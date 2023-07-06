You are here

Hajj 2023
General Presidency for Two Holy Mosques inaugurates Hajj virtues program for young visitors

Updated 06 July 2023
Rashid Hassan

  • There are still foreign pilgrims staying in the area — those who were staying in Makkah before the Hajj have moved on to Madinah
  • Those who stayed in Madinah prior to the pilgrimage are now in Makkah until they depart the Kingdom
Updated 06 July 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques inaugurated a program titled “Hajj virtues for young visitors” on Wednesday.

The program aims to provide awareness, guiding and educating young visitors about the virtues of Hajj, and enriching their experience at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The Hajj drew to a close last Friday after about 2 million Muslims from around the world performed their rites, ending with three days of Rami Al-Jamarat, or the stoning of the devil ritual, at the Jamarat complex in Mina.

The pilgrims then returned to the Grand Mosque and performed farewell Tawaf, the circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba.

There are still foreign pilgrims staying in the area — those who were staying in Makkah before the Hajj have moved on to Madinah, while those who stayed in Madinah prior to the pilgrimage, camping at the tent city of Mina, are now in Makkah until they depart the Kingdom.  

The Director General of the General Administration of Social Services Saud Al-Zahrani said the administration is responsible for taking care of the children of pilgrims and visitors at the Grand Mosque through its young visitor services, which include educating them and enriching their experience in support of the General Presidency’s 2024 development plan.

Al-Zahrani added that the General Presidency provides smart bracelets for children at the main entrances of the mosque that include parents or companions’ contact information to help prevent them going missing.

The program also provides guidance to specific locations at the Grand Mosque and public facilities, educating them about the Hajj, prayer and ablution.

It also promotes social initiatives in service to visitors with awareness and guidance programs to ensure they have an enjoyable experience.

This year the authorities also opened the first day-care center for young children at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Each year, thousands of pilgrims perform Hajj with their children in tow, making it a familiar experience for the youngest Muslims, but adding challenges for parents.

For some, leaving children behind is not an option, and for others, bringing their offspring along is an important step to include them in religious practices from an early age, and to provide a pivotal, formative memory and experience to share with them.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Wednesday announced the start of the Umrah season by beginning the issuance of electronic visas.

This allows worshippers to start arriving in the Kingdom on the first day of Muharram, July 19.

The ministry said that submitting applications for e-visa issuance could be done through the Nusuk platform.

Saudi Space Agency discusses cooperation with Chinese agencies and businesses

Saudi Space Agency discusses cooperation with Chinese agencies and businesses
Updated 29 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

  • Abdullah Al-Swaha, the agency’s chairman, met his counterpart from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. and other leading figures in the nation’s space sector
  • The agency has partnered with a number of international organizations to enhance the Kingdom’s stature in the sector and position itself as a global leader in space exploration, officials said
Updated 29 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Agency has held a number of meetings with Chinese government agencies and businesses to discuss enhanced cooperation and collaborations in the fields of technology, industry and space exploration.

Abdullah Al-Swaha, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Agency, met his counterpart from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. and other leading figures from the space sector in Beijing to discuss common interests and explore opportunities for strategic cooperation.

A delegation from the Saudi agency also held talks with representatives of the Chinese companies MinoSpace, Galactic Energy, and China Electronics Technology Group Corp. to discuss satellites, the spacecraft industry, and the development of satellite payloads.

They also met executives from Galaxy Space, a company that develops and sells communication satellites, and I Space, a business that specializes in the development and manufacture of spaceships, to discuss partnership opportunities in the research and science fields, along with technological cooperation in the space industry.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the agency’s visit to China is the latest initiative in efforts to boost political ties and enhance bilateral relations to further the space exploration agenda.

The aim is to learn from Chinese successes in the field so that both nations can mutually benefit from the further development of space industries to the highest international tech standards that are bolstered by innovation, while facilitating efforts in the Kingdom to enhance the transfer of key knowledge, localization, and achieve strategic goals, the SPA added.

The Saudi Space Agency has partnered with a number of international agencies and organizations to help enhance the country’s stature in the sector and position itself as a global leader in space exploration and innovation, authorities said, while working to improve its competitiveness by seizing emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving sector.

The status of the organization was last month elevated to that of agency from commission to better align with the country’s ambitious vision for the future of space exploration.

In May, Saudi astronauts Ali Al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi joined two Americans on the crew of the Axiom Mission 2, which successfully docked with the International Space Station. After an eight-day stay they returned safely to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon capsule. Barnawi, a scientist, became the first Saudi woman in space.

Saudi surgeons separate Syrian conjoined twins in complex 7-hour op

Updated 06 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Saudi surgeons separate Syrian conjoined twins in complex 7-hour op

  • Separation surgery took place in five stages and involved a 26-member medical team comprised of consultant, specialists, technical, nursing, and support staff
Updated 06 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: A team of Saudi surgeons on Thursday separated Syrian conjoined twins during a seven-hour operation carried out at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh.

Bassam and Ihsan, who are 32 months old and weigh around 19 kilograms, were said to be in a stable condition following the complicated surgical procedure.

The twins shared lower chest, abdomen, liver, and intestines, with Ihsan being the more dominant and Bassam missing urinary and reproductive systems including kidney, ureter, bladder, and male reproductive organs.

Separation surgery took place in five stages and involved a 26-member medical team comprised of consultant, specialists, technical, nursing, and support staff.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, led the operation undertaken on the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The surgery was made all the more complex due to Ihsan having major congenital heart defects and cerebral development atrophy, reducing his chances of survival. Al-Rabeeah pointed out that to save Bassam’s life, the medical team decided to perform the operation to separate the twins.

He said: “The existence of conjoined organs that are important and sensitive makes a twin separation operation difficult, as well as the existence of congenital defects in some organs, such as the heart, urinary system, or the reproductive system and, at times, in the brain, makes the operation complex.

“Therefore, the difficulty lies in how the twins are conjoined, and to what degree exactly, and congenital defect generally makes the operation complex, performed in specific medical centers in the world.”

After the procedure, the twins were transferred to a children’s intensive care unit where they will remain under supervision.

The children’s parents thanked the king, crown prince, and medical team for their support.

Mahmud Salih, their father, said: “We communicated with the Saudi aid agency, and they got back to us, all thanks to them. All procedures were done in the best possible way, from the start until we arrived here.

“It was a critical case, and the separation operation was required. All praise to Allah. The benefactors connected with us, and we were eased by King Abdullah hospital, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, and the excellent medical staff.”

The surgery was the 58th operation to separate conjoined twins conducted under a Saudi program which has supervised 130 cases from 23 countries since 1990.

Majd Nafea, a nurse and member of the 26-strong multidisciplinary team, started working on the specialist operations in 2019.

She said: “The first operation I worked in was generally difficult for me, as I had never witnessed a twin separation operation. But after that, and with each operation, it has become a bit easier.”

Al-Rabeeah said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has invested in its cadres, its citizens, and everyone has obtained a distinguished education in the most prestigious universities in the world.

“Now they are returning to prove that Saudi cadres are representative of the Kingdom, and one such example is the Saudi program for the separation of conjoined twins.”

The twins and their parents were flown from the Turkish capital Ankara to Saudi Arabia on May 22.

“It has been a month since we arrived, and there’s no better welcome than the one we received. May Allah reward them 1,000 times, and bless them,” Salih added.

Saudi envoy to Finland presents credentials as non-resident ambassador to Estonia

Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi envoy to Finland presents credentials as non-resident ambassador to Estonia

  • In a tweet on Wednesday, Karis said he was “grateful for the exchange of ideas with” Al-Shebel
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

TALLINN: Saudi Ambassador to Finland Nesreen Hamad Al-Shebel has presented her credentials as non-resident ambassador to Estonia to Alar Karis, president of the European country.

Al-Shebel conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president.

The two parties then focused on ways to enhance relations between the countries.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Karis said he was “grateful for the exchange of ideas with” Al-Shebel.

“Estonia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have a strong relationship. We are eager to explore our trade and investment opportunities and our bilateral relations further,” the president said.

Al-Shebel, in turn, said she is “committed to enhancing and strengthening our bilateral relations, with the aim of achieving mutual prosperity and success.”

Number of pilgrims arriving in Madinah passes 140k

Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

Number of pilgrims arriving in Madinah passes 140k

Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

MADINAH: The number of pilgrims from around the world to arrive in Madinah up to Wednesday after performing the Hajj rituals has reached 142,588, state news agency SPA reported.

A total of 17,258 pilgrims arrived in Madinah on Wednesday, with 15,159 arriving at the Hijra Station through 395 flights, according to Hajj and Visit Committee statistics.
Meanwhile the Haramain high-speed railway station received 1,797 pilgrims who arrived on 395 trips.
Of these 36,963 pilgrims have already left to return to their home countries.

Meet Faris, the Saudi boy who conquered cancer

Updated 06 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Meet Faris, the Saudi boy who conquered cancer

  • Nesma Al-Mulla has documented her son’s cancer treatment on social media, launched support community for other mothers
Updated 06 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Nesma Al-Mulla, a Saudi mother, thought her life was over when her son Faris Kashmeeri was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of five.  

“When I found out my child’s condition in 2019, I encountered a horrible reality. I knew that this catastrophe will force me to reconfigure my life,” Al-Mulla told Arab News.  

Al-Mulla chose to adopt a positive approach to the situation as she has always believed that hardship makes you stronger. As a mother attuned to her child’s needs, she also realized that she needed to be strong for Faris’ mental health. 

Faris was too young to understand the nature of cancer and how it can spread. Al-Mulla explained that the disease needed a treatment called chemotherapy in order for him to become strong and recover. 

Chemotherapy involves the use of powerful chemicals or drugs that destroy cancer cells, and it works by stopping or slowing the growth of the cells, according to the Mayo Clinic.

With the help of the Saudi health care system, Faris received free treatment at the Princess Noura Oncology Center at King Abdulaziz Medical City, Jeddah.

Al-Mulla would give Faris gifts after each chemotherapy session to motivate him. “(It) encouraged him to go to the hospital and complete his treatment,” she said. 

“This method of motivating him had a wonderful effect on him, and he still loves the hospital and does not regard it as a painful experience. I tried to buy him brand-new toys so that he would look forward to them throughout each chemotherapy session.” 

The single mother of three and provider for her family decided to document her son’s medical treatment on social media. 

“My son’s name means ‘knight,’ so I nicknamed the account ‘leukemia knight.’ The account was rewarded by a local Jeddah hospital called National Guard Hospital. This journey through social media was a source of inspiration for many women who are going through the same thing,” she said.  

Al-Mulla shared images of her son receiving therapy in the hospital on the Instagram account, documenting his journey using positive images. The posts attracted a lot of attention, especially from mothers with children with cancer. 

“I had no idea that what I was doing was inspiring, other than from the responses I received from mothers. Many of them urged me to continue spreading the word about pediatric cancer since I had made the illness understandable to them and given them the motivation to carry on,” she said.

Doctors reassured Al-Mulla that there was a 95 percent chance of her son recovering, and in 2022 Faris was declared free from cancer.

Al-Mulla then made the decision to establish Nesma Community, an initiative to support mothers who have children with cancer and that helps them to improve their quality of life.

The center provides yoga and mental health classes, workshops on how to deal with pressure, recreational activities, and meetings with doctors to discuss cases. 

The community initiative was approved by the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program and listed on the Hawi portal, which provides support to community groups, organizations and interests.

Al-Mulla’s center hosts a range of events in Riyadh and Jeddah. Forthcoming events will discuss a variety of subjects in collaboration with experts and medical professionals. Topics include the impact of therapy on the lungs and breathing, yoga sessions, and leukemia awareness month. 

Faris, who is now a healthy child enjoying all the activities of his age group, has a message for children battling cancer: “You’ll be fine.”

