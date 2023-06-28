Two dead after exchange of fire near US consulate in Jeddah

MAKKAH: A man with a firearm was stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah before an exchange of fire broke out with the security authorities, which led to his death, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
A Nepalese security guard at the consulate was injured in the incident and subsequently died from his injuries, the report added.
According to SPA, the armed man parked a car near the consulate building and exited the vehicle carrying a gun, after which security forces “took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation.”
Makkah region police said a security investigation was ongoing aimed at determining the circumstances of the incident.
Saudi Arabia ‘strongly condemns’ burning of Qur’an in Sweden
A man was charged by Swedish police with “agitation against an ethnic group”
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also condemned the act
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation on Wednesday of an extremist’s burning of a copy of the Qur’an at the Stockholm Central Mosque in Sweden during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.
“These hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted with any justification, and they clearly incite hatred, exclusion and racism, and directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states,” the foregin ministry statement said.
A man was charged by Swedish police with “agitation against an ethnic group” following his desecration and setting fire to pages of the Qur’an outside the main mosque in Stockholm.
Salwan Momika, 37, who fled from Iraq to Sweden several years ago, said he wanted to highlight the importance of freedom of speech. “This is democracy. It is in danger if they tell us we can’t do this,” he said.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Momika’s protest was “legal but not appropriate,” and it was up to the police to permit it or not.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also condemned Momika’s protest as despicable.
“It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression,” he said.
The Muslim World League also condemned the act, saying, in reality the "heinous crime, carried out under the the protection of police" abuses, among many things, the true concept of freedom.
Global warmth: Ambassadors send best wishes as Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid Al-Adha
Diplomats express greetings, gratitude for nation’s hosting of Hajj pilgrims
US, Mexican envoys create videos to mark joyous occasion
Updated 29 June 2023
Lama Alhamawi
MINA: Eid Al-Adha, also called the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, only to be told at the last moment to sacrifice a sheep instead.
The tradition of sacrificing animals commemorates this gesture.
On the third day of Hajj, Muslims around the world, and the millions performing Hajj, celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sacrificing a sheep, goat or lamb and sharing the meat with the poor, their families and friends.
This year, King Salman covered the costs of Eid Al-Adha sacrificial animals for 4,951 beneficiaries of the Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj and Umrah.
Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have extended their warm wishes and greetings to the Kingdom and Muslims around the world as they celebrate Eid Al-Adha.
Finland’s Ambassador Anu-Eerika Viljanen reflected on the important message of Eid: “For me, Eid is a time to be grateful and share good feelings and happiness with others. Seize the moment, but do your best to enjoy every moment of every day. Eid Mubarak.”
Fatih Ulusoy, Turkiye’s ambassador, who also performed the Hajj pilgrimage this year, said: “I would like to congratulate the Eid Al-Adha of all Muslims and wish peace, prosperity and well-being for all brothers and sisters in our region and beyond.
“Tens of thousands of Turkish pilgrims will be performing Hajj these days in holy sites in Saudi Arabia and I have the privilege to join them.”
The Feast of Sacrifice commemorates a lesson which has a universal validity, irrespective of religion or belief. We have to be ready to make sacrifices to stay on the straight and narrow path of a decent and respectful private, family and social life.
Balazs Selmeci, Hungarian ambassador to KSA
He added: “I am sending this message as I travel on the high-speed train from Madinah to Makkah. As the Turkish ambassador to Saudi Arabia, this is the time of year we enjoy special feelings, where we serve Turkish pilgrims as the embassy in Riyadh and consulate general in Jeddah.”
He also noted the “unique bond between the brotherly peoples of Turkey and Saudi Arabia” and thanked the Kingdom for hosting the Turkish pilgrims.
The US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney created a video to wish the Kingdom’s leadership Eid Mubarak and thank Saudi Arabia for hosting American Muslims for Hajj pilgrimage.
In it he said: “On behalf of the US Embassy in the Kingdom, we congratulate King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
“We would also like to express our gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting thousands of Muslims from the US to perform Hajj this year. We greatly appreciate the tremendous efforts made by the Saudi government to ensure a safe Hajj for all pilgrims.
“From the US Embassy in Riyadh, I wish you a blessed Hajj and a joyful Eid.”
Roberto Cantone, Italy’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, also sent his best wishes.
“I wish a joyful and blessed Eid Al-Adha to all Saudis and Muslims around the world, hoping that this Eid can bring prosperity and peace,” he said.
Indonesia’s Ambassador Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad said: “On the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I, as the ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wish to extend my warmest greetings and profound wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the prime minister and to our Saudi brothers and sisters.”
He also highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two Muslim countries.
“The Republic of Indonesia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share a dynamic partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations. We look forward to deepening these ties for the mutual benefit of our nations, contributing to regional harmony and global peace,” he said.
“May Allah continue to shower us with His mercy and guidance as we forge ahead on our shared path of unity and progress.”
Mexico’s Ambassador Anibal Gomez-Toledo also created a video to share his Eid message to Muslims around the world.
“To all the dear Muslim people in the Kingdom, including Saudi, Mexicans and friends from all nationalities: Eid Adha Mubarak,” he said.
“I wish you an abundance of blessings on this holy day. May this Eid be a time of joy and celebration for all of you and your loved ones.”
Hungarian Ambassador Balazs Selmeci told Arab News: “On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha let me extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the leadership and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to all my Muslim friends in the country, wishing happiness and prosperity.
“Eid Al-Adha is a time of joy and sharing within families and among communities. But the Feast of Sacrifice also commemorates a lesson which has a universal validity, irrespective of religion or belief. We have to be ready to make sacrifices to stay on the straight and narrow path of a decent and respectful private, family and social life.”
India’s Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan told Arab News: “On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I would like to extend warm greetings to all those celebrating this pious festival in the Kingdom and across the world.
“I would also like to greet everyone who has gathered for Hajj, including 175,000 pilgrims from India. I commend the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the government of Saudi Arabia who continue to provide excellent services and support to ease the pilgrimage for many millions who visit the Kingdom every year.”
Petra Menander, Sweden’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia, said: “My very best wishes to all who celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, Sweden and around the world.”
Riyadh governor receives senior officials on occasion of Eid
Deputy Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz was also present
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Wednesday received a number of the region’s princes and senior officials from the armed forces, national guard, general security, border guard, special security forces, civil defense and traffic, as well as several members of the public, who greeted and congratulated him on Eid al-Adha.
Prince Faisal returned the sentiment on this happy occasion and wished the Islamic nation happiness and good fortune.
Deputy Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz was also present.
Hajj service providers given leave to remain at holy sites
Royal Commission for Makkah says tents can stay up for three years
Move will cut costs, provide year-round facility, official says
Updated 29 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has decided to allow companies that provide services to foreign pilgrims to remain at their locations at the holy sites for three years.
The Al-Khayyam tent project in Mina was developed after a fire broke out during Hajj season in 1997. The Saudi authorities have come up with many ideas to redevelop the area through projects in places allocated to pilgrimage service companies, which are investing in higher quality services in Arafat and Mina.
Ahmed Saleh Halabi, the Hajj and Umrah services adviser, said: “Over the years the companies would have to remove all the work that has been established at the locations of the pilgrims’ camps at the holy sites of Mina and Arafat.
“After developed tents were set up in Mina, the requests were then limited to Arafat. The majority of the work done by the companies was then removed after pilgrims would leave Arafat, despite the high costs.”
The new policy allowing the companies to remain at their locations is proving to be beneficial.
“We noticed this through the non-Arab African pilgrims’ company, which benefited from this step by removing the traditional tents in the Arafat site and setting up developed tents with outstanding international specifications. These tents are resistant to light, heat, water, fire, wear and UV,” Halabi said.
“If such tents were removed after the pilgrimage, the company will be affected by the high financial cost. Moreover, the materials used will wear off due to tying and untying them. Keeping them in place reduces the costs, preserves the tents and makes it easier to carry out maintenance.”
Maintaining a camp throughout the year would allow the companies providing services to foreign pilgrims to benefit from the location and use it as a residential place for pilgrims “where they can experience the ambiance of the Day of Arafat and remember the greatness of this place and time,” Halabi said.
Companies can also organize trips for pilgrims where they can spend a day in the camp and perform their pilgrimage rituals. The camps would be open throughout the year, with services including electricity, water, sanitation and internet.
Dr. Samir Barqah, a researcher specializing in Makkah’s history, said that keeping the camps for over three years would help improve the service, especially as they had spent millions to invest in the holy sites.
He also said that keeping the tents would contribute to developing the service industry.