SRC to sponsor Al-Ittihad football club for 3 years
The pact includes commercial and marketing rights that would benefit both sides, according to statements from the parties.
The pact includes commercial and marketing rights that would benefit both sides, according to statements from the parties.
  Kingdom's Public Investment Fund owns the SRC
  Pact 'supports Vision 2030's economic, health plans'
RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. has signed a deal to sponsor Al-Ittihad football club for the next three years.

The pact includes commercial and marketing rights that would benefit both sides, according to statements from the parties. The SRC is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Majeed Fahad Alabduljabbar, deputy CEO of the SRC, said: “The sponsorship is part of SRC’s support for the development of the Kingdom’s thriving sports sector and the key objectives of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program to promote sporting activity.

“Sports and entertainment have become increasingly prominent to the Saudi economy and play a crucial role in the country’s future development, making it an attractive destination across various industries. We take great pride in being part of the Kingdom’s sports sector development.”

Abdulwahab Abed, CEO of Al-Ittihad, said: “This partnership with SRC would foster the club’s expansion and provide support for its domestic and international endeavors moving forward.”

The SRC was established in 2017 and obtained a license from the Saudi central bank to operate in real estate refinancing through the secondary market.

Updated 06 July 2023
AP

Wendie Renard determined to lead France to a first major trophy at the Women's World Cup

Wendie Renard determined to lead France to a first major trophy at the Women’s World Cup
  Renard: We have a lot of quality, but our honors list is blank
  The imposing central defender's journey starts with a 17,000-kilometer (10,540-mile) trek to Australia
Updated 06 July 2023
AP

CLAIREFONTAINE, France: Wendie Renard grew up in a place so remote that locals nicknamed it “The End of the World.”

By the end of the Women’s World Cup, the France captain hopes she’ll be raising aloft the major international trophy that has eluded the women’s national team.

The imposing central defender’s journey starts with a 17,000-kilometer (10,540-mile) trek to Australia, where France open their campaign in Sydney on July 23 against Jamaica.

France’s men have won two World Cups and two European Championships — and reached three other major finals — but Les Bleues are underachievers. The women’s team lost their only World Cup semifinal 12 years ago to the US.

“We have a lot of quality, but our honors list is blank,” Renard told The Associated Press in an interview at the team’s Clairefontaine training camp outside Paris. “There’s a long, long way to go. But the tougher it is, the better it is at the end.”

Despite boasting a team packed with players from ultra-successful French club side Lyon — the starting lineup for France’s opener at the 2019 World Cup had seven Lyon players — France have also only reached one European Championship semifinal, losing last year to Germany.

“Quite a lot of us have experience at the highest level and we need to use it,” Renard said. “The hardest thing is saying, ‘I should have done this, I have should have done that.’ By then it’s already too late.”

The tournament, cohosted by New Zealand, kicks off on July 20, which is also when Renard turns 33.

She has played 144 internationals and scored 34 goals for France. With Lyon, Renard has won a record 16 league titles and a record eight Champions League trophies.

She’s long been considered one of the best players in women’s soccer, yet there’s a giant gap in Renard’s international resume.

Renard has a chance to put that right, which back in February didn’t look like being the case.

Renard said she wouldn’t play at the World Cup after saying she no longer felt able to play for France. That decision came after years of tensions between then-coach Corinne Diacre and senior players, including Renard.

Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and forward Kadidiatou Diani also put their international careers on hold until significant changes were made.

Two weeks later Diacre was fired and Herve Renard was hired. He won the African Cup of Nations as coach of Zambia and Ivory Coast, and guided Saudi Arabia to an upset win over Argentina at the men’s World Cup last year.

He immediately eased tensions.

Renard overturned her decision and 33-year-old midfielder Amandine Henry — who had not played for France for three years under Diacre — was recalled.

“He has an open-mindedness and he doesn’t judge you. There’s a level of trust. He says things up front, which is very important. It’s honest and to your face,” Renard said about her new coach. “He said from the first day that his door is always open, that he wants our feedback: what we thought about the training session, if there’s anything we could have done more of. He says that we have a project in common.”

Renard, therefore, is among the designated leaders that other players can always approach. The others are striker Eugenie Le Sommer, Henry, Diani and midfielder Grace Geyoro.

When she put her international career on hold, Renard mentioned the need to protect her mental health, which is a priority subject under the new regime.

“The coach spoke about it with us. You have to help each teammate, you can’t leave anyone on the side,” Renard said. “If she’s coming into the dressing room in the morning, I know if she’s feeling well or not, if anything’s weighing on her mind.”

Renard hopes a strong World Cup performance will boost the women’s league back home. Interest waned after France hosted the 2019 edition.

“There was great exposure, there was a huge media impact. But we didn’t manage to surf that wave and we stagnated, or even regressed, whereas other nations made the most of it and structured their leagues,” she said. “We hope we can get the momentum back, all that we lost.”

She points out how the women’s game in England is reaping the results of a continual investment. In May, a record crowd of 77,390 watched Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

“They created a momentum there in a progressive way, with decisions that were already taken years ago. For the league, for TV rights, lots of things were done,” Renard said. “When we see how full the stadiums are at Wembley, we say to ourselves ‘Why not us?’ Because when our games are on TV, we generally have good ratings, but when it’s (at the stadium) we need to attract more people.”

Renard has played her entire club career in France, yet has been brushing up on her English for the World Cup.

“I’m shy and I’ve never dared speak it in front of the cameras. I’m good in front of my teacher, but she often tells me off and says to me, ‘You’re ready, you can speak English,’” Renard explained. “I feel like I don’t have enough command yet to express myself properly. But if the opportunity comes I’ll make the effort.”

Effort is something Renard learned early, growing up in Le Precheur (The Preacher) on the northern coast of Martinique, some 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) from France.

Le Precheur was so far away from anywhere else in Martinique that it became known as The End of the World.

It’s where she honed her skills for hours every day as a young girl; beginning a journey that took her to France as a determined teenager.

It could culminate with a victory lap in Sydney on Aug. 20.

  The Liverpool legend joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante and Reuben Neves as Premier League influx to SPL continues
A few months ago, the prospect of Roberto Firmino swapping the famous red shirt of Liverpool for the green of Al-Ahli would have been laughed off. After all, the Brazilian was, and is, a legend at Anfield.

His eight years at the six-time European champions saw 362 games, 111 goals and seven trophies, including the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. 

At the same time, Al-Ahli were in the second tier after a shock relegation.

Fortunately, the Jeddah giants bounced straight back and are now preparing for a hugely exciting return to the big time.

The club, still without a coach after the departure of Pitso Mosimane, now have Edouard Mendy in goal after the Senegalese shot-stopper arrived from Chelsea in the last week of June. And now they have the Brazilian, long affectionately known as “Bobby” by Liverpool fans. It is another major coup for the league and especially for Al-Ahli who really are now back in the big time.

Firmino, who has signed a three-year deal, is a skillful, wily player who creates goals and scores them. A hard worker who can play in a variety of positions in attack, he is a dream for any coach and for his teammates and surely he will be missed next season by a certain Mohamed Salah in England, though the Egyptian has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool fans will now be able to see Firmino in action as well as other Anfield legends Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler coaching in the country.

It is another example of top-class talent coming to Saudi Arabia from the English Premier League, regarded by most as the best in the world. Just a few weeks ago, he was scoring goals in front of the Kop and now he is preparing to take Al-Ahli back into the upper reaches of the top tier.

Following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, Firmino is the first big-name South American to arrive in Saudi Arabia this summer. Fans back in Brazil will be keeping an eye or two on how he performs for his new club. There are not many high-profile Brazilians in the country at the moment.

Those watching back home should remember that this is not going to be an easy gig for Firmino.

For one, Al-Ahli are readjusting back to life in the big time. This is a big club and the players, much to the chagrin of Mosimane, did not celebrate upon winning promotion as they felt that such an achievement for a team that won the third of its Saudi Arabian championships as recently as 2016 was beneath them. Whether it was the right thing to do is a debate for a different time (Mosimane thought it wasn’t), but the club has been struggling for a while and while relegation was a surprise, it wasn’t a massive shock.

Now expectations are growing that they will return to what they see as their rightful place in the top three or four next season. That is not a given even with Mendy and Firmino. There are now 18 teams in the league and even those who are expected to be battling against relegation have firepower with forwards who can score given just half a chance. 

Firmino will see with his own eyes. Even the likes of Ronaldo don’t get it all their own way, but if the former Liverpool man can help Al-Ahli get off to a good start next season and can develop an understanding with his fellow forwards, then this newly promoted team, not content with mere survival, will be one for the rest to fear.

Firmino’s arrival shows that Al-Ahli are back in the big time.

  Executives at the Brazilian soccer confederation have indicated the intention is to wait a season and then bring in Ancelotti to lead the team into the 2026 World Cup
  Brazil are yet to appoint a long-term coach to replace Tite, who left the job after a quarterfinal loss to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup at Qatar
SAO PAULO: Brazil have appointed a new national team coach. Sort of.

Fernando Diniz has been hired as head coach of Brazil’s national team on a 12-month contract that will be due to expire when Carlo Ancelotti’s deal with Real Madrid ends.

Executives at the Brazilian soccer confederation have indicated the intention is to wait a season and then bring in Ancelotti, the 64-year-old Italian coach, to lead the team into the 2026 World Cup.

The 49-year-old Fluminense coach Diniz will keep his job at the Rio de Janeiro club and join Brazil only for South American World Cup qualifiers. He takes over from Brazil U-20 team coach Ramon Menezes, who led the team into this year’s friendlies on an interim basis, losing two out of three matches.

Brazil are yet to appoint a long-term coach to replace Tite, who left the job after a quarterfinal loss to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup at Qatar.

Diniz, who in recent years has been praised by Brazil stars including Neymar and Thiago Silva, will be introduced in a news conference Wednesday at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

“This is a dream for anyone, an honor and a huge pride to work for the national team,” Diniz said in a video release, wearing a Brazil jacket. “It is a joint operation of the Brazilian soccer confederation and Fluminense. I have the conviction that we have everything to take this one and make it work.”

The Brazilian soccer confederation said in a statement that the negotiations to hire Diniz were “silent and careful” so it did not interfere with his work at Fluminense. He’s renowned for a strategy that utilizes attacking teams that enjoy ball possession and building its game from the back.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, the chairman of the Brazilian soccer confederation, told TV Globo that Diniz, a favorite among players, will step in until Ancelotti joins. The Real Madrid coach has not confirmed any deal with Brazil so far.

Diniz’ “game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti,” Rodrigues said. “We don’t call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti.”

Copa America will be played in the US from June 11 to July 19 next year. Until then, Diniz will coach Brazil for key World Cup qualifiers, including a home match against defending champions Argentina in November.

Brazil’s first match in World Cup qualifiers will be on Sept. 7 against Bolivia in home soil.

  The game is first leg of the second qualifying round for the "groups"
  Duo to meet again on July 7 in Tunisia to find out who will qualify for the group stage
JEDDAH: Sudan’s Al-Hilal defeated Tunisia’s Sfaxien 1-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the King Salman Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Al-Hilal’s goal was scored by Mohamed Abdel-Rahman in the first half from a penalty kick. The game was played at Hammadi Agrebi Olympic Stadium in Tunis’ suburb of Rades.

The two teams will meet again on July 7, hosted by Sfaxien, to determine qualification for the group stage, which will be held from July 27 to Aug. 12 in Saudi Arabia.

The winner of the Al-Hilal and Sfaxien game will join the first group, which includes Saud Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, Iraqi Police and Tunisia’s ES Altaraje.

  The Brazilian striker is the latest international star to head to Saudi Arabia's lucrative Pro League
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Roberto Firmino signed for Al-Ahli on Tuesday to become the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League.
The Brazil striker left Liverpool at the end of last season after a trophy-filled eight-year spell, which saw him lift every major club title.
Now, at the age of 31, he will join a host of other top soccer stars in Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on a spectacular attempt to raise the profile of its league.
“I always played for big teams, now I am in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video posted on Twitter by the club to announce his signing.

 

 

Al-Ahli, based in Jeddah, has already signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this offseason.
It is one of four teams that recently came under the ownership of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.
Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic. Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend when he joined Al-Nassr in January.
Firmino won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool. Other titles included the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.
With Brazil he won the Copa America in 2019.
Al-Ahli did not say how long Firmino’s contract would run for.

