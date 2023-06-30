Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon

You are here

This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana. (Chase Doak / AFP)
AFP

  • The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew across the US from Alaska from late January to early February this year
  • It was shot down on Feb. 4 just off the South Carolina coast, and was recovered from the Atlantic ocean by the US military
WASHINGTON: The Chinese spy balloon shot down by a US fighter jet over the Atlantic in February did not collect intelligence as it flew across the United States, the Pentagon said Thursday.

“It’s been our assessment now that it did not collect while it was transiting the United States or overflying the United States,” said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.
Ryder said the US “took steps to mitigate” intelligence collection by the balloon.
“Certainly the efforts we made contributed” to that, Ryder said, without further explanation.
The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew over the United States from Alaska in the northwest to South Carolina in the east from late January to early February this year, crossing above sensitive military installations and prompting concerns Beijing was scooping up vital intelligence.
It was shot down on February 4 just off the South Carolina coast, and was recovered from the Atlantic ocean by the US military, which has been studying its contents since.
The incident sparked fresh strains in relations between Beijing and Washington, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a long-planned trip to China in February that had aimed to improve bilateral ties.
China had denied that the balloon was to collect intelligence, and said it had strayed off course in entering US airspace.
At the time a US official said the balloon had multiple antennas including an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications.
“It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors,” the official said.
Earlier this month, just ahead of Blinken’s rescheduled trip to Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House played down the whole balloon incident.
“I don’t think the (Chinese) leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on,” said President Joe Biden.
“I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional,” Biden said.

  • Ruling sides with Students for Fair Admissions group that sued Harvard University and the University of North Carolina over their admissions policies
  • Group argued that while the affirmative action favored Black Americans, it discriminated against Asian-Americans and others
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions, dealing a major blow to a decades-old practice that boosted educational opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities.

One year after overturning the guarantee of a woman’s right to have an abortion, the court’s conservative majority again demonstrated its readiness to scrap liberal policies set in law since the 1960s.

The ruling against “affirmative action,” delivered by a court heavily influenced by three justices appointed by Donald Trump during his presidency, drew cheers from conservatives but was blasted by progressives.
President Joe Biden expressed his “severe disappointment,” and criticized the justices as “not a normal court.”
“Discrimination still exists in America,” he said at the White House. “I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse.”
However, in an interview with MSNBC he pushed back on liberal demands to reorganize the powerful Supreme Court, including by adding to the nine justices, all of whom serve lifetime appointments.
“That may do too much harm,” he said. “If we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that’s not healthy.”

A view of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, whose race-conscious admission policies were declared a violation of the Constitution by the US Supreme Court. (AP Photo)

The justices broke six to three along conservative-liberal lines in the decision, seen as a heavy defeat to efforts to expand diversity in school admissions and business and government hiring.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion that while affirmative action was “well-intentioned” it could not last forever, and amounted to unconstitutional discrimination against others.
“The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race,” Roberts wrote.
The court said that universities were free to consider an applicant’s background — whether, for example, they grew up experiencing racism — in weighing their application over more academically qualified students.
But deciding primarily based on whether the applicant is white, Black or other is itself racial discrimination, Roberts wrote.
“Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice,” he said.
In a scathing rebuttal, Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused the majority of being colorblind to the reality of “an endemically segregated society.”
“Ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal,” she wrote.

Supporters of affirmative action protest near the US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 29, 2023. (Getty Images/AFP)

The court sided with an activist group, Students for Fair Admissions, that sued the oldest private and public institutions of higher education in the country — Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC) — over their admissions policies.
The group claimed that race-conscious admissions policies discriminated against Asian Americans competing to enter the two universities.
Harvard and UNC, like a number of other competitive US schools, consider an applicant’s race or ethnicity as a factor to ensure a diverse student body and representation of minorities.
Such affirmative action policies arose from the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s aiming to help address the legacy of discrimination against African Americans.
Some conservatives argue that the policy has outlived its need due to significant gains by Black people and other minorities.
“This is a great day for America,” said Trump, who often celebrates his success at building the court’s conservative majority.
Kenny Xu, a member of the board of Students for Fair Admissions, said the judgment will reduce prejudice against Asian-American students.
“They discriminate against Asians to make room for Black Americans,” he told CNN.
“If you’re an Asian-American, you had to score 273 points higher on the SAT to have the same chance of admission as a Black person at Harvard. Is that fair?” he said, referring to the standard university exam.

Supporters of affirmative action protest near the US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 29, 2023. (Getty Images/AFP)

But the ruling was another major setback to progressives after the court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v. Wade” decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to abortion.
The end of federally guaranteed abortion rights almost immediately led to half of the 50 states banning or severely curtailing the practice.
The affirmative action ruling could have the same effect of many states and institutions, halting programs designed to give disadvantaged minorities extra consideration in the competitive admissions process.
Sotomayor said it would also chill any university’s effort to weigh admissions on values other than test scores.
Democratic Senator Cory Booker, an African American, called it a “devastating blow” to the US education system.
“Affirmative action has been a tool to break down systemic barriers and we must continue to advance our ideals of inclusivity & opportunity for all,” he said on Twitter.
At Harvard, summer school student Mayan McClinton, 17, said that pushing for minorities like herself helps all people.
“It’s pretty unfair to assume that we’re sort of taking these spots away from wealthier white students who do have other opportunities,” she said.
 

  • The annual ‘Big Muslim Variety Show’ is organized by Penny Appeal, a UK-based international, humanitarian, Muslim charity
  • Performers include comedian Prince Abdi and singers Safe Adam, Outlandish frontman Waqas, and Sajal
LONDON: The annual “Big Muslim Variety Show,” featuring a diverse lineup of artists from across Britain and the Netherlands, will begin a tour of the UK on July 21.

“With 16 incredible acts gracing the stage, this year’s variety show is set to be the biggest yet,” said Penny Appeal, the UK-based international, humanitarian, Muslim charity that organizes the event.

Showcasing some of the best “confidently Muslim, comfortably British” talent, the show will bring together a “dynamic range of performers,” including beatboxers, poets, nasheed artists and, of course, stand-up comedians, it added.

The organizers said they have carefully curated a lineup that represents the very best in the business, including established artists and up-and-coming talents.

“Prepare to be dazzled by the comedic brilliance of Prince Abdi, whose hilarious performances have won the hearts of audiences worldwide … his unique style and impeccable timing guarantee a laughter-filled experience that will leave you in stitches,” Penny Appeal said.

Singer-songwriter Safe Adam, known for his soulful voice and captivating melodies, will also perform, and the charity said it was “thrilled to announce that Waqas, lead singer and founder of the internationally acclaimed band Outlandish, will be gracing stages during the tour. The visionary founder has entertained millions throughout his career with his powerful music and thought-provoking lyrics. Prepare for a captivating performance that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.”

Pakistani singer Sajal, who was born in Italy, will entertain audiences with her “enchanting voice,” the charity added. She previously took the lead role in the organization’s pantomime “Cinder’Aliyah,” in which “she effortlessly showcased her talent and won the hearts of audiences.”

The Big Muslim Variety Show will tour the country, with shows scheduled in a number of cities including London, Birmingham, Leicester, Bristol, Bradford, Blackburn, Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow.

“More than just a remarkable evening of entertainment, The Big Muslim Variety Show aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by the devastating Turkiye/Syria earthquakes,” Penny Appeal said.

“By attending this exceptional event, audiences will not only be treated to an unforgettable experience but also provide crucial support to the victims of the earthquake who are currently enduring the aftermath of the catastrophic events.”

The charity said all proceeds from the show will go to the Turkiye/Syria Earthquake Appeal and will be used to help deliver life-saving aid to those most in need.
 

  • Security videos show that 36 seconds after Cruz’s attack began, Peterson exited his office about 100 yards (92 meters) from the 1200 building and jumped into a cart with two unarmed civilian security guards
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: A Florida sheriff’s deputy was acquitted Thursday of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the 2018 Parkland school massacre, concluding the first trial in US history of a law enforcement officer for conduct during an on-campus shooting.
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as the verdicts were read, while the fathers of two students murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb, 14, 2018, stared straight ahead and quickly left the courtroom. The jury had deliberated for 19 hours over four days.
After court adjourned, Peterson, his family and friends rushed into a group hug as they whooped, hollered and cried. Kevin Bolling, Peterson’s private investigator, chased after lead prosecutor Chris Killoran and said something. Killoran turned and snapped at him, “Way to be a good winner” and slapped him on the shoulder. Members of the prosecution team then nudged Killoran out of the courtroom.
“I got my life back. We’ve got our life back,” Peterson said as he exited the courtroom, his arm around his wife, Lydia Rodriguez, and his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh. He has insisted that he would have confronted the shooter Nikolas Cruz, but because of echoes, he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster for so long.”
He also said people should never forget the victims.
“Only one person was to blame and it was that monster (Cruz),” Peterson said. “It wasn’t any of the law enforcement who was on that scene. ... Everybody did the best they could with the information we had.”
Peterson said he hopes to one day sit down with the Parkland parents and spouses — some of whom have publicly called him “the coward of Broward.” He wants to tell them “the truth,” that he did everything he could.
“I would love to talk to them. I have no problem,” he said. “I’m there.”
But two fathers who watched the verdict, Tony Montalto and Tom Hoyer, had no interest in meeting with Peterson. Montalto’s 14-year-old daughter Gina was killed on the first floor; Hoyer’s 15-year-old son Luke died next to her. Peterson was not charged in connection with their deaths because they happened before he reached the building. The men believe Peterson knew Cruz’s location, but put his safety ahead of the students’ and staff’s.
“No. No. Bring me my daughter back,” Montalto said about meeting with Peterson. “We’ll all trade anything to get our kids back. The spouses, they who lost someone, they want them back, too. And if that’s not going to happen, why do we need to talk to this failure? He didn’t do the right thing. He ran away.”
Hoyer said he didn’t think Peterson would tell them the truth.
The campus deputy at Stoneman Douglas, Peterson had been charged with failing to confront shooter Cruz during his six-minute attack inside the three-story 1200 classroom building that left 17 dead.
His charges were in connection to the six killed and four wounded on the third floor, who were shot more than a minute after he approached the building. Prosecutors did not charge Peterson in connection with the 11 killed and 13 wounded on the first floor before he arrived. No one was shot on the second floor.
Prosecutors were using a novel legal theory against Peterson, that as the school’s assigned deputy he was legally a “caregiver” to its students — a requirement for him to be guilty of child neglect. Florida law defines a caregiver as “a parent, adult household member or other person responsible for a child’s welfare.” If jurors found Peterson was a caregiver, they also would have had to agree he failed to make a “reasonable effort” to protect the children or failed to provide necessary care.
He could have received nearly 100 years in prison, although a sentence even approaching that length would have been highly unlikely given the circumstances and his clean record. He also could have lost his $104,000 annual pension.
Prosecutors, during their two-week presentation, called to the witness stand students, teachers and law enforcement officers who testified about the horror they experienced and how they knew Cruz was in the 1200 building. Prosecutors also called a training supervisor who testified Peterson did not follow protocols for confronting an active shooter.
During his two-day presentation, Peterson’s attorney, Eiglarsh, called several deputies who arrived during the shooting and students and teachers who testified they did not think the shots were coming from the 1200 building. Peterson did not testify.
Eiglarsh also emphasized the failure of the sheriff’s radio system during the attack, which limited what Peterson heard from arriving deputies.
He called the verdict “a victory for every law enforcement officer in this country” and said the prosecution was “political.”
“How dare prosecutors try to second-guess the actions of honorable, decent police officers,” Eiglarsh said.
But Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, an elected Democrat, stood by his office’s decision to prosecute Peterson.
“As parents, we have an expectation that armed school resource officers – who are under contract to be caregivers to our children – will do their jobs when we entrust our children to them and the schools they guard,” Pryor said in a statement. “They have a special role and responsibilities that exceed the role and responsibilities of a police officer. To those who have tried to make this political, I say: It is not political to expect someone to do their job.”
Montalto said if the jurors believe Peterson acted appropriately, they should get him hired at their children’s schools.
Security videos show that 36 seconds after Cruz’s attack began, Peterson exited his office about 100 yards (92 meters) from the 1200 building and jumped into a cart with two unarmed civilian security guards. They arrived at the building a minute later.
Peterson got out of the cart near the east doorway to the first-floor hallway. Cruz was at the hallway’s opposite end, firing his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.
Peterson, who was not wearing a bullet-resistant vest, didn’t open the door. Instead, he took cover 75 feet (23 meters) away in the alcove of a neighboring building, his gun still drawn. He stayed there for 40 minutes, long after the shooting ended and other police officers had stormed the building.
Peterson spent nearly three decades working at schools, including nine years at Stoneman Douglas. He retired shortly after the shooting and was then fired retroactively.
Cruz’s jury could not unanimously agree he deserved the death penalty. The 24-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student was then sentenced to life in prison.

 

  • Gandhi and supporters of his opposition Congress party headed out by road on Thursday to one of the worst-hit areas, the district of Churachandpur
GUWAHATI: India’s top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi visited Thursday communities hit by weeks of violence and living in relief camps in a remote northeastern state as a shootout there claimed two more lives.
The shooting erupted earlier in the day between members of the majority Meitei Hindu and the minority Kuki community on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur’s state capital. The shooting also left four wounded, according to an army officer who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
At least 100 people have been killed in ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 3, thousands of homes have been burned and shops and businesses vandalized. Authorities have moved nearly 40,000 people to safer places.
Gandhi and supporters of his opposition Congress party headed out by road on Thursday to one of the worst-hit areas, the district of Churachandpur.
But police blocked their passage for hours, citing security concerns amid a protest by some women groups opposing Gandhi's visit, said Sambit Patra, a spokesman for the governing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
When dozens of Gandhi's supporters refused to turn back, police fired tear gas, according to footage broadcast by TV stations.
Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of intentionally stalling a “compassionate outreach” by Gandhi. “This is totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms,” Kharge tweeted.
Gandhi later accepted a police offer to travel by helicopter to Churachandpur, ending the standoff.
The violence started last month after protests by more than 50,000 Kukis and members of other predominantly Christian tribal communities in Churachandpur and adjoining districts in Manipur.
They oppose the majority Meitei Hindu community’s demand for a special status that would give it benefits, including the right to farm on forested land, cheap bank loans, health and educational facilities, and a specific quota of government jobs.
The Kuki leaders say the Meitei Hindu community is comparatively well-off and that granting them more privileges would be unfair. The Meitei Hindus say employment quotas and other benefits for the Kuki tribespeople would be protected.
Two-thirds of the state’s 2.5 million people live in a valley that comprises roughly 10% of the total area of Manipur. Along with the majority Meitei Hindus, the minority predominantly Christian Kukis and other tribes, the population of the state also has 8% ethnic Muslims.

 

  • Says now is the time for the US to try to broker a negotiated peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine
  • Vows to give China a 48-hour ultimatum to remove alleged spy base in Cuba if he is elected president again
WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump, a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Thursday Putin has been “somewhat weakened” by an aborted mutiny and that now is the time for the United States to try to broker a negotiated peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

“I want people to stop dying over this ridiculous war,” Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Speaking expansively about foreign policy, the front-runner in opinion polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination also said China should be given a 48-hour deadline to get out of what sources familiar with the matter say is a Chinese spy capability on the island of Cuba 90 miles (145 km) off the US coast.
On Ukraine, Trump did not rule out that the Kyiv government might have to concede some territory to Russia in order to stop the war, which began with Russian forces invading Ukraine 16 months ago. He said everything would be “subject to negotiation,” if he were president, but that Ukrainians who have waged a vigorous fight to defend their land have “earned a lot of credit.”
“I think they would be entitled to keep much of what they’ve earned and I think that Russia likewise would agree to that. You need the right mediator, or negotiator, and we don’t have that right now,” he said.
US President Joe Biden and NATO allies want Russia out of territory it has seized in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive that has made small gains in driving out Russian forces.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky last year proposed a 10-point peace plan, which calls on Russia to withdraw all of its troops.
“I think the biggest thing that the US should be doing right now is making peace — getting Russia and Ukraine together and making peace. You can do it,” Trump said. “This is the time to do it, to get the two parties together to force peace.”
As president, Trump developed friendly relations with Putin, who Biden said on Wednesday has “become a bit of pariah around the world” for invading Ukraine.
Trump said Putin had been damaged by an uprising by the Russian mercenary force, the Wagner Group, and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, last weekend.
“You could say that he’s (Putin) still there, he’s still strong, but he certainly has been I would say somewhat weakened at least in the minds of a lot of people,” he said.
If Putin were no longer in power, however, “you don’t know what the alternative is. It could be better, but it could be far worse,” Trump said.
As for war crime charges levied against Putin by the International Criminal Court last March, Trump said Putin’s fate should be discussed when the war is over “because right now if you bring that topic up you’ll never make peace, you’ll never make a settlement.”
Trump was adamantly opposed to China’s spy base on Cuba and said if Beijing refused to accept his 48-hour demand for shutting it down, a Trump administration would impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.
As president, Trump adopted a tougher stance on China while claiming a good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping that soured over the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’d give them 48 hours to get out. And if they didn’t get out, I’d charge them a 100 percent tariff on everything they sell to the United States, and they’d be gone within two days. They’d be gone within one hour,” Trump said.
Trump was mum on whether the United States would support Taiwan militarily if China invaded the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.
“I don’t talk about that. And the reason I don’t is because it would hurt my negotiating position,” he said. “All I can tell you is for four years, there was no threat. And it wouldn’t happen if I were president.”

