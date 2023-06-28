Senior Russian general knew about Prigozhin’s plans — New York Times

You are here

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks while holding a Russian flag in front of his forces in Bakhmut, Ukraine. (File/AP)
Wagner forces wave Russian and Wagner flags atop a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine. (File/AP)
Reuters

  • American officials said there were signs that other Russian generals may have supported Prigozhin
Reuters

MOSCOW: General Sergey Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, had advance knowledge that the mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was planning a rebellion against Moscow’s defense officials, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper cited US officials briefed on US intelligence regarding the matter, and reported that the officials were “trying to learn if Gen. Sergey Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, helped plan Mr. Prigozhin’s actions last weekend.”
Prigozhin flew into exile in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal that ended a brief mutiny by his Wagner fighters over the weekend, as President Vladimir Putin praised his armed forces for averting a civil war.
The New York Times reported that American officials also said there were signs that other Russian generals also may have supported Prigozhin.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment. The Kremlin and the Russian defense ministry also did not immediately reply to Reuters’ queries.
Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media, had been put in overall charge of Ukraine operations in October. But in January Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to oversee the campaign, with Surovikin staying on as his deputy.
Before launching the mutiny, Prigozhin had raged against both Shoigu and Gerasimov, blaming them for the campaign’s failures and the army’s lack of support for Wagner fighters.
Surovikin urged the Wagner group to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases just before Prigozhin led his fighters on a so-called “march for justice.” Having set off from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don over the weekend, Prigozhin aborted the march within 200 kilometers (125 miles) of Moscow.

Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful to remember

Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful to remember
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful to remember

Sisters tell Australia court that abuse by Jewish school principal broke trust, painful to remember
  • Malka Leifer was convicted of rape and other crimes in the Victoria state County Court in April after years of fighting her extradition from Israel
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

CANBERRA: Two sisters told an Australian court Wednesday that being sexually abused by their Jewish school’s principal broke their ability to trust and was painful to remember.
Malka Leifer was convicted of rape and other crimes in the Victoria state County Court in April after years of fighting her extradition from Israel. She watched intently on a video link from prison but didn’t visibly react as the two sisters read victim impact statements at her sentencing hearing.
Dassi Erlich, 35, was positioned in the courtroom specifically so she and Leifer could see other as she spoke about the impact of the abuse, as both Erlich and Leifer had requested.
Erlich said she was 16 when Leifer told her: “I love you like a mother.”
“I trusted her completely,” Erlich said. “The insidious nature of her sexual abuse has fractured my ability to trust forever.”
Elly Sapper, 34, later told the court she had questioned whether she wanted to relive the trauma that has affected more than half her life.
“It hurts to remember. It hurts more than I’ll ever be able to describe,” Sapper said.
Sapper testified at Leifer’s trial and said she lost a baby a week before the verdicts. She did not detail the circumstances.
“Her heart stopped beating,” Sapper said. “There were no concrete answers, there were no abnormalities. I will never know if the stress, the worry, the anxiety or the years of trauma played any part in the loss of my little girl.”
Leifer was acquitted of nine charges, including five relating to the victims’ eldest sister, Nicole Meyer. Meyer, 37, sat in court with her sisters Wednesday.
The Associated Press does not usually identify victims and alleged victims of sexual abuse, but the sisters have chosen to identify themselves in the media.
Leifer smiled when Judge Mark Gamble told her she would have to answer questions asked in court rather than nod her head.
Asked by Gamble’s associate her occupation, Leifer replied: “Now I’m not working.”
Leifer, 56, was convicted of six charges of rape, each carrying up to 25 years in prison. She was convicted of three charges of sexual penetration of a child, each carrying a potential 10-year sentence, and six charges of indecent assault, which also carries a 10-year sentence. She was convicted of three charges of committing an indecent act with a child, which is punishable by 5 years in prison. There are no minimum sentences.
Leifer’s trial ended an extradition battle that strained relations between the Australian and Israeli governments while antagonizing Australia’s Jewish community.
Leifer, who was born in Tel Aviv, returned to Israel in 2008 as allegations against her first emerged. The fight she waged in Jerusalem courts since 2014 against being extradited ended in 2021 when she boarded a flight toward Melbourne at Ben Gurion Airport, her ankles and wrists shackled.
Prosecutors claimed Leifer abused the students between 2003 and 2007 at the Adass Israel School, an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne where she was head of religion and later principal, as well as at her Melbourne home and at rural school camps.
Defense lawyer Ian Hill told the court Leifer felt isolated as the only Orthodox Jew in her prison. Because she had been convicted of child sex offenses, she was not allowed to have photographs of any of her 17 grandchildren or any other child.
“She is a truly lonely and isolated and broken woman held in protective custody in a maximum security prison far from her culture, far from her religion and significantly far from her family, all of whom live overseas,” Hill said.
A former colleague from the Melbourne school who visits Leifer in prison reported she had become “angry and agitated and she had gone from being an upbeat, inspiring educator to an isolated, depressed shadow of her former self,” Hill said.
“She is fearful all the time. She has nightmares, hallucinations, thinks that the guards want to kill her. Every loud noise gets her body shaking and as a result, she chooses to spend the day … in her cell with the door locked from the inside,” Hill said, citing the prison visitor.
Leifer had been held in custody for more than 5 years in Israel and Australia, plus 20 months under house arrest in Israel before her extradition, Hill said.
She had not seen her family since, apart from a son and daughter who had visited her in prison.
Leifer’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to be heard Wednesday and Thursday. She is likely to be sentenced at a later date.

At least 8 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant

At least 8 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

At least 8 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant

At least 8 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant
  • Ukrainian police said Russia had fired two S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

KRAMATORSK: The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a restaurant in eastern Ukraine rose to eight on Wednesday, as Kyiv played down the effect of a brief mutiny by the head of the Wagner mercenary group on the conflict.
The blast at the Ria Pizza restaurant also killed three children and wounded at least 56 at the eatery, popular with both soldiers and journalists in the town of Kramatorsk, one of the largest still under Ukrainian control in the east.
Days after the aborted rebellion of Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, Kyiv said the mutiny’s influence on fighting was minimal.
“Unfortunately, Prigozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralizing effect to penetrate Russian trenches,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN in a video published Wednesday.
As Belarus welcomed Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting a civil war.
But as Moscow announced preparations to disarm Wagner fighters, Putin’s arch-foe, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, launched a stinging attack on the president in his first comments since the aborted mutiny by the paramilitaries.
“There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin’s regime,” Navalny said on social media.
“Putin’s regime is so dangerous to the country that even its inevitable demise will create the threat of civil war,” he wrote.
In the Hague, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was still too early to draw conclusions from the move to Belarus of Prigozhin and, likely, some of his forces, but he vowed that the alliance was ready to defend its members.
“What is absolutely clear is that we have sent a clear message to Moscow and to Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally and every inch of NATO territory,” Stoltenberg said.
Putin’s supporters, however, insisted that his rule was not weakened by the revolt.
Asked whether Putin’s power was diminished by the sight of Wagner’s rebel mercenaries seizing a military HQ, advancing on Moscow and shooting down military aircraft along the way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused political commentators of exaggerating, adding that: “We don’t agree.”
Putin himself attempted to portray the dramatic events at the weekend as a victory for the Russian army.
“You de facto stopped civil war,” Putin told troops from the defense ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry gathered in a Kremlin courtyard to hold a minute’s silence for airmen slain by Wagner.
Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally and catering contractor who built Russia’s most powerful private army, has boasted — with some support from news footage — that his men were cheered by civilians during his short-lived revolt.
But Putin insisted that Wagner’s ordinary fighters had seen that “the army and the people were not with them.”
In a separate meeting with defense officials, Putin confirmed that Wagner was wholly funded by the Russian federal budget, despite operating as an independent company, adding that in the past year alone since the assault on Ukraine, Moscow had paid the group 86.262 billion rubles (about $1 billion) in salaries.
The feud between Wagner and the army had escalated for months, with Prigozhin making increasingly scathing statements against the generals’ handling of the offensive in Ukraine, blaming them for thousands of Russian losses.
Russian officials have been trying to put the crisis behind them for three days, with the FSB dropping charges against rank-and-file Wagner troops and the military preparing to disarm the group.
But, questions remain over how the Kremlin allowed the violence of its operation in Ukraine to spill back into Russia.
Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko is seeking credit for stepping in to mediate Wagner’s U-turn on the road to Moscow, and on Tuesday he criticized Russia’s handling of the issue.
Talking to his own military officials, Lukashenko said that Prigozhin was arriving in Belarus on Tuesday, and revealed that he had urged Putin not to kill the rogue mercenary.
“I said to Putin: we could waste him, no problem. If not on the first try, then on the second. I told him: don’t do this,” Lukashenko said, according to state media.
In his address, Putin also stressed that the revolt had not forced Russia to withdraw any of its units from Ukraine, where fighting continued as Kyiv’s brigades pursued their counteroffensive in their nation’s east and south.
The bloody conflict is now 16 months old, with mass casualties on both sides and a rising civilian toll.
Also on Tuesday, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had evidence that Russian troops had summarily executed at least 77 detained civilians.
“It is a war crime... it’s also a gross violation of international human rights law,” said Matilda Bogner, head of the mission.
Meanwhile, the United States announced a new $500 million tranche of arms to bolster Ukraine’s mounting counteroffensive, including armored vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.

Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls

Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls

Nikki Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls
  • Says Trump failed to rally US allies “against the Chinese threat” and was friendly with China's President Xi Jinping
  • Slams President Joe Biden for being “far too slow and weak in helping Ukraine”
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

COLUMBIA, South Carolina: Nikki Haley, the former US envoy to the United Nations, on Tuesday criticized former President Donald Trump for being too friendly to China during his time in office, while also warning that weak support for Ukraine would “only encourage” China to invade Taiwan.

Haley, a Republican presidential candidate running against Trump, said in a speech at the American Enterprise Institute that Trump was “almost singularly focused” on the US-China trade relationship but ultimately did “too little about the rest of the Chinese threat.”
Specifically, Haley noted that Trump failed to rally US allies “against the Chinese threat” and that he had congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China.
“That sends a wrong message to the world,” Haley said. “Chinese communism must be condemned, never congratulated.”
Haley’s comments, promoted by her presidential campaign as “a major foreign policy speech,” came a week and a half after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Xi in Beijing. Blinken said they had agreed to “stabilize” badly deteriorated US-China ties, but there was little indication that either country was prepared to bend from positions on issues including trade, Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Haley did note that Trump imposed tariffs and other trade restrictions on the superpower, saying he “deserves credit for upending this bipartisan consensus.” But she added, “Being clear-eyed is just not enough.”
As Trump remains the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, his rivals are increasingly lashing out at him. On Tuesday in New Hampshire, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that, unlike Trump, he was “actually going to build the wall,” a reference to Trump’s 2016 signature issue that he fell short of meeting during his first term.

Haley, who served for two years as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, said President Joe Biden has been “much worse” when it comes to dealing with threats she said China poses to America’s economic, domestic and military security. She also said that China’s military buildup and aggression toward Taiwan shows that the nation is “preparing its people for war,” a conflict she said would draw in the US and other global partners if left unchecked.
“We must act now to keep the peace and prevent war,” she said. “And we need a leader that will rally our people to meet this threat on every single front. ... Communist China is an enemy. It is the most dangerous foreign threat we’ve faced since the Second World War.”
In a question-and-answer session with reporters, Haley was asked about comments earlier Tuesday from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a fellow Republican presidential candidate, who said, “What’s a Uygher?” in response to a question from radio show host Hugh Hewitt about the predominantly Muslim group that China has been accused of oppressing.
Haley, who didn’t mention Suarez in her response, called the allegations of sexual abuse and religious discrimination against the Uyghurs a potential “genocide,” adding, “The fact that the whole world is ignoring it, is shameful.”
For his part, Suarez later tweeted that he is “well aware of the suffering of the Uyghurs in China” but just “didn’t recognize the pronunciation.”
In her speech, Haley also called Biden “far too slow and weak in helping Ukraine,” warning that a failure to send enough military equipment to help stem Russia’s invasion there could “only encourage China to invade Taiwan as soon as possible,” leading to further international conflict.
“The events of this past weekend show how weak and shaky the Russian leadership is,” Haley said, referencing the short-lived weekend revolt by mercenary soldiers who briefly took over a Russian military headquarters. “Make no mistake: China is watching the war with Ukraine with great interest.”
Some of Haley’s Republican rivals, including Trump and DeSantis, have faced criticism over their own comments toward Ukraine. Both Trump and DeSantis have said that defending Ukraine is not a national security priority for the US DeSantis also had to walk back his characterization of Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.”
Last month, Biden approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine that totals up to $300 million and includes additional munitions for drones and an array of other weapons. In all, the US has committed more than $37.6 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24, 2022.
 

NATO ready to defend against ‘Moscow or Minsk’: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to defend against ‘Moscow or Minsk’: Stoltenberg
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

NATO ready to defend against ‘Moscow or Minsk’: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to defend against ‘Moscow or Minsk’: Stoltenberg
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: NATO is ready to defend itself against any threat from “Moscow or Minsk,” alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, after Belarus welcomed Wagner rebel leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile.
Stoltenberg said NATO would agree to strengthen its defenses at a key summit in Lithuania next week in order to protect all members, especially those which border Russia’s ally Belarus.
“It’s too early to make any final judgment about the consequences of the fact that Prigozhin has moved to Belarus and most likely also some of his forces will also be located to Belarus,” Stoltenberg told reporters.
“What is absolutely clear is that we have sent a clear message to Moscow and to Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally and every inch of NATO territory,” he said after dinner with seven national leaders in The Hague.
“So no room for misunderstanding in Moscow or Minsk about our ability to defend allies against any potential threat, and that is regardless of what you think about the movement of the Wagner forces.”

German and Lithuanian soldiers take part in the bilateral Lithuanian-German military exercise 'Griffin Storm' in Pabrade, Lithuania on June 26, 2023. (AFP)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned of the risk of Wagner fighters being based in Belarus.
“If Wagner deploys its serial killers in Belarus, all neighboring countries face even greater danger of instability,” he told the news conference.
Mercenary boss Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday, after a dramatic weekend revolt by Wagner fighters that posed the biggest threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally and catering contractor, built Russia’s most powerful private army and recruited thousands of prisoners to fight in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg added that the West “must not underestimate Russia” despite the chaos at the weekend.
He said it was crucial to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and that NATO allies would thrash out a path to Kyiv’s membership of the alliance.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who hosted the dinner, rejected Putin’s claims that the West wanted Russians to kill each other.
“I refute what Putin suggested yesterday that we in the West want Russia to descend into domestic chaos — on the contrary, instability in Russia creates instability in Europe,” he said.
 

Europol: Cracking of EncroChat phone service lead to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, over 6,500 arrests worldwide

Europol: Cracking of EncroChat phone service lead to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, over 6,500 arrests worldwide
Updated 28 June 2023
AP
AFP
Reuters

Europol: Cracking of EncroChat phone service lead to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, over 6,500 arrests worldwide

Europol: Cracking of EncroChat phone service lead to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, over 6,500 arrests worldwide
  • By cracking encrypted EncroChat phones used by gangs, police and prosecutors uncovered a staggering scale of drug trafficking, arms smuggling, money laundering, among other crimes
  • EncroChat sold phones for around 1,000 euros ($1,094) worldwide and offered subscriptions with global coverage for 1,500 euros ($1,641) per six months
Updated 28 June 2023
AP AFP Reuters

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Investigations triggered by the cracking of encrypted phones three years ago have so far led to more than 6,500 arrests worldwide and the seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, French, Dutch and European Union prosecutors said Tuesday.

The announcement underscored the staggering scale of criminality — mainly drugs and arms smuggling and money laundering — that was uncovered as a result of police and prosecutors effectively listening in to criminals using encrypted EncroChat phones.

French and Dutch police announced in July 2020 that they had shut down the phone network used by organized crime groups across Europe for assassination attempts and major drug deals. 

The French and Dutch investigation gained access to more than 115 million encrypted communications between some 60,000 criminals via servers in the northern French town of Roubaix, prosecutors said at a news conference in the nearby city of Lille, the first review of the operation against customers of EncroChat.

“It helped to prevent violent attacks, attempted murders, corruption and large-scale drug transports, as well as obtain large-scale information on organized crime,” European Union police and judicial cooperation agencies Europol and Eurojust said in a statement. Eurojust stands for European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation.

As a result, 6,558 suspects have been arrested worldwide, including 197 “high-value targets.” Seized drugs included 30.5 million pills, 103.5 metric tons of cocaine, 163.4 metric tons of cannabis and 3.3 metric tons of heroin. The investigations also led to nearly 740 million euros ($809 million) in cash being recovered and assets or bank accounts worth another 154 million euros ($168 million) frozen.

EncroChat and Europol logos. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Police announced in 2020 they had cracked the encryption of EncroChat phones and effectively listened in on criminal gangs.
EncroChat sold smodified Android mobile devices for around 1,000 euros ($1,094) worldwide and offered subscriptions with global coverage for 1,500 euros ($1,641) per six months. The devices were marketed as offering complete anonymity and were said to be untraceable and easy to erase if a user was arrested.
French law enforcement authorities launched investigations into the company operating EncroChat in 2017. The probe led to a device being installed that was able to evade the phones’ encryption and gain access to users’ communications.
“EncroChat phones were presented as guaranteeing perfect anonymity, discretion and no traceability to users,” Europol said.

The devices had functions intended to ensure the automatic deletion of messages, and all data on the device.

“This would allow users to quickly erase compromising messages, for example at the time of arrest by the police,” it said.

Authorities also have identified and detained some of the alleged leaders of the EncroChat provider, Carole Etienne, chief prosecutor at the judicial tribunal of Lille, told reporters.

“Three people were arrested on June 22 in Spain and handed over to France on the basis of European arrest warrants,” she said. “Other individuals have been located outside the European Union and have not yet been charged.”

Partial results of Encrochat-linked investigations have previously been announced by French, Dutch, and British police in 2020 and by German police in 2021.

EncroChat is not the only secret communications network used by criminals that have been infiltrated by law enforcement authorities.

In March 2021, Belgian police arrested dozens of people and seized more than 17 metric tons (18.7 tons) of cocaine after cracking another encrypted chat system, called Sky ECC.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies went a step further and created an encrypted service — ANOM — that was marketed to criminals in a global sting that led to the arrest of more than 800 suspects and seizure of more than 32 metric tons of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methamphetamines.

 

 

 

