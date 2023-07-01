You are here

US actress America Ferrera picks Elie Saab dress for 'Barbie' press tour

US actress America Ferrera picks Elie Saab dress for ‘Barbie’ press tour
US actress America Ferrera stood out in a delicate Elie Saab maxi dress at the press junket and photo call for “Barbie” in Los Angeles recently. (Getty Images)
DUBAI: US actress America Ferrera stood out in a delicate Elie Saab maxi dress at the press junket and photo call for “Barbie” in Los Angeles recently.

From the Lebanese label’s spring 2023 collection, the dress featured capped sleeves, scalloped edges and sheer white lace paneling.

“Barbie” — set to release in theaters across the Middle East on July 20 — is directed by Greta Gerwig. It features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

In the film, Ferrera plays a human named Gloria who forges a connection with Robbie’s Barbie when she and Ken (Gosling) arrive in the real world.

“Hijinks ensue from there, and I think that's all I’m allowed to say,” Ferrera said on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan also star in the film.

The film follows Robbie’s central Barbie as she experiences an existential crisis and embarks on a trip to the real world.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

Meanwhile, Saab most recently dressed the new Crown Princess of Jordan Rajwa Al-Hussein as she married Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II in Amman on June 1.

The bride, formerly Rajwa Al-Saif, wore a classic white gown by the Lebanese couturier. The full-sleeved gown featured a dramatic veil that trailed for several meters behind her, while the neckline stood out for its chic draping.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The celebrity-loved designer was also famously picked by Taylor Swift as she brought her blockbuster “Eras Tour” to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in May this year.

The singer-songwriter stepped on stage in a dreamy tulle gown with a wide skirt and an embellished corset. Swift performed the track “Enchanted” while wearing the gown from the famed Lebanese couturier.

“There is one thing I dream of with the childlike wonder of a hundred birthdays — the first night of MetLife,” Swift said at the beginning of her set, according to Billboard.

Apart from wearing other Saab looks during the “Eras” tour, she also showed off a gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work.
 

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa share Eid greetings on Instagram

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa share Eid greetings on Instagram
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa share Eid greetings on Instagram

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa share Eid greetings on Instagram
  • The recently wed couple looked relaxed as they huddled together in the photo
  • Jordan’s 28-year-old heir to the throne and his bride, a 29-year-old Saudi architect, wed on June 1
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on Friday shared a cute photograph on Instagram of himself and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, accompanied by a message in which they shared Eid greetings.

The recently wed couple looked relaxed as they huddled together in the photo. The caption read: “On behalf of Rajwa and myself, Adha mubarak to you and your families.”

Jordan’s 28-year-old heir to the throne and his bride, a 29-year-old Saudi architect, wed on June 1.

The princess sparked a social media frenzy with her wedding outfits. She wore a classic white gown by Lebanese fashion designer to the stars Elie Saab for the ceremony, and changed into a white, cap-sleeve ball gown by Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana for the reception.

Friday’s photograph of the royal couple in casual attire showed a different side of their new life together.

The princess was wearing a red and cream white floral shirt over a white, rib-neck tank top, while the prince sported a blue T-shirt with a pocket.

Topics: Jordan's Royal Wedding Jordan’s Royal Wedding Jordan Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein Rajwa Al-Saif

Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception
Lifestyle
Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception

‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,’ Pakistan’s first anthology film, hits cinema screens

‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,’ Pakistan’s first anthology film, hits cinema screens
Updated 30 June 2023
Tamara Turki

‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,’ Pakistan’s first anthology film, hits cinema screens

‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,’ Pakistan’s first anthology film, hits cinema screens
  • Two-hour film tells three separate stories exploring the lives of couples and the challenges they are facing
  • Segments cover a variety of genres, including horror, comedy and drama
Updated 30 June 2023
Tamara Turki

LONDON: Billed as the first Pakistani anthology film, “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,” the title of which translates as “Your and My Stories,” was released in several countries on Thursday.

The two-hour film, featuring a star-studded cast and a crew of acclaimed filmmakers, tells three separate stories exploring the lives of couples and the challenges they face. The segments, directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Nadeem Baig and Marina Khan, cover different genres that are stylistically mirrored by the cinematography choices.

“Saijin Mahal” tells the story of a homeless family in Karachi that takes shelter in an abandoned mansion. A clever blend horror and comedy, this darker depiction of life nevertheless manages to find some lighter moments amid the gloom.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wahaj Ali (@wahaj.official)

In “Pasoori,” an upbeat rom-com, a bride-to-be is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity but finds herself faced with a dilemma on her wedding day.

The focus shifts to drama in “Aik Sau Taeswaan.” During a train journey to Karachi, Sadaf, whose husband is cheating on her, meets a charming, soon-to-be divorced banker and artist. As these strangers exchange details of their lives, they begin re-evaluate their relationships.

“Unlike a regular feature, which goes on for a longer length and there’s more time for the viewers to get to understand the characters in depth, these stories are condensed into 40 minutes,” Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, who plays Sadaf, told Arab News.

“To perform and do justice to your character in that short period of time was quite challenging but I love a challenge.”

While the couples in each of the individual stories all go through their own particular trials and tribulations, set against distinct socioeconomic backdrops, some common themes emerge in the film. The stories all explore what it is that can keep two people together in the face of great adversity. Is it love? A sense of duty? Or merely necessity?

The film also explores the idea that life is, to some extent, guided as much by a series of uncontrollable circumstances as it is by the choices we make.

“I think cinema is always supposed to be larger than life, and most of the time it is a dream we’re selling,” said Hayat.

“But I believe that this particular film is both sticking to reality, the facts and struggles of couples, and yet still finds humor (and) elements of horror. It’s a beautiful mix of reality meets fantasy and magic.”

Films from Pakistan have been enjoying a surge in popularity in the Arab region, according to Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan, who also appears in the film.

“I remember I was in Abu Dhabi a while back and saw one of my dramas on TV dubbed in Arabic — it was a surreal moment,” she told Arab News. “The fact that there’s a demand for films from our part of the world, it really means a lot.”

Khan added that she hopes to have a chance expand her career into Arab cinema, including Saudi Arabia’s rapidly developing film industry.

“What I know of the Saudi film industry, and that’s very little, is that it’s fairly small, sort of like Pakistan,” she said.

“But I have seen what they have done with the Red Sea International Film Festival and I am really excited to see what they will do as their industry grows. They do go all out, for sure.

“If a good role and project comes my way, from anywhere in the world, including Saudi Arabia, I would love to explore the possibility.”
 

The best video games of 2023 so far

The best video games of 2023 so far
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

The best video games of 2023 so far

The best video games of 2023 so far
  • From remade classics to brand-new brilliance, here are the standout titles from the past six months
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: From remade classics to brand-new brilliance, here are the standout titles from the past six months.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’

Developer: Nintendo

The “Zelda” games have entertained generations of gamers now, going back to the original “Legend of Zelda” in 1986. This latest sprawling, magical open-world adventure game — a sequel to 2017’s excellent “Breath of the Wild” — has clearly been created by a team who love the franchise; the care and thought they have put into crafting the enormous and engrossing world of Hyrule (and its shady underworld) are apparent throughout. As usual, you play as Link, the elven hero with the magic arm. If you decide to follow the main quest then you’ll be helping Princess Zelda prevent the evil Ganondorf from trashing Hyrule, but you probably won’t be following the main quest for long — the great joy here is wandering off to explore the staggering amount of “background” in the game and the hugely satisfying ability to improvise by combining found objects. “Tears of the Kingdom” can be tricky and frustrating at times, but the payoff is always worth it. This is a masterpiece.

‘Street Fighter 6’

Developer: Capcom

The latest addition to one of the all-time great franchises was a triumph, selling 1 million copies within five days of its release and garnering critical acclaim too. All well-deserved for its engrossing mix of accessible gameplay (if you pick the right level for yourself), customizable characters, almost-faultless online competition, and the ability to focus on particular areas of combat that best suit your style — all of that on top of the iconic retro visuals that have entertained millions since the late-Eighties.

‘System Shock’

Developer: Nightdive Studios

The 1994 original wasn’t a huge success commercially, but is now seen as a seminal game in the history of first-person adventures. This remake might achieve similar status. The developers have stayed loyal to the source, but made full use of the technological advancements of the last 30 years to deliver a visual experience to match the excellent — and very difficult — gameplay. Set in a steampunk-style near future, you play a hacker responsible for reining in a malevolent and frighteningly powerful AI called SHODAN.

‘Meet Your Maker’

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Relatively simple to pick up and very hard to put down, this enjoyable and unique first-person action shooter sees you play as a killer robot, raiding bases created by other players. How hard that proves to be depends on how devious and cruel the bases’ creators are. You’ll find yourself ‘dying’ in some remarkably original ways. But you can always get your own back via your own base designs.

‘Dredge’

Developer: Black Salt Games

No. Fishing simulators don’t usually end up in ‘Best Games of the Year’ lists, even in July. But then again, fishing simulators don’t usually have a sinister undertone like “Dredge” does. You play a struggling trawler captain leading his crew around a group of remote islands. You can trade your catches with the locals, and gradually improve your boat, skills and knowledge. But the more you find out about those locals, the more you’ll realize you’ll need all the help you can get to survive these waters.

‘Hi-Fi Rush’

Developer: Tango Gameworks

It probably won’t enjoy the longevity of a truly great game, but for a quick blast of unadulterated excitement, this over-the-top, cartoonish mayhem is hard to match. You play as wannabe rock star Chai, whose music player is accidentally embedded in his chest during experimental surgery. Now you have to defeat the evil execs of the company that did this to you, with fighting skills that require you to try and match the rhythms of the game’s killer soundtrack. Loud, dumb and lots of fun.

The best TV shows of 2023 so far 

The best TV shows of 2023 so far 
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

The best TV shows of 2023 so far 

The best TV shows of 2023 so far 
  • As we reach the halfway point of the year, here are the must-see series of the first six months 
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: As we reach the halfway point of the year, here are the must-see series of the first six months.

‘The Last of Us’ 

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey 

Video-game adaptations don’t have much of a screen pedigree, and the post-apocalyptic “The Last of Us” franchise is one of the finest in gaming history, so there was considerable pressure on the creators of HBO’s show to deliver something that, at least, wasn’t a complete disaster. Fans’ initial concerns over the casting of Pascal and Ramsey as the main protagonists — smuggler Joel and his ‘cargo,’ a young girl called Ellie who is mysteriously immune to the fungal infection that has turned the majority of mankind into zombie-like monsters — proved to be unfounded: their chemistry was a major part of the show’s success. Another equally important part was HBO’s decision to make the game’s co-director Neil Druckmann the series’ co-runner, along with super-fan Craig Mazin. They barely put a foot wrong. There was plenty of monster-fighting/evading action, but the crux of the story was the growing father-daughter relationship between the two lost souls on a road trip across America. As we wrote at the time, Druckmann and Mazin “managed the almost-impossible; creating a show that will satisfy (most of) the game’s fans, but enthralling enough to pull you in even if you know nothing of the source material.” 

‘Beef’ 

Starring: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun 

Korean director Lee Sung Jin’s comedy drama series was a delight from start to finish, with superb performances from both Wong and Yeun as struggling contractor Danny Cho and tightly wound small-business owner Amy Lau. The show starts from a simple enough road-rage incident that quickly escalates and begins to consume Danny’s and Amy’s lives. “Beef” was hilarious and moving, shocking and sad, and always enthralling. As our review said at the time: “what makes ‘Beef’ really sing is that Danny and Amy are both desperately trying to keep it together in ways that actually give them far more in common than they might like to admit.” 

‘Succession’ 

Starring: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin  

It’s still rare for a show to come to an end (without being cancelled) while still being relevant. And rarer still for a finale to not make people wish the show had been cancelled after all. But Jesse Armstrong’s “Succession” — a critical darling throughout its run — thankfully managed to become one of the exceptions to both those rules. In its fourth and final season, the black comedy satirizing the media industry and big business in general got even blacker as the Roy family continued to squabble and scrabble to become the successors to patriarch Logan’s global entertainment empire. The finale was bleak, yes, but a fitting end to a show that never really allowed its central characters to lose touch with their inner inhumanity. 

‘Al-Maktab’ 

Starring: Saleh Abuamrh, Fahad Albutairi, Nawaf Alshbaili, Saad Aziz  

It’s hard for a remake to distinguish itself — let alone the 12th attempt at the same material. But “Al-Maktab,” MBC’s remake of the 2001 BBC hit “The Office,” brought with it all the irreverent joy and hilarious cringe of both the original and its much-heralded US remake, mixed with a flair and sense of humor that is distinctly Saudi. With Abuamrh as the bumbling boss of a mid-sized postal-service company, the show dutifully recreated many of the iconic moments of the Steve Carrell-led American version, but came into its own when it began to create original stories and situations, allowing its performances to grow out of their initial caricatures. As modern Saudi comedy continues its transition from youth-driven YouTube culture to mainstream media dominance, this was a gem hiding in plain sight that, as it went viral across the world, showed signs that the Kingdom’s humor could translate globally.   

‘Barry’ 

Starring: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Henry Winkler,  

Another show that managed to stick its landing. “Barry” — the darkly humorous crime drama about a conflicted hitman trying to become a professional actor — ended this year after four consistently excellent seasons that have surely cemented Hader as one of the best actors — comedic or dramatic — of his generation. Not only that, but this often-grim final series in particular also showed that Hader has some serious directing chops; his use of lighting (or lack of) was particularly striking. The ending was pretty much perfect too. This wasn’t an easy series to sell to people — there’s nothing to really compare it to and it was deliberately highbrow at times — but it deserves to be remembered as a truly great TV show. 

‘Somebody Somewhere’ 

Starring: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison 

It’s strange that one of the most understated shows on television has such an array of flamboyant characters in it, but the cast members of this lovely comedy drama about a lonely, somewhat lost, 40-something woman returning to her home town and struggling with grief after the death of her beloved sister, always play it true — never looking to ham it up and go for the broad laugh. Each episode can bring you to tears of laughter and sorrow within moments of each other. The lead character, Sam (brilliantly played by Everett), is foul-mouthed and uproarious, joyful, loyal, and doesn’t conform to our general idea of what you have to look like to be happy with yourself, but also quick to judge, sometimes blind to others’ needs 

‘High Desert’ 

Starring: Patricia Arquette, Brad Garrett, Rupert Friend 

Apple TV’s detective comedy might be the year’s most chaotic show. Peggy is a drug addict looking to make a fresh start and in desperate need of some cash. She decides to set up as a private investigator and believes that a local spiritual guru with links to the mafia might be her shot at a big payday. Arquette is on top form as the charismatic mess that is Peggy, and supporting cast members Garrett, Friend, and a hugely entertaining Matt Dillon manage to hold up their end of the bargain too, with, as our review said, “some brilliantly unlikeable performances.”  

‘Silo’ 

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins 

At the time of writing this dystopian sci-fi drama about a community living in an enormous underground 144-level silo, supposedly because the air outside is immediately fatal to humans, still has one episode left to run and we’re still not really sure what exactly is going on. While that might have been a frustrating situation with most shows, “Silo” is so tense and engaging that even with so much left unclear it’s been a hugely enjoyable watch. Ferguson is compelling as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who becomes the silo’s unwilling sheriff and is working to unravel the mystery of the silo’s origins and purpose. Robbins is also excellent as a manipulative mayor. “This is one dystopian world that you’ll want to revisit,” our review concluded. 

‘Black Mirror’ 

Starring: Aaron Paul, Zazie Beets, Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek 

The sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s anthology series that combines comedy, drama, horror and a frightening prescience was consistently satisfying, although, as our review acknowledged, it “lacks a stand-out episode to match the best of past seasons.” Its five episodes featured some stellar performances from the likes of Paul, Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Hayek and other A-listers, and some harrowing near-future storylines. Most entertaining of all, though, were Brooker’s constant attacks on/mockery of streaming platforms through the fictional Streamberry, designed to look a lot like Netflix, home to “Black Mirror.”  

Review: In ‘Extraction 2,’ Chris Hemsworth returns as mercenary Tyler Rake. But why? 

Review: In ‘Extraction 2,’ Chris Hemsworth returns as mercenary Tyler Rake. But why? 
Updated 30 June 2023
Adam Grundey

Review: In ‘Extraction 2,’ Chris Hemsworth returns as mercenary Tyler Rake. But why? 

Review: In ‘Extraction 2,’ Chris Hemsworth returns as mercenary Tyler Rake. But why? 
Updated 30 June 2023
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: It’s hard to imagine anyone was massively upset when Chris Hemsworth’s mercenary-with-a-heart Tyler Rake appeared to have died at the end of 2020’s “Extraction.” It was a decent action-thriller, sure, but it certainly didn’t seem to be crying out for a sequel.  

That’s not what the money men thought though. And so “Extraction 2” kicks off with a ‘Directing For Dummies’-style montage which sees Rake’s not-quite-dead body patched up and flown to a private hospital in Dubai where he’s made whole again — after some unconvincing attempts to insert some jeopardy into that arc by having Rake question whether he’ll ever be able to function as a soldier again. Spoiler: he will.  

What it takes to get him to that point is a visit from Idris Elba (playing an unnamed recruiter acting on behalf of Rake’s ex-wife, whose sister and her children are locked in a Georgian prison with the sister’s abusive mob-boss husband. Rake is hired to break them out.) Elba, even though he’s clearly phoning it in at around 30 percent of his potential star wattage, is still comfortably the best performer in the cast.  

That’s symptomatic of the main problem with “Extraction 2.” As an action-thriller it’s OK, in that it’s action-packed and often thrilling, with some gripping set pieces and nicely choreographed (if occasionally clunky, particularly when Hemsworth isn’t directly involved) fight scenes, but writer Joe Russo and director Sam Hargrave want the audience to feel something beyond an adrenaline rush. And that’s a mistake.  

The 40 minutes or so of the movie that aren’t all about the action drag interminably for two reasons: the writing and the acting. The attempts to explore the tragedy at the heart of Rake’s separation from his ex are particularly egregious and must surely pique the interest of whoever’s putting together the nominations for next year’s Razzies. Hemsworth has talents, for sure, but portraying genuine emotion other than stoic determination or wisecracking cockiness doesn’t appear to be one of them, at least on this evidence.  

This is one of the more cynical franchise expansions of recent times (and yes, that’s saying something), building on an already wrapped-up story in a way that doesn’t add anything to that story. And yet, as the ending makes clear, “Extraction 3” is already on the way, unstoppable as Tyler Rake, who will, coincidentally, also create enormous messes if there’s enough money involved. 

