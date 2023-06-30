What We Are Buying Today: Pattern concept store in Riyadh

RIYADH: Visit the Pattern concept store in Riyadh if you’re looking for unique clothing or original furniture for your house.
Founded in 2017 in the heart of the emerging creative scene of Riyadh, Pattern shines a light on Saudi creatives and international brands specializing in fashion, accessories, stationery, home furnishings, and coffee.
It is a unique community-based business that is welcoming to all ideas and individuals and is considered a fashion hub for Riyadh residents who are looking for local unique brands.
The location is warm and inviting, with two levels of open space, over 50 Saudi brands on show, a lovely tree, and a glass building allowing plenty of sunshine inside. It also serves as a venue for events, with Pattern hosting numerous fashion workshops.
The concept store features various local brands, including Qormuz, Luda Jewelry, Agora Perfumes, and Sands. Some of the international brands featured are Alberta Ferretti, Tibi, Unproven Guilty, and Gudu.
It offers traditional accessories with a modern touch and beautiful souvenirs representing different regions of the Kingdom from local brand Taleed.
At its coffee shop Alchemy, you can work or study while surrounded by works of art.
The shop has two locations in Riyadh, one in Sulaymaniyah and Leeson Valley, as well as a pop-up shop in AlUla.
Visit the store’s Instagram at pattern_saudi.