South Korea shoppers buy up sea salt before Japan’s Fukushima water dump

The rush to stock up contributed to a nearly 27 percent rise in the price of salt in South Korea in June from two months ago. (Reuters)
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

  • Japan due to dump more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear power plant into the sea
SEOUL: South Korean shoppers are snapping up sea salt and other items as worry grows about their safety with Japan due to dump more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear power plant into the sea.
The water was mainly used to cool damaged reactors at the Fukushima power plant north of Tokyo, after it was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
The release of the water from huge storage tanks into the Pacific is expected soon though no date has been set.
Japan has given repeated assurances that the water is safe, saying it has been filtered to remove most isotopes though it does contain traces of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water.
But fishermen and shoppers in Japan and across the region are afraid.
“I recently bought 5 kilograms of salt,” Lee Young-min, a 38-year-old mother of two children, said as she made seaweed soup in her kitchen in Seongnam, just south of the South Korean capital, Seoul.
She said she had never bought so much salt before but felt she had to do what she could to protect her family.
“As a mother raising two children, I can’t just sit back and do nothing. I want to feed them safely.”
The rush to stock up contributed to a nearly 27 percent rise in the price of salt in South Korea in June from two months ago, though officials say the weather and lower production were also to blame.
In response, the government is releasing about 50 metric tons of salt a day from stocks, at a 20 percent discount from market prices, until July 11, Vice Fisheries Minister Song Sang-keun said on Wednesday.
South Korean fisheries authorities say they will keep a close eye on salt farms for any rise in radioactivity. South Korea has banned seafood from the waters near Fukushima, on Japan’s east coast.
China has also criticized Japan’s plan to release the water, accusing it of a lack of transparency and saying it poses a threat to the marine environment and the health of people around the world.
Japan says it has provided detailed and science-backed explanations of its plan to neighbors.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said last week Japan was seeing increasing understanding on the issue though that was not so apparent in Seoul shops this week.
“I came to buy salt but there’s none left,” said 73-year-old Kim Myung-ok standing by empty supermarket shelves. “There was none the last time I came too.”
“The release of water is worrying. We’re old and have lived enough but I worry about the children.”

Rohingya mothers try to make Eid special despite growing uncertainty 

Young Rohingya refugees buy ornaments during the Eid Al-Adha festival at Thangkhali refugee camp in Ukhia district.
Updated 16 sec ago

  • WFP cut food aid twice in 3 months for 1 million Rohingya in Bangladesh
  • To mark Eid Al-Adha, authorities in Cox’s Bazar sacrificed 2,500 cattle
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: As they prepared for Eid Al-Adha celebrations on Thursday, Rohingya mothers tried to create a special moment for their families despite growing uncertainty and food deprivation after the UN decided last month to further cut their rations.

The World Food Programme said in May that a lack of funding forced it to cut food aid for around 1 million Rohingya starting in June, the second time in three months that the UN agency slashed rations for refugees sheltering in Bangladesh.

As millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eid Al-Adha, Rohingya mothers in the cramped camps of Cox’s Bazar also tried to make it festive.

“Everything is limited and the cut in rations made us feel so depressed. It narrowed our choices,” Shahida Begum, a 53-year-old mother of two, told Arab News. 

“We are currently living in extreme hardship, but Eid is something very special for us Muslims.”

She hoped that her children would also mark the moment as important.

“No matter what, even if I have nothing special, I can exchange greetings with families and friends,” Begum said. “The smiles on the faces of children make me very happy although I could provide them very little on this auspicious occasion.”

As Eid Al-Adha is a festival during which Muslims around the world slaughter sacrificial animals, some remembered how they celebrated Eid before violence and persecution forced them to flee Myanmar six years ago.

“We used to invite neighbors on Eid day to treat them with beef and mutton,” said Noor Shehara, a 43-year-old mother of four. “But now, here we are, forced to live a life without any hope.”

Mohammed Reaz, 13, also had some memories from his childhood.

“It makes me very sad,” he said. “This Eid reminds me of the old days in Myanmar when we used to sacrifice cattle in our home … Here, we are refugees and families can’t think of sacrificing any animal.”

Authorities in Cox’s Bazar said they were distributing sacrificial meat among the Rohingya in the camps.

“Like the previous years, we managed some sacrificial animals for the Rohingya on this Eid Al-Adha also. A total of 2,500 cattle have been distributed for sacrifice in the camps,” Shamsuddouza Nayan, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

For some mothers, that offering was all they had to give their family for Eid.

“It’s a very painful situation for my children. The only good thing I could expect is a beef package from camp officials,” said Taslima Begum, a 25-year-old mother of two.

“Our lives are becoming miserable day by day, especially after the cut in the food budget. We can hardly meet the nutritional demands of our children.”

But for 11-year-old Anwar Shah, there was some respite this year, during Eid lunch.

“My mother managed to prepare some beef for our family,” he said. “So, I had the chance to taste some beef after a long time. I was happy to have such a good meal.” 

South Koreans grow younger overnight as the country changes how it counts people’s ages

Updated 36 min 52 sec ago
AP

  • South Korea’s traditional age-counting custom considers every person 1 year old at birth and adds another year when the calendar hits Jan. 1, meaning a child born on Dec. 31 turns 2 the next day
  • International ages are the standard in most South Korean laws and official and legal documents
SEOUL: As South Korea campaigns to retire an old and odd age-counting method that makes people a year or two older than they really are, children are among the few who seem most eager to stick with the past.
“I turned 6 and then became 5 again,” Kim Da-in said when a TV reporter asked her about a new law that went into effect Wednesday that formalizes the international age-counting method in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly.
South Korea’s traditional age-counting custom considers every person 1 year old at birth and adds another year when the calendar hits Jan. 1, meaning a child born on Dec. 31 turns 2 the next day.
While the new law is the country’s latest attempt to retire that method and standardize international ages based on the passing of birthdays, it’s not immediately clear what will actually change — putting aside the minor frustrations of children like Da-in waiting for their birthdays.
President Yoon Suk Yeol has described standardizing international ages as a key goal of his government, citing a need to reduce “social and administrative confusion” and disputes. But officials in South Korea’s Ministry of Government Legislation acknowledge the new law won’t meaningfully change how the country’s public services are done, as most are already based on international ages.
International ages are the standard in most South Korean laws and official and legal documents, and define when a person goes to school, becomes eligible to drive and vote, and receives a pension.
Still, the law was welcomed by Choi Eun-young, a 49-year-old resident of the capital, Seoul, who no longer feels the need to describe herself as being in her 50s.
“The law doesn’t make you biologically younger and there are no real benefits other than feeling good about being called a year younger than before,” she admitted. “But if that’s the international standard, there’s nothing bad in following it.”
Oh Seung-youl, another Seoul resident, agreed.
“It’s always good to be younger,” Oh said with a laugh, praising the new law for turning him 61 from 63.
“My birthday is Dec. 16 and I became 2 years old less than a month after I was born,” said Oh. “That’s why (the old counting method) doesn’t make sense.”
But 21-year-old Kim Si-eun was already missing the old counting method, which felt simpler to her.
“Korean-style age was actually easier to count,” she said. “With everybody now going with international age, the changed ages feel awkward.”
While the new law states that a person’s age must be counted by the passing of birthdays for most public services, it does not affect other age-related regulations that are based on yearly rules.
Staying the same is the country’s legal age for drinking and smoking, which are allowed from Jan. 1 of the year a person turns 19 in their international age, regardless of whether their birthday has passed.
The new law doesn’t affect when South Korean males become eligible to serve their mandatory military duty, which is from Jan. 1 of the year they turn 18 in international age.
Changing those age regulations would require revisions of the country’s youth protection and military service laws, the government legislation ministry said.
Lee Wan-kyu, the government legislation minister, said the new law is mostly aimed at reducing confusion in daily life and inspiring a change in “social perception” toward a more rational way of counting ages.
Promoting international age as a social standard could be important in areas like health care. For example, a child could be at risk if his or her parents see a cough syrup instruction that reads “20 ml for 12 years and older” and think it means the “Korean age,” the ministry said in a statement.
There have also been instances in which public transport users demanded refunds after paying for their children’s fares, thinking the free rides given to children under 6 meant their Korean age.
Differing age interpretations inspired a major dispute in 2004 at a dairy company, Namyang, after unionists and management disagreed over the terms of their collective bargaining agreement that allowed the company to gradually reduce the salaries of employees aged 56 or older.
Following a yearslong court battle over whether 56 meant the Korean age or international age, the Supreme Court in 2022 ruled that the agreement should be interpreted as 55 years in international age, citing communication records between unionists.
Choi Duck-sang, a 56-year-old office worker, said being younger is not always a benefit in a conservative society where age goes a long way in defining hierarchy.
“You are losing as much as two years!” he said. “Still, I think this is a change that should have been made much earlier. It’s a good thing -– the entire nation got younger together.”

Russia says it killed two Ukrainian generals, up to 50 officers in Kramatorsk attack

Updated 29 June 2023
Rueters

  • Ukrainian officials said 12 people were killed and 60 hurt when a Russian missile slammed into a crowded restaurant in the city
MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry on Thursday said two Ukrainian generals and up to 50 Ukrainian military officers had been killed in a missile strike in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kramatorsk on June 27, the RIA news agency reported.
Ukrainian officials said 12 people were killed and 60 hurt when a Russian missile slammed into a crowded restaurant in the city on Tuesday evening.
Asked about the attack, Russia said it attacked only military targets, not civilian ones. The defense ministry said a temporary Ukrainian army command post had been hit in Kramatorsk.

Ukraine tells NATO ‘time for clarity’ on membership

Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

  • Future relationship between Ukraine and NATO key question on the agenda of bloc’s summit in Vilnius
KYIV: Kyiv said Thursday the time had come for NATO to clarify its stance on war-torn Ukraine’s membership, ahead of a key alliance summit next month.
“Ukraine continues to work actively with all NATO allies to convince them that the time for clarity on Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance has come,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after speaking by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The future relationship between Ukraine and NATO is expected to be a key question on the agenda of a NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Zelensky argued that Kyiv’s battle-hardened troops would help strengthen NATO — not weaken it — when Ukraine will be “victorious.”
“We are now a recipient of security assistance,” Zelensky said.
“But a victorious Ukraine will be a donor of security for our region, for the whole of Europe, for the whole world.”
Stoltenberg said this week it was crucial to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and that NATO allies would thrash out a path to Kyiv’s membership of the alliance.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly raged about NATO’s eastward expansion, accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to Kyiv and said the West planned to break up Russia.
Even Zelensky himself acknowledged this month that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO before the end of the Russian invasion.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year has galvanized the Western military alliance, set up almost 75 years ago, to face off against the Soviet Union.
But members of the military bloc are split over Ukraine, with Stoltenberg saying all members agree to stick by a 2008 pledge that Ukraine will become a member at some undefined point.

France’s highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches

Updated 26 min 22 sec ago
AP

  • A group of Muslim women footballers called the "Hijabeuses" launched the action against the French Football Federation (FFF)
  • Rules currently ban the headscarves in competition along with "any sign or clothing clearly showing political, philosophical, religious or union affiliation".
PARIS: France’s highest administrative jurisdiction said Thursday the country’s soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches.
The Council of State issued its ruling after a collective of headscarf-wearing soccer players called “Les Hijabeuses” — the word hijab refers to the headscarf — campaigned against the ban and launched legal action.
The French soccer federation bans players from wearing headscarves in official matches, as well as at competitions it organizes. It’s not in line with the recommendations of soccer governing body FIFA, which authorizes players to compete at international level with headscarves.
The Council of State said sports federations “may impose on their players an obligation to wear neutral clothing during sporting competitions and events, in order to guarantee the smooth running of matches and prevent clashes or confrontation. It considers that the ban imposed by the FFF is appropriate and proportionate.”
The Council of State did not follow its public rapporteur’s recommendations, who earlier this week said Article 1 of the federation’s rules should be annulled. The article prohibits “the wearing of any sign or dress ostensibly manifesting a religious affiliation,” and applies to matches and competitions organized.
It is unclear whether the ban would be implemented for next year’s Paris Olympics.
The rapporteur had argued that religious symbols were already present in soccer, citing the example of players crossing themselves before entering the field.
French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin told RTL radio earlier this week he was opposed to the wearing of the hijab during sports competitions.
“You don’t wear religious clothes when you play sports,” he said. “When you play soccer, you don’t need to know the religion of the person in front of you.”
Right-wing senators vainly tried last year to introduce an amendment to a law on sports that would have extended the ban on headscarves to all sports competitions, arguing that neutrality was a requirement on the field of play, and that headscarves could put at risk the safety of athletes wearing it when they practice their discipline.
The amendment was rejected in the lower house of the Parliament after a fierce debate.
Lawmakers had previously approved a bill to strengthen oversight of mosques, schools and sports clubs in a bid to safeguard France from radical Islamists and to promote respect for French values — one of President Emmanuel Macron’s landmark projects.
With France bloodied by terror attacks, few disagreed that radicalization was a danger. But critics also saw the law as a political ploy to lure the right wing to Macron’s centrist party ahead of the presidential election that Macron won.

UK’s Sound Energy obtains $237m financing for a gas project in Morocco
UK’s Sound Energy obtains $237m financing for a gas project in Morocco
Rohingya mothers try to make Eid special despite growing uncertainty 
Young Rohingya refugees buy ornaments during the Eid Al-Adha festival at Thangkhali refugee camp in Ukhia district.
National Geographic cuts last of its staff writers
National Geographic cuts last of its staff writers
Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani on introducing ‘the depth of Arab and Islamic culture’ to New York
Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani on introducing ‘the depth of Arab and Islamic culture’ to New York
Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?

