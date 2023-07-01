Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded

Arab and Muslim leaders, organizations congratulate Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Hajj success

RIYADH: The Arab Parliament praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts, under the leadership of King Salman, to complete this year’s Hajj season, congratulating the Kingdom on the successful organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi said the Kingdom’s services provided the maximum means of comfort and safety for pilgrims and it harnessed its capabilities to facilitate the performance of rituals, and called for continued security and stability for the Kingdom to continue organizing the annual pilgrimage for many years to come.

Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, congratulated the Kingdom on the successful season and praised the level of services and hospitality provided to the pilgrims, which the country “initiates with all dedication” every year.

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the great and appreciated efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman toward serving the pilgrims and said that such efforts contributed to creating an atmosphere full of tranquillity, faith, safety, and ease.

“Saudi Arabia’s tireless endeavours fulfilled the pilgrims’ needs and provided maximum care to them, in accordance with the purposes of the Islamic law and the great attention given by the government of the Kingdom to the guests of Allah,” the GCC said in a statement.

GCCSG: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Great Efforts Towards Serving the Pilgrims of the Holy House of Allah Enabled them to Perform the Hajj Duty in an Atmosphere Full of Tranquillity, Faith, Safety, and Easehttps://t.co/qeaxM9PeP4#GCC — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) June 30, 2023



Al-Albudaiwi “confirmed that serving the Two Holy Mosques is a great honor and a great responsibility that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been performing since the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman and his sons” until the era of King Salman, the GCC added.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also sent a congratulatory message to King Salman on the success of the Hajj season this year, which was achieved thanks to the generous care of the king and his government to ensure that pilgrims can perform the rituals in tranquility and safety, state-run news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, vice president, deputy prime minister and minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Salman.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on the success of organizing this year’s Hajj season, Kuwait News Agency reported.

In a cable, he expressed his sincere congratulations on the great success that was achieved thanks to the care given by the king and his government, which mobilized and devoted and dedicated all its energies and efforts around the clock to achieve its success, SPA said.

Sheikh Nawaf praised the continued expansion works of the Grand Mosque in Makkah throughout the year and the use of modern smart services and technologies across the holy sites, which are line with the Kingdom’s vision of developing Hajj services to meet the needs of pilgrims and facilitate the performance of rituals.

The Kuwaiti emir said he appreciated the great role of Prince Khalid bin Faisal, governor of Makkah and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior and chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, for their continuous work to ensure interagency cooperation and implementing the Hajj plans.

He called for more progress and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and its people under the king’s leadership.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also congratulated King Salman on the Hajj success in a similar cables.