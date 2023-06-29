You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Soltree restaurant in Riyadh

  Its menu caters to diverse dietary preferences, offering vegan options, such as vegetable wraps and veggie burgers, as well as refreshing choices, such as acai bowls
Soltree, located in the heart of the Saudi capital, stands out with its innovative approach to dining. In addition to serving healthy food, it also offers food subscription services for people looking to maintain or reduce weight.

The restaurant’s approach is centered around serving meals with balanced nutritional values, using wholefood ingredients. It strives to make healthy eating enjoyable and sustainable, encouraging customers to view this as a lifestyle rather than as a restrictive diet.

Soltree’s food does not feel like typical “diet food.” Instead, the restaurant focuses on creating delicious and satisfying options that can be enjoyed by everyone. Whether you are dining with family and friends, or grabbing a quick lunch at work, Soltree offers a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere.

Its menu caters to diverse dietary preferences, offering vegan options, such as vegetable wraps and veggie burgers, as well as refreshing choices, such as acai bowls.

Other options include a farm sandwich on brown ciabatta bread filled with roasted veggies, avocado, leafy greens, kidney beans and beetroot cashew sauce.

Grilled chicken burgers, truffle burgers, steak wraps, high-protein wraps, and club sandwiches are also available.

Soltree offers a variety of rice bowls, including the marina bowl, amazonia bowl, chicken bowl and butter chicken bowl. The salad selection features options such as avo salad, terra salad, kale and quinoa salad, red sea salad, muawi thai salad, and salmon salad. Rice alternatives, including brown rice, rice with citrus sauce, and rice with broccoli, are also available.

The restaurant prioritizes customer needs, especially those with allergies, by providing detailed allergen information for each meal, ensuring a safe dining experience for all.

Soltree is located in Riyadh’s Hittin and Al-Yasmin districts. For more information, visit its Instagram account @soltree_sa.

 

SEATTLE, US: The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine.
After decades of limited success, scientists say research has reached a turning point, with many predicting more vaccines will be out in five years.
These aren’t traditional vaccines that prevent disease, but shots to shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back. Targets for these experimental treatments include breast and lung cancer, with gains reported this year for deadly skin cancer melanoma and pancreatic cancer.
“We’re getting something to work. Now we need to get it to work better,” said Dr. James Gulley, who helps lead a center at the National Cancer Institute that develops immune therapies, including cancer treatment vaccines.
More than ever, scientists understand how cancer hides from the body’s immune system. Cancer vaccines, like other immunotherapies, boost the immune system to find and kill cancer cells. And some new ones use mRNA, which was developed for cancer but first used for COVID-19 vaccines.
For a vaccine to work, it needs to teach the immune system’s T cells to recognize cancer as dangerous, said Dr. Nora Disis of UW Medicine’s Cancer Vaccine Institute in Seattle. Once trained, T cells can travel anywhere in the body to hunt down danger.
“If you saw an activated T cell, it almost has feet,” she said. “You can see it crawling through the blood vessel to get out into the tissues.”
Patient volunteers are crucial to the research.
Kathleen Jade, 50, learned she had breast cancer in late February, just weeks before she and her husband were to depart Seattle for an around-the-world adventure. Instead of sailing their 46-foot boat, Shadowfax, through the Great Lakes toward the St. Lawrence Seaway, she was sitting on a hospital bed awaiting her third dose of an experimental vaccine. She’s getting the vaccine to see if it will shrink her tumor before surgery.
“Even if that chance is a little bit, I felt like it’s worth it,” said Jade, who is also getting standard treatment.

Kathleen Jade is examined by Dr. Will Gwin before receiving her third dose of an experimental breast cancer vaccine at University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake, on May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)


Progress on treatment vaccines has been challenging. The first, Provenge, was approved in the US in 2010 to treat prostate cancer that had spread. It requires processing a patient’s own immune cells in a lab and giving them back through IV. There are also treatment vaccines for early bladder cancer and advanced melanoma.
Early cancer vaccine research faltered as cancer outwitted and outlasted patients’ weak immune systems, said Olja Finn, a vaccine researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
“All of these trials that failed allowed us to learn so much,” Finn said.
As a result, she’s now focused on patients with earlier disease since the experimental vaccines didn’t help with more advanced patients. Her group is planning a vaccine study in women with a low-risk, noninvasive breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ.
More vaccines that prevent cancer may be ahead too. Decades-old hepatitis B vaccines prevent liver cancer and HPV vaccines, introduced in 2006, prevent cervical cancer.
In Philadelphia, Dr. Susan Domchek, director of the Basser Center at Penn Medicine, is recruiting 28 healthy people with BRCA mutations for a vaccine test. Those mutations increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. The idea is to kill very early abnormal cells, before they cause problems. She likens it to periodically weeding a garden or erasing a whiteboard.
Others are developing vaccines to prevent cancer in people with precancerous lung nodules and other inherited conditions that raise cancer risk.
“Vaccines are probably the next big thing” in the quest to reduce cancer deaths, said Dr. Steve Lipkin, a medical geneticist at New York’s Weill Cornell Medicine, who is leading one effort funded by the National Cancer Institute. “We’re dedicating our lives to that.”

Research scientist Kevin Potts uses ovarian cancer cells to set up an experiment at UW Medicine's Cancer Vaccine Institute on May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

People with the inherited condition Lynch syndrome have a 60 percent to 80 percent lifetime risk of developing cancer. Recruiting them for cancer vaccine trials has been remarkably easy, said Dr. Eduardo Vilar-Sanchez of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, who is leading two government-funded studies on vaccines for Lynch-related cancers.
“Patients are jumping on this in a surprising and positive way,” he said.
Drugmakers Moderna and Merck are jointly developing a personalized mRNA vaccine for patients with melanoma, with a large study to begin this year. The vaccines are customized to each patient, based on the numerous mutations in their cancer tissue. A vaccine personalized in this way can train the immune system to hunt for the cancer’s mutation fingerprint and kill those cells.
But such vaccines will be expensive.
“You basically have to make every vaccine from scratch. If this wasn’t personalized, the vaccine could probably be made for pennies, just like the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Patrick Ott of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
The vaccines under development at UW Medicine are designed to work for many patients, not just a single patient. Tests are underway in early and advanced breast cancer, lung cancer and ovarian cancer. Some results may come as soon as next year.
Todd Pieper, 56, from suburban Seattle, is participating in testing for a vaccine intended to shrink lung cancer tumors. His cancer spread to his brain, but he’s hoping to live long enough to see his daughter graduate from nursing school next year.
“I have nothing to lose and everything to gain, either for me or for other people down the road,” Pieper said of his decision to volunteer.
One of the first to receive the ovarian cancer vaccine in a safety study 11 years ago was Jamie Crase of nearby Mercer Island. Diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer when she was 34, Crase thought she would die young and had made a will that bequeathed a favorite necklace to her best friend. Now 50, she has no sign of cancer and she still wears the necklace.
She doesn’t know for sure if the vaccine helped, “But I’m still here.”

Where We Are Going Today: Cafe Van Houtte in Alkhobar

  To satiate our craving for a snack, we opted for a slice of lemon cake, which was topped with luscious white frosting and garnished with fresh raspberries
In recent years, Alkhobar has witnessed a flurry of cafes opening and closing. Checking Google Maps prior to visiting a cafe has almost become a prerequisite due to the possibility of it being closed.

For those in search of a serene coffee shop to unwind or study in, Cafe Van Houtte stands out as one of Alkhobar’s best-kept secrets. Despite the saturated market and cutthroat competition in the area, this cafe has managed to maintain its position since its inception nearly four years ago. It continues to be an ideal destination for those seeking a tranquil atmosphere in which to sip a cup of coffee or hit the books.

Located at the end of a cluster of eateries, Cafe Van Houtte spans two floors and offers a plethora of food and beverage options. In addition to the usual coffee choices, customers can also purchase their own blend of beans to brew at home. To eat, the cafe offers more than just baked goods and pastries, with a diverse selection of sandwiches, salads, pastas and pizzas. It frequently offers lunch and dinner specials, providing a complimentary drink with a combo meal.

To satiate our craving for a snack, we opted for a slice of lemon cake, which was topped with luscious white frosting and garnished with fresh raspberries. The slice provided a perfect balance between the tart and tangy fruit and the sweet cream. To complement this indulgence, we paired it with an iced latte.

In addition, we ordered Cafe Van Houtte’s chicken salad, which was served in a generous portion and made to order. The dressing was evenly distributed throughout the fresh veggies and we found it to be a pretty decent salad for a coffee shop.

Unlike many cafes in the area, this cafe is child-friendly and does not have any restrictions on young children. We saw a mother reviewing study materials with her young son at one table, while at another table nearby a young individual was typing away on their laptop, with a textbook open alongside a steaming mug of hot coffee.

For more information about Cafe Van Houtte’s operating hours and specials, check out its Instagram page @vanhouttekhobar.

 

 

Where We Are Going Today: Swaikh Tikka in Riyadh

  A wide variety of Arabic appetizers is available, including hummus, muttabal and salads, along with garlic sauce and the restaurant's own tikka sauce
If you’re ever in Riyadh, be sure to visit Swaikh Tikka, a small Bahraini eatery that serves mouthwatering grills with unique flavors. It is also a tea shop.

There are just four grills available at Swaikh Tikka but they are all excellent. The succulent tikka lamb starts at SR35 ($9.34). Each bite is a divine fusion of flavors, and the tender lamb melts in your mouth. A freshly ground black lemon is applied to the grilled meat to give it that lingering tikka loumi flavor. The dish is served on four skewers with onion and sauces. At the weekend, lamb shanks are also available.

The beef in the tikka roub is covered in yoghurt and is just as mouthwatering as the lamb. The menu also includes kebab and shish tawook sandwiches. Each serving is enough for one person, but if you’re with friends, try ordering some different dishes and sharing.

A wide variety of Arabic appetizers is available, including hummus, muttabal and salads, along with garlic sauce and the restaurant’s own tikka sauce. Try dipping your tikka in hummus for a flavor sensation.

There is a choice of two desserts — cheesecake or the special ‘Swaikh cake’ — and a range of beverages are available, including orange juice, yogurt milk, Vimto, and specialty tea for connoisseurs.

The restaurant is located in Riyadh’s Izdihar area, and is becoming increasingly popular with locals. Seating is available both indoors and outdoors. Visit @swaikh.tikka on Instagram for more details.

 

Where We Are Going Today: Bohemia Cafe

  The original branch opened in a bustling part of the city of Alkhobar in 2018 that enjoyed an enthusiastic following but was plagued with car traffic
  The cafe relocated to Alkhobar Alshamaliya this year, in a quaint standalone house with a sizable front yard and plenty of seating
Alkhobar has long enjoyed a deep, laid-back lifestyle and culture, which includes an insatiable appreciation for coffee, music and gathering like-minded people in a fun and homey environment for discussion.

The new Bohemia Cafe in Alkhobar is the perfect place to do all of the above.

Forget about waking up to smell the roses, Bohemia Cafe is asking people to wake up and smell the coffee — while rocking to music. The hybrid cafe, which sells music records and offers a space for live performances, has become a sort of off-the-beaten-path sanctuary where the artsy types can come together and listen to some tracks while sipping on some beverages or enjoy homemade pastries.

Arab News first spoke to founder Fawaz Alsulaim in 2019 when he mentioned that the multipurpose venue was meant to be a co-working space, record store, coffee and vegan-food shop, as well as an art gallery. They also aim to bring back the old-school nostalgia through selling a sizable collection of vinyl records which includes Arabic music, classic rock, newer pop and some hidden gems in-between.

“Owning vinyl records, something that you can touch, is a new way (for our generation) to experience music,” Alsulaim told Arab News at the time.

The original branch opened in a bustling part of the city of Alkhobar in 2018 that enjoyed an enthusiastic following but was plagued with car traffic.

The cafe relocated to Alkhobar Alshamaliya this year, in a quaint standalone house with a sizable front yard and plenty of seating.

Much like the first iteration, this newer branch has an artsy bohemian vibe with lots of posters of musicians of all genres decorating the walls.

On the day of our visit, freshly-baked cinnamon rolls were available, slathered in decadent frosting and perfectly layered. Their iced coffee also hit the spot.

You will likely find two types of patrons: the ones sitting alone in deep concentration, with an assortment of beverages on the table, typing away on a laptop and jamming to whatever is coming out of their headphones; and the chatty individuals who excitedly talk about music, art or just life.

This summer, there will be live music at the cafe.

For more information, visit @bohemia_artcafe on Instagram or their website bohemiaartcafe.com

Recipes for Success: Chef Hisato Hamada talks freestyle cooking as he opens 3 eateries in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Celebrity favorite Japanese chef Hisato Hamada has not one, not two, but three restaurants opening in Saudi Arabia this month, including the high-end, members-only Wagyumafia — a concept that started out as a pop-up in Tokyo and Hong Kong, created by Hamada and entrepreneur Takafumi Horie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HISATO HAMADA (@wagyumafia)

While the Saudi branches of Wagyumafia and wagyu barbecue joint Yakinikumafia are housed in trendy new Via Riyadh, his wagyu ramen and gyoza bar, Mashi No Mashi, is based in Jeddah, where Hamada is excited to debut the brand new dish, wagyu shawarma.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HISATO HAMADA (@wagyumafia)

Here, he talks to Arab News about his cooking style and Wagyumafia’s motto.  

Q: When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made?  

A: I don’t make mistakes. I just enjoy cooking. I'm a self-taught chef, right? When you have a master, the master will say, “This is wrong.” Since I'm the master, I don't (have that) coming down. Everything comes from my own inspiration. I think cooking should be freestyle. So, for my concept, there are no mistakes. 

  What’s your top tip for amateur chefs cooking at home?  

Just enjoy cooking. There’s no textbook. Again, I think cooking must be freestyle. Nowadays, you can learn anything from the internet. Pretty much all the information is available already. You can get started on YouTube or social media. It’s totally different from how people learnt back in the Eighties and Nineties. All of the secrets and special techniques are all there online. So just, you know, be in the kitchen every day. That's probably the best way to become a chef. 

 What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?   

Salt. A lot of people don’t know how to adjust salt properly. Even experienced chefs struggle with it. But when done right, it can elevate your food.  

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most-common mistake that you find in other restaurants?   

I try not to go to high-end gastronomy, those sit-down or omakase places. For me, that’s boring. I go out for street food, and street food you don’t judge. You either like it or don’t like it and there’s no point in criticizing.   

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?  

Depends on my mood. In Tokyo, we can get pretty much everything from every country. It’s a very universal, diversified food culture. I make a lot of noodles and rice. I make tortillas by myself. I like making something that you can cherish and enjoy the ingredients. I try not to cook too much. Because as long as you can find the right ingredients, I try to let the ingredients speak for themselves. Cooking at home is probably the best way to understand the value of the ingredients and the quality of the ingredients with your family and friends. I think home is the best kitchen.  

 What request or behavior by customers most annoys you?  

All my guests are very, very nice people. I believe that good food comes from good producers, good farmers, good fishermen, good cooks… and all of that will lead to good guests. So, it's all harmonized. We have a motto: “Come as strangers, leave as family.” Literally, if you’ve had one experience with one of my restaurants, you’ve become family, because I started my cooking journey at home with house parties and there you don't have nasty people. If you're not good people, you’re not invited to my house. That's my whole mentality with Wagyumafia. I only want to see happy people. You’ll never break up my restaurant. We’re very music driven and very noisy. No business meetings. We’re too busy to be bad people.  

 As a head chef, what are you like?  

I think the thing that differentiate me from other chefs is that I create everything — I do the interior design, I create graphics for the menus, I create the recipes. So, basically, anything creative, when it comes to the restaurants, I do. So it's not like I’m in the kitchen 24/7. I try to spend 10-12 days a month in the kitchen. The rest of the time, I travel, I experiment with recipes. When I’m in the restaurants, I like to go to the kitchen, check the conditions and also meet my guests. I think being yourself is very important.

