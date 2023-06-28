You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital

Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital
Sudanese Muslim worshippers who fled violence in Khartoum, gather for Eid al-Adha morning prayers on June 28, 2023, in the region of Jazira, south of Khartoum. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital

Air strikes and clashes puncture Eid truce pledges in Sudan’s capital
  • Residents and news reports said fighting had intensified in Omdurman on Wednesday afternoon
  • The United Nations mission in Sudan urged the two sides to maintain the truces they had committed to
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Air strikes and anti-aircraft fire rattled parts of Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Wednesday, residents said, despite both the military factions that have been battling each other since mid-April declaring truces for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.
War between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced nearly 2.8 million people, of which almost 650,000 have fled to neighboring countries.
The three cities that make up the wider capital around the confluence of the River Nile — Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman — have seen more than 10 weeks of heavy clashes and looting, while the conflict has triggered a resurgence of ethnically motivated killings in the western region of Darfur.
Residents and news reports said fighting had intensified in Omdurman on Wednesday afternoon. The Darfur Bar Association, an activist group that monitors the conflict, said the RSF had carried out lethal attacks in the Manwashi area of South Darfur State twice in the past five days.
The United Nations mission in Sudan urged the two sides to maintain the truces they had committed to.
The RSF and allied militias remained accountable for violence, rape and looting in areas it controlled, and for ethnically targeted violence in Darfur, while the army remained accountable for attacks and aerial bombardments in residential areas, the mission said in a statement.
“These parties should be reminded that the world is watching and accountability for crimes committed during wartime will be pursued,” the statement said.
The conflict broke out amid disputes over what powers they would retain under an internationally-backed plan for a transition to civilian rule.
Multiple cease-fire deals have failed to stick, including several brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States at talks in Jeddah that were suspended last week.

Topics: Sudan Unrest eid al-adha Khartoum Air strikes

Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available

Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available
Updated 14 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available

Traumatized Syrians face major mental health issues with little care available
  • Years of war, and the earthquakes in February, have taken a deep psychological toll on people, delegates at a conference in Washington heard
  • Charitable organization MedGlobal said there has been ‘a severe psychological impact’ on civilians, resulting in depression, anxiety and PTSD
Updated 14 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: After more than a decade of civil war, the devastating earthquakes in Syria this year inflicted further trauma on an already vulnerable population, experts said during a conference in the US on Wednesday.
Many Syrians are not only suffering the physical effects of the crises in their country but also severe mental repercussions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, that are taking a deep psychological toll on Syrian society as a whole and those in the northwest in particular.
The knock-on effects of this mental health crisis, which affects not only victims of the conflict and the natural disaster but also those who provide them with healthcare, include substance abuse of drugs such as the amphetamine Captagon, narcotics and pain medications.
These effects are observed across many segments of Syrian society, according to medical and social experts who shared their experiences and findings during Wednesday’s event, which was organized by the Middle East Institute in Washington and attended by Arab News.
As the civil war approached the end of its 12th year, two earthquakes, of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5, caused devastating damage to parts of northern Syria and southern Turkiye on Feb. 6.
According to report by MedGlobal, a charitable, non-governmental organization that provides emergency humanitarian aid and healthcare, the “Syrian conflict has had a severe psychological impact on its civilians, resulting in high levels of mental health problems such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.”
It added that many Syrians have experienced traumatic events such as bombings, shootings and forced displacement, which have contributed to mental health issues. The lack of access to adequate mental healthcare and support has exacerbated the psychological effects of the war on the population.
The conference heard that almost half of the Syrian population, and especially those worst-affected by the earthquakes, is suffering from some degree of mental disorders, and many have developed severe condition and show the full symptoms of PTSD.
Dr. Nora Abdullah, a psychiatry resident at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut and a MedGlobal volunteer, said there is an acute mental health crisis in the parts of northwestern Syria that are outside the control of the Syrian regime, with only two psychiatrists to serve a population of about 3.5 million people.
She described the scale of the crisis as “staggering” and said a “telehealth” approach, using technology to provide treatment and support services to patients and to medical staff working under highly stressful conditions, who often fall victim to mental health issues themselves, is helping to compensate for this lack of mental health professionals in parts of Syria.
Dr. Dania Albaba, a psychiatry resident at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and a volunteer and report author for MedGlobal, said “psychological first aid” is being used in the field in Syria to help people recognize the warning signs of mental trauma and disorders, and teach them what they can do to address them.
“We know emergency mental health aid is very valuable and is needed in the immediate aftermath of an earthquake, or any crisis,” she added.
Alex Mahoney, acting director for the Middle East, North Africa and Europe at the US Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, said that in addition to supporting the provision of emergency mental health treatment, the agency is also helping to provide psycho-social support services for the Syrian people, including material aid and training for displaced refugees.
He acknowledged that the region remains “a dangerous environment,” especially for organizations with direct links to the US, and so USAID works with the UN and is careful not to reveal the identities of those who help it distribute aid to communities.
He also spoke about “telehealth” and said it is one of the services his agency provides, through the work of specialist partners.
Natasha Hall, a senior fellow with the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said the situation in northwestern Syria is dire, especially since the earthquakes. Between 60 and 85 percent of people are unemployed and about 9,000 who did have jobs have lost them because of funding cuts by international donors, she added.
International aid and funding for refugees in the country is drying up yet the situation Syrians find themselves in has not improved in years, said Hall.
“This population is completely dependent on humanitarian aid,” she added.

 

Four Israelis detained under controversial measure: official

Four Israelis detained under controversial measure: official
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Four Israelis detained under controversial measure: official

Four Israelis detained under controversial measure: official
  • Hundreds of Jewish settlers swept into the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya, where they attacked residents and torched property and cars
  • United Nations Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he was ‘particularly alarmed by the extreme levels of settler violence’
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Four Israelis suspected of committing violence against Palestinians last week in the occupied West Bank have been detained under a controversial security measure, a senior security official said Wednesday.
In a rare move, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued administrative arrest warrants against them, a measure usually reserved for Palestinians.
Administrative detention is a controversial measure under which suspects are held without charge or trial for renewable periods of up to six months.
The four detainees are suspected of taking part in violence in the West Bank last week and of “endangering the lives of innocent people,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
They are also suspected of damaging Palestinian property and setting cars on fire.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and, excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.
Violence has been increasing in the territory since early last year, and last week’s unrest occurred shortly after two Palestinians shot dead four Israelis near the Jewish settlement of Eli in the northern West Bank. The assailants were later shot dead.
The Palestinians’ attack was in response to a deadly raid carried out the day before by the Israeli army in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Hamas movement.
After the attack near Eli, hundreds of Jewish settlers swept into the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya, where they attacked residents and torched property and cars.
One Palestinian was shot dead in ensuing clashes with Israeli forces.
The Israeli army acknowledged on Friday it “failed” to prevent the attack by Jewish settlers.
At the time, the United States called reports of the attack “troubling,” and United Nations Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland on Tuesday said he was “particularly alarmed by the extreme levels of settler violence.”
The four detainees were also found to be involved in several “overt and covert violent acts for several years,” the official said, adding they had been issued restraining orders in the past.
Some had in the past also “acted against IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers and security forces,” the official said.
Despite their past arrests and restraining orders, they are suspected of dangerous acts of vandalism against Palestinian property “on a number of occasions last week,” the senior security official said.
Three of the detainees were arrested on June 22, the day following the Turmus Ayya attack, and the fourth on June 23.
Israel says administrative detention is intended to allow authorities to hold suspects while continuing to gather evidence, with the aim of preventing attacks or security offenses in the meantime.
The practice has often been used against Palestinians, and Israeli authorities have come under severe criticism from Palestinians, human rights groups, and members of the international community for abusing the measure.
Since the start of the year, at least 176 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the conflict, according to an AFP tally compiled from official Israeli and Palestinian sources.
These statistics include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, including minors, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, including minors, and three members of the Arab minority.

Europeans plan to keep ballistic missile sanctions on Iran

Europeans plan to keep ballistic missile sanctions on Iran
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Europeans plan to keep ballistic missile sanctions on Iran

Europeans plan to keep ballistic missile sanctions on Iran
  • Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons
  • The EU sanctions are set to expire on Oct. 18 under a UN resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: European diplomats have told Iran they plan to retain European Union ballistic missile sanctions set to expire in October under the defunct 2015 Iran nuclear deal, four sources said, a step that could provoke Iranian retaliation.
The sources cited three reasons for keeping the sanctions: Russia’s use of Iranian drones against Ukraine; the possibility Iran might transfer ballistic missiles to Russia; and depriving Iran of the nuclear deal’s benefits given Tehran has violated the accord, albeit only after the United States did so first.
Keeping the EU sanctions would reflect Western efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them despite the collapse of the 2015 deal, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.
The crux of that pact, which Iran made with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, limited Tehran’s nuclear program to make it harder for it to get fissile material for a bomb in return for relief from economic sanctions.
As a result of Trump’s withdrawal from the deal and US President Joe Biden’s failure to revive it, Iran could make the fissile material for one bomb in 12 days or so, according to US estimates, down from a year when the accord was in force.
With that deal effectively dead, Iran’s relations with the West have deteriorated over the last year, leading Washington and its allies to look for ways to de-escalate tensions and, if that happened, for a way to revive some kind of nuclear limits.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, which the West sees as a threat to Israel and Gulf Arab oil exporters.

POSSIBLE IRANIAN RETALIATION
“The Iranians have been told quite clearly (of plans to keep the sanctions) and now the question is what, if any, retaliatory steps the Iranians might take and (how) to anticipate that,” said a Western diplomat on condition of anonymity.
The EU sanctions are set to expire on Oct. 18 under a UN resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal.
They “called upon” Iran not to do anything to develop ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear weapons, a phrase urging Iran not to do so but short of a mandatory prohibition.
They also barred anyone from buying, selling or transferring drones and their components capable of flying more than 300 km (186 miles) to or from Iran without prior authorization from the UN Security Council, permission that has not been granted.
Since 2017, Iran has carried out a series of ballistic missile tests and satellite launches despite the resolution and, in May, it launched a missile with a potential 2,000-km range.
European powers are alarmed by the growing defense relationship between Tehran and Moscow, which Western officials say has seen Russia use Iranian drones to strike Ukraine, and the possibility Iran could supply ballistic missiles to Russia.
It was not clear whether the E3, a group comprised of Britain, France and Germany, told Iran of their intent to retain the EU sanctions when their senior officials met Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on June 12 in Abu Dhabi.
EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who co-ordinates talks on the 2015 deal, raised the issue of keeping the EU sanctions when he met Bagheri Kani in Doha on June 21, but the Iranian official refused to discuss the matter, an Iranian official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
A second Iranian official brushed off the possibility of the sanctions remaining, saying Tehran had advanced its nuclear and missile programs for years despite Western sanctions.
“Maintaining sanctions, in any capacity and form, will not hinder Iran’s ongoing advancements,” said this Iranian official, also on condition of anonymity. “It serves as a reminder that the West cannot be relied upon and trusted.”

NUCLEAR DEAL ‘NO LONGER EXISTS’
Britain’s foreign ministry did not comment on whether the E3 planned to keep the sanctions or had told Iran of any decision.
However, a British foreign ministry spokesperson said the June 12 talks in Abu Dhabi “covered the range of our concerns about Iran’s behavior, including its continued nuclear escalation.”
France and Germany’s foreign ministries have made similar comments about those talks.
A European diplomat said Mora had started laying the legal groundwork to retain the sanctions, which would have to be approved by all 27 EU members. Two sources said the issue had not yet been discussed among all EU states.
“The lifting of sanctions was based on the principle that 2231 would be respected,” this diplomat said, referring to the UN Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 deal. “That has not been the case, so there is a discussion with the Iranians to make clear that we won’t lift these sanctions.”
EU Spokesperson Nabila Massrali said the JCPOA sets out in some detail the commitments of different participants on the so-called Transition Day which was still several months away (Oct. 18).
“We will provide further information on EU related aspects in due course,” she said in response to detailed questions by Reuters.
Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, any party could trigger the “snapback” or return of all sanctions that it removed. Most US sanctions were restored after Trump left the deal.
However, three sources said the E3 did not wish to do this chiefly because it would undercut a threat conveyed in a letter from their foreign ministers to Iran last year that they would trigger “snapback” if Iran enriched uranium to weapons-grade.
Iran has enriched uranium to 60 percent purity and the UN nuclear watchdog has found traces enriched to 83.7 percent, short of the 90 percent seen as weapons grade. The 2015 deal capped enrichment at 3.67 percent.
Henry Rome, an analyst with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said an EU decision to retain the sanctions would be the first significant instance of the E3 not abiding by the terms of the nuclear deal.
“It doesn’t replace the UN provisions but it would ensure, at least within the powers of European governments, that they are not condoning this type of Iranian behavior,” Rome said. “And it does reflect that the Security Council resolution is enshrining a deal that no longer exists in any realistic form.”

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets
Updated 28 June 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets

Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets
  • Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, who is in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, sent a message appealing for resolution of the long-running presidential crisis
  • Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s presidential envoy, is expected to return to Lebanon next month to continue talks aimed at ending the political crisis
Updated 28 June 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese expatriates and tourists from Arab nations planning to spend the Eid Al-Adha holiday, or longer summer breaks, in Lebanon continued to arrive at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut on Wednesday.

The number of arrivals peaked at “16,000 in a single day,” according to a security source at the airport. The influx of travelers resulted in heavy traffic on roads, and busy scenes in restaurants, cafes, recreational areas and nightlife venues, providing a boost to the country’s sluggish economy and injecting much-needed US dollars into local markets.

People celebrated the first day of Eid across Lebanon on Wednesday despite the ongoing political disputes in the country which, among other things, have prolonged a presidential crisis that will enter its ninth month in two days. The office has remained vacant since the end of October, when President Michel Aoun’s term ended, as politicians have repeatedly failed to agree on a successor.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian were absent from Eid prayers at Mohammed Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut as they are performing Hajj.

During a message sent from Makkah, Derian extended Eid greetings to the people of Lebanon and urged “the concerned political parties responsible for electing a president to cooperate and promote the spirit of tolerance, love and unity, while rejecting division.”

He stressed that “a homeland cannot exist without electing a president who can be entrusted with its interests” and warned that “the ongoing presidential vacuum is a violation of all the concepts stipulated by the Taif Agreement,” the 1989 accord that formed the basis for ending Lebanon’s civil war.

“Have mercy on Lebanon and the Lebanese people, agree on the election and adhere to the constitution and the Taif Agreement,” Derian added.

“We will stand as a barrier against any attempt to circumvent the Taif provisions because what unites us as Lebanese is our national unity, coexistence and respect for the constitution.”

He thanked Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries “for their assistance in preserving Lebanon’s stability, safety and unity in these difficult circumstances.”

During his Eid sermon, Sheikh Amin Al-Kurdi, Lebanon’s Dar Al-Fatwa secretary, appointed by Derian, questioned the reasons for persistently “undermining the dignity of the Lebanese people and depriving them of their rights, as well as the failure of officials to bear the responsibility of fulfilling our country’s national obligations.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s presidential envoy, is expected to return to Lebanon next month to continue talks aimed at ending the political crisis. After discussions with Lebanese officials during a visit this month he confirmed his commitment to efforts to “facilitate constructive and inclusive dialogue among the Lebanese people in order to reach a consensus-based and effective solution, overcoming the institutional void and implementing the necessary reforms for Lebanon’s sustainable recovery, in consultation with Lebanon’s key partner countries.”

Meanwhile, Alvarez and Marsal, the company tasked with conducting a forensic audit of Lebanon’s central bank accounts, has submitted its first report to Youssef Khalil, the caretaker finance minister. His ministry said on Tuesday it had received a “draft of the first report, still in a non-final format, and it belongs to the government, not the Ministry of Finance.”

MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement, Lebanese Forces and Kataeb parties accuse Khalil of withholding the report from the public.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the document mentions economic, financial and political figures that have been named in the ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct and other violations relating to the activities of the central bank. However, the Ministry of Finance denied these claims.

The head of the parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, sent a letter to the finance minister requesting a copy of the report.

FPM MP Salim Aoun said: “They are trying to conceal the preliminary report. A government that is too comfortable without a president is trampling on the constitution and the law.”

The leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, called on Khalil to “disclose the contents of the report so that we can carry out our legislative, oversight and accountability duties regarding financial and monetary policies, based on accurate and specific figures and data.”

Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan said: “Why was (the report) not sent to the government and the parliament for appropriate action?”

 

World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies

World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies

World Meteorological Organization lauds UAE as role model in climate-friendly economic policies
  • Rise in number and severity of climate disasters poses a serious threat to global economy, warns Jukka Petteri Taalas
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Jukka Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, said that the UAE economy is less than 20 percent dependent on fossil fuels, making it a leading model in the Gulf region in this regard.

Discussing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, Taalas told Emirates News Agency that the shift away from relying on energy derived from fossil fuels has been carefully thought out. 

“The World Economic Forum reaffirmed that climate change is a serious economic issue and that there are significant threats to the world economy if we don’t take action to mitigate or adapt to climate change during the next 10 years,” Taalas said.  

“The World Meteorological Organization recorded a significant increase in ocean warming rates, in addition to an acceleration in snow melting, and sea level rise doubled during the last 20 years. 

“Additionally, the world has started to witness a significant increase in climate disasters ,such as heatwaves in Europe, Asia and the US, the floods inundating Pakistan, and tropical cyclones in previously unseen locations such as southeast Africa. 

“The organization has identified increasingly significant issues regarding water scarcity, drought and forest fires, all of which are extremely detrimental to human life. 

“However, the use of electric vehicles, reasonably priced batteries for them, and other tactics are now part of a clearer picture that is being formulated on how to deal with this challenge.”

Concerning the UAE’s hosting of COP28, he expressed delight at visiting Abu Dhabi twice this year and meeting with COP28 President-Designate Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber.

“The World Meteorological Organization is extremely pleased with the UAE’s actions, including their decision to increase investment in clean energy and other projects that support the organization’s strategy for addressing climate change issues, as well as their decision to host the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, which is a key player in this field,” he said.
 

