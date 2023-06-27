Mercenary chief Prigozhin starts exile in Belarus, Putin praises Russian troops

You are here

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. (REUTERS)
This video grab taken from handout footage posted late on June 24, 2023 on the Telegram channel @rstv01 shows a military vehicle of Wagner Group waiting for Yevgeny Prigozhin to leave the headquarters of the Russian southern military district in Rostov. (AFP)
  • Lukashenko hailed Prigozhin as a "heroic guy" who had been shaken by the deaths of many of his men in Ukraine
  • "He was pressured and influenced by those who led the assault squads (in Ukraine) and saw these deaths," Lukashenko said
MOSCOW: Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin flew into exile in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal that ended a brief mutiny by his fighters, as President Vladimir Putin praised his armed forces for averting a civil war.
A plane linked to Prigozhin was shown on a flight tracking service taking off from the southern Russian city of Rostov early on Tuesday and landing in Belarus.
“I see Prigozhin is already flying in on this plane,” state news agency BELTA quoted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as saying. “Yes, indeed, he is in Belarus today.”
In Moscow, Putin sought to reassert his authority after the mutiny led by Prigozhin in protest against the Russian military’s handling of the conflict in Ukraine.
Russian authorities also dropped a criminal case against his Wagner Group mercenary force, state news agency RIA reported, apparently fulfilling another condition of the deal brokered by Lukashenko late on Saturday that defused the crisis.
Prigozhin, a former Putin ally and ex-convict whose mercenaries have fought the bloodiest battles of the Ukraine war and taken heavy casualties, had earlier said he would go to neighboring Belarus at the invitation of Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin and an acquaintance of the Wagner chief.
Ukraine hopes the chaos caused by the mutiny attempt will undermine Russian defenses as Ukraine presses a counteroffensive to recapture occupied territory in the south and east.
There was little news about progress on the battlefield on Tuesday, but two Russian missiles struck a restaurant in the eastern city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration, said on Telegram that four people were killed and 42 injured, including a child.
The building was reduced to a twisted web of metal beams. “None of the glass, windows or doors are left. All I see is destruction, fear and horror,” Valentyna, 64, said.
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since launching what it terms a “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022.

’YOU HAVE STOPPED CIVIL WAR’
Early on Tuesday, flight tracking service Flightradar24’s website showed an Embraer Legacy 600 jet, bearing identification codes that match a plane linked to Prigozhin in US sanctions documents, descending near the Belarus capital Minsk.
It first appeared on the tracking site above Rostov, the southern Russian city that Prigozhin’s fighters captured during the mutiny.
Prigozhin was seen on Saturday night smiling and high-fiving bystanders as he rode out of Rostov in the back of an SUV after ordering his men to stand down. He has not yet been seen in public in Belarus.
Putin meanwhile told some 2,500 Russian security personnel at a ceremony on a square in the Kremlin complex in Moscow that the people and the armed forces stood together in opposition to the rebel mercenaries.
“You have saved our motherland from upheaval. In fact, you have stopped a civil war,” he said.
Putin was joined by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal had been one of the mutineers’ main demands.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing on Tuesday the deal ending the mutiny was being implemented.
Russian leaders have tried to convey that the situation is returning to normal. Peskov dismissed the idea that Putin’s grip on power had been shaken by the mutiny, calling such thoughts “hysteria.”

DEMONSTRATION OF PROTEST
Prigozhin, 62, said he launched the mutiny to save his group after being ordered to place it under command of the defense ministry, which he has cast as ineffectual in the war in Ukraine.
His fighters halted their campaign on Saturday to avert bloodshed after nearly reaching Moscow, he said. “We went as a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country,” Prigozhin said in an audio message on Monday.
Lukashenko said on Tuesday that his country offered Wagner fighters an abandoned military base. “Please — we have a fence, we have everything — put up your tents,” Lukashenko said, according to BELTA.
The prospect of Wagner establishing a base in Belarus was greeted with alarm by some of its neighbors. Latvia and Lithuania called for NATO to strengthen its eastern borders in response, and Polish President Andrzej Duda described the move a “negative signal.”
Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda said deployment of Wagner fighters in Belarus would destabilize neighboring countries.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting with leaders of seven NATO countries in the Hague that the alliance “sent a clear message to Moscow and Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally, every inch of NATO territory.”
Washington, which has given Ukraine more than $10 billion in military assistance, announced $500 million in new aid including vehicles and munitions, according to a Pentagon statement.

 

EU probe of encrypted phones lead to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, over 6,500 arrests worldwide

EU probe of encrypted phones lead to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, over 6,500 arrests worldwide
EU probe of encrypted phones lead to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, over 6,500 arrests worldwide

  • By cracking encrypted EncroChat phones used by gangs, police and prosecutors uncovered a staggering scale of drug trafficking, arms smuggling, money laundering, among other crimes
  • EncroChat sold phones for around 1,000 euros ($1,094) worldwide and offered subscriptions with global coverage for 1,500 euros ($1,641) per six months
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Investigations triggered by the cracking of encrypted phones three years ago have so far led to more than 6,500 arrests worldwide and the seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, French, Dutch and European Union prosecutors said Tuesday.

The announcement underscored the staggering scale of criminality — mainly drugs and arms smuggling and money laundering — that was uncovered as a result of police and prosecutors effectively listening in to criminals using encrypted EncroChat phones.

“It helped to prevent violent attacks, attempted murders, corruption and large-scale drug transports, as well as obtain large-scale information on organized crime,” European Union police and judicial cooperation agencies Europol and Eurojust said in a statement. Eurojust stands for European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation.
The French and Dutch investigation gained access to more than 115 million encrypted communications between some 60,000 criminals via servers in the northern French town of Roubaix, prosecutors said at a news conference in the nearby city of Lille.
As a result, 6,558 suspects have been arrested worldwide, including 197 “high-value targets.” Seized drugs included 30.5 million pills, 103.5 metric tons of cocaine, 163.4 metric tons of cannabis and 3.3 metric tons of heroin. The investigations also led to nearly 740 million euros ($809 million) in cash being recovered and assets or bank accounts worth another 154 million euros ($168 million) frozen.

EncroChat and Europol logos. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Police announced in 2020 they had cracked the encryption of EncroChat phones and effectively listened in on criminal gangs.
EncroChat sold phones for around 1,000 euros ($1,094) worldwide and offered subscriptions with global coverage for 1,500 euros ($1,641) per six months. The devices were marketed as offering complete anonymity and were said to be untraceable and easy to erase if a user was arrested.
French law enforcement authorities launched investigations into the company operating EncroChat in 2017. The probe led to a device being installed that was able to evade the phones’ encryption and gain access to users’ communications.
Authorities also have identified and detained some of the alleged leaders of the EncroChat provider, Carole Etienne, chief prosecutor at the judicial tribunal of Lille, told reporters.
“Three people were arrested on June 22 in Spain and handed over to France on the basis of European arrest warrants,” she said. “Other individuals have been located outside the European Union and have not yet been charged.”
EncroChat is not the only secret communications network used by criminals that have been infiltrated by law enforcement authorities.
In March 2021, Belgian police arrested dozens of people and seized more than 17 metric tons (18.7 tons) of cocaine after cracking another encrypted chat system, called Sky ECC.
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies went a step further and created an encrypted service — ANOM — that was marketed to criminals in a global sting that led to the arrest of more than 800 suspects and seizure of more than 32 metric tons of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude

Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude
Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude

  • The prayer service was arranged by the family of Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, days after authorities confirmed that everyone on the Titan died
  • Shahzada Dawood's widow, Christina Dawood, was in tears as she shared memories of her husband and son
ISLAMABAD: The family of two Pakistani men who died in the implosion of a submersible as it descended to the wreckage of the Titanic held a virtual memorial service Tuesday and thanked everyone who tried to rescue the father and son or sent condolences from around the world.
The prayer service was arranged by the family of Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, days after authorities confirmed that everyone on the Titan died. The submersible carrying five people imploded near the site of the shipwrecked Titanic and killed everyone on board.
Shahzada Dawood's widow, Christina Dawood, was in tears as she shared memories of her husband and son. She was on board a support vessel on June 18 when she got word that communications with the Titan submersible had been lost during its voyage to the ocean floor.
In her remarks, she thanked those who had helped the family in its time of grief. The service was broadcast on YouTube through the family’s charity, the Dawood Foundation.
Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families. The elder man's father, Hussain Dawood, said during Tuesday's service that his son and grandson were gifts of God that had been taken back by God.
He also described the two as martyrs and said “martyrs go straight to paradise.”
“What does the father say” when he faces such a tragedy, he asked.
Hussain Dawood, said Suleman and Shahzada were very excited about going to see the Titanic and before leaving for their voyage convinced him that“we should go to Antarctica, too" next winter.
“I’m actually convinced they have enriched our lives beyond measure,” Dawood said, vowing, “We will take forward their legacy.”
Christina Dawood shared memories of when she first met her husband and their wedding in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.
When Suleman was born, her husband was happy like other fathers but “when he held his son for the first time, I just knew these two belong together,” the wife and mother said. She sensed then that he had “found a long-lost companion for his adventures to come.”

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain

Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain
Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain

  • Emanuela Orlandi vanished 40 years ago last week, on June 22, 1983, after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome
  • Theories over the years have linked her disappearance at age 15 to everything from the plot to kill St. John Paul II, a financial scandal involving the Vatican bank and Rome’s criminal underworld
ROME: Italy’s Parliament is poised to open a bicameral commission of inquiry into the disappearance of the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee, the third new investigation launched in the four decades since Emanuela Orlandi vanished on the streets of Rome.
The Senate’s Constitutional Affairs Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved setting up the inquest, and full Senate approval is now expected. The Chamber of Deputies, the Italian Parliament’s lower house, gave it’s go ahead earlier.
Separately, Vatican and Rome prosecutors both recently reopened their investigations in the case.
Orlandi vanished 40 years ago last week, on June 22, 1983, after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See. Theories over the years have linked her disappearance at age 15 to everything from the plot to kill St. John Paul II, a financial scandal involving the Vatican bank and Rome’s criminal underworld.
The family and their supporters marked the anniversary with a protest and a march to St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, calling for the truth about what happened to Orlandi to finally emerge. Pope Francis observed the passage of time during his Sunday noon blessing., issuing a rare papal acknowledgment of the family’s enduring pain.
“These days mark the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi,” Francis said from his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square to Orlandi’s supporters below. “I wish on this occasion to express once again my closeness to the family, especially to the mother, and to assure them of my prayers”.
The lawyer for the Orlandi family, Laura Sgro, applauded Tuesday’s Senate committee action as a good sign and called for speedy approval by the full Senate.
“The search for truth and justice belongs to all people of good will, and today the Senate showed it wants clarity and transparency on the Emanuela case,” she said.
Sgro earlier praised Francis’ decision to speak publicly about the case and to express his solidarity with the family.
“A taboo has fallen,” she said. “It wasn’t a given, and we are grateful to Pope Francis for this gesture.”
Popular interest in the case was renewed last year with the four-part Netflix documentary “Vatican Girl,” which explored the various scenarios suspected in Orlandi’s disappearance. The documentary included new testimony from a friend who said Orlandi told her a week before she vanished that a high-ranking Vatican cleric had made sexual advances toward her.
After the documentary aired and with the 40th anniversary of her disappearance nearing, Orlandi’s family, with backing from some Italian lawmakers, pressed for a parliamentary commission of inquiry.
The Vatican prosecutor recently revealed that he had uncovered while delving into the cold case files new leads “worthy of further investigation.” The prosecutor urged the lawmakers to butt out and let law enforcement do its work, but both houses of Parliament nevertheless pressed ahead with their own inquest.
The parliamentary inquiry will look into the disappearances of other young women around the same time as Orlandi went missing. The Italian Constitution allows lawmakers and senators to conduct investigations “on matters of public interest.”
They used such inquests in the past to dig deeply into unresolved Mafia crimes and terrorist attacks, The inquiries are not meant to replace police investigations, but participating members of the Italian Parliament have the same powers and restrictions as members of law enforcement.

Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice

Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice
Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice

Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice
  • Not native to the region, camels are a rare sight in Bangladesh
  • The price of one animal in Bangladesh can reach $18,000
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Most Bangladeshis will slaughter cows during Eid Al-Adha this week, but some will go the extra mile and celebrate the annual holiday with a bigger sacrifice: camels.

The animals are a rare sight in Bangladesh as they are not a species native to the region. If they sometimes show up at local cattle markets, most of those have been imported from India, unless they come from the solitary animal farm that raises them in the capital, Dhaka.

The Babe Madina Camel Farm was established in 2004 and, with 11 animals, is the only place in the country that breeds and rears camels.

“We started this camel farm with 10 camels purchased from a cattle market in Dhaka. These were all brought from Rajasthan, India,” said the farm’s manager, Shahar Ali, who has been working there for the past 18 years.

“Initially, people were skeptical whether we would be able to rear the desert animals here in our climate. But we became successful.”

As well as the 11 adults the farm has one five-month-old calf. It gives away its animals only on special occasions and to very wealthy customers, who can afford them for celebrations of the holiday known as the Feast of Sacrifice, which commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son.

“People usually visit our farm during Eid Al-Adha,” Ali said. “On Sunday, we sold one camel to a buyer from Dhaka. It was sold at $18,000.”

On a regular basis, the farm also sells camel milk — and at a high a price, coming in at four times the price of cow’s milk.

“Here, people are fond of camel milk,” Ali said. “We sell it at $4 per liter.”

Customers are often familiar with the animals and their standing in Middle Eastern culture.

“I lived in Saudi Arabia for 10 years. Since then, I have liked the camels, the friends of the desert,” one prospective buyer, Alamgir Hossain, told Arab News as he visited the farm.

Others, like Sulaiman Hossain, visit the farm out of curiosity.

“Camels are animals of the desert. I heard of this camel farm a couple of months back,” he said. “I am amazed to see how camels are bred here in Bangladesh without any desert.”

But his chances of going home with one of them are slim.

The farm’s manager said it was not likely that more animals would be sold in the Eid season as the farm is careful to keep enough animals for breeding.

“It takes around two years to get a baby camel from a mother. We feed them straw, grass, husk ... During hot summers, these camels drink up to 20 liters of water a day,” Ali said. “Camel rearing is not very easy here.”

Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus

Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus
Baltic states call for NATO to increase security with Wagner in Belarus

  • "This move needs to be assessed from a different security point of view. We have seen the capabilities of those mercenaries," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the speed with which Wagner had advanced on Moscow showed that the defence of Baltic states should be firmed up
PARIS: Latvia and Lithuania called on Tuesday for NATO to strengthen its eastern borders in response to expectations that Russia’s Wagner private will set up a new base in Belarus after its abortive mutiny at home.
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal negotiated by President Alexander Lukashenko that ended the mercenaries’ mutiny in Russia on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wagner’s fighters would be offered the choice of relocating there.
“This move needs to be assessed from a different security point of view. We have seen the capabilities of those mercenaries,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told reporters during a visit to Paris with Baltic counterparts.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the speed with which Wagner had advanced on Moscow — driving hundreds of kilometers in a one-day race toward the capital — showed that the defense of Baltic states should be firmed up.
“Our countries’ borders are just hundreds of kilometers from that activity so it could take them 8-10 hours to suddenly appear somewhere in Belarus close to Lithuania,” Landsbergis said. “It is creating a more volatile, unpredictable environment for our region.”
“We need to take the defense of the Baltic region very seriously,” he said.
The Baltic envoys’ visit to France comes as Western powers gear up for a NATO summit next month in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Wagner’s arrival in Belarus should be viewed “in light of the NATO summit and all discussions that we are having about defense, deterrence and the necessary decisions to strengthen the security of the eastern flank,” said Latvia’s Rinkevics.
Belarus borders NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
Germany said on Monday it was ready to station a 4,000-strong army brigade in Lithuania permanently. Landsbergis told his French counterpart that Paris could help with air defenses.
“France can be a valuable partner in strengthening air defense capabilities of Baltic countries,” he said. “We know about French technology and it could be used as part of our deterrence strategy so that no Wagner, no Russian military would ever think to cross Baltic states’ borders.”

