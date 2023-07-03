Hannibal Qaddafi moved to hospital in ‘critical condition’ in Lebanon — TV

CAIRO: Hannibal Qaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, has been moved from a Lebanese prison to hospital in “critical condition,” Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday.
Qaddafi went on hunger strike last month in protest at his incarceration without trial since 2015.
Citing unidentified sources, Al-Hadath said he had suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level.
Qaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa Al-Sadr, a Lebanese Shiite Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.
Muammar Qaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.
CAIRO: Clashes between Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified on Sunday, as the war in the country’s capital and western regions entered its 12th week with no attempts in sight to bring a peaceful end to the conflict.
Air and artillery strikes as well as small arms fire could be heard, particularly in the city of Omdurman, as well as in the capital Khartoum, as the conflict deepens a humanitarian crisis and threatens to draw in other regional interests.
The RSF said it brought down an army warplane and a drone in Bahri, in statements to which the army did not immediately respond.
“We’re terrified, every day the strikes are getting worse,” 25-year-old Nahid Salah, living in northern Omdurman, said by phone to Reuters.
The RSF has dominated the capital on the ground and has been accused of looting and occupying houses, while the army has focused on air and artillery strikes.
The Sudanese Doctors Union accused the RSF of raiding the Shuhada hospital, one of the few still operating in the country, and killing a staff member.
Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan last week called on young men to join the fight against the RSF and on Sunday the army posted photos it said were of new recruits.
The Sudanese Doctors Union accused the RSF on Saturday of raiding the Shuhada hospital, one of the few still operating in the country, and killing a staff member. The RSF denied the accusation.
The war has also hit cities in the western Kordofan and Darfur regions, in particular the westernmost city of El Geneina, where the RSF and Arab militias have been accused of ethnic cleansing.
The Combating Violence Against Women Unit, a government agency, said on Saturday it had recorded 88 cases of sexual assault, which it said was a fraction of the likely real total, in Khartoum, El Geneina, and Nyala, capital of South Darfur, with victims in most cases accusing the RSF.
Talks hosted in Jeddah and sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia were suspended last month, while a mediation attempt by East African countries was criticized by the army as it accused Kenya of bias.
Last week, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy on the country’s Sovereign Council Malik Agar expressed openness to any mediation attempts by Turkiye or Russia, though no official efforts have been announced. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Dubai, Nafisa Eltahir and Adam Makary in Cairo; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by David Holmes)
Lawmaker asks Blinken for details on probe of America’s Iran envoy
Having failed to revive the deal, the US has held talks with Iran to try to ease tensions by sketching out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear program, release some detained US citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: A powerful Republican in the US House of Representatives has asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken for details about an investigation into the security clearance of the US envoy for Iran, amid reports he may have mishandled classified documents.
Citing media reports, Michael McCaul, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote to Blinken, asking why the State Department’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, was placed on unpaid leave after his security clearance was suspended earlier this year to investigate the alleged mishandling of classified documents.
The committee had previously asked Malley to testify in an oversight hearing about the State Department’s negotiations with Iran but said the department responded that Malley could not testify due to the illness of a close family member.
Appointed soon after US President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Rob Malley had the task of trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“Given the gravity of the situation, it is imperative that the Department expeditiously provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding Special Envoy Malley’s clearance suspension and investigation and the Department’s statements to Congress regarding Special Envoy Malley,” McCaul wrote Blinken in a letter posted on the panel’s website.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the letter.
On Thursday, Malley told Reuters: “I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave.”
Asked to comment on McCaul’s letter, Malley on Saturday said he stood by Thursday’s statement, adding, “I am eager to know what the State Department’s review is about and, as I have made clear from the outset, am prepared to cooperate fully with it.”
Appointed soon after Democratic President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Malley had the task of trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Then-President Donald Trump’s abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions on Tehran.
Having failed to revive the deal, the US has held talks with Iran to try to ease tensions by sketching out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear program, release some detained US citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said earlier this month.
In the letter, McCaul asked that Acting Special Envoy for Iran Abram Paley and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk be made available to testify and provide classified briefings to the Committee by the end of July.
Calls for calm in Lebanon as Bsharri killings raise fears of sectarian violence
PM condemns incident, says perpetrators will be caught
Suspects arrested as speculation over reasons for shootings grows
Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Tensions were running high in the northern Lebanese town of Bsharri on Sunday after a young man was shot dead by a sniper there on Saturday.
Haitham Touk, 36, was shot dead near Qurnat As Sawda, or Black Peak, the highest point in Lebanon and the Levant.
A second man, 50-year-old Malik Touk, was killed a few hours later as soldiers were combing the area in search of the sniper.
Political and religious figures moved quickly to try and prevent any violent spillover from the killings.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the incident and said the perpetrators would be pursued and arrested. He also spoke to Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun as well as security and judicial authorities.
Mikati stressed the “need for everyone to exercise wisdom and not to be drawn into any reactions, especially in this critical situation that we are living through.”
He made the remarks during a call to Strida Geagea, a Bsharri politician and wife of the Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea.
The apparent lack of a motive for the shootings sparked suggestions they might have been intended to put pressure on the Lebanese Forces party, which is opposed to Hezbollah.
There was also concern about attempts to intervene on the side of the people of Dennieh and build relationships with its politicians — who are allies of Hezbollah — to confirm that the strategic Qurnat As Sawda and the surrounding area belong to Dennieh district and not Bsharri district.
Hezbollah sources denied any involvement in the killings.
The party said it had taken precautionary measures to prevent any escalation of the situation and to control any interaction with its supportive environment, which is located close to Bsharri.
Dennieh has a Sunni majority, while Bsharri area has a Maronite majority.
Bsharri is considered a stronghold for the Lebanese Forces party and has two parliamentary deputies because it is the most populous in the district.
A few hours after Haitham Touk was killed, a group of men from Bsharri headed to Qurnat As Sawda to retrieve his remains. But that coincided with an army operation to find the killer and other armed men stationed on the peak. It was at that time that Malik Touk was fatally shot.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri urged Tripoli lawmaker Faisal Karami to “exercise wisdom” in dealing with the incident. He also urged the people of Dennieh not to be swayed by prejudice and rumors, and to wait for the whole story to be revealed.
Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Darian urged Karami to “contribute to calming the situation.”
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi said in his Sunday sermon: “We rely on the army to impose security for the benefit of everyone and on the people of Bsharri to exercise self-restraint and leave the chronic dispute in Qurnat As Sawda in the hands of the judiciary.”
Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, the highest official religious authority in the Shiite community, called on “the wise and prudent to avert the sedition that we warn against.”
He warned about Israel’s “targeting of Lebanon to sabotage it and drag it into the quagmire of sedition and disturbances.”
Bsharri lawmaker William Touk accused “a lawless group that has been encroaching on our land for years with the aim of seizing it and attempting to lure us into an internal fight that we do not want with our people in Dennieh and Bqaa Safrine.”
“Calling for self-restraint does not at all mean tolerance or compromise on the blood of the martyr, but rather means a commitment to our ethical and national values, and the insistence on taking our rights into our own hands in case of failure of the authorities and relevant agencies,” he said.
The army said that Qurnat As Sawda was a military training zone and people had been warned against approaching it. Several people had been arrested and a number of weapons and ammunition had been seized, it added.
Five people from Bsharri and several others from Dennieh were among those arrested, security sources said.
Bsharri Mayor Freddy Kairouz told Arab News that civil peace in Lebanon could not be achieved on the spilled blood of “our town’s youth.”
Qurnat As Sawda is located in an area of northern Lebanon that has not yet been delineated.
Kairouz speculated that the killings might have been the result of “accumulated property disputes … and the failure of the Lebanese security forces and judiciary to resolve these disputes by demarcating the boundaries of the lands, as well as the armed lawlessness in these mountains.”
“All of this contributed to the targeting of a young man who was in an area considered to be part of Bsharri. He was deliberately shot from behind at a distance of 1,000 meters.”
The Bsharri municipality said the town would observe full mourning for the victims on Monday and that their funerals would be held at Our Lady of Bsharri Church.
OIC calls for global action to combat Islamophobia
Hissein Brahim Taha emphasizes urgent application of international law to prevent religious hatred
Updated 02 July 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held a meeting in Jeddah on Sunday to discuss the consequences arising from the Qur’an burning incident in front of the Central Mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.
On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages, prompting widespread outrage and condemnation of the act across the Muslim and Arab world.
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called upon member states to unite and take collective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The OIC firmly denounced the act, which it said undermines mutual respect among people and global efforts to foster tolerance and moderation.
Taha emphasized the importance of delivering a clear message that desecrating the Qur’an and insulting the Prophet Muhammad are not ordinary incidents of Islamophobia. He stressed the need for the international community to implement laws that explicitly prohibit the promotion of religious hatred.
Saleh Hamad Al-Suhaibani, Saudi representative to the OIC, said: “We hope that this emergency meeting will produce valuable outputs and fruitful results in order to stop these despicable behaviors.”
This is the fourth time that a similar incident has occurred in Sweden, Al-Suhaibani said, “under the false pretext of freedom of opinion and expression.”
He added: “The Kingdom strongly condemns and censures these repeated actions. Such acts are unacceptable regardless of any rationale, and they overtly encourage hatred, exclusion, and racism. Moreover, they contravene religious principles and all global agreements advocating for peace and unity.”
OIC member states united to denounce the incident, with strong condemnation expressed by countries including Turkiye, Pakistan, Cameroon, and Gambia. Ambassadors and other representatives voiced their disapproval and concerns during the meeting.
Mehmet Metin Eker, permanent representative of Turkiye to the OIC, said that it is unacceptable for Sweden to not take action “in the face of these provocative attacks on our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of speech and expression.
“We fought the Swedish authorities to take the necessary legal measures against the perpetrators of this crime. We also invite the international community to take concrete steps to prevent the recurrence of such provocative acts,” he added.
Eker said that the UN’s adoption of a resolution proclaiming March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia constituted a “step in the right direction.”
He suggested that the OIC organize events at its headquarters and, more importantly, in countries where Islamophobic attacks are prevalent, with the aim of raising awareness on this issue and mobilizing members and potential partners to effectively tackle Islamophobia.
Syed Mohammed Fawad Sher, permanent representative of Pakistan to the OIC, said that the government of Pakistan strongly condemns “this cruel act … on the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Adha.”
Frankly Speaking: Does the UK still matter to the Middle East?
Despite Brexit and mistakes, former Minister for Middle East Alistair Burt says UK still has diplomatic clout, military exports and permanent seat at UN Security Council
Middle East is changing and West needs to understand and watch, not necessarily get involved in region’s affairs, he tells Arab News current-affairs talk show
Updated 02 July 2023
KATIE JENSEN
DUBAI: Former UK MP and two-time minister of state, the Right Honorable Alistair Burt, has admitted that “policy errors have been made” by the UK government that have affected its relationship with the Arab world, but that the region “remains of great interest and importance” to the country.
Appearing on the Arab News current-affairs talk show “Frankly Speaking,” Burt, who has served as UK minister for the Middle East, said that “the essential thing is that the long historical ties and the relationship between us means there will always be an interest and an involvement.”
Burt, who has visited the region twice this year and still retains close ties with officials and leaders there, explained how his revelation comes as part of a broader recognition of the evolving dynamics in the Middle East and the need to reassess the UK’s role and engagement there.
He stressed the importance of acknowledging past mistakes as an important step toward building better diplomatic relationships in the future, saying that if the government “has made mistakes in the past, we’re very anxious to make sure they’re put right in the future.”
Burt has twice held ministerial positions in the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office: as parliamentary under-secretary of state from 2010 to 2013 and as minister of state for the Middle East and North Africa from 2017 to 2019.
He argues that the UK still has a “lot of clout in the region,” thanks to its strong trade links, common security interests and “exceptionally good ambassadors throughout the area.”
Taking note of the landmark peace deal that was brokered by China between Saudi and Iran in March, Burt emphasized that this deal could be a turning point in regional politics. Still, he cautioned that ensuring both parties would follow the agreement would be “complex,” adding that “Iran has not always been in a position to deliver on everything it might have signed up.”
That being said, Burt expressed his views on the West taking a back seat in the region’s affairs and that it should be prepared to “watch rather than be involved.” When asked if the deal comes as a “slap in the face” of the West, Burt disagreed with that as a description “because that assumes that everything revolves around us, and it doesn’t.”
However, he did note that a more stable Saudi-Iran dynamic could lead to de-escalation in other conflicts, such as the war in Yemen. With the growing willingness to participate in diplomatic dialogue, both countries have the opportunity to de-escalate tensions and redirect their focus toward resolving the decade-long war in Yemen.
Burt has visited Yemen several times and called the crisis there “deeply, deeply distressing” and urged the potential players to create a “peace with compromise.”
He warned that the “total domination of one group over another, whether it’s Houthis or anyone else, is not a basis for long-term stability; it only produces the opportunity for more conflict going forward in the future.”
He cautioned that “the structure of Yemen will have to be looked at. The position of the south and the potential opportunities there for a different constitutional structure.”
The UK has recently appointed a new ambassador to Yemen, lawyer and diplomat Abda Sharif, who is well known and admired by Burt. He called her a “very capable and an outstanding choice of ambassador” for Yemen.
He said that she arrives at a “good time,” but admitted that while the UK’s diplomatic experience will be “looked for” in Yemen, ultimately, the UK will “not be the arbiters” in the conflict.
When it came to China’s increased role in the Middle East following its brokering of the Saudi-Iran deal, Burt said that “the region is changing, and I think the region’s influences are changing,” and “China is looking for new opportunities.”
He said he is not surprised by the findings of a recent study conducted by Arab News and YouGov, which revealed that 80 percent of Palestinians would accept a Chinese offer to mediate in its conflict with Israel, underscoring the disillusionment and distrust that exists toward traditional partners.
He added that the study’s findings indicated how “distrusted others have become.” However, he also cautioned against blindly accepting any new entrant’s motives, urging stakeholders to be wary and judge them on “what they do, not just what they say.”
His comments reflect the growing skepticism toward established mediators in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and highlight the need for fresh approaches to address the longstanding crisis.
Burt, who has long been a vocal advocate of a two-state solution, admitted that “so many in the Palestinian community” have “lost faith in the opportunity of a two-state solution” and “the degree of faith in their leadership.”
He also noted that for a long time, any criticism of Israel’s policies was met with accusations of antisemitism, which has stifled legitimate discussions on the conflict.
The former UK politician said his country is “extremely concerned about the actions of the activities of the state of Israel,” and that people now realize they can “be a friend of Israel but not a friend of the government,” and that Netanyahu’s actions toward occupation and settlements should face “legitimate criticisms.”
Burt also commented on the burning of a copy of the Qur’an outside a mosque in Sweden during the recent Eid Al-Adha holiday, which has sparked outrage across the Arab and Muslim worlds.
Swedish police had initially given Salwan Momika, the perpetrator of the crime, a permit for the protest under the country’s free speech laws. Police in Stockholm are now investigating the incident for incitement of hatred. Momika has vowed to repeat his actions within days.
Burt slammed the act, saying: “It’s nothing to do with freedom of expression or freedom of speech. The burning of sacred books as a provocation is always wrong and should always be prevented. Any sensible state would do so.”
He added that the threat posed by the rise in expression of hate is “very, very dangerous and very scary” and said that no one could afford to be complacent, cautioning that it could “spark anywhere.”
Looking into other regional crises, such as Sudan, the UK has been criticized for its lack of decisive action after evacuating diplomats over citizens when fighting broke out in the North African country on April 15.
Burt defended the actions of the government, which resulted in cases such as the death of an elderly disabled British woman who starved after snipers shot her husband, despite repeated calls to the British Embassy that her family says was just meters from their home.
He said that the “sudden outbreak of violence caught a lot of people by surprise,” but that the government “worked very hard to get people out in very difficult circumstances.”
He added that he knew “Foreign Office staff who went out into danger zones in order to seek to ensure that citizens could get away.”
But he admitted that “when conflict arises, you can’t guarantee everyone’s safety … what it demonstrates is that there are almost impossible decisions to make in these circumstances … . I have been involved in hostage situations where we’ve made such a decision, and something has gone wrong, and lives have been lost. So, you can’t always get it right.”