwan.

Haley, a Republican presidential candidate running against Trump, said in a speech at the American Enterprise Institute that Trump was “almost singularly focused” on the US-China trade relationship but ultimately did “too little about the rest of the Chinese threat.”
Specifically, Haley noted that Trump failed to rally US allies “against the Chinese threat” and that he had congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China.
“That sends a wrong message to the world,” Haley said. “Chinese communism must be condemned, never congratulated.”
Haley’s comments, promoted by her presidential campaign as “a major foreign policy speech,” came a week and a half after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Xi in Beijing. Blinken said they had agreed to “stabilize” badly deteriorated US-China ties, but there was little indication that either country was prepared to bend from positions on issues including trade, Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Haley did note that Trump imposed tariffs and other trade restrictions on the superpower, saying he “deserves credit for upending this bipartisan consensus.” But she added, “Being clear-eyed is just not enough.”
As Trump remains the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, his rivals are increasingly lashing out at him. On Tuesday in New Hampshire, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that, unlike Trump, he was “actually going to build the wall,” a reference to Trump’s 2016 signature issue that he fell short of meeting during his first term.

Haley, who served for two years as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, said President Joe Biden has been “much worse” when it comes to dealing with threats she said China poses to America’s economic, domestic and military security. She also said that China’s military buildup and aggression toward Taiwan shows that the nation is “preparing its people for war,” a conflict she said would draw in the US and other global partners if left unchecked.
“We must act now to keep the peace and prevent war,” she said. “And we need a leader that will rally our people to meet this threat on every single front. ... Communist China is an enemy. It is the most dangerous foreign threat we’ve faced since the Second World War.”
In a question-and-answer session with reporters, Haley was asked about comments earlier Tuesday from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a fellow Republican presidential candidate, who said, “What’s a Uygher?” in response to a question from radio show host Hugh Hewitt about the predominantly Muslim group that China has been accused of oppressing.
Haley, who didn’t mention Suarez in her response, called the allegations of sexual abuse and religious discrimination against the Uyghurs a potential “genocide,” adding, “The fact that the whole world is ignoring it, is shameful.”
For his part, Suarez later tweeted that he is “well aware of the suffering of the Uyghurs in China” but just “didn’t recognize the pronunciation.”
In her speech, Haley also called Biden “far too slow and weak in helping Ukraine,” warning that a failure to send enough military equipment to help stem Russia’s invasion there could “only encourage China to invade Taiwan as soon as possible,” leading to further international conflict.
“The events of this past weekend show how weak and shaky the Russian leadership is,” Haley said, referencing the short-lived weekend revolt by mercenary soldiers who briefly took over a Russian military headquarters. “Make no mistake: China is watching the war with Ukraine with great interest.”
Some of Haley’s Republican rivals, including Trump and DeSantis, have faced criticism over their own comments toward Ukraine. Both Trump and DeSantis have said that defending Ukraine is not a national security priority for the US DeSantis also had to walk back his characterization of Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.”
Last month, Biden approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine that totals up to $300 million and includes additional munitions for drones and an array of other weapons. In all, the US has committed more than $37.6 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24, 2022.
 

Topics: 2024 US Elections Nikki Haley GOP Donald Trump China

NATO ready to defend against ‘Moscow or Minsk’: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to defend against ‘Moscow or Minsk’: Stoltenberg
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

NATO ready to defend against ‘Moscow or Minsk’: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to defend against ‘Moscow or Minsk’: Stoltenberg
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: NATO is ready to defend itself against any threat from “Moscow or Minsk,” alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, after Belarus welcomed Wagner rebel leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile.
Stoltenberg said NATO would agree to strengthen its defenses at a key summit in Lithuania next week in order to protect all members, especially those which border Russia’s ally Belarus.
“It’s too early to make any final judgment about the consequences of the fact that Prigozhin has moved to Belarus and most likely also some of his forces will also be located to Belarus,” Stoltenberg told reporters.
“What is absolutely clear is that we have sent a clear message to Moscow and to Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally and every inch of NATO territory,” he said after dinner with seven national leaders in The Hague.
“So no room for misunderstanding in Moscow or Minsk about our ability to defend allies against any potential threat, and that is regardless of what you think about the movement of the Wagner forces.”

German and Lithuanian soldiers take part in the bilateral Lithuanian-German military exercise 'Griffin Storm' in Pabrade, Lithuania on June 26, 2023. (AFP)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned of the risk of Wagner fighters being based in Belarus.
“If Wagner deploys its serial killers in Belarus, all neighboring countries face even greater danger of instability,” he told the news conference.
Mercenary boss Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday, after a dramatic weekend revolt by Wagner fighters that posed the biggest threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally and catering contractor, built Russia’s most powerful private army and recruited thousands of prisoners to fight in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg added that the West “must not underestimate Russia” despite the chaos at the weekend.
He said it was crucial to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and that NATO allies would thrash out a path to Kyiv’s membership of the alliance.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who hosted the dinner, rejected Putin’s claims that the West wanted Russians to kill each other.
“I refute what Putin suggested yesterday that we in the West want Russia to descend into domestic chaos — on the contrary, instability in Russia creates instability in Europe,” he said.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine NATO Jens Stoltenberg Mark Rutte Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin belarus Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda

Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude

Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude

Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude
  • The prayer service was arranged by the family of Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, days after authorities confirmed that everyone on the Titan died
  • Shahzada Dawood's widow, Christina Dawood, was in tears as she shared memories of her husband and son
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: The family of two Pakistani men who died in the implosion of a submersible as it descended to the wreckage of the Titanic held a virtual memorial service Tuesday and thanked everyone who tried to rescue the father and son or sent condolences from around the world.
The prayer service was arranged by the family of Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, days after authorities confirmed that everyone on the Titan died. The submersible carrying five people imploded near the site of the shipwrecked Titanic and killed everyone on board.
Shahzada Dawood's widow, Christina Dawood, was in tears as she shared memories of her husband and son. She was on board a support vessel on June 18 when she got word that communications with the Titan submersible had been lost during its voyage to the ocean floor.
In her remarks, she thanked those who had helped the family in its time of grief. The service was broadcast on YouTube through the family’s charity, the Dawood Foundation.
Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families. The elder man's father, Hussain Dawood, said during Tuesday's service that his son and grandson were gifts of God that had been taken back by God.
He also described the two as martyrs and said “martyrs go straight to paradise.”
“What does the father say” when he faces such a tragedy, he asked.
Hussain Dawood, said Suleman and Shahzada were very excited about going to see the Titanic and before leaving for their voyage convinced him that“we should go to Antarctica, too" next winter.
“I’m actually convinced they have enriched our lives beyond measure,” Dawood said, vowing, “We will take forward their legacy.”
Christina Dawood shared memories of when she first met her husband and their wedding in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.
When Suleman was born, her husband was happy like other fathers but “when he held his son for the first time, I just knew these two belong together,” the wife and mother said. She sensed then that he had “found a long-lost companion for his adventures to come.”

Topics: submersible Shahzada Dawood Titanic Pakistan

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain
  • Emanuela Orlandi vanished 40 years ago last week, on June 22, 1983, after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome
  • Theories over the years have linked her disappearance at age 15 to everything from the plot to kill St. John Paul II, a financial scandal involving the Vatican bank and Rome’s criminal underworld
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

ROME: Italy’s Parliament is poised to open a bicameral commission of inquiry into the disappearance of the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee, the third new investigation launched in the four decades since Emanuela Orlandi vanished on the streets of Rome.
The Senate’s Constitutional Affairs Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved setting up the inquest, and full Senate approval is now expected. The Chamber of Deputies, the Italian Parliament’s lower house, gave it’s go ahead earlier.
Separately, Vatican and Rome prosecutors both recently reopened their investigations in the case.
Orlandi vanished 40 years ago last week, on June 22, 1983, after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See. Theories over the years have linked her disappearance at age 15 to everything from the plot to kill St. John Paul II, a financial scandal involving the Vatican bank and Rome’s criminal underworld.
The family and their supporters marked the anniversary with a protest and a march to St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, calling for the truth about what happened to Orlandi to finally emerge. Pope Francis observed the passage of time during his Sunday noon blessing., issuing a rare papal acknowledgment of the family’s enduring pain.
“These days mark the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi,” Francis said from his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square to Orlandi’s supporters below. “I wish on this occasion to express once again my closeness to the family, especially to the mother, and to assure them of my prayers”.
The lawyer for the Orlandi family, Laura Sgro, applauded Tuesday’s Senate committee action as a good sign and called for speedy approval by the full Senate.
“The search for truth and justice belongs to all people of good will, and today the Senate showed it wants clarity and transparency on the Emanuela case,” she said.
Sgro earlier praised Francis’ decision to speak publicly about the case and to express his solidarity with the family.
“A taboo has fallen,” she said. “It wasn’t a given, and we are grateful to Pope Francis for this gesture.”
Popular interest in the case was renewed last year with the four-part Netflix documentary “Vatican Girl,” which explored the various scenarios suspected in Orlandi’s disappearance. The documentary included new testimony from a friend who said Orlandi told her a week before she vanished that a high-ranking Vatican cleric had made sexual advances toward her.
After the documentary aired and with the 40th anniversary of her disappearance nearing, Orlandi’s family, with backing from some Italian lawmakers, pressed for a parliamentary commission of inquiry.
The Vatican prosecutor recently revealed that he had uncovered while delving into the cold case files new leads “worthy of further investigation.” The prosecutor urged the lawmakers to butt out and let law enforcement do its work, but both houses of Parliament nevertheless pressed ahead with their own inquest.
The parliamentary inquiry will look into the disappearances of other young women around the same time as Orlandi went missing. The Italian Constitution allows lawmakers and senators to conduct investigations “on matters of public interest.”
They used such inquests in the past to dig deeply into unresolved Mafia crimes and terrorist attacks, The inquiries are not meant to replace police investigations, but participating members of the Italian Parliament have the same powers and restrictions as members of law enforcement.

Topics: Italy Vatican Emanuela Orlandi Pietro Orlandi Pope Francis

