New battlelines drawn in old dispute on discrimination in cricket

MCC members voted to retain the Eton vs Harrow fixture at Lord’s. (Getty Images)
Updated 06 July 2023

  • Recommendation pro women cricketers should get pay parity often countered by argument no one wants to watch, interested
Jon Pike

Two days after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket released its report and recommendations, a friend of mine sat next to a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club at a non-cricketing lunch.

She had guessed that he was an MCC member because his hat sported a band of the club’s unmistakable red and yellow colors. They engaged in conversation about cricket and my friend mentioned the ICEC report.

He boomed, who do these people think they are? What do they know? Undeterred, my friend asked for his views on woman’s cricket, especially the commission’s recommendation for pay equality. She was greeted with a stare and a single word, “never.”

She ploughed on with some facts about inequalities and rising levels of interest in women’s cricket. This was countered with a comment that she was very well-informed.

Readers will be aware that the MCC governed cricket between 1787 and 1993, when these functions were transferred to the International Cricket Council and, domestically, to the Test and County Cricket Board. This was superseded in 1997 by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

In 1999, the ECB published a Clean Bowl Racism report, which concluded that racism existed in cricket. Its chief executive officer said: “Complacency on racial equality is not acceptable. We must open our doors to everyone.”

Why is it, then, that, according to the ICEC findings, the same issue of racism, to which is now added sexism and classism, is still widespread, almost a quarter-of-a-century later?

In 1999, the England men’s Test team contained four players descended from South Asian and Caribbean immigrants. In this week’s team, there is one.

The first Black man to be selected for England was in 1980. He was born in Barbados, moving to England aged 14. A further 13 made their debuts for the men’s team up to 1997, three born in England. Since then, 127 men have made debuts, only six being Black male players and 15 of South Asian descent. In that time, only two Black female players made debuts.

The commission highlighted that, “it is well-established that the concept of race has no biological basis and is rooted in historical justifications of imperialism, colonialism, and enslavement.”

It added that race became, “a way of organizing human beings into biological categories and was used to explain perceived differences between them, particularly asserting the superiority of the Europeans over Black, Brown, and Asian ‘others.’”

The social construct of race is controversial. UK public statistics are collected and reported by ethnicity, a self-defined form of group identification, based on national, tribal, linguistic, cultural, and religious origins or backgrounds.

Since the late 1940s the number of immigrants into the UK from South Asia has increased. Based on the 2021 Census, almost 7 percent of the population of England and Wales is now accounted for by South Asians.

Yet, according to the ICEC’s research, this ethnic group accounts for almost 30 percent of those playing adult recreational cricket. In first-class cricket, a disproportionate 5 percent of players were British South Asian in 2021.

The report is packed with the results of data analysis. Research conducted by the commission comprised an online survey in late 2021 of lived cricket experiences, to which 4,156 people responded, one in two reporting discrimination. Interviews were conducted with a variety of cricket bodies, alongside primary research with male and female cricketers.

This has not stopped critics from accusing it of building conclusions on a “fairly flimsy foundation of self-reported and subjective experience,” which “was not subjected to meaningful scrutiny or analysis.”

Apart from this accusation, the other battlelines drawn up focus on predictable topics. One which is guaranteed to generate purple rage is the annual Eton versus Harrow public school match that was first played at Lord’s in 1805.

The fixture has become controversial, seen by some as indicative of classism. The MCC proposed to remove the match from its schedule only to be overruled by its members. One of the ICEC’s recommendations was that, after 2023, the fixture should no longer be played at Lord’s. This is unlikely to happen.

Another ICEC recommendation that professional women cricketers should receive pay parity has been countered by the argument that no one wants to watch or is interested. As highlighted in last week’s column, this is no longer the case. The more matches are played, the more exposure gained, then the likelihood of attracting additional income, sponsorship, and media coverage will be increased.

Critics of the ICEC have posited that there is “a strain of animosity” running through the report. Presumably, this is felt most keenly by some MCC members and those who share their views, deeming it to be a personal attack on their status, credo, and position in society.

Despite many initiatives to provide opportunities for ethnic groups by counties, the MCC, and inner-city foundations, the progression of South Asian and Black cricketers into professional cricket appears to have slowed in the last 20 years. Various reasons are given — a lack of facilities in state schools and in public places, prohibitively expensive equipment, not enough ethnic coaches, and a bias in favor of those who can afford extra coaching.

Another reason commonly advanced is that football has become more popular, especially among ethnic minorities. It is played in state schools, equipment is cheaper, and there are highly developed scouting systems.

Additionally, men’s Test cricket has not been available to view on terrestrial television since 1999.

The overriding impression from the ICEC’s report is that, among cricket’s policymakers in England and Wales, almost entirely White and male, there has been a belief that discrimination is not rife in the game in its territory. This may be echoed by many White players and supporters.

According to the commission, the reality is different. The ECB’s current management has an unenviable task to change perceptions, reverse inertia, and implement at least some of the ICEC’s recommendations, given the ingrained beliefs of powerful constituents.

Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship

Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship
Arab News

Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship

Abu Dhabi set to host UAE national jiu-jitsu championship
  • AJP Tour tournament begins on Friday at Mubadala Arena
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 is set to kick off on Friday, July 7, at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, or UAEJJF, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, or AJP, the event will bring together hundreds of athletes from clubs and academies across different divisions — from infants to teens to amateurs, professionals and masters.

Day 1 of the championship, scheduled from July 7-9, will feature competitions in the Kids, Infant and Junior categories. On the second day, the Youth, Teen and Masters divisions will take center stage, while the third and final day will witness matches between Amateurs and Professionals.

Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, board member of the UAEJJF, emphasized the importance of the UAE national jiu-jitsu championship within the federation’s agenda.

“The AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship holds a prominent position in the federation’s agenda and is eagerly anticipated by both fans and athletes,” he said. “The tournament aligns with the federation’s plans and vision to identify promising talents in the youth categories, who are the foundation for the sport’s future development.”

“The championship provides an ideal platform that attracts some of the world’s best athletes, particularly those holding purple, brown and black belts. They are eager to showcase their skills, and it serves as excellent preparation for upcoming international events, including the highly anticipated 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship scheduled for November.”

Al-Batran recognized the influential role of families in motivating their sons and daughters to participate in sports. He encouraged them to take advantage of the federation’s plans, programs and tournaments, which contribute to developing players’ talents and preparing them effectively for their professional journey.

Rodrigo Valerio, operations director at the AJP, said: “The AJP UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship is crucial for the players competing in the AJP Tour Rank as it awards the first-place winners with 1,000 points, giving them the opportunity to rise in the ranking.”

“The second-place holder will receive 800 points, while the third-place holder will be awarded 600 points. This offers a great incentive for more and more athletes to participate in as many events as possible, as those with the highest rankings from each country will have the opportunity to be invited to compete at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. This will give them an advantage in the bracket. Moreover, the players with the highest rankings following the ADWPJJC will receive the best player award in their respective category or continent at the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards.”

Bernardo Morais, a prominent Brazilian competitor from the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Club participating in the 62 kg Professional category, expressed his excitement about the tournament.

“The tournament arrives at a crucial phase of the sports season, enabling us to assess our preparations for competing in the most challenging competitions in the final quarter,” he said. “The UAE National Championship will bring together a cohort of professional athletes, providing us with the opportunity to interact and gain valuable experience in developing our technical and physical prowess.”

SRC to sponsor Al-Ittihad football club for 3 years

SRC to sponsor Al-Ittihad football club for 3 years
Arab News

SRC to sponsor Al-Ittihad football club for 3 years

SRC to sponsor Al-Ittihad football club for 3 years
  • Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund owns the SRC
  • Pact ‘supports Vision 2030’s economic, health plans’
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. has signed a deal to sponsor Al-Ittihad football club for the next three years.

The pact includes commercial and marketing rights that would benefit both sides, according to statements from the parties. The SRC is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Majeed Fahad Alabduljabbar, deputy CEO of the SRC, said: “The sponsorship is part of SRC’s support for the development of the Kingdom’s thriving sports sector and the key objectives of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program to promote sporting activity.

“Sports and entertainment have become increasingly prominent to the Saudi economy and play a crucial role in the country’s future development, making it an attractive destination across various industries. We take great pride in being part of the Kingdom’s sports sector development.”

Abdulwahab Abed, CEO of Al-Ittihad, said: “This partnership with SRC would foster the club’s expansion and provide support for its domestic and international endeavors moving forward.”

The SRC was established in 2017 and obtained a license from the Saudi central bank to operate in real estate refinancing through the secondary market.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
Arab News

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
  • Four-day tournament will run from July 6-9 in Riyadh
  • TEKKEN franchise one of biggest ever, makes way to Gamers8 for first time
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival in the world, has launched its summer schedule with 16 of the world’s best TEKKEN 7 sides battling it out in the new competition for prize money of $1 million.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation live from Boulevard Riyadh City, the TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup marks the franchise’s debut at Gamers8.

Each team will choose a roster of more than 50 characters as they fight to progress through the competition and claim their share of the prize pool.

Running from July 6 to 9, the tournament will provide story-driven cinematic battles and duels for those in attendance and the watching global audience. Alongside the Fortnite tournament, TEKKEN 7 is opening Gamers8: The Land of Heroes with a top prize of $500,000 awaiting the victors.

TEKKEN 7 ranks among the most popular instalments in gaming franchise history and is one of the top 10 best-selling fighting games ever.

Faisal bin Homran, the federation’s director of esports, said: “We are incredibly excited to have a TEKKEN 7 tournament as part of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes and this upcoming event is certain to capture the interest and imagination of gamers near and far.

“Welcoming a franchise with such prestige and enduring appeal as TEKKEN really highlights how our festival has evolved in such a short period of time.

“By bringing all the greatest TEKKEN 7 players on the planet to Riyadh to compete against each other in this special tournament, I’m thrilled that our vision has been realized,” he added.

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Arab News

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
  • Falcons HQ will also be home to exclusive gaming tips and engagements with influencers including BanderitaX
  • Gamers8: The Land of Heroes begins 8 weeks of action from July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Arab News

RIYADH: Falcon HQ, one of the main attractions at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is offering gamers the chance to play against their favorite Team Falcons influencers.

Powered by stc play, which will be partnering with the organizers, the Saudi Esports Federation, for the rest of the year, Falcons HQ will be hosting matchups between gamers and the likes of star influencer BanderitaX, among others.

Located at Boulevard Riyadh City, where the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival is being held for eight weeks from July 6, visitors to the Falcons HQ will also be provided with exclusive gaming tips, engagements, the chance to play the most popular games from a wide variety of globally renowned titles, and lots more.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes – which has a prize pool of $45 million, triple that of the inaugural Gamers8 last year – features elite gaming titles alongside live concerts from the biggest global, regional and local artists.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Women’s Open history

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Women’s Open history
AP

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Women’s Open history

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Women’s Open history
  • The USGA announced Wednesday the prize money is increasing to a record $11 million, with the winner getting $2 million
  • Sorenstam, a three-time Open champion, is likely playing for the last time
AP

PEBBLE BEACH, California: Rose Zhang and Annika Sorenstam finished nine holes of practice Wednesday and stopped to pose for a picture on the 18th green at Pebble Beach, a convergence of generations. Zhang was born the day after Sorenstam finished her historic week against the men at Colonial.

This was more about setting — the US Women’s Open, the most prestigious championship in women’s golf, played for the first time at Pebble Beach, among the most recognizable golf courses in the world.

The US Open at Pebble Beach is no longer just for men.

“I think when casual viewers of golf tune in and see that the US Women’s Open is at Pebble Beach it’s like, ‘Oh, this is something I need to pay attention to.’ Because even the casual sports or golf fan knows Pebble Beach,” two-time US Open champion Karrie Webb said.

It all starts to unfold Thursday on the course where Jack Nicklaus hit 1-iron off the pin at the par-3 17th with the wind ripping off the ocean; where Tom Watson chipped in from behind the 17th green to deny Nicklaus a record fifth US Open title; and where Tiger Woods delivered his greatest performance to win by 15 shots.

“It’s not a fair fight,” was the famous phrase Roger Maltbie of NBC Sports said of Woods in the 2000 US Open. And for so many years, the world’s best female golfers could have said the same as the Women’s Open rarely went to America’s best courses.

That’s changing in a big way.

It starts with Pebble Beach and what is expected to be the full experience. Three days of practice is likely to give way to blustery conditions, particularly on the weekend, adding to what already is regarded as the stiffest challenge in golf.

The USGA announced Wednesday the prize money is increasing to a record $11 million, with the winner getting $2 million, matching the largest payoff in women’s golf.

More historic courses are lining up for the Women’s Open — Riviera, Oakmont, Merion, Oakland Hills and Pinehurst No. 2.

The USGA also said the Curtis Cup for amateurs would be going to Pine Valley in 2034, the course perennially rated among the best in amateur and once so restricted to men that Nicklaus played there during his honeymoon as his wife waited outside the entrance.

“I don’t think this was a magic moment,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said. “I don’t think there was a special meeting and somebody was at the easel chart. I think it slowly started to build its own momentum. Now if you think about the company that Curtis Cup hangs in or the US Women’s Open hangs in ... it’s the best of the best.”

Sorenstam, a three-time Open champion, is likely playing for the last time. She was offered a special exemption from the USGA and thought about turning it down except that it’s at Pebble Beach and the Swede did not want to miss out on this slice of history.

The views aren’t bad, either.

“Just walking around here, I think the camera literally came out on every hole. It’s a photo op here, photo op there with family and friends coming around and watching, and I’ve enjoyed every step,” Sorenstam said.

After playing the back nine on Wednesday, Sorenstam decided to play the front. She even had her 12-year-old son, Will, play a shot into the seventh green, a par 3 that measures just under 100 yards for the Open.

There is youth everywhere Sorenstam looks. Ronni Yin of China is only 20 and already a major champion, winning at Baltusrol two weeks ago in the KPMG Women’s PGA.

The 20-year-old getting all the attention this week, however, is Zhang, who accomplished more in two years at Stanford than most do in four years. She won back-to-back NCAA titles among her 12 victories in just 20 events. She won the US Women’s Amateur and starred on the biggest of stages by winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Zhang won her first tournament as a pro last month at Liberty National. And she has a little experience at Pebble Beach — she set the women’s course record of 63 last September when Stanford played in the Carmel Cup.

“She has just literally won everything you can win, so the pressure is there, everybody is looking at her,” Sorenstam said. “And then to go out and win her first event on the LPGA, it just doesn’t get much better than that. I think the attention is there, well deserved. And I think she’s going to bring a lot to the game, there’s no doubt.”

Jin Young Ko, who holds the record for being No. 1 in the women’s world ranking for the most weeks (159), was so excited to be playing Pebble Beach that she arrived a week ago to practice, play and just soak up the scenery.

Adding to the interest is NBC showing it in prime-time hours on the East Coast (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.), another first for women’s golf.

Juli Inkster has been at Pebble all week as the USGA has celebrated its past champions. Inkster won two US Women’s Open and three straight US Women’s Amateurs. She grew up about an hour north and knows the course well, from playing and watching on TV.

“I think the women deserve this, to be able to play these iconic golf courses and have their games challenged just like the men,” Inkster said. “Playing Pebble Beach, the history that has come through here on the men’s side with Tom Watson chipping in and Nicklaus and Tiger, it’s going to be great to have a woman have those memories, also.”

