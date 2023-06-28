You are here

  • Home
  • Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
1 / 4
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John’s, Newfoundland, on June 28, 2023. (AP)
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
2 / 4
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John’s, Newfoundland, on June 28, 2023. (AP)
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
3 / 4
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John’s harbor, Newfoundland, Canada on June 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
4 / 4
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John’s harbor, Newfoundland, on June 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/56t3a

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
  • The return of the debris to port in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded, killing all five people on board
  • Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier on Wednesday
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

PORTLAND, Maine: Debris from the Titan submersible has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world's attention last week.
The return of the debris to port in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded, killing all five people on board. Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier on Wednesday.
The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, to search the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck for pieces of the submersible. Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in Massachusetts and New York that owns the ROV, said on Wednesday that it has completed offshore operations.
Pelagic Research Services' team is “still on mission” and cannot comment on the ongoing Titan investigation, which involves several government agencies in the U.S. and Canada, said Jeff Mahoney, a spokesperson for the company.
“They have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones,” Mahoney said.
Debris from the Titan was located about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater and roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the Coast Guard said last week. The Coast Guard is leading the investigation into why the submersible imploded during its June 18 descent. Officials announced on June 22 that the submersible had imploded and all five people on board were dead.
The Coast Guard has convened a Marine Board of Investigation into the implosion. That is the highest level of investigation conducted by the Coast Guard.
One of the experts the Coast Guard consulted with during the search said analyzing the physical material of recovered debris could reveal important clues about what happened to the Titan. And there could be electronic data, said Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
“Certainly all the instruments on any deep sea vehicle, they record data. They pass up data. So the question is, is there any data available? And I really don’t know the answer to that question,” he said Monday.
Representatives for Horizon Arctic did not respond to requests for comment.
Coast Guard representatives declined to comment on the investigation or the return of debris to shore on Wednesday. No bodies have been recovered, though Coast Guard officials said days earlier that they were taking precautions in case they encountered human remains during the investigation.
Ocean Gate CEO and pilot Stockton Rush was killed in the implosion along with two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
Representatives for the National Transportation Safety Board and Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which are both involved in the investigation, also declined to comment. The National Transportation Safety Board has said the Coast Guard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible to be a “major marine casualty” and the Coast Guard will lead the investigation.
“We are not able to provide any additional information at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” said Liam MacDonald, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
A spokesperson for the International Maritime Organization, the U.N.’s maritime agency, has said any investigative reports from the disaster would be submitted for review. Member states of the IMO can also propose changes such as stronger regulations of submersibles.
Currently, the IMO has voluntary safety guidelines for tourist submersibles which include requirements they be inspected, have emergency response plans, and have a certified pilot on board among other requirements. Any safety proposals would not likely be considered by the IMO until its next Maritime Safety Committee which begins in May 2024.
OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the U.S. but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. The OceanGate company in Everett, Washington closed when the Titan was found. Meanwhile, the Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada.
The operator charged passengers $250,000 each to participate in the voyage. The implosion of the Titan has raised questions about the safety of private undersea exploration operations. The Coast Guard also wants to use the investigation to improve safety of submersibles.

Topics: submersible Canada Newfoundland Titan Titanic

Related

OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha

OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha

OIC secretary-general wishes Muslim world a peaceful Eid Al-Adha
  • Taha expressed his joy at witnessing Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, conveyed warm wishes to the Muslim world, including the heads of OIC member states, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Taha expressed his joy at witnessing Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia, which is chairing the OIC Islamic Summit, and extended his greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The secretary-general said he hoped this occasion would signal the beginning of a united Muslim world and prayed for peace, stability, and prosperity in all Muslim countries.
 

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023

Related

Crown prince receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Mina Palace on behalf of King Salman photos
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Mina Palace on behalf of King Salman
Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations
World
Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations

NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkiye to let Sweden join

NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkiye to let Sweden join
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkiye to let Sweden join

NATO chief convenes July 6 talks hoping to convince Turkiye to let Sweden join
  • The July 6 pre-summit meeting is a last-ditch effort by Stoltenberg to have the Nordic country standing among NATO's ranks as a member
  • “The time is now to welcome Sweden as a full member of NATO,” Stoltenberg told reporters
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkiye, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization.
Hungarian lawmakers, meanwhile, said a long-delayed vote in parliament on ratifying Sweden’s NATO accession bid would not happen until the autumn legislative session. That would almost certainly mean the Nordic nation will not join in time for a major July 11-12 summit.
The July 6 pre-summit meeting is a last-ditch effort by Stoltenberg to have the Nordic country standing among NATO’s ranks as a member. It would be a highly symbolic moment and another indication of how Russia’s war in Ukraine is driving countries to join the Western alliance.
“The time is now to welcome Sweden as a full member of NATO,” Stoltenberg told reporters as he announced the date for the meeting. Foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and security advisers from Turkiye, Sweden and Finland, which joined NATO in April, will be taking part in the talks in Brussels.
NATO requires the unanimous approval of all members to expand. Turkiye accuses Sweden of being too lenient on groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.
Fearing they might be targeted by Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella.
Hungary is also delaying its approval of Sweden’s candidacy but has never clearly stated publicly what its concerns are. NATO officials expect that it will follow suit once Turkiye lifts its objections.
In a Facebook post, Agnes Vadai, a lawmaker with Hungary’s opposition Democratic Coalition party, wrote that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his governing Fidesz party would not schedule a vote on Sweden’s accession during its final spring session next week.
Another lawmaker from the Democratic Coalition also confirmed that the vote would be delayed.
The postponement is the latest in a long succession of delays that have gone on for a year, with high-ranking Hungarian officials saying they support Sweden’s membership while also making vague demands from Stockholm as a condition for approval.

Topics: NATO Jens Stoltenberg Turkiye Sweden

Related

Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’
World
Turk on trial in Sweden accused of ‘terrorist funding’
Sweden extradites Kurd to Turkiye in boost for NATO bid
World
Sweden extradites Kurd to Turkiye in boost for NATO bid

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans

New migrant tragedy at sea changes little as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans
  • Austria, Hungary, Poland are blocking attempts to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: As rescue efforts in the Mediterranean Sea flagged last week, and bodies were found more frequently than survivors from among the more than 500 people missing after an overcrowded fishing trawler sank, the European Commission’s president was asked for her thoughts.
“It is horrible, what happened, and the more urgent is that we act,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters at the headquarters of the European Union’s executive branch in Brussels.
The priorities, she said, should be to help the authorities in Tunisia — where people bound for Europe sometimes leave from — to stabilize its economy and better manage migration, and to finalize the long-awaited reform of the EU’s asylum rules, which is unlikely to happen before next year.
Never mind that the trawler left from Libya, or the admittedly slim chance that survivors might be found, or that the disaster might be the worst ever in the Mediterranean. Von der Leyen’s reply stood in stark contrast to the actions of a predecessor a decade ago.
Standing near the coffins of scores of drowned migrants, having traveled to the small Italian island of Lampedusa after the deaths of around 300 people in October 2013, then European Commission President José Manuel Barroso swore that such tragedies “should never happen again.”
In response, the Italian navy set up a search and rescue mission, but it was mothballed a year later over concern that it only encouraged more migrants to come. Fears of a creating a “pull factor” have dogged everything that the EU has tried to do since.
At a summit starting on Thursday, EU leaders will discuss von der Leyen’s plans. As countries like Austria, Hungary and Poland block any meaningful attempt to equitably share out refugees arriving in Greece, Italy, Malta or Spain, the work focuses by default on preventing migrants from entering.
But the gathering has the potential to open a can of political worms even when the focus is on mostly uncontroversial issues like outsourcing the EU’s migrant problems; such is the sensitive nature of asylum rules in Europe.
More than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May, according to the border and coast guard agency Frontex. It’s more than double the number in the same period last year, and the most since 2017.
In a letter to the leaders, von der Leyen highlighted the need to “limit irregular departures” from Africa and Turkiye, to “fight against migrant smuggling” and “work with partner countries” to ensure that people don’t leave or transit those countries.
“Alternative legal pathways,” should be found to enter the right way, she wrote. This often means the possibility for people to be resettled in Europe on humanitarian grounds if the UN’s refugee agency recommends it, and when an EU country is ready to take some in.
“Comprehensive partnerships with third countries,” are key to the outsourcing approach.
Under a new budget plan, Turkiye would be given an additional 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to manage Syrian refugees. That would bring the EU’s total migrant support to the country in recent years to more than 13 billion euros ($14.2 billion).
Tunisia would receive 105 million euros ($115 million) and equipment like patrol boats, radar systems and cameras; Morocco, 152 million euros ($166 million) worth of “migration budget support;” Egypt, 23 million euros ($25 million) to buy boats, and up to 87 million euros ($95 million) to tighten its borders, notably with Libya, where most migrants leave from.
Von der Leyen noted that Libya received two more EU-funded patrol boats in February, and has “rescued or intercepted” 7,562 people trying to leave this year. In March, a UN fact-finding mission said that crimes against humanity are being committed against migrants in Libya.
It accused the EU of aiding and abetting the abuse of migrants through its policies.
The centerpiece of EU policy is a work in progress: the New Pact on Migration and Asylum. The 27 member countries reached a landmark agreement on part of the asylum reform package earlier this month.
They appear to have struck the balance between which countries should take responsibility for migrants when they arrive and how much support other member nations should provide. But this is unlikely to satisfy the European Parliament, which must endorse the deal.
Lawmakers insist that countries must accept mandatory refugee quotas, which could torpedo the plan, and the leaders might complicate matters irretrievably if they fiddle with what’s already been agreed on.
For those inside the European Council, where the 27 heads of state and government will meet over two days, the reform package — several years in the making — won’t bring an end to the drownings at sea.
“You will not with the Pact stop flows of migrants, but at least you solve an issue inside,” by boosting border security, migrant screening, and ties with transit countries, a senior official said this week. He briefed reporters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the migration talks.
What is clear is that saving people traveling aboard unseaworthy boats, like those from Libya earlier this month, isn’t a high priority. The EU doesn’t actively patrol the Mediterranean in search of migrants in trouble. Its ships only respond to emergency mayday calls — an obligation under international law.

Topics: Migrant crisis European Union

Related

Special A sea of difference: Media coverage of Titanic-touring sub and migrant boat tragedy reveals deep bias photos
World
A sea of difference: Media coverage of Titanic-touring sub and migrant boat tragedy reveals deep bias
Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Middle-East
UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings

British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha

British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha

British PM Rishi Sunak wishes Muslims in UK, globally a happy Eid Al-Adha
  • Sunak acknowledged the valuable contributions made by the Muslim community to the British way of life
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British prime minister Rishi Sunak wished Muslims in the United Kingdom and across the globe a happy Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday.

In a message released by the UK government, Sunak acknowledged the valuable contributions made by the Muslim community to the British way of life and said the festival was a reminder of the importance of family and friends.

“Eid Mubarak to Muslims in the UK and around the world,” Sunak said.

“As you come together to celebrate, Eid al-Adha reminds us of the importance of family, friends and community – as well as the vital role of faith in going above and beyond to make the world a better place for those around us.

“I want to pay tribute to the incredible contribution the Muslim community makes to the UK, and wish you and your loved ones health and happiness,” he added.

Topics: UK hajj eid al-adha British Muslims

Related

Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations
World
Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations
Eid Al-Adha in Egypt: Celebrations amid exams, summer breaks at the coast
Middle-East
Eid Al-Adha in Egypt: Celebrations amid exams, summer breaks at the coast

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout

Pakistani security forces say they killed a Daesh commander in a raid on a militant hideout
  • The raid was conducted in Bajur, the military said
  • It said Daesh commander Shafi Ullah was one of three insurgents killed
Updated 28 June 2023
AP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Pakistani security forces Wednesday killed a Daesh group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan, the military said.
The raid was conducted in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said.
It said Daesh commander Shafi Ullah was one of three insurgents killed. He was wanted by the Pakistani government, which alleges he was involved in attacks on security forces and had killed innocent civilians.
Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said.
Pakistan’s military has carried out massive operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.

Topics: Pakistan Daesh raid

Related

Latest updates

Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
US seek third straight Women’s World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?
US seek third straight Women’s World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?
Dubai desert safari takes top spot on Tripadvisor’s global bucket list
Dubai desert safari takes top spot on Tripadvisor’s global bucket list
Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets
Eid in Lebanon: Return of expatriates and arrival of tourists revitalize sluggish markets
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.