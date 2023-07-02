Braverman loses ally over British Pakistani child-grooming gang comments

You are here

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has reportedly lost the backing of staunch ally Steve Baker over her position on child sexual abuse and grooming gangs. (AP/File Photo)
  • Steve Baker upset by remarks made by home secretary in April
  • Northern Ireland minister will not back potential leadership bid, sources say
LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has reportedly lost the backing of staunch ally Steve Baker over her position on child sexual abuse and grooming gangs.

Baker, a prominent figure on the right wing of the UK Conservative Party and current Northern Ireland minister, will not support Braverman in any potential leadership bid, according to a Guardian report.

He had previously backed the home secretary when she ran to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year.

Braverman came in for criticism after she made comments in April about British Pakistani men and grooming gangs, which cost her Baker’s support, the report said.

She claimed crimes were being committed by a “predominance of certain ethnic groups — and I say British Pakistani males — who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave.”

Those close to Baker told the Guardian: “If she had said this is a problem predominantly carried out by white men in their own homes but that in some areas it was carried out by Pakistani men and covered up for political reasons that would have been fine.

“But she has heaped shame upon innocent men. It is not that she is stupid but that she is unwise.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has been clear that all despicable child abusers must be brought to justice. And she will not shy away from telling hard truths, particularly when it comes to the grooming of young women and girls in Britain’s towns who have been failed by authorities over decades.

“As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens, but independent reports were unequivocal that in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford, cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.

“That’s why we have announced a raft of measures, including a new police task force and mandatory reporting, to ensure this horrific scandal can never happen again, and bring members of grooming gangs to justice for the victims.”

  • ‘Let them not destroy the schools, the buses,’ Nadia Merzouk says
  • Nahel Merzouk was shot dead by police during traffic stop
LONDON: The grandmother of Nahel Merzouk, the French teenager who was killed by a police officer on Tuesday, has appealed for the violent protests staged in his name to end, the Metro reported.

France has been hit by a wave of rioting since the 17-year-old, who came from an Algerian family, was shot dead at point-blank range during a traffic stop in Nanterre.

The killing, which was captured on video, has unleashed rage about police treatment of minorities.

Curfews were imposed and tens of thousands of officers deployed as angry rioters destroyed buildings and vehicles.

“I want it to stop everywhere,” Merzouk’s grandmother Nadia told French news channel BFM TV on Sunday.

“The people who are destroying, I tell them to stop! Let them not destroy the schools, the buses,” she said.

Nadia said she did not attend the march led by Merzouk’s mother Mounia on Thursday, because she did not want to leave the place where her grandson had died.

The procession sparked further violence on the streets of Nanterre, with several cars being overturned and set on fire.

Speaking of her family’s suffering over the past week, Nadia said: “It’s over, my daughter no longer has a life.”

Mounia earlier expressed her sorrow at the killing of her son, who she said loved playing rugby and worked as a pizza delivery boy.

Nadia said did not harbor any resentment toward the police as a whole and blamed only the officer who fired the shot for Merzouk’s death.

“I trust in justice,” she said.

In a rare criticism of law enforcement, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday described the shooting as “inexcusable.”
 

UK special forces chiefs allegedly deleted war crimes data ahead of probe

UK special forces chiefs allegedly deleted war crimes data ahead of probe
  • SAS commanders ordered to preserve information for Royal Military Police
  • Evidence suggests up to 80 Afghan civilians were unlawfully killed between 2010 and 2013
LONDON: Special forces commanders in the UK allegedly destroyed computer data to hide potential evidence of the killing of unarmed Afghan civilians, The Times reported.

It is alleged that ahead of a visit by the Royal Military Police to special forces headquarters in London as part of a war crimes investigation, authorities deleted the files, despite being ordered to preserve information.

The investigation was launched after probes by The Sunday Times and BBC suggested that Special Air Service units executed unarmed civilians in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

New evidence has led to claims that rogue units carried out up to 80 unlawful killings across separate six-month tours of the country.

Saifullah Yar, an Afghan who launched a legal case against the Ministry of Defense, claims that in 2011, four of his family members were shot dead in their home by the SAS after being handcuffed and hooded.

Those killings were part of more than 50 that were investigated by the Royal Military Police as part of Operation Northmoor, the probe into alleged war crimes that ended in 2017 without any prosecutions.

But Leigh Day, Yar’s lawyers, argue that the closure of the investigation was part of a “wide-ranging, multilayered” cover-up of unlawful killings, which began with SAS units submitting false combat reports and planting weapons on civilians.

And in “direct defiance” of the order to preserve computer data related to SAS activities in Afghanistan, “staff at (the UK headquarters) permanently deleted an unknown quantity of data from that server shortly before Operation Northmoor investigators arrived at (the UK HQ) to inspect it,” according to a legal submission by Leigh Day to a new inquiry into the killings.

Preliminary hearings for the Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The inquiry will investigate the prevalence of unlawful killings in Afghanistan by the SAS as well as the subsequent probe by the Royal Military Police.

The MoD has filed an application to allow military witnesses to provide evidence behind closed doors, as well as keep evidence secret.

An MoD spokesman said: “It is not appropriate for the MoD to comment on cases which are within the scope of the statutory inquiry and it is up to the statutory inquiry team, led by Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, to determine which allegations are investigated.”

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy
  • Victims were required to present immediate evidence of trafficking
  • Rule ‘caused survivors to fall at the first hurdle,’ solicitor says
LONDON: The UK government has reversed a contentious new anti-human trafficking policy over claims that it overburdened victims with evidence requirements, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

On Jan. 30, Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced the new policy requiring victims to present immediate evidence of trafficking in order for the government to consider them potential victims of slavery.

Braverman said that the policy aimed to tackle trafficking victims who were “gaming the system,” despite the chair of the home affairs select committee, Dame Diana Johnson, saying that there was a lack of evidence behind the home secretary’s policy shift.

Since the rules were implemented, the number of claims accepted has decreased dramatically, The Guardian reported. According to Home Office statistics, 88 percent of cases in 2022 received a decision that they were potential victims of trafficking. The figure had fallen to 58 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Human rights and anti-trafficking organizations had warned that the amendments would result in many genuine victims’ cases being rejected, putting them at risk of further exploitation.

The challenge against the policy change was brought by two potential trafficking victims who received negative decisions, despite the Home Office believing that the evidence they supplied was genuine.

Braverman withdrew the new rules before the case reached a full high court hearing, The Guardian reported.

Shalini Patel, of Duncan Lewis Solicitors, who represented the two victims, told the Guardian: “This is an incredible win for our clients and many other survivors of trafficking who would have otherwise received negative reasonable grounds decisions as a result of the policy.

“It should have been evident from the outset that the requirement for trafficking survivors to provide objective evidence was always going to be impossible and cause survivors of trafficking to fall at the first hurdle. The impact that a negative decision would have on a survivor of trafficking is huge.

“A negative decision results in a survivor of trafficking being left without any support including accommodation, casework support and financial support, and would place them at significant risk of further exploitation.”

A Home Office spokesperson told the Guardian: “Modern slavery is a barbaric crime. We are committed to tackling it and ensuring victims are given the support they need to begin rebuilding their lives. The national referral mechanism provides support to thousands of victims of modern slavery each year, but some people seek to exploit the system, which is why we have taken steps to prevent this.

“The Home Office regularly updates statutory guidance and we will shortly issue a further clarification to the current guidance on modern slavery claims. We do not comment on ongoing litigation.”

Braverman said that she will propose replacement rules by July 10. Until then, she said that no negative decisions about trafficking victims would be made.
 

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
  • Measures include targeting activists who stop traffic and building works with protests
LONDON: New and expanded powers for British police took effect on Sunday, including measures targeting activists who stop traffic and major building works with protests.
Authorities have repeatedly condemned environmental protest groups, including Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, which have sought to raise awareness about the urgency of climate change by staging multiple high-profile protests at the busiest highways and roads. Their protests in recent years often caused serious disruption for motorists.
From Sunday, police will have powers to move static protests. Critics have argued the toughened laws are a threat to the right to protest, but UK officials say the measures were to stop “disruption from a selfish minority.”
“The public have had enough of their lives being disrupted by selfish protesters. The mayhem we’ve seen on our streets has been a scandal,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.
Authorities say that under the new Public Order Act, protesters found guilty of “tunnelling” — or digging underground tunnels to obstruct the building of new infrastructure works — could face three years in prison. Anyone found guilty of obstructing a major transportation project could be jailed for up to six months.
The law also makes “locking on,” or protesters attaching themselves to other people, objects or buildings, a criminal offense.
Hundreds of climate change protesters were arrested last year in the UK for blocking major roads and bridges. Many activists protested by sitting in the middle of the roads or gluing themselves to the roadway to make them harder to move.
The civil disobedience is a wave of direct action that has also seen activists glue themselves to famous museum paintings or throw soup at artworks to draw media attention to their cause.
Police have said it’s costly to deal with the protests and that they diverted thousands of officers from other work like dealing with crime.

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle

Britain’s King Charles (L) will meet US President Joe Biden (R) at Windsor Castle on July 10, Buckingham Palace said.
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle

  • Spokesperson said further details would be released in due course
  • Biden attended the funeral of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year
LONDON: Britain’s King Charles will meet US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The spokesperson said further details would be released in due course about the meeting which will take place at one of Charles’ residences just outside London.

The White House said on Sunday Biden would travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland. In London, he will also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Biden attended the funeral of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year and joined Charles and other leaders for an evening reception before the ceremony.

