You are here

  • Home
  • Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier is being detained with his son John Valovic-Galtier as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club, according to a justice official on Friday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ghpjq

Updated 31 sec ago
AP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
  • Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office and will stand trial in Nice on Dec. 15
  • In a Twitter post prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme Galtier is to stand trial on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice, a prosecutor said Friday.

Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning.

After his son was released without charge, Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office and will stand trial in Nice on Dec. 15 on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination, prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme posted on Twitter.

If found guilty, Galtier risks a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of 45,000 euros ($49,000).

Galtier, who is on his way out at PSG but still under contract, denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

RMC Sport and other French media published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.

Galtier said he felt hurt “at the deepest level” of his humanity by the accusations and has taken legal action.

Bonhomme said at the time a preliminary investigation had been opened into “discrimination on the grounds of alleged race or religion.” He said it was being handled by Nice police with searches of the club’s headquarters.

PSG head of communications Julien Maynard said “serious allegations” had been made against Galtier and that the club fully supported him.

RMC Sport said Fournier, who was at odds with Galtier during his tenure at Nice, wrote to Ineos director of sports Dave Brailsford to let him know about the details of a conversation he had with the coach.

Ineos acquired the southern club in 2019 and appointed Galtier as coach in 2021 after he won the title with Lille. He spent one season at Nice before joining PSG. Fournier left Nice in 2022 after more than a decade at the club.

Fournier allegedly said that Galtier complained in August 2021 that there were too many Black and Muslim players in the team, and that it did not reflect the ethnological profile of the city. Fournier told local newspaper Nice-Matin that he was not responsible for the leaked document.

Fournier had previously mentioned serious issues with Galtier during an interview with RMC, saying the PSG coach would never be able “to enter a locker room again” if he explained the reasons behind their dispute.

The 56-year-old Galtier led PSG to another French league title as expected, but PSG were eliminated early in the Champions League and the French Cup by rival Marseille this season. PSG’s form slumped after the World Cup, with 10 losses in 28 games in 2023.

Galtier has one year left on his contract but PSG has reportedly been holding talks with Luis Enrique to replace him in the coming days.

Topics: racism in football Christophe Galtier John Valovic-Galtier Nice Julien Fournier RMC Sport Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Related

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
Football
Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Football
FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup
  • Inside the FIFA-approved heart design is another heart shape with the outline of what appears to be a family of three people
Updated 01 July 2023
AP

GENEVA: The anti-discrimination “One Love” captain’s armband denied to teams at the men’s World Cup in Qatar will be worn at the Women’s World Cup next month, but in an amended version now approved by soccer authorities.
FIFA, the sport’s governing body, unveiled eight armbands on Friday that captains of the 32 teams can choose to wear in Australia and New Zealand during the tournament, which runs from July 20-Aug. 20.
They include a “Unite for Inclusion” option that is heart-shaped and multi-colored but not quite the rainbow the Germany team wanted to use at the tournament, where a number of gay players will be among more than 700 selected on team rosters.
The armbands were developed over months of talks with national federations as FIFA aimed to avoid repeating the chaotic standoff with European players and officials last year that spilled into the first two days of games in Qatar.

FASTFACT

FIFA regulations mandate teams at the World Cup must wear only approved armbands and other equipment.

FIFA said Friday the inclusion option was worked on with the United Nations human rights office in Geneva.
It is almost identical to the One Love design from the Netherlands that was deemed unacceptable to socially conservative host nation Qatar seven months ago.
Six colors — red, black, green, pink, yellow and blue — are layered in exactly the same order, only now in horizontal stripes instead of the Netherlands-created One Love’s diagonals. The colors also correspond to the recognized flags of Pan-Africanism and pan-sexuality.
Inside the FIFA-approved heart design is another heart shape with the outline of what appears to be a family of three people.
In Qatar, where homosexual acts are criminalized and labor laws were widely criticized, FIFA came under pressure to ensure some European team captains did not wear the One Love armband as promised. As the World Cup opened on Nov. 20, England captain Harry Kane, Wales captain Gareth Bale and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk were still expected to wear them in games the next day.
Talks in Doha included a confrontational meeting between FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura and European officials that raised threats of disciplinary action.
Samoura praised the agreement for the Women’s World Cup in a FIFA statement.
“Thank you to the players and the teams for sharing your support, for these causes,” she said. “United, we can make a difference.”
FIFA regulations mandate teams at the World Cup must wear only approved armbands and other equipment. The causes on display in Australia and New Zealand will include uniting for indigenous peoples, gender equality, ending violence against women, peace and zero hunger.
“Team captains will be given three options,” FIFA said. “They can wear the ‘Football Unites the World’ armband for the entire tournament, an armband corresponding to the theme of their choice for the entire tournament, or the armband corresponding to the theme of the specific match day.”
The causes will be promoted with advertising signs along the side of the field at the 64 games, pre-game flags on the field and social media campaigns. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the overall campaign was agreed on “after some very open talks with stakeholders, including member associations and players” plus UN agencies.
The co-hosts, who helped block an intended “Visit Saudi” sponsorship deal prepared by FIFA, will also highlight their First Nations people. The UN-promoted International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is on Aug. 9 — a rest day after the round of 16.
The agreement for this year’s Women’s World Cup won’t necessarily carry over to future FIFA tournaments.
FIFA stressed the need for “respecting global differences” in other nations.

 

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup Qatar World Cup

Related

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Football
Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
‘Hunted’ Vingegaard buzzing as Tour de France prepares to roll
Sport
‘Hunted’ Vingegaard buzzing as Tour de France prepares to roll

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Man United agree to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount
  • Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months
  • Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of an expected busy transfer window for the club
Updated 30 June 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United have agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further £5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.

Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the club.

The Dutch coach also wants a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November, as he looks to close the gap on league champions Manchester City.

A defender and a goalkeeper could also be targeted this summer.

Mount has emerged as one of the league’s leading midfielders after coming through Chelsea’s academy. He won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

Mount made 195 appearances for Chelsea and scored 33 goals. In his time at the club he also established himself as a regular for England.

Ten Hag is looking to build on an impressive first season with United, which saw him lead the team to success in the League Cup. United also qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in England’s top division.

Goalkeeper David De Gea is a free agent this summer and still to sign a new contract. United have been linked with Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana and Brentford’s David Raya.

Topics: Man United Mason Mount Chelsea

Related

Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources
Football
Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times
Sport
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: The Times

Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice

Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice
Updated 29 June 2023
AP

Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice

Arsenal appears to be ahead of Man City in the race to sign transfer target Declan Rice
  • The 24-year-old Rice has established himself as a leader on the field, with the energy to drive his team forward and the combativeness to dominate matches
Updated 29 June 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: In an offseason when Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema have already made moves, Declan Rice is turning into one of the biggest stories of the transfer window.
Arsenal appears to be closing in on a deal worth up to a reported 105 million pounds ($133 million) for the England international, who has been linked with many of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Manchester City, which has also targeted the West Ham midfielder, is not prepared to match that figure, according to a person with knowledge of the Premier League champion’s transfer plans.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
That looks to have left the path clear for Arsenal to make what could be one of the most pivotal signings in English soccer’s top division.
After going head-to-head in last season’s title race, City and Arsenal have been locked in a battle for Rice’s signature since the transfer window opened. Arsenal missed out on the title after leading the standings for most of the season. It might have been a different story if Rice had been in the heart of its midfield.
That is likely what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is banking on after making him a leading target this year.
Ultimately, Arsenal ran out of steam in the title race, winning only three of its last nine games.
The 24-year-old Rice has established himself as a leader on the field, with the energy to drive his team forward and the combativeness to dominate matches. He is set to leave West Ham after leading it to success in the Europa Conference League, the club’s first major trophy in more than 40 years.
Rice is the type of player with the potential to close the gap between Arsenal and City, which won a treble of trophies, including the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup.
A move to City would likely push the team even further ahead of its rivals with the addition of another top player, as has been the case in recent years with the signings of Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland.
Arsenal’s hierarchy is likely aware of that and is backing a major transfer drive by Arteta after he led the club back into the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Kai Havertz completed his move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal on Wednesday in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($82 million).
Rice, a former Chelsea academy player, has also been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
It is possible he could still join City, if the Manchester club comes up with more favorable payment terms to Arsenal. West Ham reportedly is not happy with the length of time Arsenal has proposed to pay off the fee.
City’s decision not to be drawn into an auction isn’t a surprise. Despite being one of the world’s richest clubs, thanks to the backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, it has repeatedly refused to go beyond its own valuation of a target.
That was the case with Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly in previous transfer windows. But the move for Rice points to City manager Pep Guardiola’s desire to strengthen the midfield following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona.
While midfielder Mateo Kovacic signed with City from Chelsea on Tuesday for 25 million pounds ($31.6 million), doubts remain about the future of Bernardo Silva.

Topics: Declan Rice Arsenal english Premier League

Related

Declan Rice set to leave West Ham after winning European trophy, club chairman says
Football
Declan Rice set to leave West Ham after winning European trophy, club chairman says
Arsenal sign star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027
Football
Arsenal sign star winger Bukayo Saka to extended contract through 2027

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival

Martino named new coach of Inter Miami ahead of Messi arrival
  • Martino, widely known as “Tata,” coached Messi with both the Spanish club and his country’s national team
  • The 60-year-old will take over the team, from interim Javier Morales, once his work documentation has been completed
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

MIAMI: Inter Miami have appointed former Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo Martino to take charge of the Major League Soccer team, setting up a reunion with compatriot Lionel Messi.

Martino, widely known as “Tata,” coached Messi with both the Spanish club and his country’s national team. He was most recently in charge of Mexico and previously worked in MLS with Atlanta United, winning the title in 2018.

Martino’s arrival was widely expected after Miami, rock bottom of the Eastern Conference, fired their English coach Phil Neville.

The 60-year-old will take over the team, from interim Javier Morales, once his work documentation has been completed.

“We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together,” said Inter Miami Managing Owner Jorge Mas.

“Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here,” he added.

Messi said earlier this month that he was joining Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, having opted to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract.

The 60-year-old Martino played for and coached Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, where Messi played as a schoolboy.

“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself,” said Beckham.

“We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

The South Florida club also expect to complete the signing of another of Martino’s former charges at Barcelona, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets and Mas has indicated Miami could bring in as many as five players during the summer transfer window.

Martino has been out of work since his contract with Mexico ended after a disappointing World Cup campaign where El Tri failed to get out of the group stage.

“I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things,” said Martino.

“The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there,” he said.

Martino made his mark as a coach in Paraguay, leading the national side to the runners-up spot in the 2011 Copa America.

After impressing at Newell’s he had a season in charge of Barca in 2013-14 before taking over the Argentine national side for two years and then joined Atlanta in 2016.

Martino will also be re-united with Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez whose 31 goals in 2018 were crucial to Atlanta’s MLS Cup triumph.

Topics: Inter Miami Gerardo Martino Major League Soccer

Related

Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami
Football
Busquets joining Messi at Inter Miami
Lionel Messi: ‘I’ve decided to go to Inter Miami’
Football
Lionel Messi: ‘I’ve decided to go to Inter Miami’

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time
Updated 29 June 2023
John Duerden

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time

Signing of Edouard Mendy reveals Al-Ahli’s ambition now they are back in the big time
  • The Senegalese goalkeeper arrives from Chelsea and his transfer is quite a coup for a side that have just returned to the top flight after a season in the second tier
  • The 31-year-old has extensive experience at the highest level and was named as the best goalkeeper in the world as recently as 2021 by FIFA
Updated 29 June 2023
John Duerden

With the signing of Edouard Mendy, Al-Ahli have joined the ranks of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in securing the services of international stars in deals that make headlines around the world.

The Senegalese goalkeeper arrives from Chelsea and his transfer is quite a coup for the three-time Saudi Pro League champions, who have just returned to the top flight from a season in the second tier. There was already excitement in Jeddah about the coming campaign but the anticipation has moved up a notch with Wednesday’s announcement.

The 31-year-old has experience at the highest levels and was named as the best goalkeeper in the world as recently as 2021 by FIFA. That honor came off the back of his starring role for the London club when they became champions of Europe that year. He was also in action for Senegal during that time, once again impressing as the Lions of Teranga won the 2021 African Cup of Nations. On the way to that triumph, the former Rennes keeper conceded only two goals in six games, a reminder that he is one of the best around.

So there is no doubt that he arrives in Saudi Arabia as a top-class goalkeeper who has enjoyed major successes for both club and country. It remains to be seen who will take up the coaching reins at Al-Ahli following the departure of Pitso Mosimane, the South African tactician who took the team to promotion, but whoever it is will have the services of a physically imposing shot-stopper, one who loves to come for crosses. He is also more than competent with the ball at his feet.

Goalkeepers do not always grab the headlines when it comes to transfer news but Mendy is a class act and there will be plenty of interest in how he performs.

Al-Ahli are now not only back in the big time in terms of a return to the top tier, but they follow in the recent high-profile footsteps of Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in signing big-name, world-class players. The Jeddah club have also been linked with other top-class talents, such as Riyad Mahrez and Hakim Ziyech. It remains to be seen what will happen with those prospects but it is sure to be an interesting few months.

It can sometimes be the case that relegation, though painful, can provide a team with an opportunity for rebirth and a chance to rebuild. Al-Ahli will be hoping that is the outcome in this case. With Mendy’s services secured, and others sure to come, the ambitions at the club will be far greater than merely surviving their first season back in the top league.

While fans wait to see who will arrive next, it is perhaps a good time to consider the current quality of shotstoppers at Saudi clubs. Mendy’s arrival undoubtedly raises the standard of goalkeeping in the Kingdom, though in truth it has been improving for a while.

Al-Nassr have Colombian international, and former Arsenal and Napoli keeper, David Ospina. Had he not picked up a serious injury in January, before the halfway point of the season, perhaps Al-Nassr would have finished first instead of second in the league.

But then again, maybe not. After all, Al-Ittihad have a star goalkeeper of their own. Marcelo Grohe broke the league record for clean sheets as the Tigers conceded just 13 goals all season, providing the strongest of foundations for a title triumph.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have Abdullah Al-Mayouf, and Al-Shabab have South Korean Kim Seung-gyu, who had an impressive first season in Riyadh even though his team faded in the final weeks of the campaign.

The presence of Al-Mayouf among such illustrious company is important as it is a rare example of a top Saudi club fielding a Saudi goalkeeper; last season, almost all of the top-flight teams had a foreigner between the sticks. This prompted obvious concerns about what it means for domestic talent.

Mendy is top class and is going to play — you do not sign the 2021 best goalkeeper in the world and leave him on the bench.

Current Al-Ahli goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie was part of the Saudi national squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but now the 25-year-old is going to have to compete with one of the best in the world to get some playing time. Or he could move to another club. Either way, he is going to have to work hard to find a way forward.

It can be great for local stars to have the likes of Mendy training alongside them, learn from them and compete with them but things are not going to be easy for homegrown goalies in the short term. The hope is that in the medium term, they will benefit, in the same sort of way that striker Firas Al-Buraikan has blossomed since leaving Al-Nassr in 2021 for Al-Fateh, where he has gotten regular game time and regular goals.

However the season eventually plays out, Mendy’s arrival shows that this new version of Al-Ahli is going to be very different from the one that was relegated in 2022.

Topics: Edouard Mendy Al-Ahli Saudi Arabia Chelsea

Related

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
Football
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Football
N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

follow us

Latest updates

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier to stand trial in racism probe
Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business
Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business
Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
Saudi health minister confirms success of Hajj health plans, no outbreaks recorded
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia’s main island, killing 1 and damaging dozens of homes
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia’s main island, killing 1 and damaging dozens of homes
Youths clash with French police, loot stores in 4th day of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
Youths clash with French police, loot stores in 4th day of riots triggered by fatal police shooting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.