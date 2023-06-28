You are here

OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha

OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha
Muslim worshippers greet each other after the morning prayers for Eid al-Adha at the historic Azhar mosque in the centre of Cairo. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha

OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha
  • Taha expressed his joy at witnessing Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, conveyed warm wishes to the Muslim world, including the heads of OIC member states, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Taha expressed his joy at witnessing Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia, which is chairing the OIC Islamic Summit, and extended his greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The secretary-general said he hoped this occasion would signal the beginning of a united Muslim world and prayed for peace, stability, and prosperity in all Muslim countries.
 

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023

NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkiye to let Sweden join

Updated 9 sec ago

NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkiye to let Sweden join

NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkiye to let Sweden join
Updated 9 sec ago
BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkiye, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization.
Hungarian lawmakers, meanwhile, said a long-delayed vote in parliament on ratifying Sweden’s NATO accession bid would not happen until the autumn legislative session. That would almost certainly mean the Nordic nation will not join in time for a major July 11-12 summit.
The July 6 pre-summit meeting is a last-ditch effort by Stoltenberg to have the Nordic country standing among NATO’s ranks as a member. It would be a highly symbolic moment and another indication of how Russia’s war in Ukraine is driving countries to join the Western alliance.
“The time is now to welcome Sweden as a full member of NATO,” Stoltenberg told reporters as he announced the date for the meeting. Foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and security advisers from Turkiye, Sweden and Finland, which joined NATO in April, will be taking part in the talks in Brussels.
NATO requires the unanimous approval of all members to expand. Turkiye accuses Sweden of being too lenient on groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.
Fearing they might be targeted by Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella.
Hungary is also delaying its approval of Sweden’s candidacy but has never clearly stated publicly what its concerns are. NATO officials expect that it will follow suit once Turkiye lifts its objections.
In a Facebook post, Agnes Vadai, a lawmaker with Hungary’s opposition Democratic Coalition party, wrote that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his governing Fidesz party would not schedule a vote on Sweden’s accession during its final spring session next week.
Another lawmaker from the Democratic Coalition also confirmed that the vote would be delayed.
The postponement is the latest in a long succession of delays that have gone on for a year, with high-ranking Hungarian officials saying they support Sweden’s membership while also making vague demands from Stockholm as a condition for approval.

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans
Updated 2 min 24 sec ago
AP

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans
  • Austria, Hungary, Poland are blocking attempts to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain
Updated 2 min 24 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: As rescue efforts in the Mediterranean Sea flagged last week, and bodies were found more frequently than survivors from among the more than 500 people missing after an overcrowded fishing trawler sank, the European Commission’s president was asked for her thoughts.
“It is horrible, what happened, and the more urgent is that we act,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters at the headquarters of the European Union’s executive branch in Brussels.
The priorities, she said, should be to help the authorities in Tunisia — where people bound for Europe sometimes leave from — to stabilize its economy and better manage migration, and to finalize the long-awaited reform of the EU’s asylum rules, which is unlikely to happen before next year.
Never mind that the trawler left from Libya, or the admittedly slim chance that survivors might be found, or that the disaster might be the worst ever in the Mediterranean. Von der Leyen’s reply stood in stark contrast to the actions of a predecessor a decade ago.
Standing near the coffins of scores of drowned migrants, having traveled to the small Italian island of Lampedusa after the deaths of around 300 people in October 2013, then European Commission President José Manuel Barroso swore that such tragedies “should never happen again.”
In response, the Italian navy set up a search and rescue mission, but it was mothballed a year later over concern that it only encouraged more migrants to come. Fears of a creating a “pull factor” have dogged everything that the EU has tried to do since.
At a summit starting on Thursday, EU leaders will discuss von der Leyen’s plans. As countries like Austria, Hungary and Poland block any meaningful attempt to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain, the work focuses by default on preventing migrants from entering.
But the gathering has the potential to open a can of political worms even when the focus is on mostly uncontroversial issues like outsourcing the EU’s migrant problems; such is the sensitive nature of asylum rules in Europe.
More than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May, according to the border and coast guard agency Frontex. It’s more than double the number in the same period last year, and the most since 2017.
In a letter to the leaders, von der Leyen highlighted the need to “limit irregular departures” from Africa and Turkiye, to “fight against migrant smuggling” and “work with partner countries” to ensure that people don’t leave or transit those countries.
“Alternative legal pathways,” should be found to enter the right way, she wrote. This often means the possibility for people to be resettled in Europe on humanitarian grounds if the UN’s refugee agency recommends it, and when an EU country is ready to take some in.
“Comprehensive partnerships with third countries,” are key to the outsourcing approach.
Under a new budget plan, Turkiye would be given an additional 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to manage Syrian refugees. That would bring the EU’s total migrant support to the country in recent years to more than 13 billion euros ($14.2 billion).
Tunisia would receive 105 million euros ($115 million) and equipment like patrol boats, radar systems and cameras; Morocco, 152 million euros ($166 million) worth of “migration budget support;” Egypt, 23 million euros ($25 million) to buy boats, and up to 87 million euros ($95 million) to tighten its borders, notably with Libya, where most migrants leave from.
Von der Leyen noted that Libya received two more EU-funded patrol boats in February, and has “rescued or intercepted” 7,562 people trying to leave this year. In March, a UN fact-finding mission said that crimes against humanity are being committed against migrants in Libya.
It accused the EU of aiding and abetting the abuse of migrants through its policies.
The centerpiece of EU policy is a work in progress: the New Pact on Migration and Asylum. The 27 member countries reached a landmark agreement on part of the asylum reform package earlier this month.
They appear to have struck the balance between which countries should take responsibility for migrants when they arrive and how much support other member nations should provide. But this is unlikely to satisfy the European Parliament, which must endorse the deal.
Lawmakers insist that countries must accept mandatory refugee quotas, which could torpedo the plan, and the leaders might complicate matters irretrievably if they fiddle with what’s already been agreed on.
For those inside the European Council, where the 27 heads of state and government will meet over two days, the reform package — several years in the making — won’t bring an end to the drownings at sea.
“You will not with the Pact stop flows of migrants, but at least you solve an issue inside,” by boosting border security, migrant screening, and ties with transit countries, a senior official said this week. He briefed reporters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the migration talks.
What is clear is that saving people traveling aboard unseaworthy boats, like those from Libya earlier this month, isn’t a high priority. The EU doesn’t actively patrol the Mediterranean in search of migrants in trouble. Its ships only respond to emergency mayday calls — an obligation under international law.

Topics: Migrant crisis European Union

British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha

British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha

British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha
  • Sunak acknowledged the valuable contributions made by the Muslim community to the British way of life
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British prime minister Rishi Sunak wished Muslims in the United Kingdom and across the globe a happy Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday.

In a message released by the UK government, Sunak acknowledged the valuable contributions made by the Muslim community to the British way of life and said the festival was a reminder of the importance of family and friends.

“Eid Mubarak to Muslims in the UK and around the world,” Sunak said.

“As you come together to celebrate, Eid al-Adha reminds us of the importance of family, friends and community – as well as the vital role of faith in going above and beyond to make the world a better place for those around us.

“I want to pay tribute to the incredible contribution the Muslim community makes to the UK, and wish you and your loved ones health and happiness,” he added.

Topics: UK hajj eid al-adha British Muslims

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout
  • The raid was conducted in Bajur, the military said
  • It said Daesh commander Shafi Ullah was one of three insurgents killed
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Pakistani security forces Wednesday killed a Daesh group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan, the military said.
The raid was conducted in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said.
It said Daesh commander Shafi Ullah was one of three insurgents killed. He was wanted by the Pakistani government, which alleges he was involved in attacks on security forces and had killed innocent civilians.
Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said.
Pakistan’s military has carried out massive operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.

Topics: Pakistan Daesh raid

Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks

Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks

Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
  • Warsaw ordered a total of 366 Abrams tanks from the United States, with the first batch comprising 14 tanks which arrived at the port city of Szczecin
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

WARSAW: Poland on Wednesday received a first shipment of US-made advanced Abrams tanks, its defense minister said, as the country boosts its military capabilities in light of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The authorities in Warsaw ordered a total of 366 Abrams tanks from the United States, with the first batch comprising 14 tanks which arrived at the port city of Szczecin.
“The first tanks are already on Polish soil, it’s an important day for the Polish army,” Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters.
“This year we will have more tanks and they will form a battalion of Abrams tanks,” Blaszczak said, hailing the US-made Abrams as “the best tanks in the world.”
The shipment is part of a deal worth $1.4 billion for 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks that were previously used by the US Marine Corps.
Last year, Poland bought another 250 Abrams in a more modern M1A2 variant, which are expected to be delivered in late 2024.
“Not every country can have such tanks, Poland is the first country outside the United States that will have Abrams tanks in the most modern version,” Blaszczak added.
Poland, a NATO and EU member and staunch ally of Ukraine, announced in January that it plans to spend four percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year.
Warsaw has signed multiple arm deals, including with the United States and South Korea, from whom it ordered K2 “Black Panther” tanks and K9 howitzers.

Topics: Poland US

