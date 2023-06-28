You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi post premiere at Emirates Palace

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi post premiere at Emirates Palace

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi post premiere at Emirates Palace
‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise was spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ddup

Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi post premiere at Emirates Palace

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi post premiere at Emirates Palace
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is in the UAE to promote his latest release “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” visited iconic Abu Dhabi locations during the tour stop for the Middle East premiere at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

Having returned to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Midfield Terminal, star and producer Cruise visited Louvre Abu Dhabi, where he toured the iconic museum and met the team.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Cruise also expressed his gratitude to the people of Abu Dhabi with an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing pictures from the regional premiere, he wrote: “Thank you to the people of Abu Dhabi for such a warm welcome and for supporting our movie. It was such an honor to film in your beautiful country and bring your new airport to life!”

Meanwhile, co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Simon Pegg, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie, made their return to Midfield Terminal, one of the key locations in the movie, to see firsthand how the development of the terminal has advanced since they filmed there.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” was shot in locations across Abu Dhabi over 15 days in 2021. As well as filming inside the Midfield Terminal, the production team also shot on the roof of the 742,000sqm building, featuring the longest single standing arch in the world at 180m, and among the sweeping dunes of Liwa desert with support from Abu Dhabi Film Commission, part of the Creative Media Authority. 

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is among 140 major productions to have shot in Abu Dhabi in the past 10 years. Other films include “Dune,” “Dune 2,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “6 Underground,” and “Furious 7.”

Topics: Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Louvre Abu Dhabi

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stuns in Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio at London premiere of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stuns in Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio at London premiere of ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stuns in Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio at London premiere of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stuns in Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio at London premiere of ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge attended the London premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” held at the Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday, wearing a shimmering dress by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Paris-based label Ashi Studio.

The fluid cage dress made of crystal-encrusted netting was elevated with a crepe cape that brought the whole look together for a sleek finish.

English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge attended the London premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” wearing a shimmering dress by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Paris-based label Ashi Studio. (Getty Images)

Waller-Bridge stars alongside Harrison Ford in the latest “Indiana Jones” film, hitting theaters in the Middle East on June 29. “She’s fiercely independent, knows what she needs to survive, and she’s going to go and get it,” Waller-Bridge said of her character Helena. “All while she’s being very witty and funny.”

Last week, American-British actress Hayley Atwell also stepped out in a black gown by Ashi Studio to the premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” in London.

Atwell, who plays the character Grace in the film, turned heads in a voluminous gown with a satin skirt — puffed out at the hips — and a velvet top from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection. She opted for a slicked-back hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley)

Meanwhile, designer Ashi is all set to join the Federation de la Haute Couture as a guest member and will showcase his latest line on the official Haute Couture calendar in Paris on July 6.

Ashi, who launched his label 17 years ago, is the first couturier from the Gulf region to be invited to show a collection on the federation’s official fashion week calendar.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio)

Ashi and his atelier have been established in Paris since 2018. His designs have been worn by A-list celebrities such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Penelope Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Queen Rania of Jordan and more.  

“This appointment is the highlight of my career,” Ashi said in a statement. “I will honor it in the memory of the great couturiers who came before me and whom I now join in the pursuit of this grand tradition of excellence in creativity and savoir-faire.

“Today, I am reminded of days escaping to the garden to dream, and, of that first day, when I hired one seamstress to bring to life the images in my head. Challenging and joyous, couture has and continues to lay bare my inner energy, so that I may give the best of myself to serve its high art,” he added.  

Topics: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Phoebe Waller-Bridge Ashi Studio

Part-Middle Eastern models hit the runway for Jacquemus in France’s Versailles

Part-Middle Eastern models hit the runway for Jacquemus in France’s Versailles
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Part-Middle Eastern models hit the runway for Jacquemus in France’s Versailles

Part-Middle Eastern models hit the runway for Jacquemus in France’s Versailles
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French luxury label Jacquemus invited guests to the canals of Château de Versailles for its Spring/Summer 2024 "LE CHOUCHOU" collection runway presentation where models Gigi Hadid, Loli Bahia and Mona Tougaard showed off the line.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)

US Dutch Palestinian Hadid showed off a lingerie-style number, while French Algerian model Bahia wore a oversized jacket in a peachy cream shade. Jenner walked the 400-meter runway, which ran along the banks of a canal, in a white pouffe dress. Meanwhile, Mona Tougaard — who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent — wore an all-red gown.

Gigi Hadid took part in the show. (Getty Images)

Celebrity guests, including actress-director Eva Longoria, David and Victoria Beckham and Italian actress Monica Bellucci, watched the show from dainty white boats lined up along the runway.

Translucent lingerie and backless shirts were joined by laced vests and array of square-toed footwear in the form of ballet pumps and loafers in the new collection.

Swiss luxury watchmaker launches timepieces with spiritual appeal

Swiss luxury watchmaker launches timepieces with spiritual appeal
Tom Morf, CEO and co-founder of Aramedes. (Supplied)
Updated 27 June 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Swiss luxury watchmaker launches timepieces with spiritual appeal

Swiss luxury watchmaker launches timepieces with spiritual appeal
  • The luxury watches feature an in-built qibla pointer, sunrise and sunset indicators for those who are fasting and prayer reminder functions for Muslims around the world
  • 'We wanted to have something in a classic, timeless and understated design,' CEO Tom Morf said
Updated 27 June 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Swiss luxury watchmaker Aramedes has added designs aimed at women to its recently released Mecca Collection, which incorporates key functions in its products to help Muslims practice their faith. 

At any time of day, Muslims around the world must know the direction of Makkah, daily prayer times and, during Ramadan, fasting times, but until three months ago there was no luxury watch on the market that could offer information on all three things. 

To fill this gap, Aramedes designed a high-tech electronic component integrated into the watch case, with software to calculate the location of the wearer via mobile radio triangulation. 

The watch displays the information on sub-dials, while a subtle vibration alerts wearers when it is time to pray five times a day. Press the button at the 2 o’clock mark and the watch will calculate the direction of Makkah based on the wearer’s location and display it on a compass-like dial. Depending on the location, it will also calculate the time of the day’s sunrise and sunset, displaying the information on a panel at the 6 o’clock mark. 

 

Tom Morf, CEO and co-founder of Aramedes, spoke to Arab News about the collection. 

“Muslims in their daily life are using these kinds of elements like astronomy — sunrise and sunset (are) deeply rooted in their daily life. So, we said there is something we can contribute … wherever you are on this planet, you need to know where Makkah is,” he said. 

“Then you have the daily prayer times, five times, and fasting during Ramadan — also people sometimes fast during the week. So we started to work on these three elements.”  

When it came to the design, Morf said his team went with a less is more approach. 

“We wanted to have something in a classic, timeless and understated design. Especially when it comes to religion, you have to be careful … when it comes to religion, you have to be subtle. You have to be classy, appreciative.” 

That appreciation of Islamic culture extends to the use of Arabic numerals on the watch face, as well as mashrabiya-like elements on the back of the watch to pay homage to traditional architecture in the Islamic world. 

 “It is a subtle timekeeper that is not extroverted and does not shout out a ‘look at me.’ We wanted to have a timeless, classic mechanical watch with the special functions.” 

Swiss luxury watchmaker Aramedes offers designs aimed at men and women in its Mecca Collection. (Supplied)

 

Tom Cruise joins ‘Mission: Impossible’ cast at Abu Dhabi premiere

Tom Cruise joins ‘Mission: Impossible’ cast at Abu Dhabi premiere
Updated 27 June 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Tom Cruise joins ‘Mission: Impossible’ cast at Abu Dhabi premiere

Tom Cruise joins ‘Mission: Impossible’ cast at Abu Dhabi premiere
Updated 27 June 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

ABU DHABI: The stars of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” including Tom Cruise, walked the red carpet at the Middle East premiere of the film on Monday night at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. 

“I can tell you that you’ll see that the film is an epic adventure. You’re going to see a very personal journey for Ethan Hunt. And that’s why this is absolutely the biggest story that we’ve ever been able to tell,” Cruise told Arab News on the red carpet of his character in the film. 

Some of the film’s scenes were shot in the emirate’s Liwa desert and the Midfield Terminal in the UAE capital’s airport. 

For her part, Klementieff spoke to Arab News about the experience of filming with two industry legends.

“’Mission: Impossible’ movies always take you to unexpected places and the characters are always interesting and layered and unexpected. It was amazing to work on this movie and work with (director) Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise. And we had so much fun doing it, but it was also a hard time when we shot. So, we've been on such an amazing journey,” she said.

The actress also shed light on what it is like to work on a “Mission: Impossible” set.

“Usually, when it's too dangerous, they use green screen, or they use special effects. For this movie, for example, at some point, I got to run on top of a moving train and jump over carriages, — I love doing that. So, that was cool. I want to do more of that,” she explained.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise and the cast and crew shot in the emirate for almost two weeks in 2021 with the support of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and other local production partners, including twofour54 Abu Dhabi. 

Cruise jetted to the emirate ahead of the film’s Middle East premiere and unveiled custom “Mission: Impossible” livery on an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner. 

This is the second “Mission: Impossible” movie to be partly filmed in Abu Dhabi. In 2018, a HALO sky-diving scene was shot in the emirate with help from the UAE military, Abu Dhabi Film Commission and twofour54. 

The Abu Dhabi premiere follows premieres in Rome and London, where the cast came together to celebrate the film that will open in GCC cinemas on July 13.  

American British actress Atwell stepped out in a black gown by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Paris-based label Ashi Studio, at the premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in London last week.  

Atwell, who plays a character called Grace in the film, turned heads as she wore a voluminous gown with a satin skirt — puffed out at the hips — and a velvet top from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection.  

In the film, Ethan Hunt, played by Cruise, and his IMF, or Impossible Mission Force, seek to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity, before it falls into the wrong hands. 

With the fate of the world at stake and dark forces from Hunt’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Hunt is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. 

Topics: Mission: Impossible Tom Cruise Abu Dhabi

Saudi Fashion Week announced as Fashion Commission unveils new report on fashion sector opportunities

The report was unveiled in the form of a book woven into a dress by Saudi label Atelier Hekayat. (Supplied)
The report was unveiled in the form of a book woven into a dress by Saudi label Atelier Hekayat. (Supplied)
Updated 26 June 2023
Anne Ilcinkas

Saudi Fashion Week announced as Fashion Commission unveils new report on fashion sector opportunities

The report was unveiled in the form of a book woven into a dress by Saudi label Atelier Hekayat. (Supplied)
Updated 26 June 2023
Anne Ilcinkas

PARIS: The Saudi Fashion Commission announced that Saudi Arabia will play host to an official fashion week from Oct. 20-23 at an event at Paris’s Hôtel d’Évreux on Monday.

Saudi Fashion Week will take place in Riyadh. 

Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, said: “Saudi fashion brands have already participated in Paris and Milan fashion weeks to showcase their talent on the global stage, impressing fashion professionals and enthusiasts around the world. For the first time ever, we now invite the fashion community to our home during this historic event.”

The announcement was made during an event that also saw the launch of the inaugural “State of Fashion in the Kingdom ” report — a study that offers a detailed analysis of the country's fashion industry, outlining the scale of the sector’s opportunity.

The report was unveiled in the form of a book woven into a dress by Saudi label Atelier Hekayat.

Key findings in the report include a forecast that shows from 2021 to 2025, retail fashion sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to surge 48 percent to $32 billion, representing an annual growth rate of 13 percent.

The forecasted growth is expected to be fueled by the Kingdom’s economic expansion and growing population with apparel, accessories, footwear and luxury goods poised for significant gains, according to the report.

Annually, Saudi Arabia imports more than $7 billion in fashion products, according to the report, representing an opportunity for manufacturers, logistics providers and specialist machinery suppliers over the next decade as the Kingdom seeks to scale up capabilities. 

“The ‘State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’ report tangibly demonstrates what we have long known to be true — the scale of the opportunity that now exists for Saudi Arabia’s emerging domestic fashion industry can hardly be overstated,” Cakmak said in a released statement.

“Saudi Arabia’s fashion industry is well-positioned to succeed. We are building the foundations for a robust, internationally networked value chain. Our vision is to develop a circular and sustainable industry, with a robust regulatory system, which allows local brands to share their identity with the rest of the world and presents opportunities for global brands and entrepreneurs,” he added.

According to the report, the Saudi fashion industry is estimated to employ some 230,000 people, or 1.8 percent of the domestic workforce, and in 2022 it contributed $12.5billion, or 1.4 percent, of GDP.

Topics: Saudi fashion commission

Related

Fashion e-tailer SHEIN launches Saudi Arabia-focused reality show
Lifestyle
Fashion e-tailer SHEIN launches Saudi Arabia-focused reality show
French fashion brands keen on tapping into $12bn Gulf market
Business & Economy
French fashion brands keen on tapping into $12bn Gulf market

Latest updates

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans
New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans
Egyptians defy rising prices to savor the spirit of Eid
Egyptians defy rising prices to savor the spirit of Eid
Crown prince receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Mina Palace on behalf of King Salman
Crown prince receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Mina Palace on behalf of King Salman
Bairstow carries protester from field at Lord’s, as Australia tighten grip on second test
Bairstow carries protester from field at Lord’s, as Australia tighten grip on second test
British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha
British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.