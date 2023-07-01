Russian firms are keen to develop further ties with the UAE: deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG: Russian firms are keen to develop further ties with the UAE, the country’s deputy prime minister has insisted in a speech lauding economic links between the two nations.
Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Denis Manturov — also Russia’s industry and trade minister — noted the special nature of Russian-Emirati relations, which includes strong ties of friendship and a rich history of cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and trust.
His comments came after the ruler of the emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, Sheikh Saud Al-Qasimi, took part in the opening of the UAE’s pavilion at the forum, marking the country’s role as a guest at the event.
Trade turnover between the two countries has doubled over the past year and now amounts to $10 billion, and Manturov said: “We are constantly expanding the range of areas in which we build joint work.
“We are implementing a number of industrial cooperation projects, initiatives in the field of transport and services, energy and food security.
“We have started an active negotiation process on a free trade agreement between the UAE and the states of the Eurasian Economic Union.
“This will give an additional impetus to the comprehensive development of our multilateral trade and economic ties.”
After the opening ceremony for the pavilion, Manturov and the Minister of Economy of the UAE Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri joined the Russia-UAE business dialogue, during which priority areas for the development of further cooperation were considered.
“I would like to note that our companies from both sides are interested in continuing work on different vectors of cooperation,” Manturov said, adding: “Russian business is showing great interest in locating production and logistics facilities in the UAE.”
He went on: “We also expect continued investment cooperation with the UAE. In recent years, Emirati companies have invested in various sectors of the Russian economy, and these investments have paid off — this is reflected in the figures of foreign trade turnover.
“I would like to emphasize that industrial cooperation is the basis for increasing investment and trade turnover.
“Today, opportunities for cooperation, projects in the aviation and automotive industries, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals are being successfully implemented and worked out with our colleagues from the UAE.”
In a speech, Al-Marri marked the strong participation of his country in the forum, which includes 18 companies in various sectors of the economy.
Speaking about the trade turnover between Abu Dhabi and Moscow, Al-Marri noted its growth has doubled over the past year.
The minister said: “On the aspect of engagement, we really built a strong and significant approach in areas that we are looking forward to engage with, more specifically on the aspects of science, AI (artificial intelligence), green energy, and technology.
“The UAE and Russia have a very strategic partnership and we are engaged in this partnership in a very robust way and our trade has grown since then.”
The participation of the UAE as a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is an important step in strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.
The pavilion’s motto — “Impossible is Possible” — is seen as perfectly corresponding to the spirit of Russian- Emirati relations.
Thales expands presence in Saudi Arabia through focus on defense and civil aviation sectors
The company also branching out into areas such as security, civil aviation and higher education: top official
Updated 10 sec ago
Reina Takla
PARIS: Multinational defense company Thales is committed to strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and expanding its operations to align with the country’s Vision 2030 initiative, one of the firm’s leading figures has told Arab News.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, Pascale Sourisse, president of Thales International, said the organization not only wants to bolster the Kingdom’s defense sector, it is also branching out into other areas such as security, civil aviation and higher education.
Thales specializes in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and communication systems, and currently operates in 68 countries with 77,000 employees.
The firm has been a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia for over 50 years, steadily increasing its footprint in the region, said Sourisse, adding: “The first sector in which we operate in Saudi Arabia is defense.
“We support all the armed forces in Saudi Arabia: the air force, the defense force, land forces, naval forces, so that’s a very strong presence.”
Aligning with the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil, in 2020 Thales established a joint venture with Saudi Arabian Military Industries called SAMI Thales Electronic System, with the aim of building capabilities and localizing the complete value chain in Saudi Arabia.
Sourisse highlighted the need for a robust Saudi supply chain, stating: “It is important to have enough players that would come from a Saudi supply chain, not only a supply chain coming from other countries in the world.”
Highlighting the objective to address the needs of customers, particularly in the field of air defense and radio communications, Thales plans to expand its team of engineers in Saudi Arabia to more than 300 or 400 people within the next two years.
This ambitious approach is in line with the company’s determination to execute awarded projects and provide comprehensive support to the installed base directly from Saudi Arabia.
While defense has been Thales’ dominant domain in Saudi Arabia for decades, the company is expanding its focus to other sectors as well.
It has provided security systems for the holy sites in Makkah and Medinah and was recently selected to deliver security solutions for the archaeological site of AlUla in northeastern Saudi Arabia. Thales is also exploring opportunities to provide security solutions for projects like NEOM and the Red Sea.
Sourisse highlighted the significance of exporting from Saudi Arabia, stating: “The competencies and capabilities we are building in Saudi Arabia are not only designed to serve the Saudi market.”
By including these capabilities in its global network, Thales aims to cater to customers beyond the Middle East, further strengthening its position as a global leader.
During the interview, Sourisse shed light on Thales’ involvement in civil aviation and air traffic management.
The company is working closely with the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation to develop activities in these domains. One of the company’s key products in this field is “Flight to Gate” — which uses biometric sensors to directly identify people.
Sourisse said: “When you use the solution, which is an end-to-end solution, you can check in at home, you give the necessary information, and then through biometric solutions so you can be identified at checkpoints.
“This enables the operator to reduce the time spent at checkpoints by at least 30 percent. So, it is very efficient to handle passenger flows and make sure the passenger experience is really increased because they don’t have to queue too long at all these checkpoints.” Technology and innovation remain central to Thales’ approach. The company leverages AI and digital solutions to optimize its systems, enhance user experience, and ensure the utmost security.
Furthermore, Thales places a strong emphasis on sustainability and aims to continue increasing the green aspects of its solutions.
Sourisse emphasized Thales’ commitment to research and development, with an annual investment of over €4 billion.
To ensure a skilled workforce, the company collaborates with universities and conducts in-house training programs to equip engineers with the specific knowledge required for their talent, products, and solutions.
Diversity and gender equality are also at the forefront of Thales’ agenda. Sourisse expressed her satisfaction in identifying highly-motivated and competent female engineers in Saudi Arabia and set out the company’s plan to hire more female talent.
Thales is not the only French-based firm to see opportunities for growth in the Kingdom.
The Paris Air Show saw the signing of an agreement between SAMI and French aerospace company Safran which will help Aircraft Accessories & Components Co., a subsidiary of the Saudi defense firm, launch repair services for landing gears of major helicopters such as Super Puma and Cougar.
SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled was present at the event to oversee the deal, which came in the wake of other agreements with firms including Boeing, Airbus, and L3 Harris.
Much like Sourisse, Abukhaled was keen to talk up the importance of the deals in boosting the Kingdom’s production capacity.
Speaking to Arab News during the air show, he said: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) experienced huge issues with supply chains, not only in the defense but also in the automotive industry, the food industry, every industry. I believe Saudi Arabia now will be a huge asset to all of those OEMs.”
He added: “We have already worked with and discussed it with all of our partners and other OEMs, and there are real opportunities. We will announce them during the World Defense show that’s taking place in February 2024 … about how Saudi companies are becoming part of the global supply chains.”
The executive reiterated that SAMI aims to become one of the top 25 defense companies globally by 2030.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative involves localizing more than 50 percent of military equipment spending, transferring knowledge and technology, and building national expertise in the fields of manufacturing, maintenance, and research and development.
UAE startups raise funding to expand to Saudi Arabia
Transportr facilitates efficient, transparent, and cost-effective movement of goods
Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: Digital logistics platform Transportr has successfully concluded its eight-figure seed funding round with the participation of Ittihad Ventures Holding and Industrial Capital Group.
Established in 2020, the UAE-based company acts as a multimodal digital freight marketplace, connecting shippers and carriers across various industries to facilitate efficient, transparent, and cost-effective movement of goods.
The platform addresses concerns such as freight rates, manual processes, enhanced visibility, traceability and customer service.
The proceeds from the funding round will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth within the UAE market and facilitating its expansion into Saudi Arabia, a key strategic move to tap into the thriving logistics sector in the region.
Transportr is also building toward its next series A funding round.
“Transportr has evolved to managing all freight modes (road, sea, rail and air) in addition to warehousing, material handling, logistics education and more,” said Hassan Khazem, CEO of Transportr.
He added: “Our vision is to provide any company with a one-stop shop digital solution to manage all its supply chain activities while having environmental, social, and governance factors in mind. We aim to unleash the power of aggregation and bring value to our partners such as significant cost savings, access to data analytics and artificial intelligence.”
Transportr’s notable capability lies in its ability to compare rates offered by various carriers, empowering shippers to make well-informed decisions about their shipping choices.
HashMove raises pre-series A to relocate to Saudi Arabia
UAE-based logistics platform HashMove has successfully raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-series A funding round led by
Bahrain’s Bunat Ventures in collaboration with a prominent Saudi business group.
HashMove, established in 2017 by Noman Mohammad, Rayan Al Bakri, and Sarfaraz Alam, provides solutions for various logistics needs, including instant rate sourcing for the initial leg of transportation, efficient booking capabilities, and end-to-end cargo movements and tracking.
The raised funds will play a crucial role in HashMove’s expansion plans, as well as the relocation of its headquarters to Saudi Arabia. The strategic move aims to capitalize on the Kingdom’s thriving logistics industry and position HashMove at the forefront of the market.
By establishing a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, HashMove can enhance its service offerings and strengthen its network in the region.
HashMove’s expansion and relocation to Saudi Arabia align with the company’s long-term vision of becoming a key player in the Middle East logistics market.
The company has already signed deals with Saudi companies including United Warehousing Co., a third-party logistics powerhouse based in Jeddah.
The new funding will enable HashMove to enhance its capabilities, scale its operations, and provide even greater value to its customers. HashMove has already attracted over 900 logistics providers across 90 countries and aims to revolutionize the global logistics landscape.
UzOman invests in Switzerland’s Zood
UzOman, a collaborative investment fund established by the Omani and Uzbek sovereign wealth funds, has recently made an undisclosed investment in Swiss fintech company Zood.
Founded in 2018 by Michael Khoi, Zood operates as a comprehensive digital lending platform, offering a complete ecosystem comprising ZoodPay for financial technology, ZoodMall for e-commerce, and ZoodShip for logistics solutions.
The investment from UzOman is strategically aimed at driving digital lending innovation in Uzbekistan.
By injecting funds into Zood, the joint investment fund intends to foster the growth and development of the fintech sector in the country. This infusion of capital will support Zood in expanding its operations and further enhancing its digital lending services in Uzbekistan.
“This investment is part of our ongoing efforts to promote and invest in Uzbekistan’s rapidly growing financial sector. Zood’s focus on providing innovative, convenient, and secure payment solutions align well with UzOman’s plans to invest in the financial sector in Uzbekistan and empower businesses and individuals with cutting-edge financial tools,” Mohamed Al-Lawati, CEO of UzOman, said.
The collaboration between UzOman and Zood signifies a mutual commitment to leveraging technology and finance to advance the economic landscape of Uzbekistan.
“UzOman’s investment is a testament to Zood’s pioneering role in driving financial inclusion through a holistic ecosystem that provides comprehensive solutions for individuals and businesses in Central Asia and the Middle East. We are proud to collaborate with UzOman to further expand our reach and impact, creating economic opportunities in Uzbekistan,” Khoi said.
VMS acquires stakes in Cash Cows
The startup ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa is poised to get a boost as Saudi Arabia-based venture studio VMS has acquired minority stakes in Egyptian start-up accelerator Cash Cows. The purchase of stakes is part of a strategic partnership agreement aimed at supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in both countries and in the wider MENA region, according to a press release. The press release further noted that the partnership will see Cash Cows and VMS launching a joint platform for exchanging ideas, collaboration, and mutual learning between them.
The platform will also provide ways for startups, investors, and entrepreneurs to access critical decisions that ensure their success, it added.
Motaz Saleh Abuonoq, founder and CEO of VMS said that the company’s expansion in the Egyptian market was an important and strategic goal.
VMS supports talented startups entering the Saudi market and provides them with guidance, resources, expertise, and connections.
Mohamed Nagaty, partner at Cash Cows, said the partnership with VMS will contribute to building a bridge between Egypt and Saudi Arabia for startups, along with expanding the scope of operations for both companies.
The coming together of two regional accelerators is aimed at providing resources and support for startups and drawing a clear map for investors to achieve excellence in the highly competitive market, the release added.
Unpacking the Hajj dividend for Saudi Arabia's travel and hospitality industries
When COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in 2020, just 10,000 pilgrims were permitted to travel to Makkah
With controls now lifted, 1.6 million people were free to take part, generating welcome business for airlines and hotels
Updated 01 July 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Saudi Arabia to impose strict travel restrictions, this year’s Hajj has given a palpable boost to the regional economy, with an estimated 1.6 million Muslims from around the world converging on Islam’s holiest sites.
The annual pilgrimage began on Sunday with the ritual of Tawaf Al-Qudum, when pilgrims dressed in white robes walk in a circle around the Kaaba, the stone structure at the center of Masjid Al-Haram, or the Grand Mosque, the most important mosque and holiest site in Islam.
With pandemic restrictions imposed in 2020 fully lifted, a very large number of people were able to participate in Hajj this year, creating increased business opportunities for travel agencies, airlines and the hospitality industry in the Kingdom and the wider Gulf region.
The number of pilgrims is significantly higher this year compared with the period during the pandemic. Only 10,000 people were permitted to participate in 2020, and about 59,000 in 2021, because of social-distancing rules.
Last year capacity was greatly increased but still capped at 1 million pilgrims. During that time authorities also imposed an age cap of 65 to protect older people, who were considered more vulnerable to the most severe symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Now, thanks to the success of the vaccines developed to combat the coronavirus and the lifting of travel bans and other restrictions, the annual pilgrimage is essentially back to normal and the Hajj economy is enjoying something of a post-pandemic rebound.
Through the combined efforts of the Kingdom’s flag carrier, Saudia, and budget airline flyadeal, more than 600,000 pilgrims were transported from domestic terminals to Hajj sites, Saudia Group said.
The firm, which also operates Saudia Private Aviation in addition to Saudia and flyadeal, said it provided more than 1.2 million seats on its fleet of 164 aircraft, transporting pilgrims to and from more than 100 regular and 14 seasonal destinations, including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Madinah, Taif and Yanbu.
Just before Eid Al-Adha, the UAE’s flag carrier, Emirates, also added extra flights to cater to an increase in travelers. Ten flights to and from Jeddah, all operated using Boeing 777 aircraft, were added to accommodate Hajj pilgrims until July 7.
These extra Hajj flights were in addition to Emirates’ existing scheduled services to Saudi Arabia and were available to all travelers holding a valid Hajj visa. All passengers over the age of 12 were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Emirates said there had been an increase in bookings for Hajj travel from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mauritius and South Africa. The airline also added 34 flights to popular vacation destinations during the six-day Eid Al-Adha holiday.
Meanwhile, hotels in Makkah were fully booked as hundreds of thousands of Muslims descended on the holy city for Hajj.
“The hotel occupancy rates in Makkah have reached 100 percent, such as at the Novotel Thakher Makkah Hotel,” Abdul Aziz Al-Aboudi, the CEO of Thakher Development Company, a real estate firm that focuses on the hospitality sector, told Arab News.
“This substantial increase in occupancy comes in contrast to the 80 percent rate observed during the last Ramadan.”
In 2022, the occupancy rate was 60 percent, he added.
According to global property consultancy CBRE, occupancy levels in Makkah and Madinah increased by 21.2 percent and 18.5 percent respectively during the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period the previous year. It attributed this increase to the lifting of travel restrictions and the beginning of Ramadan.
Al-Aboudi said the increase in visitor numbers had generated new business opportunities for the construction and real estate industries. His own company recently opened the Park Inn by Radisson and has obtained the necessary Hajj license for its operation, he added.
The annual pilgrimage is also a source of income for smaller businesses, including those who provide lodgings, transport and gifts. The increased footfall this year has meant higher prices.
According to official data for 2019, the Kingdom generated approximately $12 billion in income from the 2.5 million pilgrims who came to Makkah and Madinah for Hajj that year, and the 19 million who visited for Umrah, another Islamic pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time of the year.
“Religious tourism is the backbone of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and it will play a wider role in the future as well,” Turab Saleem, head of hospitality, tourism and leisure consultancy at Knight Frank, told Arab News.
“Madinah is increasing its inventory from 18,000 hotel rooms at present to 125,000 by 2030. Makkah as well is increasing its occupancy. Makkah will have more rooms than any other city in the entire Middle East, including Dubai. Both Makkah and Madinah will also play a key role in elevating religious tourism to a new level.”
Hajj, underlines Saleem, plays a key role in Saudi Arabia’s tourism market.
He also points out how the economy for an increase in hotel rooms is not as challenging is the need to enhance the infrastructure to cater to the increase in Hajj pilgrims and expansion this year of the Hajj economy.
“Saudi is also observing how religious tourism can convert into leisure tourism,” he added.
“If someone or a family comes for a short tour then they can also take a trip to the Red Sea, AlUla or Riyadh.”
Airlines will also play a big role, adds Saleem. The new airline Saudi Arabia is launching, Riyadh Air will travel to over 212 destinations globally.
“It will do wonders for the country in terms of tourism, both religious and leisure,” he said.
According to TV news channel Al Arabiya, in the weeks prior to Eid Al-Adha, Saudi authorities unveiled their largest-ever operational plan for Hajj season, for which they employed a record-breaking 14,000 staff and more than 8,000 volunteers, who were deployed on the ground to provide assistance for pilgrims.
Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said: “The operational plan for this year’s Hajj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the coronavirus pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions, as per an integrated system of services prepared by the wise leadership.”
Since Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s development and diversification plan, was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016, Saudi authorities have spent billions of dollars on efforts to make Hajj, the world’s biggest religious gathering, more secure, more accessible, and an easier and more streamlined experience.
Another aim of Vision 2030 is to increase Hajj and Umrah capacity to 30 million pilgrims each year, to the benefit not only of the local economy but to international businesses operating in Saudi Arabia.
Performing Hajj can cost upward of $5,000 a person. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and every Muslim who is physically able and can afford it is obliged to participate at least once in their life.
Oil Updates — crude heads for fourth straight quarterly decline
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices rose above $75 a barrel on Friday but were on course for a fourth consecutive quarter of losses amid concerns over sluggish global economic activity and fuel demand.
Benchmark Brent crude futures for September delivery were up 82 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $75.33 a barrel by 4:10 p.m. Saudi time. The less-traded front-month contract, which expires on Friday, was up 52 cents at $74.86.
The contract was on track for a 6 percent decline in the three months to the end of June, marking a fourth straight quarterly decline.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 86 cents or 1.2 percent to $70.72. The contract is down 6.5 percent on a quarterly basis, its second consecutive quarterly drop.
Inflationary pressure and rising interest rates in key economies and a slower than expected recovery in Chinese manufacturing and consumption have weighed on markets in recent months.
But signs of strengthening US economic activity and sharp declines in US oil inventories last week offered support.
Saudi Arabia’s plans to cut output by a further 1 million barrels per day in July in addition to a broader deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to limit supply into 2024 offers further support.
“Despite the announcements of two fresh rounds of cuts from OPEC+/Saudi Arabia, crude prices have largely remained below $80 a barrel as the market has been driven less by fundamentals and more by macroeconomic concerns,” HSBC analysts said in a note.
“We think this will continue to be the case for part of the summer, although the deep deficit of around 2.3 million barrels forecast for 2H23 should help to spur some upwards price momentum.”
A Reuters survey of 37 economists and analysts showed oil prices will struggle for traction this year as global economic headwinds linger.
US oil rig count data, an indicator of future supply, will be released later on Friday.
UK's Sound Energy obtains $237m financing for a gas project in Morocco
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A natural gas project in east Morocco will soon be completed thanks to a new finance push from the largest bank in the North African country.
UK-based Sound Energy has received a conditional offer from Attijariwafa Bank to obtain funding amounting to 2.3 billion Moroccan dirhams ($237 million) for the Tendrara-based project’s second phase, according to a statement.
The funding will be allocated for completing drilling, operating wells, and building a pipeline to transport natural gas to the state’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water.
“This financing is the largest of its kind allocated to the development of a gas field in Morocco,” said Sound Energy’s Executive Chairman Graham Lyon.
The company had started negotiations with the Moroccan bank on June 23 2022 to obtain this financing, which extends over a period of 12 years and has a grace period of about two years.
Sound Energy owns the largest area for searching for hydrocarbons in the North African country, with a total of 28 thousand sq. km.
The Tendrara region is home to an estimated 10.68 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to the company’s official website.
Morocco’s production of natural gas currently stands at 100 million cubic meters, while the total annual consumption amounts to 1 billion cubic meters, which is met by the international market.
In an interview with East Economy earlier in June, Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali said natural gas production in the country will increase by 300 million cubic meters.
This is mainly attributed to discoveries being developed in the Tendrara and Larache regions, which will enable Morocco’s production to rise to 400 million cubic meters over the next few years.