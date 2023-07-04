You are here

UAE to triple contribution of renewables to energy mix over next 7 years   
The UAE has updated its National Energy Strategy 2050 (Shutterstock)
UAE to triple contribution of renewables to energy mix over next 7 years   
RIYADH: In a push towards sustainability, the UAE aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy to the country's energy mix over the next seven years with 200 billion dirhams ($54.4 billion) worth of investment.  

The country’s Cabinet approved the updated UAE National Energy Strategy 2050 that aims to put renewable energy at the forefront of power developments with massive investment initiatives, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.  

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, chaired the meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi and oversaw the launch of several national initiatives. 

“As a result of the accelerated economic growth, we approved the updated UAE National Energy Strategy, which aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy over the next seven years and invest 150 to 200 billion dirhams during the same period to meet the country’s growing demand for energy,” Al-Maktoum said.  

He further added that the Cabinet approved the National Hydrogen Strategy, which aims to position the UAE as a leading producer and exporter of low-emission hydrogen over the next eight years.  

The hydrogen strategy will hasten the development of supply chains, hydrogen oases, and research and development centers in the country.  

The meeting also approved multiple policies including the National Electric Vehicles policy which aims to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers.  

“We also adopted the first national preliminary approval for autonomous vehicles in the UAE for WeRide company. The company will begin testing all types of autonomous vehicles in the country, reflecting a change in the country’s future mobility patterns,” Sheikh Mohammed said.  

Additionally, the Cabinet also approved a federal law establishing the Financial Stability Council which, among others, aims to monitor associated risks, tackle and prevent fiscal crises as well develop proactive measures to manage and protect economic and monetary systems in the country..  

Furthermore, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Cabinet meeting approved the establishment of the Ministry of Investment and appointed Mohamed Al-Suwaidi as the minister.  

The ministry will support the UAE’s business objectives and policies while promoting its world-class infrastructure as a global platform for attracting investments in various sectors.  

It will also propose the UAE’s investment policies and coordinate with relevant authorities. In addition, the ministry will prepare strategies, legislation and plans as well as projects and national programs to enhance competitiveness.  

Moreover, the Cabinet issued a decision to appoint Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as chairperson of the new Quality of Education Center, which will be responsible for endorsing educational goals and targets across all levels.  

The center will also monitor the performance of the education sector and ensure the alignment of its outputs with current and future labor market demands. 

Brazil’s BRF launches share offering, opening room for Saudi investment

Brazil’s BRF launches share offering, opening room for Saudi investment
Brazil’s BRF launches share offering, opening room for Saudi investment
SAO PAULO: Brazilian food processor BRF said on Tuesday it has filed for a follow-on share offering that will allow the company’s previously announced investment by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. to materialize.

In a bourse filing, BRF said it would initially sell 500 million new shares to raise money to reinforce its capital structure, particularly aiming to lower its net debt as it grapples with high financial leverage.

SALIC had said in May it was committed to subscribing up to 50 percent of a potential offering by BRF as long as it was priced at no more than 9 reais per share.

The move was seen as strategic for Saudi Arabia, a major buyer of Brazilian meat products. The Saudi Public Investment Fund owns SALIC and previously partnered with BRF for a halal meat joint venture.

Marfrig, the Brazilian meatpacker that controls BRF with a 33 percent stake, pledged to buy the remaining 250 million shares to be sold.

BRF said on Tuesday that the offering, which is set to be priced on July 13, may still be increased by 20 percent — representing an additional sale of 100 million shares — if demand allows it.

Considering BRF’s June 30 closing price of 8.91 reais, the offering would total 5.35 billion reais ($1.11 billion) if the overallotment is fully sold, the company added.

JPMorgan, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citi, Itau BBA, Banco Safra, UBS BB and XP Investimentos are managing the offer.

Central Bank of Oman issues treasury bills worth $90.9m

Central Bank of Oman issues treasury bills worth $90.9m
Central Bank of Oman issues treasury bills worth $90.9m
RIYADH: The Central Bank of Oman has revealed that the total value of government treasury bills issued this week amounted to 35 million Omani rials ($90.9 million) in what is a 150 percent rise from similar action taken in May.

The issuance of the bills comes as the largest oil producer in the region not to be part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries anticipates a budget deficit of around 1.3 billion rials in 2023, the equivalent to 3 percent of its economy, the Ministry of Finance announced in January.

According to a statement from the bank, the amount was raised through two tranches of 20 million rials and 15 million rials.  

The tranche worth 20 million rials had a maturity of 28 days, and per 100 rials the average and minimum accepted price reached 99.665 rials. 

The tranche’s average discount rate reached 4.36 percent and the average yield reached 4.38 percent. 

The second tranche, worth 15 million rials, had a maturity of 91 days. 

For every 100 rial, its average accepted price reached 98.767 rials while the minimum accepted price arrived at 98.765 rials. 

This tranche’s average discount rate and the average yield reached 4.94 percent and 5 percent, respectively. 

Issued by the Ministry of Finance, treasury bills are guaranteed short-term financial instruments that offer licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. 

Furthermore, treasury bills are also known to promote and further propel the domestic money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-term interest rates. 

Governments may also opt for treasury bills to finance its recurrent expenditures when necessary. 

Also referred to as Repo, repurchase agreements are a form of short-term borrowing, mainly in government securities. 

With the CBO, the interest rate on the repurchase agreement operations stands at 5.75 percent while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility stands at 6.25 percent. 

In May, a report from the World Bank forecast the Omani economy is set to grow at a slower pace than previously anticipated.

“Overall growth is projected to moderate to 1.5 percent in 2023 reflecting softening global demand,” said the report, adding: “Accordingly, the hydrocarbon sector is anticipated to contract by 3.3 percent reflecting OPEC+ (OPEC and its allies) recent production cuts while the non-oil economy is projected to continue its recovery trajectory by growing 3.1 percent in 2023 supported by frontloading of infrastructure projects, increased industrial capacity from renewable energy, and the tourism sector.”

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana opens ticket sales for new Jeddah flights

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana opens ticket sales for new Jeddah flights
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana opens ticket sales for new Jeddah flights
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is expected to get a further boost, with Kazakhstan’s Air Astana opening ticket sales for a new direct flight from Almaty to Jeddah. 

This direct flight service between the Saudi port city and Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis will commence from Oct. 1, with initial services operating on Wednesdays and Sundays, the airline said in a press release. 

“Saudi Arabia has a rich and diverse cultural heritage, which will be interesting not only for the pilgrimage of Muslims to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah but also for tourists looking to visit cultural, historical and natural sites on the Red Sea,” said Adel Dauletbek, vice president of marketing and sales at Air Astana, in a statement.

The press statement noted that the direct flight would depart Almaty at 4:40 p.m. Saudi time and arrive in Jeddah at 8:30 p.m. On return, the flights will depart Jeddah at 9:30 p.m. and reach Almaty at 6:15 a.m. 

It added that the flights will be six hours 50 minutes outbound and five hours 45 minutes inbound to Almaty.

“Passengers traveling to Jeddah are offered convenient connections from other cities in Kazakhstan, as well as from Tashkent, Dushanbe and Bishkek. We also expect tourists from Saudi Arabia to explore the natural beauty of Kazakhstan,” added Dauletbek. 

The airline said the fare for a round-trip economy ticket starts from $734 and a business ticket from $1,584.

In line with its goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to become a global tourist destination by the end of this decade. 

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to over 10 percent.

The Saudi aviation sector has been witnessing rapid growth in recent years, as business travel and tourism spurred the attention of the global audience, leading to increasing air connectivity.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier Saudia launched a direct flight between Jeddah and Birmingham. With the new route, the airline will operate three weekly flights between the two destinations.

Saudi minister meets Huawei CEO to expand partnership and boost digital economy

Saudi minister meets Huawei CEO to expand partnership and boost digital economy
Saudi minister meets Huawei CEO to expand partnership and boost digital economy
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China are exploring opportunities to cooperate in technology and related infrastructure, with the Kingdom’s top minister meeting top Chinese executives during his official visit. 

On Tuesday, Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with Huawei CEO Ren Zheng in Shenzhen to enhance the current partnerships in digital fields while promoting capacity development, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During his visit to Huawei’s headquarters, the minister also met with several Saudi students and technical talent undergoing training for a Huawei ICT Academy program in partnership with the Saudi Digital Academy.

Being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, the Kingdom has been focused on building a strong foundation for its booming digital economy. 

Huawei has been supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to develop a digital economy by signing multiple deals and forming partnerships. 

During the Mobile World Congress held in Spain in March, Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s telecommunication operator Zain KSA to form a joint innovation project. 

The deal was to promote innovation in 5.5G technology and expand scalable offerings to individuals, enterprises, and governments.

Under the agreement, both parties will work together to strengthen the digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by building a global 5.5G network aligned with Vision 2030. 

The minister’s visit to China comes in light of strengthening Saudi-Chinese relations, which will promote the growth of the digital economy and achieve prosperity in innovation and space. 

The minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation representing entities affiliated with the digital economy, space and innovation system in the Kingdom.    

Additionally, the minister met with his Chinese counterpart and several other officials to enhance partnerships and attract more technological investments into the Kingdom.    

Saudi Arabia has achieved notable advancements in the global digital arena, ranking 31st in the UN e-Government Development Index for 2022.  

Additionally, the country has secured the top position in the Middle East and North Africa region for digital government services in the Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index for 2021. 

Oil Updates — crude rises as markets weigh supply cuts

Oil Updates — crude rises as markets weigh supply cuts
Oil Updates — crude rises as markets weigh supply cuts
RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as markets weighed supply cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against an uncertain global economic outlook.

Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.46 percent, at $74.99 a barrel by 9:18 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.12 a barrel, up by 33 cents, or 0.47 percent.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would extend its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day to August.  

Meanwhile, Russia will also reduce its oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

OPEC+ strives for oil market stability: UAE minister 

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, have always strived for oil market stability by ensuring a balance in fundamentals between supply and demand, said UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei.  

In a statement to the state news agency WAM, Al-Mazrouei said that OPEC’s technical team is constantly monitoring global oil market variables and presenting its recommendations to the ministerial committee to make appropriate decisions, which will ultimately improve market stability and drive sustainable growth.

Uganda seeks new funding for planned oil refinery 

Uganda is seeking new funding for its planned crude oil refinery after negotiations with a consortium that included a unit of US firm General Electric lapsed over its failure to mobilize financing in time, its Energy and Mining Ministry said.

The 60,000 bpd refinery would cost an estimated $3 billion to $4 billion and help the East African country process the crude reserves it hopes to start producing in 2025.

In a statement late on Monday, the ministry said the government and the consortium had made progress on the project, including concluding refinery configuration, front-end engineering and design and environmental impact assessment.

However, the ministry added, there were still “a number of outstanding aspects, including mobilization of financing for the project.”

“The government of Uganda is now open to receiving offers from public sector capital providers to participate in this nationally and regionally strategic project,” the ministry said.

The Albertine Graben Energy Consortium members include Nuovo Pignone International SRL, a GE subsidiary in Italy, YAATRA Africa and Lionworks Group Ltd., both from Mauritius and Saipem SpA, also from Italy.

In 2018, the government and the consortium signed a project framework agreement by which the latter committed to designing, financing and developing the refinery project.

That agreement expired on June 30 without the consortium securing the necessary financing for the project.

(With input from Reuters) 

