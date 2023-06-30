You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Red Cross facilitates release of 125 Sudanese soldiers captured by paramilitary force

Red Cross facilitates release of 125 Sudanese soldiers captured by paramilitary force
In this picture taken on May 25, 2023, Sudanese army soldiers take a rest at a Khartoum neighborhood amid fighting with RSF paramilitaries. The RSF has released125 soldier prisoners recently, with the intercession of the Red Cross. (AFP)
AP

  • The freed men, including 44 wounded, were transported from Khartoum to the city of Wad Madani
CAIRO: The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday it had facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese army soldiers held captive by the country’s rival paramilitary force.

The soldiers walked free on Wednesday, the ICRC said, as the violent conflict between the army, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, enters its 11th week.

Fighting between the rival forces broke out on April 15 and has killed more than 3,000 people, the country’s Health Ministry said. Over 2.5 million people have been displaced, according to the latest UN figures.
The freed men — 44 of whom were wounded — were transported from the capital, Khartoum, to the city of Wad Madani, 160 kilometers (100 miles) to the south, the ICRC said in a short statement. It remains unclear where the 125 men were being held.
“This positive step means that families will be celebrating Eid-al Adha with their loved ones,” said Jean Christophe Sandoz, ICRC’s head of delegation in Sudan.
The RSF claim to have detained hundreds of army soldiers since the fighting broke out. Interviews with army detainees feature prominently on the paramilitary’s social media, with soldiers — who often appear bruised and frightened — telling their families they are being treated well by their RSF captors.
Earlier this week, both generals separately announced a cease-fire to mark the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, which fell on Wednesday. Residents from East Khartoum said light gunfire and intermittent explosions could be heard throughout the truce.
Since the conflict broke out there have been at least nine cease-fires, but all have foundered.
The UN and other rights groups have continually criticized both forces for harming civilians and violating international law.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the UN’s mission to the country condemned the army for bombing residential areas, while accusing RSF of ethnically targeted violence in the western Darfur region and raping civilians.
Darfur, along with Khartoum, has been the violent epicenter of the ongoing conflict. In West Darfur province, the RSF and Arab militias have been reportedly targeting non-Arab tribes, according to local rights groups and the UN
In a report issued last week by the Dar Masalit sultanate, the leader of the African Masalit ethnic community accused Arab militias, backed by the RSF, of “committing genocide against African civilians.” More than 5,000 people were killed in the province’s capital, Genena, he estimated.
ICRC rescued 297 children from an orphanage in the capital in early June. The operation came after 71 children had died from hunger and illness in the facility since mid-April.

UAE, Make-A-Wish Foundation launch 'Joy of Eid' initiative

UAE, Make-A-Wish Foundation launch ‘Joy of Eid’ initiative
  • Seven poorly youngsters enjoy day of fun at Adrenark Adventure park
  • Program will run each year during Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha
DUBAI: Seven children with chronic illnesses were given a day to remember on Thursday thanks to the “Joy of Eid” initiative launched by the Emirates Foundation and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The youngsters and their families were treated to a day of fun at the Adrenark Adventure indoor park in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency reported.

“This was an exciting day for the children, who were guests of honor at the region’s largest indoor adventure park, Adrenark Adventure, and it was heart-warming to see their reactions as they explored the spectacular park and engaged in various thrilling and entertaining activities,” said Mohanna Al-Mheiri, chief operations officer at Emirates Foundation.

“This initiative is part of the Emirates Foundation’s ongoing efforts to maintain the well-being of individuals and contribute to social development. These are youngsters who have had to endure medical problems that no child should suffer, so to give them a day of pure joy is not just worthwhile but also important for keeping their spirits high.”

He added: “I would also like to applaud Make-A-Wish Foundation and Adrenark Adventure for supporting us in bringing smiles to the faces of children and making this wonderful initiative happen.”

Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE CEO Hani Al Zubaidi said: “On these blessed days, we extend our thanks and appreciation to Emirates Foundation’s officials for their efforts to involve our children who suffer from chronic diseases in the ‘Joy of Eid’ initiative, grant their wishes and bring happiness and optimism to their hearts.

“These initiatives are considered a light of hope for sick children, as they give them the opportunity to feel the joy of Eid with their family members and provide them with the courage and strength to fight the disease and continue the path of treatment, looking forward to recovery and returning to normal life.”

The “Joy of Eid” initiative will be held twice a year during Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha.
 

Lebanon economic crisis worsened by vested interests, IMF says

Lebanon economic crisis worsened by vested interests, IMF says
  • Lebanon signed an agreement with the IMF in April 2022 but has not met the conditions to secure a full $3 billion financing program
  • The IMF said that without reforms, public debt could reach 547 percent of GDP by 2027
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s financial crisis has been aggravated by vested interests resisting crucial reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday, warning that no action could lead the country “down an unpredictable road.”
The nearly four-year economic meltdown has cost the local currency roughly 98 percent of its value, seen GDP contract by 40 percent, pushed inflation into triple-digits and drained two-thirds of the central bank’s foreign currency reserves, the IMF said.
The figures came as part of its Article IV report, a comprehensive assessment of Lebanon’s finances.
The IMF said the crisis had been compounded “by a failure to take much needed policy action, hampered by a lasting political crisis and resistance from vested interests to reforms.”
Lebanon signed an agreement with the IMF in April 2022 but has not met the conditions to secure a full $3 billion financing program, seen as crucial to a recovery from one of the worst economic collapses in modern history.
The IMF said the steps Lebanon had tried so far, including the 2022 budget and a banking secrecy law fell short of the advice given by IMF staff or the expectations discussed.

Mission chief Ernesto Rigo told reporters that Lebanon’s leaders may face a “temptation” to avoid difficult political decisions and may hope the economy stabilizes without reforms, but that it would come at a “very high cost.”
“The situation is very dire,” he said.
The report said delayed reforms had led to a decrease in the foreign currency deposits that could eventually be recovered when the banking sector is restructured, with depositors effectively having lost $10 billion compared to 2020.
Lebanese politicians often say depositors’ rights must be preserved in any plan to address losses of some $70 billion in the financial system.
The IMF said that without reforms, public debt could reach 547 percent of GDP by 2027. It said current debt levels, above 280 percent of GDP, were already “unsustainable.”
“The continuation of the status quo presents the largest risk to Lebanon’s economic and social stability, taking the country down an unpredictable road,” the report said, adding the central bank needed new policies on conflicts of interest, more autonomy from government and more accountability.


 

UNRWA chief visits France 

UNRWA chief visits France 
  • Lazzarini met with high-level French government officials
PARIS: Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, visited France for the first time as the agency’s chief.

During his two-day visit, Lazzarini met with high-level French government officials, as well as members of the National Assembly, the Senate, and civil society. 

“We are very grateful for France’s robust financial and political support to (Palestinian) refugees. As a member of the Security Council and a strong contributor to multilateralism, humanitarian and development action, France is one of UNRWA’s major and long-standing partners since 1949,” Lazzarini said. 

“The increased support of the French government to the agency’s services in education and health in 2023 ... across the region is even more relevant in Lebanon, where almost every Palestine refugee lives in poverty,” he added. 

Lazzarini met with the French foreign affairs minister, ministry directors, the French president’s Middle East adviser, and lawmakers and senators to discuss the region and the role of UNRWA. 

During a visit to the Institut du Monde Arabe, the commissioner-general discussed potential partnerships with the institute’s director, particularly in light of the current exhibition highlighting Palestinian arts and culture. He also spoke with a group of academics and journalists who are experts on the region’s geopolitics.  

The meetings focused on exploring ways to strengthen UNRWA’s partnership with France and ensure the agency can continue providing essential services. All discussions focused on the rights of Palestine refugees to a dignified existence and basic amenities.  
 

Muslim leaders say Qur'an burning in Sweden fuels extremism

Muslim leaders say Qur’an burning in Sweden fuels extremism
  • Muslim nations join Saudi Arabia’s ‘strong condemnation’ of the burning
  • Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson says protest was ‘legal but not appropriate’
DUBAI: Muslims around the world have joined Saudi Arabia in condemning the burning of a copy of the Qur’an by an Iraqi national outside Stockholm’s largest mosque on Wednesday.

Under a heavy police presence, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old who fled to Sweden several years ago, on Wednesday stomped on the Qur’an before setting several pages alight in front of the mosque in the Sweedish capital.

Police had granted him a permit for the protest in line with free-speech protections, but said later it had opened an investigation into the Qur’an burning which sparked anger across the Muslim world.

It is not the first time such an act has happened in Sweeden.

In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Qur’an near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, also triggering outrage in the Muslim world.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Momika’s protest was “legal but not appropriate,” and it was up to the police to permit it or not.

The incident occurred as Muslims around the world marked the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The Iraqi government in a statement issued late Wednesday strongly condemned “the repeated acts of burning copies of the holy Qur’an by individuals with extremist and disturbed minds.”

“These acts demonstrate a hateful and aggressive spirit that goes against the principles of freedom of expression,” it said.

“They are not only racist but also promote violence and hatred.”

“These irresponsible actions, in direct conflict with the values of respect for diversity and the beliefs of others, are unequivocally condemned.”

The United Arab Emirates summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday to protest against the burning of the holy book, the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement.

Jordan summoned Sweden's ambassador in Amman on Thursday, said it considered the act as an “incitement and racism.”

The Foreign Ministry said burning the Holy Qur’an was an act of “dangerous hate and a manifestation of Islamophobia” that incites violence.

The Ministry’s statement said burning the Quran “cannot” be considered a form of freedom of expression, adding there is a “need to stop irresponsible behavior and actions.”

The Ministry said hate speech and action must be countered and there must be promotion for a culture of peace and acceptance.

And Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the burning of the Quran offended Muslims around the globe, adding that people needed to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence.

“This serious provocative move offends Muslims around the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The state of Kuwait reminds the international community and all countries concerned of their responsibility for acting against hate and religious extremism, and stopping the hostile acts that target the Muslim’s sanctities.”

“Perpetrators of such hostile acts should be brought to book and prevented from using the principle of freedoms as a ploy to justify hostility against Islam or any holy faith.”

Iran joined in the condemnation on Thursday, calling the act “provocative, ill-considered and unacceptable.”

“The government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran... do not tolerate such an insult and strongly condemn it,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.

“The Swedish government is expected to seriously consider the principle of responsibility and accountability in this regard, while preventing the repetition of insulting the holy sanctities,” he added.

Morocco also condemned the Koran burning and recalled its ambassador to Stockholm late Wednesday.

“This new offensive and irresponsible act disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims, at this sacred time of the great pilgrimage to Makkah and the blessed feast of Eid al-Adha,” it said in a statement.

“Faced with these repeated provocations, committed under the complacent gaze of the Swedish government,” Morocco summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires in Rabat and recalled its ambassador, it added.

In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, also triggering outrage in the Muslim world.

And the Muslim World League secretary-general, chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa denounced the act which he said was carried out under the protection of the police.

He said that while it happened “under the claim of practising freedom of expression,” in reality, it abused, “among many things, the true concept of freedom, which calls for respecting and not provoking others under any pretext.” 

Issa said such acts fueled hatred, provoked religious sentiments, and served only the agendas of extremism.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also condemned Momika’s protest as despicable.

“It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression,” he said.

(With agencies)

Iraq plants mangrove forest to fight climate disaster

Iraq plants mangrove forest to fight climate disaster
  • Iraqi government bodies and United Nations agency aim to grow up to 4 million mangrove trees in the Khor Al-Zubair mudflats region
  • The scheme was inspired by successful projects to rehabilitate mangrove forests in nearby Kuwait and in the United Arab Emirates at the other end of the Gulf
BASRA: As Aymen Al-Rubaye plants mangrove seedlings in the sprawling tidal flats of southern Iraq, the black smoke rising over the skyline behind him shows the ecological damage that he is toiling to undo.
Rubaye, an agricultural engineer, is working for a project started by Iraqi government bodies and a United Nations agency to grow up to 4 million mangrove trees in the Khor Al-Zubair mudflats region, located near major oil fields.
Ankle-deep mud sucks at his boots as he pats down a seedling and moves on to plant another, part of what he hopes will become a mangrove forest that protects the coast, shelters vulnerable species and battles climate change.


“This plant will save us time and effort in our fight against global warming,” he said, describing the plant’s ability to capture and store carbon dioxide.
Iraq’s carbon emissions have more than doubled over the past decade, according to the World Bank, making it one of the region’s worst polluters when measured against the size of its economy.
The tidal flats south of Basra are a baking landscape of water, salt, mud and hazy sky, riven by channels that Rubaye and his team navigate by boat.
The smoke in the distance is billowing from a petrochemical plant near Zubair oil field, some 20 kilometers (13 miles) away, part of a vast energy sector that provides the bulk of Iraq’s income and is the main industry — and polluter — in the Basra area.


Southern Iraq was once known for rich marshes that were drained decades ago in an environmental catastrophe that wrecked a complex eco-system and pushed many of its inhabitants to ruin.
Planting mangroves on the tidal flats, south of where the marshes once lay, can protect coastal communities from storms and floods and create a new home for threatened species without using any of Iraq’s scarce freshwater for irrigation.
The scheme was inspired by successful projects to rehabilitate mangrove forests in nearby Kuwait and in the United Arab Emirates at the other end of the Gulf.
Mangrove plants “can resist these harsh conditions we are passing through” without needing irrigation water, Rubaye said. Mangroves thrive in the sort of hot, muddy and salty conditions that most other plants find inhospitable.
The new trees come from a nursery where 12,000 seedlings were growing, said Ahmed Albaaj of the UN’s World Food Programme, which worked on the project with Basra’s local government and university, and Iraq’s environment ministry.

