Pope meets with wife and family of Julian Assange, who says pontiff ‘concerned’ by his suffering

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis met Friday with imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s wife Stella, who said the pope’s gesture in receiving her was evidence of his “ongoing show of support for our family’s plight” and concern over her husband’s suffering.
In an interview with The Associated Press after the audience, Stella Assange recalled that Francis had sent a letter to her husband in March 2021, during a particularly difficult period.
“He has provided great solace and comfort and we are extremely appreciative for his reaching out to our family in this way,” she told AP. “He understands that Julian is suffering and is concerned.”
Assange has spent four years in Britain’s Belmarsh Prison fighting extradition to the US, where he faces up to a 175-year sentence on espionage charges for publishing classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.
Before that, Assange had taken asylum for seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations.
Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed, but British judges have kept Assange in prison pending the outcome of the long-running extradition case.
The Vatican didn’t release any details of the private audience, other than to confirm that it happened. The Argentine Jesuit pope has long expressed solidarity with prisoners, frequently visiting detainees on his foreign visits and prioritizing prison ministry when he was archbishop in Buenos Aires.
Stella Assange, a lawyer who married her husband in prison in 2022, said she and Francis spoke in Spanish, and that she showed him two photos of their wedding. She called the audience “overwhelming” and noted that she brought along her mother, brother and the couple’s two young sons, Gabriel and Max, who were conceived during Julian Assange’s time in the embassy.
The visit came as Stella Assange has been seeking to drum up political support for her husband’s cause, including a visit to his native Australia last month. She said there was a growing consensus that his continued detention was inhumane.
“I have a lot of faith that the situation will change, and there are a lot of people around the world, from all parts of the world here and elsewhere, who are trying to get justice and see freedom for my husband,” she said.
Citing Australia’s intervention, human rights organizations and press freedom organizations, she said there was growing consensus that “what is being done to my husband is inhumane, that he is suffering, that he’s been in prison for four years for publishing true information revealing the killing of innocents and criminality and injustice.”
To his supporters, Assange is a secrecy-busting journalist who exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. American prosecutors allege he helped former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.
Congress demands info on security clearance suspension of Iran envoy
Biden administration owed Congress full explanation: Rep. Michael McCaul
Malley had led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal
Updated 57 min 22 sec ago
AP
WASHINGTON: The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is demanding that the State Department produce more information about the suspension of the US special envoy for Iran’s security clearance.
Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, said Friday the Biden administration owed Congress a full explanation for the suspension of envoy Rob Malley’s clearance and his being placed on unpaid leave.
Malley had led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal. But he has not been active in his main job for weeks and until Thursday the State Department had told journalists and lawmakers that he was on extended personal leave for unspecified family reasons.
On Thursday, however, department officials said Malley was the subject of an investigation into the mishandling of classified information and had been placed on unpaid leave.
“These reports raise serious concerns both regarding Malley’s conduct and whether the State Department misled Congress and the American public,” McCaul said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“While the suspension of Special Envoy Malley’s clearance is independently troubling, our concern is compounded by the State Department’s failure to respond to the committee’s efforts to conduct oversight of its negotiations with and policy toward Iran,” he said.
McCaul also noted that the initial explanation for Malley’s absence from the job, and his failure to appear at congressional hearings on Iran policy, turned out to be incorrect.
“Senior State Department officials informed the committee that Special Envoy Malley was unable to testify or brief because he was on personal leave due to the illness of a close family member, for which my staff expressed sympathy,” McCaul said.
“At no point did the department indicate that Special Envoy Malley’s security clearance was suspended or under review, or that he was being investigated for potential misconduct,” he added.
The State Department had no immediate comment on McCaul’s letter.
Malley said Thursday in a brief statement provided to several news outlets that he had been informed that his security clearance was under review.
“I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave,” he said in that statement.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Thursday that Malley officially remains in his post but is on leave and that his deputy, Abram Paley, is currently leading the Iran portfolio as the acting special envoy.
Malley’s whereabouts have raised questions since he skipped a classified congressional briefing on Iran on May 16.
US State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
Updated 30 June 2023
WASHINGTON D.C.: A US State Department report on Friday criticized the handling of the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan, saying decisions by President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw troops had “serious consequences for the viability” and security of the former US-backed government. Adverse findings in the report also reflected on Secretary of State Antony Blinken, without naming him. They included the department’s failure to expand its crisis-management task force as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in August 2021 and the lack of a senior diplomat “to oversee all elements of the crisis response.” “Naming a 7th floor principal ... would have improved coordination across different lines of effort,” said the report, referring to the State Department’s top floor where Blinken and senior diplomats have offices. The review, and a similar Pentagon study, contributed to a report released by the White House in April. But the State Department review’s critical findings were not reflected in the White House report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for former president Trump also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House report effectively blamed the chaotic US pullout and evacuation operation on a lack of planning and troop reduction rounds by Trump following a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw US forces. “I can’t speak to that internal coordination piece and how the administration settled on the core conclusions that it presented” in April, a senior State Department official said. The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, declined to say why the review dated March 2022 was withheld from release until the eve of the July 4 holiday weekend.
WITHDRAWAL AFTER 20 YEARS The UStroop pullout and evacuation of US and allied officials, citizens and Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution saw crowds of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to aircraft as they taxied down runways. An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 US servicemembers and more than 150 Afghans outside an airport gate. The State Department released 24 pages of a 85-page After Action Report — the rest remained classified — on its handling of the evacuation operation launched as the last US-led international forces departed after 20 years of backing successive Kabul governments against the Taliban. It praised the performance of American embassy personnel working under difficult conditions like the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced security because of the US troop drawdown, whose speed “compounded the difficulties the department faced.” Some 125,000 people, including nearly 6,000 Americans, were flown out of Kabul before the last US soldiers departed on Aug. 30, 2021, as the Taliban consolidated their grip on Kabul after the US-backed government fled. “The decisions of both President Trump and President Biden to end the US military mission in Afghanistan had serious consequences for the viability of the Afghan government and its security,” said the review. While those decisions were outside its scope, the review said that “during both administrations there was insufficient senior-level consideration of worst-case scenarios and how quickly those might follow.” The review said State Department planning for the evacuation “was hindered” because it was “unclear” which senior official “had the lead.” Senior administration officials also failed to make “clear decisions regarding the universe of at-risk Afghans” to be included in the evacuation by the time it started nor had they determined where Afghan evacuees would be taken, it said. Preparation and planning “were inhibited” by the Biden administration’s reluctance to take steps that could signal a loss of confidence in the Kabul government “and thus contribute to its collapse,” the review found. “The complicated Department task force structure that was created when the evacuation began proved confusing to many participants, and knowledge management and communication among and across various lines of effort was problematic,” it said.
Greek coast guard boat was towing migrant vessel when it sank, eyewitnesses claim
Newspaper investigation finds that survivors of the disaster off coast of Greece were ignored, had their statements altered by authorities
More than 600 people are feared to have lost their lives in the June 14 sinking; only 104 were rescued and more than 80 are confirmed dead
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: A boat carrying as many as 750 migrants that sank in the Mediterranean off the coast of Greece was being towed by a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the time, survivors claim.
A joint investigation by collaborative journalism organization Lighthouse Reports, The Times, Der Spiegel and El Pais also uncovered allegations that survivors were prevented from talking to coast guard or police investigators, and that eyewitness testimonies were altered.
More than 600 people are feared to have died when the boat, which was traveling from Tobruk in Libya to Europe, sank near the town of Pylos on June 14. Only 104 people were rescued, and 80 have been confirmed dead.
Sixteen survivors said the boat was being towed by the coast guard when it sank, with some suggesting they were being taken toward Italy instead of Greece.
Nine of the witness statements from those 16 survivors, which were seen by journalists, had mentions of the coast guard vessel omitted when they handed over to the team carrying out the official investigation into the incident. Two migrants said the coast guard refused to record their statements.
In addition, after translation four other statements were found to contain identical passages that stated the vessel’s captain got lost and had been forced to call the coast guard for help.
One migrant, identified by the pseudonym Sami Al-Yafi, told journalists that Greek authorities edited his statement to remove any reference to the boat being towed by the coast guard. In his evidence, he said the vessel was picked up by the coast guard at 1 a.m., after it had been at sea for five days and had run out of fuel and water.
“The Greek ship sailed and immediately our boat waved (listed) to the left, then … waved to the right,” he said. “The migrants said, ‘Let’s go left to save the balance,’ but then unfortunately it capsized. I was under the boat and it was drowning me with it.
“When I was under the boat, I started to think how I’ll die, how I’ll suffocate, I won’t breathe anymore, how I would be food for the fish.”
Another migrant, Amjad Maher, a dentist from Homs in Syria, said the boat had started to skew from side to side because of the position of the tow rope the coast guard had attached to the vessel.
“I fell into the water and the boat created a huge wave which threw me about 30 meters away from the boat,” he said.
“When I fell into the water, I thought that it was my end, I would die here. I told myself that I made a mistake by risking myself in the sea.”
Al-Yafi said that when he was rescued, he tried to give evidence to the authorities about the coast guard vessel.
“They didn’t type that in my testimony. When they presented it at the end I couldn’t find this part,” he said.
The Hellenic Coast Guard did not respond to requests for comment by journalists.
How the police shooting of an Arab teenager in Paris sparked a nationwide crisis
French President Emmanuel Macron has described the killing of Nahel M. on Tuesday as “inexplicable” and “inexcusable”
The shooting has revived the debate in France about whether or not police officers should be allowed to carry firearms
Updated 30 June 2023
Lelia Mezher
PARIS: The bullet could have been aimed a tire to immobilize the illegally driven vehicle. Instead, it pierced the chest of a 17-year-old boy. That was how Nahel M. was killed on Tuesday, shot dead by a French police officer who was trying to make him comply.
Nahel, who was stopped by officers for driving a vehicle without a license, was killed at around 8:15 a.m. on June 27 near Nelson Mandela Square in Nanterre, Hauts-de-Seine, in the French capital, Paris.
His mother, Mounia M., a healthcare professional, said she said goodbye to her son that morning to go to work, the same as any other day. “We left at the same time,” she told the French media.
Footage of the shooting, which has been verified by media outlets including Le Monde, showed two police officers standing at the driver’s side of the vehicle, one of them aiming his firearm at the driver.
When the car suddenly pulled away, the officer opened fire, hitting the driver in the chest. The video, which quickly went viral, disproved earlier police claims that the vehicle was heading toward the two officers with the intention of hitting them.
As the footage spread on Tuesday, residents of Nanterre and other nearby areas took to the streets to condemn the shooting and the apparent attempt by police to cover up what really happened.
According to a figures released by French authorities on Wednesday morning, 31 arrests were made overnight during clashes between police and residents of Nanterre, Asnieres, Colombes, Clichy-sous-Bois and Mantes-la-Jolie.
The next day, as he attempted to calm the unrest, French President Emmanuel Macron described the shooting as “inexplicable” and “inexcusable.”
Speaking during a visit to Marseille, he said that “nothing, nothing justifies the death of a young person,” as he cited the “emotion of the entire nation” and expressed “respect and affection” for Nahel’s family.
Gerald Darmanin, the French interior minister, described the footage of the shooting as “extremely shocking” and expressed his desire to discover “the whole truth about what happened and, while respecting the time of justice, as quickly as possible.”
At the National Assembly, deputies paused during parliamentary business to observe a minute’s silence as a tribute to Nahel.
The shooting has revived the debate in France about whether or not police officers should be armed. A law allowing them to carry firearms was adopted in February 2017 in response to the shooting of four officers in Viry-Chatillon in October 2016.
Since then, officers have been permitted, under Article 435-1 of the Internal Security Code, to use firearms “in cases of absolute necessity and strictly proportionate manner,” especially in the case of a refusal to comply when a driver “is likely to commit … attacks on their life or that of third parties.”
Given the footage of Nahel’s killing, the officers involved have been criticized for not responding to the incident in a “strictly proportionate manner,” and face accusations of excessive use of force, a culture of impunity, and even claims of racism.
In an interview with TV channel France 5, Nahel’s mother, Mounia, accused the officer who killed her son of targeting the teenager because of his race, and called for him to receive a stiff prison sentence. However, she stopped short of condemning the French police service as a whole.
“I don’t blame the police,” she said. “I blame one person, the one who took my son’s life. He had no right to kill my son. To hit him or get him out, yes, but not with a bullet. It’s the fault of one man, not a system.
“He saw the face of an Arab, of a young boy, and he wanted to take his life away from him … I expect him to pay for my son’s pain, for the punishment to match my pain. He killed my son. He killed me,” she added, pleading for “truly firm justice, not six months and then he’s out.”
Several public figures, including Marseille-based rap artists Jul and SCH, reacted to Nahel’s death on social media. On Wednesday, SCH tweeted his “full support” for Nahel’s loved ones and “our neighborhoods.”
Rohff, also a rapper, tweeted: “Lack of a license or a refusal to comply should not allow a police officer who is not in danger to commit murder in public.”
On Wednesday morning, Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the French national football team, expressed his anger, describing the incident as “unacceptable.”
In a message posted on Twitter, he wrote: “My heart aches for my France.”
French actor Omar Sy, star of the Netflix TV series “Lupin,” tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Nahel, who died at 17 … killed by a police officer in Nanterre. May a proper justice honor the memory of this child.”
Far from fizzling out, the violent unrest that began on Tuesday night continued into Wednesday. Before 10pm, the situation was calm in Nanterre. As it was the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, men, women and children dressed in festive attire could be seen out and about in the capital of Hauts-de-Seine.
After nightfall, however, young people dressed in black, their faces concealed by hoods or scarves, spilled onto the streets. The first skirmishes broke out in the Vieux-Pont neighborhood, where at least two cars were set on fire.
The heart of the riots was in the Pablo Picasso neighborhood, a maze of winding alleys around the famous Nuage Towers, built in the 1970s. Clashes also took place throughout Ile-de-France, with thick black smoke and exploding fireworks visible from the A86 highway. About 2,000 police officers were mobilized to bring the riot under control.
On Thursday, the police officer who fired the fatal shot was charged with voluntary manslaughter and taken into custody, according to the prosecutor’s office. His arrest was not enough to prevent further unrest.
Nahel’s mother, Mounia, called on residents to join a “White March” for Nahel at the place where he died. More than 6,000 people turned out, with shouts of “justice for Nahel” and “never again” ringing out among the crowd.
The march started peacefully but soon descended into violence, with further clashes between protesters and riot police. At least 421 arrests were made across France overnight, including 242 in the Paris region alone.
By Friday, the public outrage had spread to Lille, Marseille and Bordeaux, as well as Paris and its suburbs, along with several smaller towns where such disturbances are rare, including Denain near Roubaix, a town of about 20,000 inhabitants. There were violent clashes and major acts of vandalism in all these places.
Yannick Landraud, a union representative for Police Alliance 75, said that protesters had fired projectiles at riot police “from close range,” injuring several officers.
Although there is growing support for a more robust crackdown on the rioters, Landraud cautioned against declaring a state of emergency too soon on the grounds that it might not be respected and could give the impression the state had failed.
“And what will come next?” he asked. “It won’t stop. They are in a pattern where they will gather every night … To what level of violence will we escalate?”
Nahel’s funeral is due to take place on Saturday and further unrest was expected. During a crisis meeting on Friday, the second in 24 hours, Macron showed resolve in the face of the intense public pressure. After denouncing what he called the “unacceptable exploitation of the death of a teenager” by some groups among the rioters, he announced the deployment of “additional resources” by the Ministry of the Interior.
He also called on “all parents to take responsibility” for their children and to refuse to allow them to join the rioters. Local precautions have also been taken, including the early closure of all public transportation services.
For now, it seems, Macron recognizes the need to tread a fine line and strike a delicate balance between firmness and compassion, security and understanding, and the need for peace — but also justice for Nahel.
World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas
Finance will help restore healthcare services and rebuild damaged or destroyed municipal infrastructure in 11 provinces
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The World Bank has approved $1 billion in financing to Turkiye for the rehabilitation of rural homes and key public services in earthquake-affected areas.
The World Bank said in a statement on Wednesday that the Turkiye Earthquake Resilience and Reconstruction Project will help restore healthcare services and rebuild damaged or destroyed municipal infrastructure.
The project seeks to help 11 provinces worst hit by the earthquake and home to almost 14 million people.
According to the Turkish News Agency, Humberto Lopez, the bank’s country director for Turkiye, expressed the institution’s commitment to stand by Turkiye, offering its expertise and experience in disaster risk management and post-disaster rehabilitation.
The bank also announced a $450 million effort to help avoid closure and retain employment in viable micro, small, and medium-sized businesses affected by the economic impact of the earthquake.
The project’s goal is to help viable SMEs in the 11 earthquake-affected regions maintain and expand their businesses.