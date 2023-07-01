Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, Fahad Al-Jalajel, announced the success of the health plans for this year’s Hajj season and confirmed that there were no outbreaks or threats to public health, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
In a statement delivered from the Command and Control Center in Mina, Al-Jalajel said: “With the great support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the follow-up of the crown prince and prime minister, I am pleased to announce the success of this year’s Hajj health plans and the absence of any outbreaks or threats to public health, witnessing the return of this seasons’ pilgrim numbers to what they were before the pandemic.”
The health minister praised the role played by the Supreme Hajj Committee, headed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior, in overcoming all health challenges, extending his thanks to the Ministry of Interior for the effective contribution in implementing the health plans.
He also expressed appreciation for the tireless follow-up of Prince Khalid bin Faisal, governor of Makkah and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Makkah and vice chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and the Makkah Principality, which had an impact on achieving this success.
The minister attributed the success of the plans to the “integration among all government agencies and early preparedness for the Hajj season.”
Al-Jalajel said that based on the keenness of King Salman, “more than 354 health care facilities had been prepared to serve pilgrims, with help from more than 36,000 health cadres from all health sectors, supported by more than 7,600 volunteers.”
He added that more than 400,000 pilgrims had received health care services during this year’s annual pilgrimage, of which 50 underwent open heart surgery, 800 received cardiac catheters, and more than 1,600 had dialysis sessions.
Virtual health consultations through Seha Virtual Hospital, which uses the latest innovative technologies to provide specialized services and support health facilities in the Kingdom, were provided for 4,000 pilgrims, and 8,000 were treated for heat stress.
Al-Jalajel thanked all the sectors that cooperated in raising the health awareness of pilgrims and providing services to them, wishing them a happy return journey to their countries.
