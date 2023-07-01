You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded

Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded

Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
1 / 4
Saudi Minister of Health, Fahad Al-Jalajel attends a press conference at the Command and Control Center in Mina on June 30, 2023. (SPA)
Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
2 / 4
Saudi Minister of Health, Fahad Al-Jalajel attends a press conference at the Command and Control Center in Mina on June 30, 2023. (SPA)
Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
3 / 4
Saudi Minister of Health, Fahad Al-Jalajel attends a press conference at the Command and Control Center in Mina on June 30, 2023. (SPA)
Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
4 / 4
Saudi Minister of Health, Fahad Al-Jalajel attends a press conference at the Command and Control Center in Mina on June 30, 2023. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6q2n

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded

Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
  • More than 400,000 pilgrims had received health care services during this year’s annual pilgrimage
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Fahad Al-Jalajel, announced the success of the health plans for this year’s Hajj season and confirmed that there were no outbreaks or threats to public health, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
In a statement delivered from the Command and Control Center in Mina, Al-Jalajel said: “With the great support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the follow-up of the crown prince and prime minister, I am pleased to announce the success of this year’s Hajj health plans and the absence of any outbreaks or threats to public health, witnessing the return of this seasons’ pilgrim numbers to what they were before the pandemic.”
The health minister praised the role played by the Supreme Hajj Committee, headed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior, in overcoming all health challenges, extending his thanks to the Ministry of Interior for the effective contribution in implementing the health plans.
He also expressed appreciation for the tireless follow-up of Prince Khalid bin Faisal, governor of Makkah and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Makkah and vice chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and the Makkah Principality, which had an impact on achieving this success.
The minister attributed the success of the plans to the “integration among all government agencies and early preparedness for the Hajj season.”
Al-Jalajel said that based on the keenness of King Salman, “more than 354 health care facilities had been prepared to serve pilgrims, with help from more than 36,000 health cadres from all health sectors, supported by more than 7,600 volunteers.”
He added that more than 400,000 pilgrims had received health care services during this year’s annual pilgrimage, of which 50 underwent open heart surgery, 800 received cardiac catheters, and more than 1,600 had dialysis sessions.
Virtual health consultations through Seha Virtual Hospital, which uses the latest innovative technologies to provide specialized services and support health facilities in the Kingdom, were provided for 4,000 pilgrims, and 8,000 were treated for heat stress.
Al-Jalajel thanked all the sectors that cooperated in raising the health awareness of pilgrims and providing services to them, wishing them a happy return journey to their countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2023 Fahad Al-Jalajel Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Related

Saudi interior minister commends officials, security forces for Hajj efforts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior minister commends officials, security forces for Hajj efforts
Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
Saudi Arabia
Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success

Egypt’s prime minister visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following Hajj pilgrimage

Egypt’s prime minister visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following Hajj pilgrimage
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s prime minister visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following Hajj pilgrimage

Egypt’s prime minister visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following Hajj pilgrimage
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Friday, where he performed prayers on the third day of Eid Al-Adha, during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

After performing the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah, the Egyptian prime minister arrived in Madinah at the Haramain Express Train station, where he was received by a number of officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Prophet’s Mosque Madinah Hajj 2023 Mostafa Madbouly

Related

Saudi health minister success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
Saudi Arabia
Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success

Meeting of Islamic leaders on Qur’an burning

Meeting of Islamic leaders on Qur’an burning
Updated 24 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Meeting of Islamic leaders on Qur’an burning

Meeting of Islamic leaders on Qur’an burning
Updated 24 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called an emergency meeting of its executive committee in Jeddah next week to discuss the consequences of the burning of a copy of the Qur’an in Sweden this week.

The meeting will “discuss the measures to be taken against this heinous act and adopt a collective position on the necessary course of action,” a spokesman said.

There has been widespread outrage and condemnation in the Muslim and Arab world since Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of the Stockholm’s largest mosque on Wednesday.

Countries throughout the Middle East and beyond denounced the burning, some recalled their ambassadors, and foreign ministries summoned the Swedish ambassadors to their countries to hear official protests.

The anger continued on Friday. Thousands of supporters of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr held a protest in front of the Swedish  Embassy in Baghdad to demand an end to diplomatic ties.

Protesters carried Iraqi flags and portraits of Al-Sadr and his father, also a prominent cleric, and chanted “Yes, yes to the Qur’an, Moqtada, Moqtada.”

The cleric had called for “mass angry protests against the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad” to demand the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador and the cutting of ties with Sweden.

Meanwhile, the man behind the row has threatened to do it again. “Within 10 days I will burn the Iraqi flag and the Qur’an in front of Iraq’s Embassy in Stockholm,” he said.

Momika said he knew his action would provoke reactions and that he had received “thousands of death threats.”

He denied that his actions constituted a “hate crime” or “agitation toward any group.”

Topics: Quran

Saudi interior minister commends officials, security forces for Hajj efforts

Saudi interior minister commends officials, security forces for Hajj efforts
Updated 44 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi interior minister commends officials, security forces for Hajj efforts

Saudi interior minister commends officials, security forces for Hajj efforts
Updated 44 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif on Friday conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the employees of the ministry, the Presidency of State Security, and the military forces participating in this year’s Hajj security efforts.
Prince Abdulaziz, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, also conveyed the king and crown prince’s congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and for the success of security and organizational plans that contributed to maintaining the security and safety of pilgrims.
His comments came during a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters in Makkah with senior officials, commanders of the security sectors and the Hajj security forces, and the supporting forces from the military and security sectors and agencies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Abdulaziz stressed the importance of advanced technologies in supporting the security forces in performing their duties during the Hajj season, hailing the progress achieved in benefiting from artificial intelligence applications this year, which improved the quality of field performance, and said that the utilization of AI technologies will continue to expand in the coming years.
The interior minister said that the integrated work among all military and security sectors contributed greatly to the success of the Hajj security plan, which saw the number of pilgrims return to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the meeting, Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami said that the participating security sectors were keen to exert all efforts to ensure the success of the security plans in integration with all parties, and achieved positive results.
He added that one of the most significant gains in this year’s annual pilgrimage was employing artificial intelligence in managing and organizing crowds at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the holy sites, which helped maintain the security and safety of pilgrims.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2023 Saudi Ministry of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif

Related

Saudi authorities complete maintenance work on Madinah’s road network to help pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities complete maintenance work on Madinah’s road network to help pilgrims
Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
Saudi Arabia
Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success

Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success

Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
Updated 13 min ago
Arab News

Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success

Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
  • Kingdom praised for providing maximum means of comfort and safety for pilgrims
  • OIC, GCC, Arab Parliament among those to send cables to the king
Updated 13 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Parliament praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts, under the leadership of King Salman, to complete this year’s Hajj season, congratulating the Kingdom on the successful organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi said the Kingdom’s services provided the maximum means of comfort and safety for pilgrims and it harnessed its capabilities to facilitate the performance of rituals, and called for continued security and stability for the Kingdom to continue organizing the annual pilgrimage for many years to come.
Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, congratulated the Kingdom on the successful season and praised the level of services and hospitality provided to the pilgrims, which the country “initiates with all dedication” every year.
Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the great and appreciated efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman toward serving the pilgrims and said that such efforts contributed to creating an atmosphere full of tranquillity, faith, safety, and ease.
“Saudi Arabia’s tireless endeavours fulfilled the pilgrims’ needs and provided maximum care to them, in accordance with the purposes of the Islamic law and the great attention given by the government of the Kingdom to the guests of Allah,” the GCC said in a statement.


Al-Albudaiwi “confirmed that serving the Two Holy Mosques is a great honor and a great responsibility that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been performing since the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman and his sons” until the era of King Salman, the GCC added.
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also sent a congratulatory message to King Salman on the success of the Hajj season this year, which was achieved thanks to the generous care of the king and his government to ensure that pilgrims can perform the rituals in tranquility and safety, state-run news agency WAM reported on Friday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, vice president, deputy prime minister and minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Salman.
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on the success of organizing this year’s Hajj season, Kuwait News Agency reported.
In a cable, he expressed his sincere congratulations on the great success that was achieved thanks to the care given by the king and his government, which mobilized and devoted and dedicated all its energies and efforts around the clock to achieve its success, SPA said.
Sheikh Nawaf praised the continued expansion works of the Grand Mosque in Makkah throughout the year and the use of modern smart services and technologies across the holy sites, which are line with the Kingdom’s vision of developing Hajj services to meet the needs of pilgrims and facilitate the performance of rituals.
The Kuwaiti emir said he appreciated the great role of Prince Khalid bin Faisal, governor of Makkah and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior and chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, for their continuous work to ensure interagency cooperation and implementing the Hajj plans.
He called for more progress and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and its people under the king’s leadership.
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also congratulated King Salman on the Hajj success in a similar cables.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Arab parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi Hissein Brahim Taha Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi UAE Kuwait Hajj 2023

Related

Saudi crown prince exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with Kuwaiti counterpart
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince exchanges Eid Al-Adha greetings with Kuwaiti counterpart
Bahrain’s king congratulates Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain’s king congratulates Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success

High-tech harmony on pilgrims’ spiritual journey

Application developers in Saudi Arabia have contributed to the new wave of technology in the for the facilitation of Hajj proced
Application developers in Saudi Arabia have contributed to the new wave of technology in the for the facilitation of Hajj proced
Updated 30 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

High-tech harmony on pilgrims’ spiritual journey

Application developers in Saudi Arabia have contributed to the new wave of technology in the for the facilitation of Hajj proced
  • For the first time, the Public Transport Authority launched a series of self-driving shuttle buses to transport pilgrims
  • The Saudi Data and AI Authority created a device dedicated to facial identification of visitors
Updated 30 June 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Pilgrims once had to undertake lengthy procedures before embarking for Hajj, but with technology at the forefront, planning the spiritual journey now is only a few clicks away.

On arrival, international pilgrims simply scan their QR (quick response) code that holds their  e-Visa, fulfilled by the newly launched platform Nusuk, designed for Hajj and Umrah.

Hiba Abdulhameed, an Egyptian pilgrim visiting for Hajj this year for the first time, told Arab News: “I used the (Nusuk) application to fulfill my booking and reservation, and everything worked out great. We are here now and the application did everything needed.”

For the first time, the Public Transport Authority launched a series of self-driving shuttle buses to transport pilgrims around the city of Makkah.

To transport pilgrims around Makkah, the Saudi Public Transport Authority introduced self-driving shuttle buses. (SPA)

The autonomous vehicles can carry 11 passengers and cover up to 4 km at speeds of up to 30 km per hour for six hours before being recharged.

For the safety of pilgrims, the Saudi Data and AI Authority created a device dedicated to facial identification of visitors, called Banan, which offers hassle-free verification, and authorizes travel records and permits.

Application developers in Saudi Arabia have contributed to the new wave of technology in the for the facilitation of Hajj procedures. (SPA)

Application developers in the Kingdom have also contributed to the new wave of technology in the for the facilitation of Hajj procedures.

Apple Academy graduates Roba Alghanmi, Remaz Alghamdi, Rawan Alsufyani, Raniyah Alotaibi and Sara Alhumidi spoke to people about their experience in Hajj and found that a large number were getting lost in the city.

Saudi Data and AI Authority created a device called Banan that provides hassle-free verification of travelers and authorizes travel records and permits for pilgrims. (SPA)

As a result, the team of developers created Wejha, a guidance application available in five languages, to help pilgrims find their way around Makkah by providing 2D and AR maps.

Alghanmi said: “Through our research, interviews and surveys, we found that out of 150 of those who visited the Holy Mosque recently, 59 percent tend to get lost and 76 percent struggle in finding their destinations. We wanted to introduce technology to serve the visitors and facilitate their visit with easy access to their destinations.”

Hajj workers can access pilgrims' data through an app, enabling them to assist and guide them whenever necessary. (SPA)

The app is available in Arabic, English, French, Turkish and Urdu.

“Hopefully, in the future, we will include more languages,” Alghanmi said.

She wants Wejha to be a part of the Vision 2030 aim to enhance the pilgrim experience to its fullest potential.

“So, aligning with the Vision, we hope to serve the Holy Mosque and provide its visitors with easy access to their destination through the application.”

 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Nusuk Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Related

Saudi Arabia embraces technology to deliver safe, effective Hajj experience to pilgrims photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia embraces technology to deliver safe, effective Hajj experience to pilgrims
Saudi Arabia developing high-tech visa service
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia developing high-tech visa service

Latest updates

Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
Unpacking the Hajj dividend for Saudi Arabia’s travel and hospitality industries
Unpacking the Hajj dividend for Saudi Arabia’s travel and hospitality industries
Egypt’s prime minister visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following Hajj pilgrimage
Egypt’s prime minister visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following Hajj pilgrimage
Meeting of Islamic leaders called after Qur’an burning in Sweden
Meeting of Islamic leaders called after Qur’an burning in Sweden

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.