What We Are Reading Today: Renewal by Anne-Marie Slaughter

Updated 24 sec ago
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Renewal by Anne-Marie Slaughter

What We Are Reading Today: Renewal by Anne-Marie Slaughter
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Like much of the world, America is deeply divided over identity, equality, and history.

“Renewal” is Anne-Marie Slaughter’s candid and deeply personal account of how her own odyssey opened the door to an important new understanding of how we as individuals, organizations, and nations can move backward and forward at the same time, facing the past and embracing a new future.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: 'Monumental Shadows'

Updated 50 sec ago
Jeddah-based organization Art Jameel and Beirut-based publishing house Kaph Books have announced the recent release of “Monumental Shadows: On Museums, Memory, and the Making of History.”

According to the statement, the 320-page bilingual (English and Arabic) publication aims to “radically reboot contemporary global conversations on museum practices, history-making, and the politics of dispossession and conflict in relation to material heritage, drawing from a wide range of voices.”

Featuring a mix of text and images, the book showcases the work of 19 groundbreaking artists, curators and cultural producers from over 10 countries. It is believed to be one of the first books on museum practices rooted in experiences and perspectives from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The publication explores the relationship between histories of colonization and the circulation and display of historical artifacts and contemporary art through commissioned essays, interviews, and visual contributions by experts in the field.

Contributors include Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, Michael Rakowitz, Basel Abbas, Ruanne Abou-Rahme and Akram Zaatari.

The book is edited by Nora Razian, Art Jameel’s deputy director and head of exhibitions and programs, with a foreword by Art Jameel Director Antonia Carver.

Art Jameel, headquartered in Jeddah and the UAE, has been advocating for the arts in the region since its establishment in 2003. Its collaboration with Kaph Books, established in 2015 with the aim of publishing high-quality books about the region, demonstrates a joint commitment to elevating the region’s art narratives.

“Monumental Shadows” is the culmination of Art Jameel’s multi-year project exploring various aspects of material heritage, from the destruction of monuments and contested ownership to the use of scanning technologies in preservation and reconstruction. The organization has worked with artists whose practices are rooted in regional histories.

The edited volume expands on the Jameel Arts Center’s 2019-2021 exhibition program, which examined the politics of material heritage. This includes the group exhibition “Phantom Limb” in 2019, as well as solo exhibitions by Michael Rakowitz and Hiwa K in 2020 and 2021.

“Monumental Shadows: On Museums, Memory, and the Making of History” is available worldwide through Kaph book’s online store and select bookshops. It is also available at the physical Art Jameel Shop located at Jameel Arts Center, Dubai.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Last Action Heroes

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Last Action Heroes

Photo/Supplied
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Author: Nick de Semlyen

Nick de Semlyen’s “The Last Action Heroes”  tells the story of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s carnage-packed journey from enmity to friendship against the backdrop of Ronald Reagan’s America and the Cold War.
He also reveals fascinating untold stories of the colorful characters who ascended in their high-kickers Chuck Norris and Jackie Chan, glowering tough guys Dolph Lundgren and Steven Seagal, and quipping troublemakers Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bruce Willis.
The book is a no-holds-barred account of a period in Hollywood history when there were no limits to the heights of fame these men achieved, or to the mayhem they wrought, on-screen and off.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Rooster House

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Rooster House

Photo/Supplied
  • Belim was born in Ukraine and lived there 15 years before immigrating to the US and later Belgium
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Author: Victoria Belim

This is timely and deeply moving memoir of the author’s Ukrainian family history, interwoven with the country’s tumultuous story.

Victoria Belim shares a deeply personal portrait of Ukraine in her memoir.

From the great famine of the 1930s through the Crimea Invasion of 2014, the author shares stories of generations of her family who endured much hardship under the ever-present Russian-Ukraine struggles.

Belim was born in Ukraine and lived there 15 years before immigrating to the US and later Belgium.

In 2014, she revisits Ukraine, spending time with her grandmother, experiencing everyday life, while also doing a deep dive into her great-grandparents history of the 1930s.

"This heartfelt exploration, while a bit slow-moving and meandering in places, is intimate and introspective," said a review on goodreads.com.

Belim is a journalist, and she covers a lot of material to pull together all the threads of her family, Ukranian history, and Ukranian life.


 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

The best video games of 2023 so far

DUBAI: From remade classics to brand-new brilliance, here are the standout titles from the past six months.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’

Developer: Nintendo

The “Zelda” games have entertained generations of gamers now, going back to the original “Legend of Zelda” in 1986. This latest sprawling, magical open-world adventure game — a sequel to 2017’s excellent “Breath of the Wild” — has clearly been created by a team who love the franchise; the care and thought they have put into crafting the enormous and engrossing world of Hyrule (and its shady underworld) are apparent throughout. As usual, you play as Link, the elven hero with the magic arm. If you decide to follow the main quest then you’ll be helping Princess Zelda prevent the evil Ganondorf from trashing Hyrule, but you probably won’t be following the main quest for long — the great joy here is wandering off to explore the staggering amount of “background” in the game and the hugely satisfying ability to improvise by combining found objects. “Tears of the Kingdom” can be tricky and frustrating at times, but the payoff is always worth it. This is a masterpiece.

‘Street Fighter 6’

Developer: Capcom

The latest addition to one of the all-time great franchises was a triumph, selling 1 million copies within five days of its release and garnering critical acclaim too. All well-deserved for its engrossing mix of accessible gameplay (if you pick the right level for yourself), customizable characters, almost-faultless online competition, and the ability to focus on particular areas of combat that best suit your style — all of that on top of the iconic retro visuals that have entertained millions since the late-Eighties.

‘System Shock’

Developer: Nightdive Studios

The 1994 original wasn’t a huge success commercially, but is now seen as a seminal game in the history of first-person adventures. This remake might achieve similar status. The developers have stayed loyal to the source, but made full use of the technological advancements of the last 30 years to deliver a visual experience to match the excellent — and very difficult — gameplay. Set in a steampunk-style near future, you play a hacker responsible for reining in a malevolent and frighteningly powerful AI called SHODAN.

‘Meet Your Maker’

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Relatively simple to pick up and very hard to put down, this enjoyable and unique first-person action shooter sees you play as a killer robot, raiding bases created by other players. How hard that proves to be depends on how devious and cruel the bases’ creators are. You’ll find yourself ‘dying’ in some remarkably original ways. But you can always get your own back via your own base designs.

‘Dredge’

Developer: Black Salt Games

No. Fishing simulators don’t usually end up in ‘Best Games of the Year’ lists, even in July. But then again, fishing simulators don’t usually have a sinister undertone like “Dredge” does. You play a struggling trawler captain leading his crew around a group of remote islands. You can trade your catches with the locals, and gradually improve your boat, skills and knowledge. But the more you find out about those locals, the more you’ll realize you’ll need all the help you can get to survive these waters.

‘Hi-Fi Rush’

Developer: Tango Gameworks

It probably won’t enjoy the longevity of a truly great game, but for a quick blast of unadulterated excitement, this over-the-top, cartoonish mayhem is hard to match. You play as wannabe rock star Chai, whose music player is accidentally embedded in his chest during experimental surgery. Now you have to defeat the evil execs of the company that did this to you, with fighting skills that require you to try and match the rhythms of the game’s killer soundtrack. Loud, dumb and lots of fun.

Topics: Video Games

What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man by Angela J. Davis
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

“Policing the Black Man” offers a comprehensive, readable analysis of the key issues of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

The book offers a thought-provoking and compelling anthology which features essays by some of the nation’s top experts and legal scholars. 

The book explores and critiques the many ways the criminal justice system impacts the lives of African American boys and men at every stage of the criminal process from arrest through sentencing. 

Essays range from an explication of the historical roots of racism in the criminal justice system to an examination of modern-day police killings of unarmed black men, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

The author explains racial profiling, the power and discretion of police and prosecutors, the role of implicit bias, the racial impact of police and prosecutorial decisions, the disproportionate imprisonment of black men, the collateral consequences of mass incarceration, and the Supreme Court’s failure to provide meaningful remedies for the injustices in the criminal justice system.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

