Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia
Inessa meets her son Vitaly after the bus delivering him and more than a dozen other children back from Russian-held territory arrived in Kyiv on March 22, 2023. (AFP/File)
Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia
Kyiv accuses Moscow of having organized illegal mass adoptions of Ukrainian children after transferring them from occupied territories to Russia. (Reuters/File)
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia
  • Moscow says its programme of bring children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone
  • Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the US says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters

Russia has brought some 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory, Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, said late on Sunday.

“In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine,” Karasin wrote on his Telegram messaging channel.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion on its western neighbor Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow says its programme of bring children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
However, Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes.
Most of the movement of people and children occurred in the first few months of the war and before Ukraine started its major counter offensive to regain occupied territories in the east and south in late August.
In July 2022, the United States estimated that Russia “forcibly deported” 260,000 children, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Integration of Occupied Territories, says 19,492 Ukrainian children are currently considered illegally deported.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Grigory Karasin Russian aggression war crimes

Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

Biden traveling to Europe with focus on reinforcing alliance backing Ukraine in fight with Russia

Biden traveling to Europe with focus on reinforcing alliance backing Ukraine in fight with Russia
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

US President Joe Biden will head to Europe in a week for a three-nation trip, including a NATO summit, focused on reinforcing the international coalition backing Ukraine as it pursues a counteroffensive against Russia.

Biden is set to depart on July 9 for Britain, and then head on to Lithuania's capital Vilnius for the meeting of NATO leaders, followed by a one-day visit to Helsinki for talks with his Nordic counterparts, the White House said Sunday in a statement.

The NATO summit comes as the Western military alliance seeks to admit Sweden, whose membership bid has been blocked by Turkey and Hungary, and as Ukraine intensifies its campaign to join amid Russia's invasion.

Finland became a full member of the bloc earlier this year.

Before heading to Europe, Biden will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Stockholm's NATO ambitions.

Sweden asked to join the military alliance in May 2022, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine. Top diplomats from Turkey and Sweden will meet on Thursday, the day after Kristersson's White House visit, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Turkey ultimately dropped objections to Finland joining earlier in the year.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week denounced Stockholm for allowing a protest during which a man burned pages from the Koran. On Sunday, the Swedish government called the incident "Islamophobic."

Western allies and Stockholm have insisted that Sweden has met the terms of a deal to join the alliance agreed to with Ankara last year.

- Ukraine's NATO push -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he wanted his country to receive an "invitation" at the Vilnius summit to join NATO once the war with Moscow is over.

"We need a very clear and understandable signal at the Vilnius summit that Ukraine can become an equal member of NATO after the war," he told reporters in Kyiv alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"This invitation to the alliance is the first, very practical step, it would be very important for us."

During the stop in Britain, Biden will visit Windsor Castle to meet with King Charles III for the first time since the monarch's coronation, as well as hold more talks in London with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a month after his Washington visit.

Biden will seek to "further strengthen the close relationship" with Britain, the White House said, adding that more details about the trip will be announced soon.

The visit "reflects the strong relationship between the UK and US," a statement from Downing Street said, adding that Sunak "looks forward to welcoming President Biden in the UK later this month."

Topics: Joe Biden Ukraine NATO

Wagner boss ‘gone off the rails’ over money: Russian TV

Wagner boss ‘gone off the rails’ over money: Russian TV
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

Wagner boss 'gone off the rails' over money: Russian TV

Wagner boss ‘gone off the rails’ over money: Russian TV
  • Propagandist Dmitry Kiselev says Wagner had received more than 858 billion rubles ($9.7 billion) in state funds
  • Adds that Wagner's operations in Syria and Africa had given Prigozhin a feeling of impunity
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

A top Russian propagandist on Sunday accused the Wagner boss of "going off the rails" after receiving billions in public funds, as Moscow's new narrative takes shape after Wagner's brief mutiny.

Last weekend the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his forces in a short-lived rebellion against Russia's top military brass, in a huge embarrassment for the Kremlin.

"Prigozhin has gone off the rails because of big money," Dmitry Kiselev, one of the main faces of the Russian propaganda machine, said on his weekly television show on Sunday.

"He thought that he can challenge the defense ministry, the state itself and the president personally."

Kisilev said that Wagner's operations in Syria and Africa had given Prigozhin a feeling of impunity that was later reinforced by his rag-tag forces' battlefield successes in eastern Ukraine.

Without providing any evidence, Kisilev said Wagner had received more than 858 billion rubles ($9.7 billion) in state funds.

In a stunning admission earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin said for the first time that Russian authorities "fully" financed the paramilitary outfit.

Between May 2022 and May 2023, Wagner received more than 86 billion rubles from the Russian state, Putin said.

Private mercenary groups are banned under Russian law.

Targeted by sanctions from Washington and Brussels, Prigozhin had for years operated in the shadows but has catapulted into the limelight since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

In profanity-laced diatribes, he accused the Russian military of attempting to "steal" victories from Wagner in eastern Ukraine and slammed Moscow's "monstrous bureaucracy" for slowing military gains.

Prigozhin was allowed to recruit fighters from prisons and in March, Russian lawmakers approved legislation introducing lengthy prison terms for those who criticise "volunteer groups" such as the Wagner.

Many political observers saw Prigozhin's attempt at insurrection as a sign that Putin's grip on power is weakening.

Moscow officials and propagandists insist, however, that Russians have rallied around Putin.

On Sunday, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, wrote that Putin emerged out of "this very difficult situation" even stronger.

"He did everything to prevent bloodshed," Volodin wrote on messaging app Telegram.

"If there had been people like Putin at the helm of the state in 1917 and 1991, there would have been no revolution and no collapse of the USSR."

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner group Dmitry Kiselev

Shootout in southwest Pakistan kills 4 security forces,1 militant, officials say

Policemen stand guard in Islamabad. (AFP file photo)
Policemen stand guard in Islamabad. (AFP file photo)
Updated 03 July 2023
AP

Shootout in southwest Pakistan kills 4 security forces,1 militant, officials say

Policemen stand guard in Islamabad. (AFP file photo)
  • TTP is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighboring country in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout
Updated 03 July 2023
AP

QUETTA, Pakistan: Militants attacked a security post in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, triggering a shootout that left three police officers a paramilitary soldier and one militant dead on Sunday, officials said.
Local police chief, Abdul Salam Baloch said one of the militants was also killed while the others managed to escape to the mountainous terrain in the Shirani district, bordering North Waziristan where they have multiple hideouts.
Baloch said the attackers used hand grenades, rocket-propelled grenades and assault rifles on the joint security post of police and paramilitary forces.
Bilal Shabbir, a top administrative officer in Shirani district, said two militants and one paramilitary trooper were wounded in the shootout that lasted for about two hours. He said the attackers managed to escape with their wounded accomplices. He added that security forces launched a search operation in the area and surrounding mountains to trace and eliminate the perpetrators.
Head of the provincial government, Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo, condemned the attack and expressed grief over the loss of the four security men.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistani Taliban or TTP, operate in the area and have been involved in past attacks on security forces in recent months.
TTP is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighboring country in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, which has stepped up attacks on police and troops in recent months after unitarily ending a cease-fire with the government.
Pakistan’s military has carried out major operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which has served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.

 

Topics: Pakistan Taliban

Scholz ‘watching France unrest with concern’

Scholz ‘watching France unrest with concern’
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters
AP

Scholz ‘watching France unrest with concern’

Scholz ‘watching France unrest with concern’
  • Young rioters clashed with police and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car, injuring members of his family
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters AP

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany was watching the unrest in France “with concern.”
French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that was set to begin on Sunday because of turmoil on French streets in the wake of the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent.
Scholz, in an interview with Germany’s ARD television, said that, while watching with concern, he was confident that Macron would successfully calm the situation.
“I don’t expect that France will become unstable, even if the images of course are very distressing,” he said.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin join key officials at a meeting in L’Hay-les-Roses. (AP)

The crisis posed a new challenge to Macron’s leadership and exposed deep-seated discontent in low-income neighborhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity.
France saw a fifth night of unrest. But overall violence appeared to lessen from previous nights.
Young rioters clashed with police and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car, injuring members of his family,
Police made 719 arrests nationwide following a mass security deployment.
The 17-year-old whose death spawned the anger was laid to rest in Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotions over his loss remain raw.
He has been identified publicly only by his first name, Nahel.
As night fell on Saturday, a small crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees to protest his death and police violence but met hundreds of officers with batons and shields guarding the avenue and its boutiques.
In a less chic Paris neighborhood, protesters set off firecrackers and lit barricades on fire as police shot back with tear gas and stun grenades.
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Several schools, police stations, town halls and stores have been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days but such a personal attack on a mayor’s home is unusual.
Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were injured in the 1:30 a.m. attack while they were sleeping and he was in the town hall monitoring the violence.
Jeanbrun, of the conservative opposition Republicans party, said the attack represented a new stage of “horror and ignominy” in the unrest, and urged the government to impose a state of emergency.
Regional prosecutor Stephane Hardouin opened an investigation into attempted murder, telling French television that a preliminary investigation suggests the car was meant to ram the house and set it ablaze.
He said a flame accelerant was found in a bottle in the car.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne went to l’Hay-les-Roses to meet Jeanbrun along with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and other officials, and promised that “we’re going to do everything to bring order back as soon as possible.”
Macron planned to hold a special security meeting with Borne, Darmanin and the justice minister.
Skirmishes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Marseille but appeared less intense than the night before, according to the Interior Ministry. A bolstered police contingent arrested 55 people there.
Nationwide arrests were lower than the night before. Darmanin attributed that to “the resolute action of security forces.”
The mass police deployment has been welcomed by some frightened residents of targeted neighborhoods and shop owners whose stores have been ransacked, but further frustrated those who see police behavior as the core of the crisis.

 

Topics: Chancellor Olaf Scholz France

Braverman loses ally over British Pakistani child-grooming gang comments

Braverman loses ally over British Pakistani child-grooming gang comments
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

Braverman loses ally over British Pakistani child-grooming gang comments

Braverman loses ally over British Pakistani child-grooming gang comments
  • Steve Baker upset by remarks made by home secretary in April
  • Northern Ireland minister will not back potential leadership bid, sources say
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has reportedly lost the backing of staunch ally Steve Baker over her position on child sexual abuse and grooming gangs.

Baker, a prominent figure on the right wing of the UK Conservative Party and current Northern Ireland minister, will not support Braverman in any potential leadership bid, according to a Guardian report.

He had previously backed the home secretary when she ran to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year.

Braverman came in for criticism after she made comments in April about British Pakistani men and grooming gangs, which cost her Baker’s support, the report said.

She claimed crimes were being committed by a “predominance of certain ethnic groups — and I say British Pakistani males — who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave.”

Those close to Baker told the Guardian: “If she had said this is a problem predominantly carried out by white men in their own homes but that in some areas it was carried out by Pakistani men and covered up for political reasons that would have been fine.

“But she has heaped shame upon innocent men. It is not that she is stupid but that she is unwise.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has been clear that all despicable child abusers must be brought to justice. And she will not shy away from telling hard truths, particularly when it comes to the grooming of young women and girls in Britain’s towns who have been failed by authorities over decades.

“As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens, but independent reports were unequivocal that in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford, cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.

“That’s why we have announced a raft of measures, including a new police task force and mandatory reporting, to ensure this horrific scandal can never happen again, and bring members of grooming gangs to justice for the victims.”

Topics: UK Suella Braverman

