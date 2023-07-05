You are here

POWR Villa offers ultimate gaming experience at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

  • Supported by KFC, POWR Villa is offering gamers the opportunity to meet and play with their favorite POWR team influencers
  • Gamers8: The Land of Heroes starts eight weeks of action from July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City
RIYADH: POWR Villa, one of the main attractions appearing at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and electronic sports festival in the world, is offering people the ultimate gaming experience this summer.

Supported by KFC, a strategic partner of the Saudi Esports Federation, POWR Villa is offering gamers the opportunity to meet and play with their favorite POWR team influencers, such as SHoNgxBoNg.

Located at Boulevard Riyadh City, where Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is being held for eight weeks from July 6, POWR Villa will give gamers the opportunity to level up with some incredible gaming tips, engagements and much more. POWR Villa will also be hosting the most exclusive games from a wide variety of globally renowned gaming titles.

Ahmed Albishri, deputy CEO of the SEF, said: “POWR Villa is set to be one of the favorite attractions at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, and hugely popular with the considerable gaming crowd attending the festival. 

“Being able to interact with huge influencers is a great way to further fans’ passion for gaming, POWR, and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes. A big ‘thank you’ goes to our valued strategic partner KFC for their support of POWR Villa and our other initiatives that significantly empower and enhance the gaming and e-sports landscape.”

SHoNgxBoNg said: “POWR Villa was one of the most popular attractions at Gamers8 last year and I’m really excited to see all the fans and gamers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes this summer. With even more on offer, it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

KFC is also a strategic partner for the Saudi eLeague, Global Esports Games and Voices of Saudi Esports. The brand will also create a series of KFC-backed e-sports and challenge-based experiences for fresh Saudi talent in an activation that will kickstart at Gamers8 from the KFC Challenge Arena.

Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer for KFC in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, said: “KFC is delighted to be the main partner for POWR Villa at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, in an association that furthers our strategic partnership with the SEF. Our long-standing history resides in being original, and we are invested in supporting all gaming audiences — and have been investing in gaming audiences for four years — with a deep understanding of how to drive entertaining programs. 

“Gaming and e-sports is a key and rapidly growing part of the entertainment offering in Saudi Arabia, a country to which we are firmly committed, and a sector in which we are keen to continue to play our part.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes — which has a prize pool of $45 million, triple that of Gamers8 last year — features elite gaming titles alongside live concerts from the biggest global, regional, and local artists. POWR Villa is one of numerous fun-filled activities and attractions for all the family.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and e-sports forum held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center on Aug. 30-31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

For further Gamers8 details, including ticket sales, please see all the information available on the event website. 

