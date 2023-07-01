You are here

Sunak plans deal with Italy on Mediterranean migrants

Migrants who were rescued at open sea off Greece along with other migrants after their boat capsized are seen inside a warehouse — used as shelter — at the port of Kalamata, Greece. (Reuters)
Migrants who were rescued at open sea off Greece along with other migrants after their boat capsized are seen inside a warehouse — used as shelter — at the port of Kalamata, Greece. (Reuters)
Reuters

Sunak plans deal with Italy on Mediterranean migrants

Sunak plans deal with Italy on Mediterranean migrants
  Tackling people-smuggling gangs is a shared challenge, UK govt spokesperson says
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning a deal with Italy to stem the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean and return them to North Africa, the Telegraph reported.

Sunak had sent Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case to Italy in mid-June for two days of meetings with top Italian government officials to work on a deal, the newspaper reported.
A government source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that Case was in Italy, without providing any additional details.
“If we are going to be successful in tackling illegal migration we have got to deal with the issue at source as well as focus on small boats,” the Telegraph quoted a government source as saying.

The UK and Italy signed a memorandum of understanding in April to tackle illegal migration under ‘Strategic Migration Partnership.’

The UK and Italy signed a memorandum of understanding in April to tackle illegal migration under “Strategic Migration Partnership.”
“We are cooperating closely with Italy and other European partners to stem illegal migration and tackle people-smuggling gangs which operate cross-border,” a UK government spokesperson said. “This is a shared challenge.”
Britain had a record 45,000 people coming to the country in small boats across the Channel last year, mainly from France, according to government figures.
More than 11,000 have arrived so far this year, according to the government.
Sunak of the Conservative Party has made stopping boat arrivals one of his top five priorities.
He has been criticized by some members of his own party and the public for not moving quickly enough to crack down on irregular migration.
In another development, a European official said the EU’s border agency is seeking “clarifications and information” from Greece’s coast guard on two alleged cases of migrants who crossed by boat being illegally deported back to Turkiye.
The official said Frontex’s executive director Hans Leijtens wrote to a senior police official representing Greece on the Frontex management board, requesting a reply by July 10.
The agency helps patrol EU member Greece’s eastern borders.
Greece’s center-right government has in recent years stepped up patrols in the eastern Aegean Sea, radically reducing the numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Africa crossing in small boats from neighboring Turkiye.
But Athens has been repeatedly accused of dumping migrants who enter Greek waters back inside Turkiye’s maritime jurisdiction without allowing them to apply for asylum — an illegal practice known as “pushbacks.” There have been similar claims on Greece’s treatment of migrants crossing the land border with Turkiye. Greece denies the accusations, saying its migration policy is “strict but fair.”
Separately, Greece’s coast guard has been strongly criticized for its handling of the June 14 sinking of a trawler carrying hundreds of migrants from Libya to Italy, which left more than 500 people feared dead.
The European official, who had knowledge of the Frontex communication, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.
The letter dated Thursday referred to two alleged incidents on April 11 and 22 off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos — a major destination for migrants crossing from the nearby Turkish coast in small boats.
The first was reported by The New York Times, based on a video provided by an activist. It claimed Greek authorities illegally deported a group of migrants who had reached Lesbos, leaving them on a raft at sea for Turkish authorities to pick up. In the second, it was alleged that a Portuguese Frontex boat helping patrol the region stopped a boat carrying migrants and handed it over to the Greek coast guard, which forced it back into Turkish waters.
Leijtens’ letter said Frontex has launched a “Serious Incident Report” into the April 11 case, which “confirms the gravity of the allegations.”
“I am aware that there might be investigations in progress with regard to the events mentioned above,” it said. “However, I would like to emphasize that it is of paramount importance for (Frontex) to receive all clarifications and information that are at this moment at the disposal of the (Greek) Coast Guard in view of current and future cooperation” between Greek authorities and Frontex.
The letter was first reported by Spain’s El Pais newspaper.
Leijtens also asked for Greece to release image and video recordings from the coast guard vessel involved in the alleged April 11 incident.
The New York Times report said migrants were brought by van to a Lesbos beach and taken by speedboat to a coast guard vessel. The coast guard allegedly left them on a life raft at sea to be picked up by the Turkish coast guard and taken back to Turkiye.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reelected for a second four-year term on June 25, has said he takes the alleged April 11 incident “very seriously” and has ordered an investigation.
Asked about Greece’s relationship with Frontex at a press conference on Friday, after a two-day EU summit that focused on migration, Mitsotakis said it had always been good.
“I think that with Frontex we have a common mission: to protect our external borders, and of course to always save people who may be in danger at sea,” he said.

 

US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements

US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements
  The US government restricted economic and security assistance to Ethiopia during the war and cut access to the trade benefits of the US African Growth and Opportunity Act or AGOA, a duty-free program that had been a boon for the country's textile sector
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US has lifted certain aid restrictions on Ethiopia in light of progress on human rights, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.
The improvement on human rights occurred particularly after the cessation-of-hostilities agreement signed by the Ethiopian government and forces from its Tigray region in November, Kirby said.
The pact ended a conflict that left hundreds of thousands facing hunger, displaced millions and killed tens of thousands.
Despite an overall reduction in abuses since the truce, rights groups say violence, including ethnic cleansing, has continued in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
“We are lifting some restrictions on certain kinds of assistance while pausing food aid,” Kirby said.
“This decision, we believe, expands the tools available to us to bolster our support for a durable peace in Ethiopia.”
The US State Department said its assistance would support peace and reconciliation.
“The focus of resumed bilateral assistance will be to support further implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement and promote sustainable peace and reconciliation through efforts including demining, transitional justice, and accountability,” said a State Department spokesperson. “We will continue to raise concerns and speak out about reports of serious human rights abuses, including by non-state actors in western Tigray, and urge the government to protect civilians and hold perpetrators accountable,” the spokesperson added.
The US government restricted economic and security assistance to Ethiopia during the war and cut access to the trade benefits of the US African Growth and Opportunity Act or AGOA, a duty-free program that had been a boon for the country’s textile sector.
A White House National Security Council spokesperson said AGOA access is considered through a separate process than the move announced on Friday. The US Trade Representative leads an annual interagency review of sub-Saharan countries’ eligibility for AGOA benefits, this spokesperson said.
The US Agency for International Development said earlier this month it was suspending food aid to Ethiopia because its donations were being diverted from people in need, and a day later the UN World Food Programme did the same.
More than 20 million people need food assistance in Africa’s second most populous nation, largely due to the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in decades and the war in northern Ethiopia.
The US in March determined that all sides had committed war crimes.
Ethiopia rejected the allegations as did neighboring Eritrea, whose forces fought in support of Ethiopian troops against Tigrayan forces.

 

UN votes to end its peacekeeping mission in Mali

UN peacekeepers carry the coffins of the three UN soldiers from Bangladesh during a ceremony n Bamako, Mali. (Reuters)
UN peacekeepers carry the coffins of the three UN soldiers from Bangladesh during a ceremony n Bamako, Mali. (Reuters)
UN votes to end its peacekeeping mission in Mali

UN peacekeepers carry the coffins of the three UN soldiers from Bangladesh during a ceremony n Bamako, Mali. (Reuters)
  The mercenaries have also been engaged in Moscow's war in Ukraine and were part of a short-lived mutiny against Russia's military last week led by the Wagner group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council has voted unanimously to immediately end its peacekeeping mission in Mali as demanded by the country’s military junta, which has brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to help fight insurgency.
Mali, a landlocked country in West Africa, has grappled with the insurgency for over a decade.
It has seen its relations with the international community become strained in part because the ruling junta brought in the Wagner mercenaries.
The mercenaries have also been engaged in Moscow’s war in Ukraine and were part of a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military last week led by the Wagner group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The French-drafted resolution, adopted by a 15-0 vote, terminates the mandate of the peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA as of Friday. It orders the mission to start the withdrawal on Saturday of more than 15,000 personnel, to be completed by the end of the year.
US Deputy Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis expressed regret at the military government’s decision to abandon the UN mission.
He also said that “some domestic actors” in Mali are calling for harassment of peacekeepers and urged the mission to ensure the safe and orderly transfer of UN facilities and equipment to UN-designated places.
“The UN has a responsibility to minimize the risk that its assets fall into the hands of those looking to destabilize Mali, or bring harm to its people, including violent extremist organizations and the Wagner Group,” he said.
British Ambassador Barbara Woodward expressed regret that Mali wanted the peacekeepers to leave at a time when the region is “facing increasing instability and humanitarian needs.”
“And we do not believe the partnership with the Wagner Group will deliver long-term stability or security for the Malian people,” she said.
Meanwhile, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed deep concern at Wagner’s destabilizing activities in Africa, especially Mali and Central African Republic.
He told reporters in Washington that US information indicates “the Malian transition government has paid over $200 million to Wagner since late 2021.” Despite the payments, he said, security hasn’t improved and terror attacks and violent crime have increased in central Mali.
Kirby also claimed that “Prighozin helped engineer” the speedy departure of U.N. peacekeepers “to further Wagner’s interests.”
“We know that senior Malian officials worked directly with Prighozin employees to inform the U.N. secretary-general that Mali had revoked consent for the MINUSMA mission,” he said.
Mali has struggled to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in the West African nation’s northern cities the following year, with the help of a French-led military operation.
But they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies.
The UN peacekeepers came in a few months later in what has become one of the most dangerous UN missions in the world.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to the 309 MINUSMA personnel who lost their lives “in the service of peace during 10 years the mission was deployed in Mali,” his spokesman said.
Mali has been ruled by a military junta following two coups, starting in 2020, led by Col. Assimi Goita, who now runs the country.
The resolution welcomes Goita’s commitment to organizing free and fair presidential elections in February 2024 and ensuring the return to constitutional order the following months — commitments that DeLaurentis and other council members said the transitional government must keep.
The council’s decision to end the UN mission followed a demand by Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop to the Security Council on June 16 that the peacekeepers leave the country, claiming they failed in their mission to restore security. There is “a crisis of confidence between Malian authorities and MINUSMA,” he said.
Following Friday’s vote, Diop told national broadcaster ORTM that “”many Malians” had requested the withdrawal and called the peacekeeping mission “a threat to our country.”
He said it wasn’t a hasty decision but the result of the government’s desire to take charge of its own affairs and the strengthening of its military and security forces.
The United Nations needs support of governments for its peacekeeping missions to operate.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Anna Evstigneeva told the council Moscow supports the transitional government’s “aspiration to take full responsibility and play the leading role in stabilizing the Malian state.”
She said Russia will continue providing comprehensive bilateral support to Mali to normalize the situation in the country.
Mali’s UN ambassador, Issa Konfourou, told the council after the vote that while MINUSMA did not achieve its fundamental goal of supporting the government’s efforts to secure the country, the people and the government in Mali would “like to applaud its contribution in other areas,” especially humanitarian and social assistance.
Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Morocco-based Policy Center for the New South, said that while MINUSMA was not authorized to fight militants, it did provide protection to civilians from the violent extremists.
Attacks are most likely to increase now in the areas where UN peacekeepers provided regular patrols since the Malian army remains underequipped to provide adequate protection,” Lyammouri said.
The UN mission also played a critical role in mediating between the Malian government and separatist Tuareg rebels. Ely Dicko, a sociologist at the University of Bamako, said that one of the consequences of the vacuum the peacekeepers will leave may be the resumption of hostilities between the government and the Tuareg rebels.
Daniel Forti, senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, said the withdrawal “is going to be a massive undertaking for the whole UN and for Mali” and both have a lot to lose if it isn’t done “in a consensual and united way.”
 

 

CIA says Russia is a recruiting opportunity as disaffection with war rises

CIA says Russia is a recruiting opportunity as disaffection with war rises
CIA says Russia is a recruiting opportunity as disaffection with war rises

CIA says Russia is a recruiting opportunity as disaffection with war rises
  Burns cast the mutiny as an "armed challenge to the Russian state"
  Disaffection in Russia with the war in Ukraine was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to recruit spies: CIA chief
WASHINGTON D.C.: US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Saturday that the armed mutiny by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had shown the corrosive effect on Russia of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“It is striking that Prigozhin preceded his actions with a scathing indictment of the Kremlin’s mendacious rationale for the invasion of Ukraine and of the Russian military leadership’s conduct of the war,” Burns, a former US ambassador to Moscow, said in a lecture to Britain’s Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire, England.

“The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time — a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin’s war on his own society and his own regime.”

Burns cast the mutiny as an “armed challenge to the Russian state” but said it was an “internal Russian affair in which the United States has had and will have no part.”

Burns also said on Saturday that disaffection in Russia with the war in Ukraine was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to recruit spies — and that his agency was not letting it go to waste.

“Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership beneath the steady diet of state propaganda and practiced repression,” Burns, a former US ambassador to Moscow, said in a lecture to Britain’s Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire, England.

“That disaffection creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us at CIA — at our core a human intelligence service. We’re not letting it go to waste.”

Burns recently traveled to Ukraine where he met with intelligence counterparts and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a US official confirmed to AFP Friday.

The trip -- not reported at the time -- comes as Kyiv's brigades pursue a counteroffensive in their nation's east and south against Russian forces, launched earlier this month after weeks of anticipation.

During his trip Burns reaffirmed “the US commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression,” the US official said.

According to The Washington Post, which first reported the visit, Ukrainian officials shared plans to claw back Russian-occupied territory and begin ceasefire negotiations by the end of the year.

Burns “traveled to Ukraine as he has done regularly since the beginning of Russia's recent aggression more than a year ago,” the US official said. The Post reported that the visit occurred in June.

The trip took place before the 24-hour insurrection by the leader of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the official.

The mutiny, which was widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, “was not a topic of discussion,” the official added.

The US has attempted to make clear to Russia it played no role in the rebellion, with major US media reporting Friday that Burns called the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, following the uprising to assert that the US was not involved.

The Ukrainian military's commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny has said his country's counteroffensive plans are being hobbled by the lack of adequate firepower, from modern fighter jets to artillery ammunition.

On Tuesday the United States announced a fresh $500 million package of arms to bolster the counteroffensive, including armored vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
  France has been gripped by four nights of violence and unrest in major cities
  Elysee Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron had postponed a trip to Germany
LONDON: The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has changed its travel advice for British tourists planning to holiday in France following nationwide riots after the death of a 17-year-old boy.

France has been gripped by four nights of violence and unrest in major cities amid anger over the police killing of Nahel M, a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan heritage.

Riots broke out after a video of Nahel being shot by police on Tuesday during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb went viral on social media.

British holidaymakers have been warned they could face disruptions if traveling to France, and that they may face curfews given the “unpredictable” location and timing of the riots.

“Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France, and many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted. There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced,” the updated travel advice said.

France’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday that more than 1,300 people had been arrested across the country, adding that 45,000 police had been deployed nationwide to try to quell the violence.

Also on Saturday, the Elysee Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron had postponed a trip to Germany to deal with the “internal situation” in the country.

UK has ‘national duty’ to house Afghan refugees, minister says

UK has ‘national duty’ to house Afghan refugees, minister says
UK has 'national duty' to house Afghan refugees, minister says

UK has ‘national duty’ to house Afghan refugees, minister says
  Johnny Mercer calls for public-private landlord partnership to prevent homelessness
  Govt to evict thousands of Afghans from hotel scheme by end of July
LONDON: The UK has a national duty to house Afghan refugees who have been ordered to leave temporary hotel accommodation by the end of the month, the minister for veterans’ affairs has said.

Johnny Mercer called for landlords to offer housing to Afghans using taxpayer-funded rental agreements amid fears that thousands could be left homeless following the government order, The Times reported.

The scheme would require a “national effort” to avoid leaving vulnerable Afghan refugees without accommodation, though many must “manage their expectations” and accept housing offers outside of desirable locations, including London, he added.

Hundreds of Afghans have turned down housing offers that are part of the government’s strategy to end hotel accommodation, which is costing up to $1.25 million per day.

A further £35 million ($44 million) has been put aside by the government for rehousing costs, as well as an extra £250 million in council aid.

Mercer said: “I honestly haven’t met anybody who could not find accommodation. It’s just they have to manage their expectations.

“Some of them want to live in an eight-bedroom property in London, right? That is never going to happen. I don’t even live in London.

“It’s about expectation management. It’s about helping yourself as well.”

The minister added that the government’s hotel accommodation policy is failing as a long-term strategy, preventing thousands of Afghans remaining in Kabul or Pakistan from being transported to the UK.

“We can’t really free up the pipeline to get those who remain in Afghanistan, who we have a duty to, back to the UK,” Mercer said.

In March, government ministers said that about 4,300 Afghans still eligible for evacuation to the UK remained in Afghanistan and other countries.

About 1,000 are living in hotels across Pakistan paid for by the UK government, with about £15 million being spent since January 2022 for accommodation in that country.

Mercer said: “We’re launching this housing portal where essentially you can offer your accommodation and you’re going to get a good, consistent, regular rate, and you’re also doing your bit to accommodate a family from Afghanistan.

“As a nation, we have a duty to these people, and we all need to kind of lean in and get this done, irrespective of your politics or what you think of the situation.”

