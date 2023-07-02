You are here

  • Home
  • UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
Just Stop Oil climate activists face police officers as they march in London. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bd6x6

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
  • Measures include targeting activists who stop traffic and building works with protests
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

LONDON: New and expanded powers for British police took effect on Sunday, including measures targeting activists who stop traffic and major building works with protests.
Authorities have repeatedly condemned environmental protest groups, including Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, which have sought to raise awareness about the urgency of climate change by staging multiple high-profile protests at the busiest highways and roads. Their protests in recent years often caused serious disruption for motorists.
From Sunday, police will have powers to move static protests. Critics have argued the toughened laws are a threat to the right to protest, but UK officials say the measures were to stop “disruption from a selfish minority.”
“The public have had enough of their lives being disrupted by selfish protesters. The mayhem we’ve seen on our streets has been a scandal,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.
Authorities say that under the new Public Order Act, protesters found guilty of “tunnelling” — or digging underground tunnels to obstruct the building of new infrastructure works — could face three years in prison. Anyone found guilty of obstructing a major transportation project could be jailed for up to six months.
The law also makes “locking on,” or protesters attaching themselves to other people, objects or buildings, a criminal offense.
Hundreds of climate change protesters were arrested last year in the UK for blocking major roads and bridges. Many activists protested by sitting in the middle of the roads or gluing themselves to the roadway to make them harder to move.
The civil disobedience is a wave of direct action that has also seen activists glue themselves to famous museum paintings or throw soup at artworks to draw media attention to their cause.
Police have said it’s costly to deal with the protests and that they diverted thousands of officers from other work like dealing with crime.

Topics: UK Police

Related

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Middle-East
UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings
Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
World
Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK’s King Charles will meet US President Joe Biden on July 10 at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday.

More to follow...

Bangladesh summons Swedish envoy over Qur’an burning in Stockholm 

Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
Updated 02 July 2023

Bangladesh summons Swedish envoy over Qur’an burning in Stockholm 

Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
  • Bangladesh is first country in Asia to summon Swedish envoy over Qur’an incident 
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said the burning was heinous, despicable act 
Updated 02 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday to protest against the burning of a copy of the Qur’an in Stockholm amid widespread international condemnation over the incident. 

The burning of the Qur’an outside a mosque in Sweden during Eid Al-Adha sparked outrage in many Muslim countries and condemnations of the Swedish authorities. 

As acts and statements of protest swept the Muslim world, Bangladesh on Sunday became the first country in Asia to summon the Swedish envoy to protest the “despicable act.” 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged an end to “unwarranted provocations for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence.” 

The ministry said: “Bangladesh expresses grave concern over such (a) heinous act of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of … Muslims in the name of ‘freedom of expression.’” 

As Muslims celebrated Eid Al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, a man identified as a refugee from Iraq tore up pages of the Qur’an on Wednesday and set it on fire in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque. 

The recent incident in Stockholm and Dhaka’s subsequent summon of the Swedish envoy is unlikely to impact bilateral relations, experts said. 

“It’s a religious issue that touches all the Muslims of the country. Any sort of disrespect to the holy Qur’an creates emotional sentiment among Muslims around the world. It’s a very emotional and sensitive issue for us,” Humayun Kabir, Bangladesh’s former ambassador to the US, told Arab News. 

“I think summoning the chargé d’affaires was a good approach … I don’t think this summon issue will impact much on the bilateral relations between the two countries since they (Sweden) also understand it’s an emotional issue for us.” 

For Bangladesh, development cooperation has been a “cornerstone” of its relations with Sweden, while the European country has said the South Asian nation is an “important and growing Swedish trade partner,” with steady growth in the sector.

Bangladesh is one of the largest Muslim-majority countries in the world, with over 150 million people professing Islam, making up over 91 percent of its total population. 

Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary at the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted how Bangladesh is not alone in protesting the Qur’an burning in Sweden. 

“We are not alone. Many Muslim countries expressed reactions to this issue. Not all Muslim countries but many,” Hossain told Arab News. 

“The government should work in line with the sentiment of its people. Maybe people don’t come out onto the streets in protest, but everyone is unhappy. There is no doubt about it. So, the government took this initiative as a part of its responsibility,” he said. 

“There is no logic to justify this sort of incident by saying ‘freedom of expression.’ It’s a hate crime. Hate can’t be a freedom of expression.” 

Topics: Qur’an Sweden Bangladesh

Related

Special Fallout of Qur’an burning in Sweden shows why there can be no tolerance for intolerance photos
World
Fallout of Qur’an burning in Sweden shows why there can be no tolerance for intolerance

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured
  • The Baltimore Police Department confirms there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning
  • No arrests were made immediately after the shooting
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

BALTIMORE: Two people were killed and 28 were wounded in a mass shooting in Baltimore Sunday morning, including three who are in critical condition, police said.
Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene.
The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, Worley said.
All of the victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.
“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”
No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the “cowards” who were responsible for the shooting.
“Treat this as if it were your family,” Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

Topics: US Shooting

Related

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP)
Media
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements
World
US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements

France faces 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence

France faces 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

France faces 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence

France faces 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence
  • Police made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years
  • Demonstrations exposes deep-seated discontent in low-income neighborhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

PARIS: Young rioters clashed with police late Saturday and early Sunday and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager, but overall violence appeared to lessen compared to previous nights.
Police made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years.
The fast-spreading crisis is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighborhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity.
The 17-year-old whose death Tuesday spawned the anger, identified by his first name Nahel, was laid to rest Saturday in a Muslim ceremony in his hometown of Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotion over his loss remains raw.
As night fell over the French capital, a small crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees for a protest over Nahel’s death and police violence but met hundreds of officers with batons and shields guarding the iconic avenue and its Cartier and Dior boutiques. In a less-chic neighborhood of northern Paris, protesters set off volleys of firecrackers and lit barricades on fire as police shot back with tear gas and stun grenades.
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses overnight. Several schools, police stations, town halls and stores have been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days but such a personal attack on a mayor’s home is unusual.
Skirmishes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Marseille but appeared less intense than the night before, according to the Interior Ministry. A beefed-up police contingent arrested 55 people there.
Nationwide arrests were somewhat lower than the night before, which Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attributed to “the resolute action of security forces.”
Some 2,800 people have been detained overall since Nahel’s death on Tuesday. The mass police deployment has been welcomed by some frightened residents of targeted neighborhoods and shopowners whose stores have been ransacked — but it has further frustrated those who see police behavior as the core of France’s current crisis.
The unrest took a toll on Macron’s diplomatic standing. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s office said Macron phoned Saturday to request a postponement of what would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 23 years. Macron had been scheduled to fly to Germany on Sunday.
Hundreds of French police and firefighters have been injured in the violence that erupted after the killing, though authorities haven’t released injury tallies of protesters. In French Guiana, an overseas territory, a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet.
On Saturday, France’s justice minister, Dupond-Moretti, warned that young people who share calls for violence on Snapchat or other apps could face legal prosecution. Macron has blamed social media for fueling violence.
The violence comes just over a year before Paris and other French cities are due to host Olympic athletes and millions of visitors for the summer Olympics, whose organizers were closely monitoring the situation as preparations for the competition continue.
At a hilltop cemetery in Nanterre, hundreds stood along the road Saturday to pay tribute to Nahel as mourners carried his white casket from a mosque to the burial site. His mother, dressed in white, walked inside the cemetery amid applause and headed toward the grave. Many of the men were young and Arab or Black, coming to mourn a boy who could have been them.
This week, Nahel’s mother told France 5 television that she was angry at the officer who shot her son at a traffic stop, but not at the police in general.
“He saw a little Arab-looking kid. He wanted to take his life,” she said. Nahel’s family has roots in Algeria.
Video of the killing showed two officers at the window of the car, one with his gun pointed at the driver. As the teenager pulled forward, the officer fired once through the windshield. The officer accused of killing Nahel was given a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.
Thirteen people who didn’t comply with traffic stops were fatally shot by French police last year, and three this year, prompting demands for more accountability. France also saw protests against police violence and racial injustice after George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota.
The reaction to the killing was a potent reminder of the persistent poverty, discrimination and limited job prospects in neighborhoods around France where many residents trace their roots to former French colonies — like where Nahel grew up.
“Nahel’s story is the lighter that ignited the gas. Hopeless young people were waiting for it. We lack housing and jobs, and when we have (jobs), our wages are too low,” said Samba Seck, a 39-year-old transportation worker in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.
Clichy was the birthplace of weeks of riots in 2005 that shook France, prompted by the death of two teenagers electrocuted in a power substation while fleeing from police. One of the boys lived in the same housing project as Seck.
New violence targeted his town this week. As he spoke, the remains of a burned car stood beneath his apartment building, and the town hall entrance was set alight in rioting Friday.
“Young people break everything, but we are already poor, we have nothing,” he said. Still, he said he understood the rioters’ anger, adding that “young people are afraid to die at the hands of police.”

Topics: France France riots

Related

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
World
UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
Saudi embassy warns citizens in France following third day of rioting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi embassy warns citizens in France following third day of rioting

Russian attacks in Ukraine leave 3 killed, 17 wounded, as Spanish leader visits Kyiv

Russian attacks in Ukraine leave 3 killed, 17 wounded, as Spanish leader visits Kyiv
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

Russian attacks in Ukraine leave 3 killed, 17 wounded, as Spanish leader visits Kyiv

Russian attacks in Ukraine leave 3 killed, 17 wounded, as Spanish leader visits Kyiv
  • PM Sánchez's visit a show of continuing support from Madrid and the EU for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces
  • Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus is building an army camp for Wagner fighters
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian officials reported more civilian casualties from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south on Saturday, as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez began a visit to Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces.

In an address to Ukraine’s parliament that received several standing ovations, Sánchez said, “We’ll be with you as long as it takes.”
“I am here to express the firm determination of the European (Union) and Europe against the illegal and unjustified Russian aggression to Ukraine,” he said on the day that Spain took over the six-month rotating presidency of the 27-nation EU.
At a later news conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sanchez announced Spain would deliver more heavy weaponry to Ukraine including four Leopard tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as a portable field hospital. He also said Spain will provide an additional 55 million euros to help with reconstruction needs.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, regional officials reported that at least three civilians were killed and 17 wounded by Russian shelling on Friday and overnight in the front-line eastern Donetsk region, where fierce battles are raging, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
The Ukrainian General Staff reported that fierce clashes continued in three areas in Donetsk where it said Russia has massed troops and attempted to advance. It named the outskirts of three cities — Bakhmut, Lyman and Marinka — as front-line hot spots.
Five people including a child were wounded on Friday and overnight in the Kherson region in the south, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said. Prokudin said that Russian forces launched 82 artillery, drone, mortar shell and rocket attacks on the province, which is cut in two by a stretch of the 1,500-kilometer (930 mile) front line and still reeling from flooding unleashed by the collapse earlier this month of a major Dnipro river dam.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits a military hospital in Kyiv on July 1, 2023, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Ukraine State Border Guard photo via REUTERS)

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Russian shelling over the previous day wounded a 57-year-old civilian man, said Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. In the Sumy region farther west, a teenage boy was hurt in a strike from across the Russian border, the local military administration reported.
Referring to possible peace talks, Sanchez said that “only Ukraine can set the terms and times for peace negotiations. Other countries and regions are proposing peace plans. Their involvement is much appreciated, but, at the same time, we can’t accept them entirely.
“This is a war of aggression, with an aggressor and a victim. They cannot be treated equally and ignoring the rules should in no way be rewarded. That is why that is why we support President Zelensky’s peace formula,” Sánchez added.
Zelensky at the news conference expressed frustration about the lack of clarity over Western training for Ukrainian fighter pilots. He said Western allies have not yet set a timetable to train pilots on US-made F-16s despite their expressions of readiness. “I think that some partners are delaying this process, why they do this I have no idea,” he said.
He also renewed Ukraine’s claim that Russia is prepared to cause a potential nuclear catastrophe at the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as Ukraine continues to make steady advances along the front line.
“Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the station that could cause an emission of dangerous substances in the air. We are clearly communicating, we discussed the need with our partners so everyone understands why Russia is doing this,” he said.
The introduction of F-16s to the war could give Ukraine a much needed edge over Russia, which currently enjoys air superiority.

Wagner camp in Belarus
Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
The images provided by Planet Labs PLC suggest that dozens of tents were erected within the past two weeks at a former military base outside Osipovichi, a town 230 kilometers (142 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. A satellite photo taken on Jun. 15 shows no sign of the rows of white and green structures that are clearly visible in a later image, dated Jun. 30.

In this combination of satellite images provided by Planet Labs PBC, the top one taken on June 30, 2023, shows apparent recent construction of tents at a former military base outside the Belarusian town of Osipovichi. The lower image taken on June 15, 2023, showed no signs of the structures. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters escaped prosecution and were offered refuge in Belarus last week after Minsk helped broker a deal to end what appeared to be an armed insurrection by the mercenary group. The abortive revolt saw Wagner troops who had fought alongside Russia forces in Ukraine capture a military headquarters in southern Russia and march hundreds of kilometers (miles) toward Moscow, seemingly unimpeded.
Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, said his country, a close and dependent ally of Moscow, could use Wagner’s experience and expertise, and announced that he had offered the fighters an “abandoned military unit” to set up camp.
Aliaksandr Azarau, leader of the anti-Lukashenko BYPOL guerrilla group of former military members, told The Associated Press by phone on Thursday that construction of a site for Wagner mercenaries was underway near Osipovichi.
Up to 8,000 fighters from Wagner’s private military force may be deployed in Belarus, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s border force told Ukrainian media Saturday. Speaking to the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, Andriy Demchenko said Ukraine would strengthen its 1,084 kilometer (674 mile) border with Belarus in response.
Lukashenko previously allowed the Kremlin to use Belarusian territory to send troops and weapons into Ukraine. He has also welcomed a continued Russian armed presence in Belarus, including joint military camps and exercises, as well as the deployment of some of Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons there.
Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on Saturday that as of this week, some 2,000 troops from regular Russian army units remained stationed in Belarus.
At a Friday evening gala marking the Belarusian Independence Day, Lukashenko said that the Belarusian armed forces could benefit from training by Wagner members, and asserted that the mercenaries were “not a threat” to Belarusians.
He also declared that he was “sure” Belarus would not have to use the nuclear weapons deployed to its territory, and would not get directly involved in Moscow’s war against Ukraine.
“The longer we live, the more we are convinced that (nuclear weapons) should be with us, in Belarus, in a safe place. And I am sure that we will never have to use them while we have them, and the enemy shall never set foot on our soil,” Lukashenko said.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Russian aggression

Related

CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
World
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans
World
Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans

Latest updates

OIC calls for global action to combat Islamophobia
OIC calls for global action to combat Islamophobia
Applications open for BTL training program in Saudi Arabia
Applications open for BTL training program in Saudi Arabia
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle
King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle
UAE, Japan thwart attempt to smuggle 700 kg of methamphetamine
UAE, Japan thwart attempt to smuggle 700 kg of methamphetamine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.