6 Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attacks on Al-Dhale

The Houthi attacks came despite Western ambassadors threatening to isolate the militia group if it did not bring an end to the fighting. (File/AFP)
The Houthi attacks came despite Western ambassadors threatening to isolate the militia group if it did not bring an end to the fighting. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

6 Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attacks on Al-Dhale

Houthi attacks came despite Western ambassadors threatening to isolate group if it did not bring an end to the fighting.
  • Militia has increased its shelling despite warning from foreign ambassadors
  • Tanks, mortar used to bombard southern forces, Dhale front spokesperson says
Updated 30 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis have escalated their attacks on Yemeni government troops in Al-Dhale governorate, rejecting international appeals to de-escalate the conflict and cooperate with UN-brokered mediation efforts to end the war.

At least six soldiers have been killed and several others injured in shelling and ground attacks in the Al-Fakher and Al-Thawkhab regions since Wednesday. The attacks came despite Western ambassadors threatening to isolate the militia group if it did not bring an end to the fighting.

Fuad Jabari, Dhale front spokesperson, told Arab News on Sunday that the Houthis had bombarded southern forces in contested areas of Al-Dhale with tanks, mortars and heavy machine guns while bringing in reinforcements from other provinces, presumably in preparation for more aggressive attacks.

“The Houthi escalation coincides with their so-called defense minister’s visit to the Al-Dhale front. For the first time in a very long time, they employed tanks and mortar projectiles in their attacks,” Jabari said, adding that the southern forces had thwarted the Houthis’ attempts to capture new territory.

Similarly, Yemen’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that a Houthi-fired drone was shot down over army-controlled territory in the northern province of Jouf’s Al-Jadafer.

That came after Houthi Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser Al-Atefi visited battlefields in Jouf, Taiz and Lahj, and threatened to restart military operations across the country if the Houthis’ opponents did not fulfill their demands.

Last week, the ambassadors of the US, UK and France urged the Houthis to de-escalate and negotiate with the Yemeni government to reach a peace agreement, threatening to isolate them if they resumed military activities.

“The international community is committed to supporting the progress of a sustainable, UN-led peace process in Yemen,” they said in a joint statement.

“We call on the Houthis to renounce definitively any military option. Any return to conflict would lead to their total isolation by the international community. The people of Yemen deserve peace.”

Meanwhile, Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, has directed Taiz Gov. Nabeil Shamsan to form a committee to investigate the shooting incident at an Eid celebration in Taiz and bring the offenders to justice.

Residents said on Saturday that armed men attacked a football field where hundreds of people had congregated to celebrate Eid and honor veteran Yemeni musician Mohamed Mohsen Atroush.

But a military source told Arab News that the guards of a local government official fired into the air to disperse a fight between groups of individuals attempting to remove images of Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, a presidential council member and the nephew of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Taiz was at the heart of Arab Spring-inspired protests in Yemen that resulted in the removal of Ali Abdullah Saleh from power in 2011.

In videos posted on social media, people were seen fleeing the stadium amid deafening gunfire.

The incident provoked uproar in the besieged city, with residents demanding an end to the disorder and proliferation of firearms.

“Why don’t they stop this from happening?” Huda Al-Hakimi, a photographer from Taiz, said on Facebook.

“Suddenly, your happiness is replaced by dread and despair. What is the reason for this disregard for human life?”

Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal

Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters

Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal

Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal
  • Israel was the first country outside the United States to acquire the F-35
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel has approved the purchase of a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets in a deal worth $3 billion, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
The additional 25 aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin will bring the number of F-35s in Israel’s air force to 75, the ministry said, adding that the deal will be financed through the defense aid package Israel receives from the United States.
Israel was the first country outside the United States to acquire the F-35. In May 2018 its air force chief said that Israel was the first to use the plane in combat.
The F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and in Israel by its Hebrew name “Adir” (Mighty).
Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney have agreed to involve Israeli defense companies in the production of aircraft components, the Israeli ministry added.

Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Qur’an incident

Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Qur’an incident
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters

Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Qur'an incident

Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Qur’an incident
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of a Qur'an outside a mosque in Stockholm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.
A man tore up and burned a Qur'an outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid al Adha holidays.
Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group. In a newspaper interview, he described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban it.
Iran’s foreign ministry summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires on Thursday to condemn what it said was an insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities.
“Although administrative procedures to appoint a new ambassador to Sweden have ended, the process of dispatching them has been held off due to the Swedish government’s issuing of a permit to desecrate the Holy Qur'an,” Amirabdollahian said on Twitter on Sunday.
He did not specify how long Iran would refrain from sending an ambassador to Sweden.
While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Qur'an demonstrations, courts have overruled those decisions, saying they infringed freedom of speech.
In its permit for Wednesday’s demonstration, Swedish police said that while it “may have foreign policy consequences,” the security risks and consequences linked to a Qur'an burning were not of such a nature that the application should be rejected.

Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery; Damascus says most missiles intercepted

Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery; Damascus says most missiles intercepted
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters

Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery; Damascus says most missiles intercepted

Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery; Damascus says most missiles intercepted
  • The target was used to launch an anti-aircraft missile toward Israel, says military
  • An army statement said the missiles that were able to evade air defenses  destroyed some structures in Homs
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters

AMMAN: Israeli warplanes targeted a Syrian air defense battery from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched toward Israel, an Israeli military spokesman said early on Sunday.
The warplanes also attacked other targets in the area, while no casualties were reported from the Syrian missile, said the spokesman, Avichay Adraee. 

Syrian state media SANA earlier said the country's air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strike across central parts of the country and downed most of the missiles.
Quoting an army statement, the Syrian Arab News Agency said missiles that flew over parts of Lebanon’s capital Beirut hit locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs, resulting only in material damage.
Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah
The Israeli strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict that has been going on for years with a goal of slowing Iran’s growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.
Tehran’s influence has grown in Syria since it began supporting President Bashar Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.
Fighters allied to Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

 

 

Israel no closer to attack on Iran nuclear sites, official says

Israel no closer to attack on Iran nuclear sites, official says
Updated 01 July 2023
Reuters

Israel no closer to attack on Iran nuclear sites, official says

Israel no closer to attack on Iran nuclear sites, official says
  • Netanyahu has set a “red line” on Iran’s uranium enrichment at bomb-grade 90 percent fissile purity. Iran has ramped up enrichment to 60 percent purity in recent years
Updated 01 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel is not nearing an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s national security adviser said, as talks between Tehran and Washington have sought to cool tensions.
Tzachi Hanegbi said it was still unclear what will come of talks Israel’s main ally the US has held with Iran in recent weeks in an effort to outline steps that could limit Tehran’s nuclear program and de-escalate tensions.
Nonetheless, no agreement would obligate Israel, which views a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat, Hanegbi told Channel 13 television.
Asked whether an Israeli decision on a preemptive strike against Iran was any closer, Hanegbi said:
“We are not getting closer because the Iranians have stopped, for a while now, they are not enriching uranium to the level that in our view is the red line.”

Hanegbi added: “But it can happen. So we are preparing for the moment, if it comes, in which we will have to defend the people of Israel against a fanatic regime that is set on annihilating us and is armed with weapons of mass destruction.”
Netanyahu has set a “red line” on Iran’s uranium enrichment at bomb-grade 90 percent fissile purity. Iran has ramped up enrichment to 60 percent purity in recent years.
Having failed to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that had capped Tehran’s enrichment at 3.67 percent, Iranian and Western officials have met to sketch out steps that could curb its fast advancing nuclear work.
The 2015 agreement limited Iran’s uranium enrichment to make it harder for Tehran to develop the means to produce nuclear arms. Iran denies it has such ambitions.
Then-US President Donald Trump ditched the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.
Tehran responded by gradually moving well beyond the deal’s enrichment restrictions.

 

Standoff over Hezbollah outpost on Lebanon border

Standoff over Hezbollah outpost on Lebanon border
Updated 01 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Standoff over Hezbollah outpost on Lebanon border

Standoff over Hezbollah outpost on Lebanon border
  • Militant group rejects Israeli demand to remove tents amid threat of military action
  • Tensions rise as deadline nears for renewal of UNIFIL forces’ mandate at end of August
Updated 01 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hezbollah is refusing Israeli demands that it dismantle an outpost set up in the disputed hills of Kfarshouba on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Amid a tense standoff between the militant group and Israel over the issue, Israeli warplanes violated Lebanese airspace at low altitude over the border towns of Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun on Saturday.

The presence of the outpost — two military tents and a temporary structure occupied by Hezbollah fighters — gained prominence after it was discussed in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset last Tuesday.

The Israeli army had tried to keep the issue under wraps for weeks.

Israeli news sites recently claimed that “Israel is preparing to forcibly remove military points established by Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.”

MP Mohammed Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, said on Saturday that “the time has passed when the Israelis bombed Osirak nuclear reactor without batting an eyelid.

“Now the Israelis cannot remove two tents because there is strong resistance, strong men, and believers in this country.”

In a remark directed at Israel, Raad said: “If you do not want a war, then be quiet.”

He added: “Neither you nor anyone else can demand that the resistance removes what belongs to Lebanon.”

Raad also said the Israeli side had been protesting against the two tents on the border for a month, claiming that they were placed in an advanced position on the Blue Line — as they interpret it.

He added: “Israel demands their removal, and prefers that the resistance removes them because if the Israel remove the tents, a war will occur and Israel does not want that.”

Last Wednesday, a security source told the Israeli news site Walla News that Israel had sent messages to the Lebanese through diplomatic and military channels in June regarding Hezbollah’s placement of military tents beyond the borders.

However, the response was that “this is Lebanese territory.”

According to the Israeli news site, the security source said that the Israeli army is preparing to carry out “an engineering operation to remove Hezbollah’s tents using bulldozers and tanks.”

The source also claimed that Hezbollah is transferring forces from the elite unit (Al-Ridwan) to the border areas with Israel, in preparation for infiltration operations in northern settlements.

Hezbollah also establishes military positions every two weeks a few meters away from the border, the source alleged.

Citing Israeli and US sources, the Israeli news site reported that Israel — with the support of the US —   was trying to pressure the Lebanese government to remove the outpost by sending “harsh messages to the Lebanese government, the Lebanese army, and UNIFIL forces.”

A source at the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Hezbollah members set up a tent about 30 meters south of the Blue Line on April 8 and then added another tent a few weeks later, as well as a water tank and a power generator.

At the end of 2022, Lebanon completed the demarcation of its maritime borders with Israel through US mediation.

However, the indirect negotiations between the two sides did not cover the land borders.

The Blue Line is a temporary and non-final line drawn by UNIFIL forces after Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

The Lebanese army counts 13 points with different border demarcations with Israel.

There is still an ongoing dispute over the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba hills.

Israel occupied these areas during the June 1967 war, and they were not demarcated within the Blue Line after Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

According to documents held by the UN, these areas are considered Syrian territory, while Lebanon claims that they are Lebanese lands.

Syria has not yet submitted documents confirming their Lebanese identity to the UN despite verbal recognition by Syrian officials of their Lebanese identity.

Lebanese from Kfarshouba protested about a month ago against the excavations carried out by the Israeli army in lands that they consider to be their property and are currently occupied.

They crossed into the Israeli-occupied area and remained there to demonstrate their objection to these excavations.

Hezbollah continued to carry out resistance operations in the hills of Kfarshouba and on the outskirts of the Shebaa Farms area after 2000.

However, Hezbollah has scaled back its activities after the 2006 war in light of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The new tension in the Kfarshouba hills area coincides with the approaching deadline for the renewal of UNIFIL forces’ mandate in southern Lebanon at the end of August in the Security Council, according to the renewal formula adopted in 2022.

The renewal included an expansion of UNIFIL’s powers, such that it does not have to coordinate with the Lebanese army.

Lebanon rejected this amendment, which was demanded by the US, France and Britain.

The Israeli and Lebanese violations of Resolution 1701 that have taken place this year could further complicate discussions on the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate.

These violations include the launch of unidentified rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territories, the attack on an Irish UNIFIL patrol resulting in the death of a soldier and the injury of others, and the Lebanese military judiciary’s accusation of individuals belonging to Hezbollah of responsibility for this attack.

 

