‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi post premiere at Emirates Palace

DUBAI: Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is in the UAE to promote his latest release “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” visited iconic Abu Dhabi locations during the tour stop for the Middle East premiere at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.
Having returned to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Midfield Terminal, star and producer Cruise visited Louvre Abu Dhabi, where he toured the iconic museum and met the team.
Cruise also expressed his gratitude to the people of Abu Dhabi with an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Sharing pictures from the regional premiere, he wrote: “Thank you to the people of Abu Dhabi for such a warm welcome and for supporting our movie. It was such an honor to film in your beautiful country and bring your new airport to life!”
Meanwhile, co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Simon Pegg, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie, made their return to Midfield Terminal, one of the key locations in the movie, to see firsthand how the development of the terminal has advanced since they filmed there.
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” was shot in locations across Abu Dhabi over 15 days in 2021. As well as filming inside the Midfield Terminal, the production team also shot on the roof of the 742,000sqm building, featuring the longest single standing arch in the world at 180m, and among the sweeping dunes of Liwa desert with support from Abu Dhabi Film Commission, part of the Creative Media Authority.
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is among 140 major productions to have shot in Abu Dhabi in the past 10 years. Other films include “Dune,” “Dune 2,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “6 Underground,” and “Furious 7.”